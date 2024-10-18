WorldSBK 2024 – Round 12
Jerez – Friday
WorldSBK Friday Report
Michael Rinaldi used an SCQ qualifying tyre to slither his way to the top of the time-sheets on Friday at Jerez in what was an entertaining fairly slideways lap around the 15-turns of the 4.43 kilometres lay-out.
The two top men in the championship, Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, finished Friday second and third on the time-sheets ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Jonathan Rea.
Defending champion Alvaro Bautista was unable to find the best feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R, the Spaniard 11th on Friday, but only half-a-second off Rinaldi’s benchmark.
Michael Rinaldi – P1
“Today was a good day for us. I felt pretty confident this morning but because of the allocation we had to use tyres I wouldn’t race with. That meant that the feeling wasn’t perfect but it wasn’t bad either. I thought that the afternoon would be better and it actually was. I was quite happy with my pace on the race tyre. We made some changes to the electronics that made us a bit more competitive than in the previous rounds, which is positive. Today is my last Friday as a Superbike rider, so it was important to finish on top. I’m glad about that. Now, we’ll work on improving the qualifying performance for Superpole tomorrow which is very important. I’ll take whatever comes, but I want to bring at least one trophy home in 2024, so I’ll give it my best shot to win.”
Nicolò Bulega – P2
“It was a bit strange today because I didn’t have the best feeling with either tyre. I’ve heard the other riders also found it a bit strange today. I’m happy with P2, and I feel pretty good, so I’ll aim for the win. Jerez is one of my favourite circuits and I know it well on the Superbike unlike others this season. I tested here at the beginning of the season so it’s a bit different. I’ll approach tomorrow like I always do and focus on doing a good race. If I can, I’ll go for the win. Honestly, Toprak is far ahead in the championship, so it’s not easy. I’ll just stay focused on my job and see what happens.”
Toprak Razgatlioglu – P3
“We have started the weekend quite strong. Our race simulation in the afternoon was positive and we did 13 laps. I felt really good with a solid pace. Later, I used a different tyre to try and understand how it would work but I didn’t like the second run. I used a hard front tyre, the SC2, but it felt too heavy at the front and had less grip. Still, I have a good setting for the race, and it looks like we can fight with Ducati. I’m not thinking about the championship; I’m just focused on my bike and getting the best setup for the race. My goal this weekend is to win and I’ll do my best.”
Danilo Petrucci – P4
“It was a positive day. Even though we were always among the top, this morning I struggled a bit, especially in the fast corners, due to spin and slide issues. This afternoon, I led for almost the entire session and, in the end, didn’t put on a new tire; I preferred to focus on managing a used one because I think that will be the key factor in the final phase of the race. On a track where we are all very close and where many riders are fast, I believe this will be the key factor.”
Jonathan Rea – P5
“The track wasn’t in great condition this morning because there was some water coming through from rain overnight, but the same as everyone we just got to work to assess the main tyre options available for this weekend over the course of the day. The track surface grip level was down compared to the winter tests: in January it felt almost perfect but today I was struggling to find the same feeling with some spinning on the rear tyre and just in the last part of the corner having the grip to turn well. A few areas to work on for tomorrow. I put everything together and did a good lap time but I think for our true potential we still need to improve. It’s going to be really important tomorrow to start well in FP3 and give ourselves a good chance with Superpole. As we found out in Estoril, when you have track position on Lap 1, it’s much easier to fight for a good result.”
WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|M Rinaldi
|Duc
|1m39.591
|2
|N Bulega
|Duc
|+0.150
|3
|T Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|+0.175
|4
|D Petrucci
|Duc
|+0.229
|5
|J Rea
|Yam
|+0.283
|6
|M Van Der Mark
|BMW
|+0.349
|7
|A Bassani
|Kaw
|+0.375
|8
|A Iannone
|Duc
|+0.375
|9
|G Gerloff
|BMW
|+0.405
|10
|S Lowes
|Duc
|+0.445
|11
|A Bautista
|Duc
|+0.520
|12
|A Lowes
|Kaw
|+0.576
|13
|A Locatelli
|Yam
|+0.611
|14
|I Lecuona
|Hon
|+0.650
|15
|S Redding
|BMW
|+0.758
|16
|D Aegerter
|Yam
|+0.811
|17
|X Vierge
|Hon
|+1.097
|18
|T Rabat
|Kaw
|+1.179
|19
|B Ray
|Yam
|+1.324
|20
|T Nagashima
|Hon
|+1.679
|21
|A Delbianco
|Yam
|+1.818
|22
|P Oettl
|Yam
|+1.877
|23
|T Mackenzie
|Hon
|+2.032
|24
|K Ryde
|Yam
|+2.056
|25
|I Lopes
|Hon
|+2.462
|26
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+2.657
|27
|L Bernardi
|Yam
|+3.016
WorldSBK Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|T Razgatlioglu
|473
|2
|N Bulega
|427
|3
|A Bautista
|356
|4
|D Petrucci
|291
|5
|A Lowes
|285
|6
|M Mark
|215
|7
|A Iannone
|211
|8
|A Locatelli
|203
|9
|G Gerloff
|159
|10
|R Gardner
|140
|11
|X Vierge
|125
|12
|I Lecuona
|123
|13
|J Rea
|115
|14
|S Redding
|101
|15
|A Bassani
|94
|16
|D Aegerter
|84
|17
|M Rinaldi
|73
|18
|S Lowes
|48
|19
|N Spinelli
|25
|20
|T Rabat
|22
|21
|B Ray
|13
|22
|A Delbianco
|10
|23
|T Mackenzie
|7
|24
|P Oettl
|5
|25
|M Pirro
|3
|26
|M Reiterberger
|3
|27
|I Lopes
|2
WorldSSP
Current WorldSSP points leader Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) secured pole position on Friday at Jerez ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) despite facing a disrupted session following a crash.
An impressive session from Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) means the German completes row three, whilst Championship contender Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) heads the second row.
Oli Bayliss was the quickest Australian on Friday in 15th place, less than eight-tenths away from Huertas’ benchmark. Countrymen Tom Edwards and Luke Power were 21st and 29th respectively.
WorldSSP Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A Huertas
|Duc
|1m42.115
|244,8
|2
|J Navarro
|Duc
|+0.219
|245,9
|3
|M Schroetter
|MV
|+0.249
|244,3
|4
|S Manzi
|Yam
|+0.270
|241,1
|5
|F Caricasulo
|MV
|+0.274
|246,4
|6
|Y Montella
|Duc
|+0.301
|247,6
|7
|T Booth-Amos
|Tri
|+0.444
|245,3
|8
|V Debise
|Yam
|+0.475
|246,4
|9
|J Mcphee
|Tri
|+0.554
|243,2
|10
|C Oncu
|Kaw
|+0.596
|247,6
|11
|B Sofuoglu
|Yam
|+0.627
|240,0
|12
|L Mahias
|Yam
|+0.634
|240,0
|13
|N Antonelli
|Duc
|+0.709
|248,1
|14
|B Bendsneyder
|MV
|+0.730
|240,5
|15
|O Bayliss
|Duc
|+0.782
|242,6
|16
|K Toba
|Hon
|+0.851
|244,8
|17
|L Baldassarri
|Tri
|+1.153
|242,1
|18
|S Corsi
|Duc
|+1.185
|243,2
|19
|Y Ruiz
|Yam
|+1.354
|244,8
|20
|K Bin Pawi
|Hon
|+1.376
|245,3
|21
|T Edwards
|Duc
|+1.449
|245,9
|22
|M Pons
|Yam
|+1.459
|239,5
|23
|G Van Straalen
|Yam
|+1.503
|244,8
|24
|O Vostatek
|Tri
|+1.569
|236,9
|25
|J Cretaro
|Tri
|+1.647
|241,1
|26
|S Jespersen
|Duc
|+1.877
|242,6
|27
|M Gonzalez
|Duc
|+2.237
|244,8
|28
|M Van Der Voort
|Yam
|+2.369
|242,1
|29
|L Power
|MV
|+2.581
|244,8
|30
|F Fuligni
|Duc
|+2.842
|244,3
|31
|R De Rosa
|QJM
|+2.967
|238,4
|32
|G Moreno
|Kaw
|+3.244
|245,9
|33
|K Keankum
|Yam
|+4.170
|239,5
WorldSSP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|A Huertas
|410
|2
|S Manzi
|365
|3
|Y Montella
|354
|4
|V Debise
|218
|5
|M Schroetter
|204
|6
|F Caricasulo
|184
|7
|J Navarro
|182
|8
|G Straalen
|156
|9
|L Mahias
|135
|10
|N Tuuli
|118
|11
|T Amos
|105
|12
|B Sofuoglu
|96
|13
|C Oncu
|92
|14
|O Bayliss
|76
|15
|S Corsi
|50
|16
|J Mcphee
|46
|17
|T Edwards
|40
|18
|N Antonelli
|36
|19
|O Vostatek
|33
|20
|L Baldassarri
|22
|21
|Y Ruiz
|21
|22
|B Bendsneyder
|19
|23
|K Toba
|17
|24
|A Sarmoon
|13
|25
|L Ottaviani
|12
|26
|P Biesiekirski
|10
|27
|C Perolari
|9
|28
|L Porta
|9
|29
|B Rus
|8
|30
|T Smits
|6
|31
|L Power
|6
|32
|T Toparis
|6
|33
|A Diaz
|6
|34
|S Odendaal
|5
|35
|F Fuligni
|3
|36
|M Brenner
|3
|37
|M Pons
|2
|38
|K Pawi
|2
|39
|G Giannini
|1
WorldSSP300
Australian youngster Carter Thompson starred on Friday at Jerez, topping both practice sessions on another wildcard appearance with the Fusport-RT SKM-Kawasaki squad. It was a tight session with the top 18 riders covered by less than a second.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for 16-year-old Thompson though as a crash halfway through the session initially put him on the back foot but he then put his best foot forward when it mattered to take pole ahead of Veneman.
Carter Thompson – P1
“The session went pretty well, except for the crash. It was a bit annoying to crash but, overall, I felt really comfortable on the bike. This morning, during the first session, I got a good feel for the track and adapted quickly. Starting from pole position should make things a bit easier for tomorrow. We’re focusing on the race now. We had a good race pace this morning, so I’m excited for tomorrow. My goal is to go for the win, but most importantly, to stay at the front, keep fighting throughout the race, and maintain my position at the front.”
WorldSSP300 Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|C Thompson
|Kaw
|1m51.999
|197,8
|2
|I Veneman
|Kaw
|+0.019
|196,7
|3
|J Osuna Saez
|Kaw
|+0.074
|195,0
|4
|A Mahendra
|Yam
|+0.076
|198,1
|5
|H Maier
|Yam
|+0.086
|193,9
|6
|G Pratama
|Yam
|+0.094
|195,3
|7
|I Iglesias Bravo
|Kaw
|+0.156
|195,7
|8
|Salvador
|Yam
|+0.384
|195,7
|9
|M Garcia
|Kov
|+0.399
|193,9
|10
|I Gennai
|Kaw
|+0.506
|196,7
|11
|U Calatayud
|Yam
|+0.548
|193,6
|12
|M Gaggi
|Yam
|+0.711
|196,0
|13
|J Garcia Gonzalez
|Kov
|+0.762
|196,0
|14
|P Tonn
|KTM
|+0.834
|196,4
|15
|T Alonso
|Kaw
|+0.839
|195,0
|16
|J Buis
|KTM
|+0.933
|197,4
|17
|A Torres
|Kaw
|+0.959
|194,3
|18
|E Bartolini
|Yam
|+0.994
|193,9
|19
|G Sanchez
|Yam
|+1.024
|194,6
|20
|G Manso
|Yam
|+1.173
|195,7
|21
|M Vannucci
|Yam
|+1.260
|195,0
|22
|D Mogeda
|Kaw
|+1.303
|189,6
|23
|F Seabright
|Kaw
|+1.479
|192,6
|24
|S Mounsey
|Kaw
|+1.723
|192,9
|25
|F Novotny
|Kaw
|+1.809
|194,6
|26
|E Ercolani
|Yam
|+1.856
|196,7
|27
|J Risueno
|Kaw
|+1.896
|187,3
|28
|G Zannini
|Kaw
|+1.909
|191,6
|29
|R Fernandez
|Yam
|+2.156
|189,0
|30
|K Sabatucci
|Kaw
|+2.181
|191,3
|31
|I Bolano Hernandez
|Kaw
|+2.530
|192,6
|32
|R Tragni
|Yam
|+3.532
|183,9
|33
|K Fontainha
|Yam
|+3.746
|191,6
|34
|R Bijman
|Kaw
|+3.976
|189,0
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|A Satya Mahendra
|195
|2
|L Veneman
|179
|3
|I Iglesias Bravo
|163
|4
|M Gennai
|131
|5
|J Buis
|126
|6
|G Hendra Pratama
|111
|7
|J Garcia Gonzalez
|107
|8
|M Garcia
|107
|9
|J Manuel Osuna Saez
|86
|10
|D Mogeda
|85
|11
|M Gaggi
|81
|12
|E Bartolini
|59
|13
|U Calatayud
|58
|14
|B Ieraci
|56
|15
|C Thompson
|55
|16
|P Svoboda
|53
|17
|D Salvador
|40
|18
|M Vannucci
|36
|19
|S Di Sora
|34
|20
|P Tonn
|31
|21
|G Manso
|27
|22
|R Bijman
|27
|23
|H Maier
|25
|24
|F Seabright
|16
|25
|E Ercolani
|15
|26
|K Sabatucci
|13
|27
|O Svendsen
|10
|28
|A Torres
|10
|29
|E Cazzaniga
|6
|30
|K Fontainha
|6
|31
|D Czarkowski
|5
|32
|R Tragni
|3
|33
|S Mounsey
|2
|34
|T Alonso
|1
|35
|I Bolano Hernandez
|1
WorldWCR
While the WorldSSP300 ranks were ultra tight, with the top 18 covered by less than a second, a wide five-seconds covered the top 18 in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship ranks on Friday at Jerez.
Sara Sanchez took her first pole position of the season ahead of fellow Spaniards Ana Carrasco and Maria Herrera.
18-points separate Carrasco and Herrera heading into this weekend’s final two contests of the season, with Carrasco having the upper hand.
Italian Roberta Ponziani the only rider within a second of that leading triumvirate to head row two ahead of Beatriz Neila and Pakita Ruiz.
South African Jessica Howden, American Mallory Dobbs and British wildcard entry Chloe Jones complete row three.
Australian Tayla Relph was three-seconds from polesitter Sanchez and heads row four. Relph is currently holding down seventh place in the championship chase and, importantly, qualified ahead of both riders that could challenge her for that position.
WorldWCR Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|S Sanchez
|Yam
|1m51.671
|199,2
|2
|A Carrasco
|Yam
|+0.047
|204,4
|3
|M Herrera
|Yam
|+0.362
|203,2
|4
|R Ponziani
|Yam
|+0.663
|204,8
|5
|B Neila
|Yam
|+1.041
|202,5
|6
|P Ruiz
|Yam
|+1.241
|203,2
|7
|J Howden
|Yam
|+2.775
|203,6
|8
|M Dobbs
|Yam
|+2.842
|198,8
|9
|C Jones
|Yam
|+2.984
|199,6
|10
|T Relph
|Yam
|+3.036
|199,9
|11
|A Madrigal
|Yam
|+3.770
|201,4
|12
|A Sibaja
|Yam
|+3.954
|198,5
|13
|R Yochay
|Yam
|+4.066
|199,9
|14
|I Carreno
|Yam
|+4.139
|198,8
|15
|J J.Hanks-Elliot
|Yam
|+4.448
|198,1
|16
|O Ongaro
|Yam
|+4.577
|197,8
|17
|S Varon
|Yam
|+4.642
|200,7
|18
|L Kemmer
|Yam
|+4.877
|201,8
|19
|E Bondi
|Yam
|+5.525
|201,4
|20
|A Ourednickova
|Yam
|+5.564
|199,6
|21
|S Lloyd
|Yam
|+6.209
|200,3
|22
|L Michel
|Yam
|+6.949
|202,1
|23
|L Hirano
|Yam
|+7.475
|195,3
WorldWCR Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|A Carrasco
|208
|2
|M Herrera
|190
|3
|S Sanchez
|166
|4
|B Neila
|136
|5
|R Ponziani
|109
|6
|P Ruiz
|90
|7
|T Relph
|65
|8
|A Madrigal
|56
|9
|R Yochay
|49
|10
|O Ongaro
|46
|11
|A Ourednickova
|39
|12
|M Dobbs
|31
|13
|C Liu
|31
|14
|E Bondi
|31
|15
|I Carreno
|30
|16
|L Michel
|30
|17
|A Lewis
|19
|18
|N Aswegen
|17
|19
|A Sibaja
|16
|20
|L Kemmer
|16
|21
|L Hirano
|13
|22
|J Howden
|9
|23
|J Elliott
|2
|24
|K Silfa
|1