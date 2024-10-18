WorldSBK 2024 – Round 12

Jerez – Friday

WorldSBK Friday Report

Michael Rinaldi used an SCQ qualifying tyre to slither his way to the top of the time-sheets on Friday at Jerez in what was an entertaining fairly slideways lap around the 15-turns of the 4.43 kilometres lay-out.

The two top men in the championship, Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, finished Friday second and third on the time-sheets ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Jonathan Rea.

Defending champion Alvaro Bautista was unable to find the best feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R, the Spaniard 11th on Friday, but only half-a-second off Rinaldi’s benchmark.

Michael Rinaldi – P1

“Today was a good day for us. I felt pretty confident this morning but because of the allocation we had to use tyres I wouldn’t race with. That meant that the feeling wasn’t perfect but it wasn’t bad either. I thought that the afternoon would be better and it actually was. I was quite happy with my pace on the race tyre. We made some changes to the electronics that made us a bit more competitive than in the previous rounds, which is positive. Today is my last Friday as a Superbike rider, so it was important to finish on top. I’m glad about that. Now, we’ll work on improving the qualifying performance for Superpole tomorrow which is very important. I’ll take whatever comes, but I want to bring at least one trophy home in 2024, so I’ll give it my best shot to win.”

Nicolò Bulega – P2

“It was a bit strange today because I didn’t have the best feeling with either tyre. I’ve heard the other riders also found it a bit strange today. I’m happy with P2, and I feel pretty good, so I’ll aim for the win. Jerez is one of my favourite circuits and I know it well on the Superbike unlike others this season. I tested here at the beginning of the season so it’s a bit different. I’ll approach tomorrow like I always do and focus on doing a good race. If I can, I’ll go for the win. Honestly, Toprak is far ahead in the championship, so it’s not easy. I’ll just stay focused on my job and see what happens.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P3

“We have started the weekend quite strong. Our race simulation in the afternoon was positive and we did 13 laps. I felt really good with a solid pace. Later, I used a different tyre to try and understand how it would work but I didn’t like the second run. I used a hard front tyre, the SC2, but it felt too heavy at the front and had less grip. Still, I have a good setting for the race, and it looks like we can fight with Ducati. I’m not thinking about the championship; I’m just focused on my bike and getting the best setup for the race. My goal this weekend is to win and I’ll do my best.”

Danilo Petrucci – P4

“It was a positive day. Even though we were always among the top, this morning I struggled a bit, especially in the fast corners, due to spin and slide issues. This afternoon, I led for almost the entire session and, in the end, didn’t put on a new tire; I preferred to focus on managing a used one because I think that will be the key factor in the final phase of the race. On a track where we are all very close and where many riders are fast, I believe this will be the key factor.”

Jonathan Rea – P5

“The track wasn’t in great condition this morning because there was some water coming through from rain overnight, but the same as everyone we just got to work to assess the main tyre options available for this weekend over the course of the day. The track surface grip level was down compared to the winter tests: in January it felt almost perfect but today I was struggling to find the same feeling with some spinning on the rear tyre and just in the last part of the corner having the grip to turn well. A few areas to work on for tomorrow. I put everything together and did a good lap time but I think for our true potential we still need to improve. It’s going to be really important tomorrow to start well in FP3 and give ourselves a good chance with Superpole. As we found out in Estoril, when you have track position on Lap 1, it’s much easier to fight for a good result.”

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Rinaldi Duc 1m39.591 2 N Bulega Duc +0.150 3 T Razgatlioglu BMW +0.175 4 D Petrucci Duc +0.229 5 J Rea Yam +0.283 6 M Van Der Mark BMW +0.349 7 A Bassani Kaw +0.375 8 A Iannone Duc +0.375 9 G Gerloff BMW +0.405 10 S Lowes Duc +0.445 11 A Bautista Duc +0.520 12 A Lowes Kaw +0.576 13 A Locatelli Yam +0.611 14 I Lecuona Hon +0.650 15 S Redding BMW +0.758 16 D Aegerter Yam +0.811 17 X Vierge Hon +1.097 18 T Rabat Kaw +1.179 19 B Ray Yam +1.324 20 T Nagashima Hon +1.679 21 A Delbianco Yam +1.818 22 P Oettl Yam +1.877 23 T Mackenzie Hon +2.032 24 K Ryde Yam +2.056 25 I Lopes Hon +2.462 26 T Bridewell Hon +2.657 27 L Bernardi Yam +3.016

WorldSBK Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 473 2 N Bulega 427 3 A Bautista 356 4 D Petrucci 291 5 A Lowes 285 6 M Mark 215 7 A Iannone 211 8 A Locatelli 203 9 G Gerloff 159 10 R Gardner 140 11 X Vierge 125 12 I Lecuona 123 13 J Rea 115 14 S Redding 101 15 A Bassani 94 16 D Aegerter 84 17 M Rinaldi 73 18 S Lowes 48 19 N Spinelli 25 20 T Rabat 22 21 B Ray 13 22 A Delbianco 10 23 T Mackenzie 7 24 P Oettl 5 25 M Pirro 3 26 M Reiterberger 3 27 I Lopes 2

WorldSSP

Current WorldSSP points leader Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) secured pole position on Friday at Jerez ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) despite facing a disrupted session following a crash.

An impressive session from Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) means the German completes row three, whilst Championship contender Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) heads the second row.

Oli Bayliss was the quickest Australian on Friday in 15th place, less than eight-tenths away from Huertas’ benchmark. Countrymen Tom Edwards and Luke Power were 21st and 29th respectively.

WorldSSP Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Huertas Duc 1m42.115 244,8 2 J Navarro Duc +0.219 245,9 3 M Schroetter MV +0.249 244,3 4 S Manzi Yam +0.270 241,1 5 F Caricasulo MV +0.274 246,4 6 Y Montella Duc +0.301 247,6 7 T Booth-Amos Tri +0.444 245,3 8 V Debise Yam +0.475 246,4 9 J Mcphee Tri +0.554 243,2 10 C Oncu Kaw +0.596 247,6 11 B Sofuoglu Yam +0.627 240,0 12 L Mahias Yam +0.634 240,0 13 N Antonelli Duc +0.709 248,1 14 B Bendsneyder MV +0.730 240,5 15 O Bayliss Duc +0.782 242,6 16 K Toba Hon +0.851 244,8 17 L Baldassarri Tri +1.153 242,1 18 S Corsi Duc +1.185 243,2 19 Y Ruiz Yam +1.354 244,8 20 K Bin Pawi Hon +1.376 245,3 21 T Edwards Duc +1.449 245,9 22 M Pons Yam +1.459 239,5 23 G Van Straalen Yam +1.503 244,8 24 O Vostatek Tri +1.569 236,9 25 J Cretaro Tri +1.647 241,1 26 S Jespersen Duc +1.877 242,6 27 M Gonzalez Duc +2.237 244,8 28 M Van Der Voort Yam +2.369 242,1 29 L Power MV +2.581 244,8 30 F Fuligni Duc +2.842 244,3 31 R De Rosa QJM +2.967 238,4 32 G Moreno Kaw +3.244 245,9 33 K Keankum Yam +4.170 239,5

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 410 2 S Manzi 365 3 Y Montella 354 4 V Debise 218 5 M Schroetter 204 6 F Caricasulo 184 7 J Navarro 182 8 G Straalen 156 9 L Mahias 135 10 N Tuuli 118 11 T Amos 105 12 B Sofuoglu 96 13 C Oncu 92 14 O Bayliss 76 15 S Corsi 50 16 J Mcphee 46 17 T Edwards 40 18 N Antonelli 36 19 O Vostatek 33 20 L Baldassarri 22 21 Y Ruiz 21 22 B Bendsneyder 19 23 K Toba 17 24 A Sarmoon 13 25 L Ottaviani 12 26 P Biesiekirski 10 27 C Perolari 9 28 L Porta 9 29 B Rus 8 30 T Smits 6 31 L Power 6 32 T Toparis 6 33 A Diaz 6 34 S Odendaal 5 35 F Fuligni 3 36 M Brenner 3 37 M Pons 2 38 K Pawi 2 39 G Giannini 1

WorldSSP300

Australian youngster Carter Thompson starred on Friday at Jerez, topping both practice sessions on another wildcard appearance with the Fusport-RT SKM-Kawasaki squad. It was a tight session with the top 18 riders covered by less than a second.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for 16-year-old Thompson though as a crash halfway through the session initially put him on the back foot but he then put his best foot forward when it mattered to take pole ahead of Veneman.

Carter Thompson – P1

“The session went pretty well, except for the crash. It was a bit annoying to crash but, overall, I felt really comfortable on the bike. This morning, during the first session, I got a good feel for the track and adapted quickly. Starting from pole position should make things a bit easier for tomorrow. We’re focusing on the race now. We had a good race pace this morning, so I’m excited for tomorrow. My goal is to go for the win, but most importantly, to stay at the front, keep fighting throughout the race, and maintain my position at the front.”

WorldSSP300 Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C Thompson Kaw 1m51.999 197,8 2 I Veneman Kaw +0.019 196,7 3 J Osuna Saez Kaw +0.074 195,0 4 A Mahendra Yam +0.076 198,1 5 H Maier Yam +0.086 193,9 6 G Pratama Yam +0.094 195,3 7 I Iglesias Bravo Kaw +0.156 195,7 8 Salvador Yam +0.384 195,7 9 M Garcia Kov +0.399 193,9 10 I Gennai Kaw +0.506 196,7 11 U Calatayud Yam +0.548 193,6 12 M Gaggi Yam +0.711 196,0 13 J Garcia Gonzalez Kov +0.762 196,0 14 P Tonn KTM +0.834 196,4 15 T Alonso Kaw +0.839 195,0 16 J Buis KTM +0.933 197,4 17 A Torres Kaw +0.959 194,3 18 E Bartolini Yam +0.994 193,9 19 G Sanchez Yam +1.024 194,6 20 G Manso Yam +1.173 195,7 21 M Vannucci Yam +1.260 195,0 22 D Mogeda Kaw +1.303 189,6 23 F Seabright Kaw +1.479 192,6 24 S Mounsey Kaw +1.723 192,9 25 F Novotny Kaw +1.809 194,6 26 E Ercolani Yam +1.856 196,7 27 J Risueno Kaw +1.896 187,3 28 G Zannini Kaw +1.909 191,6 29 R Fernandez Yam +2.156 189,0 30 K Sabatucci Kaw +2.181 191,3 31 I Bolano Hernandez Kaw +2.530 192,6 32 R Tragni Yam +3.532 183,9 33 K Fontainha Yam +3.746 191,6 34 R Bijman Kaw +3.976 189,0

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Satya Mahendra 195 2 L Veneman 179 3 I Iglesias Bravo 163 4 M Gennai 131 5 J Buis 126 6 G Hendra Pratama 111 7 J Garcia Gonzalez 107 8 M Garcia 107 9 J Manuel Osuna Saez 86 10 D Mogeda 85 11 M Gaggi 81 12 E Bartolini 59 13 U Calatayud 58 14 B Ieraci 56 15 C Thompson 55 16 P Svoboda 53 17 D Salvador 40 18 M Vannucci 36 19 S Di Sora 34 20 P Tonn 31 21 G Manso 27 22 R Bijman 27 23 H Maier 25 24 F Seabright 16 25 E Ercolani 15 26 K Sabatucci 13 27 O Svendsen 10 28 A Torres 10 29 E Cazzaniga 6 30 K Fontainha 6 31 D Czarkowski 5 32 R Tragni 3 33 S Mounsey 2 34 T Alonso 1 35 I Bolano Hernandez 1

WorldWCR

While the WorldSSP300 ranks were ultra tight, with the top 18 covered by less than a second, a wide five-seconds covered the top 18 in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship ranks on Friday at Jerez.

Sara Sanchez took her first pole position of the season ahead of fellow Spaniards Ana Carrasco and Maria Herrera.

18-points separate Carrasco and Herrera heading into this weekend’s final two contests of the season, with Carrasco having the upper hand.

Italian Roberta Ponziani the only rider within a second of that leading triumvirate to head row two ahead of Beatriz Neila and Pakita Ruiz.

South African Jessica Howden, American Mallory Dobbs and British wildcard entry Chloe Jones complete row three.

Australian Tayla Relph was three-seconds from polesitter Sanchez and heads row four. Relph is currently holding down seventh place in the championship chase and, importantly, qualified ahead of both riders that could challenge her for that position.

WorldWCR Superpole

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S Sanchez Yam 1m51.671 199,2 2 A Carrasco Yam +0.047 204,4 3 M Herrera Yam +0.362 203,2 4 R Ponziani Yam +0.663 204,8 5 B Neila Yam +1.041 202,5 6 P Ruiz Yam +1.241 203,2 7 J Howden Yam +2.775 203,6 8 M Dobbs Yam +2.842 198,8 9 C Jones Yam +2.984 199,6 10 T Relph Yam +3.036 199,9 11 A Madrigal Yam +3.770 201,4 12 A Sibaja Yam +3.954 198,5 13 R Yochay Yam +4.066 199,9 14 I Carreno Yam +4.139 198,8 15 J J.Hanks-Elliot Yam +4.448 198,1 16 O Ongaro Yam +4.577 197,8 17 S Varon Yam +4.642 200,7 18 L Kemmer Yam +4.877 201,8 19 E Bondi Yam +5.525 201,4 20 A Ourednickova Yam +5.564 199,6 21 S Lloyd Yam +6.209 200,3 22 L Michel Yam +6.949 202,1 23 L Hirano Yam +7.475 195,3

WorldWCR Championship Points