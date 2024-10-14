2024 FIM Junior GP Championships
Round Six – MotorLand Aragón
The 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship has crowned its first Champion in the shape of 14-year-old Carlos Cano, who, with his sixth win of the last eight races, claimed the European Talent Cup crown with one round to spare.
In the FIM JuniorGP World Championship Alvaro Carpe delivered an impeccable performance to seize victory from second place on the grid to take a step closer to the title.
New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan meanwhile finished in sixth, Australia’s Angus Grenfell had a difficult weekend that culimanated in 24th.
Cormac Buchanan
“Penultimate round done and dusted! Race – P6. Tricky conditions for today’s race. I had a strategy for the first half of the race – to stay conservative to save the tire for the last half. In doing so I got pushed further down the pack than I anticipated and when the riders around me lost tire grip I was separated from the front group. As the race pace started to drop off I was able to pick mine up, moving from P12 into P5 being able to bridge the gaps between groups in the process. Unfortunately when I made my way to the front of the group I ran out of laps to make a dent into the podium places. On reflection I know the defining moment was the first two-three laps and how I timed my run towards the front a bit too late, the strategy payed off to a certain extent but more was definitely possible today. However, today was a very solid day for us in terms of the JuniorGP world championship as we cut the deficit to second in the standings to just 16 points with two races remaining. In Valencia we have the potential to achieve great things, the focus switches to ending the season in the best way possible! Thank you to my team. I am proud with the way we have worked this weekend and in Valencia we will continue to grow!”
Angus Grenfell
“Challenging race today, but plenty of positives to take away! After getting a really good start and gaining several positions in the first few corners, another rider crashed in front of me, which forced me wide. A few corners later, I had a big moment on the front end. While trying to regroup and recover the positions I had gained, I lost the front in Turn 3 on the next lap, but I was able to save it. Unfortunately, I lost touch with the group. I did my best to catch back up, gained some positions, and finished P24. Happy with my work over the weekend and thanks to the team for all their effort. Also, a massive congratulations to Carlos Cano on his incredible debut year!!”
In the opening Moto2 European Championship race of the weekend Alberto Ferrandez enjoyed a first-ever win in the class. Roberto Garcia claimed victory in the second bout to maintain his title charge, doing so from P10 on the grid.
Australia’s Harrison Voight finished seventh in race one, just 1.8-seconds off the leaders. Voight crossed the line eighth in the second race of the weekend, and now sits 11th in the standings on 50-points.
Harrison Voight
“Decent two races that turned around our weekend after not the best qualifying in mixed conditions. Qualifying: 14th, Race1: 7th (+1.8sec), Race2: 8th (+16.0sec). I had a great race in Race1. Having a crap start with issues getting launch control to work… not gaining any positions. Climbed my way up to 7th, almost latching onto the back of the group fighting for the win. Finishing only 1.8sec off the race winner. Race 2 was a different story, finishing in a lonely 8th with just the second bunch battling for 5th ahead. Our pace was more less the same and I wasn’t able to shorten the gap. Thanks to Team Stylo Bike for all their help. Looking forward to the last hit out at Valencia in one month.”
In the first European Talent Cup race of the day Giulio Pugliese nabbed all 25 points, whereas in the second it was Carlos Cano who got the job done to wrap up the title.
Australia’s Marianos Nikolis finished 11th in the opening ETC race, following that up in race two with another 11th place finish. Nikolis now sits 18th overall in the standings, on 31-points.
The Stock European Championship delivered nothing but drama in the final race of the day, with Demis Mihaila coming out on top to stay in with a chance of glory in the final round in Valencia.
Archie McDonald finished 12th and holds down eighth-place in the standings heading into the final, despite missing the previous round due to Visa issues.
JuniorGP
Joining Alvaro Carpe on the JuniorGP podium were Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 team-mates Maximo Quiles and Casey O’Gorman in what proved to be a breathtaking battle between the duo.
Brian Uriarte failed to take advantage of the pole position he had claimed in demanding conditions on Saturday, eventually finishing fifth.
Alvaro Carpe looks set for the JuniorGP crown, on 147-points, with two races remaining in the season finale. Jesus Rios and Maximo Quiles are tied on 104-points, Adrian Cruces a further point off.
Cormac Buchanan currently sits eighth on 88-points. Grenfell holds two championship points in 29th.
JuniorGP Race Results
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|HUSQVARNA
|147
|2
|Jesús Rios
|KTM
|104
|3
|Máximo Quiles
|HONDA
|104
|4
|Adrián Cruces
|KTM
|103
|5
|Guido Pini
|KTM
|96
|6
|Marcos Uriarte
|CFMOTO
|93
|7
|Alessandro Morosi
|CFMOTO
|92
|8
|Cormac Buchanan
|KTM
|88
|9
|Casey James O`Gorman
|HONDA
|76
|10
|Brian Uriarte
|KTM
|56
|11
|Rico Salmela
|HUSQVARNA
|55
|12
|Eddie O’Shea
|HONDA
|52
|13
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|HUSQVARNA
|52
|14
|Facundo Llambias
|HONDA
|47
|15
|Hakim Danish
|KTM
|46
|16
|Ruché Moodley
|KTM
|39
|17
|Danial Shahril
|HONDA
|26
|18
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|HUSQVARNA
|26
|19
|Dodo Boggio
|KTM
|15
|20
|Marcos Ruda
|KTM
|14
|21
|Evan Belford
|HONDA
|12
|22
|Milan Pawelec
|HUSQVARNA
|12
|23
|Guillem Planques
|HONDA
|11
|24
|Amon Odaki
|HONDA
|9
|25
|Arbi Aditama
|HONDA
|8
|26
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|KTM
|5
|27
|Kgopotso Mononyane
|KTM
|5
|28
|Lenoxx Phommara
|KTM
|3
|29
|Angus Grenfell
|KTM
|2
Moto2 European Championship
Alberto Ferrandez took the opening Moto2 win ahead of Eric Fernandez, who stepped onto the podium for the first time ever. Alberto Surra completed the podium.
The second bout saw Roberto Garcia top podium ahead of Unai Orradre and Alberto Surra climbed onto the rostrum once again. Surra’s double podium in Aragon was his fifth rostrum visit of the 2024 campaign so far.
Robert Garcia holds the Moto2 Ech lead on 159-points. Mattia Casadei second on 140, with Alberto Surra (134) and Alberto Ferrandez (132) giving chase.
Moto2 European Championship Race 1 Result
Moto2 European Championship Race 2 Result
Moto2 European Championship Points
Stock European Championship Race
The drama built to fever pitch in Stock ECh as the race was delayed. Once underway Dino Iozzo jumped into the early lead however he was overhauled by Demis Mihalia, Ruben Romero and Adrian Rodriguez.
Mario Mayor holds the standings lead on 96-points ahead of Lorenzo Dalla Porta on 86. Demis Mihaila is now nipping at his heels on 80.
Archie McDonald finished 12th and holds down eighth-place in the standings heading into the final, despite missing the previous round due to Visa issues.
Stock European Championship Race Result
Stock European Championship Points
European Talent Cup
In the first ETC race at MotorLand Aragón, Championship rivals Marco Morelli and Carlos Cano found themselves in second and third respectively behind Giulio Pugliese, with the Argentine rider just edging out his opponent, while Vietnamese rider Luca Agostinelli finished in sixth as something of a surprise package, albeit a welcome one.
Race 2 in the ETC delivered a battle for the ages in the final laps, with David Gonzalez finishing second for an incredible seventh podium of the year less than 0.2s behind winner Cano, while Marco Morelli was unable to keep the title fight alive in what has been a laudable campaign from the MLav Racing rider, eventually finishing third.
Carlos Canno holds the title on 186-points heading into the final due to only a single race remaining, to Marco Morelli’s 156-points, and Giulio Pugliese 138-points, with Gonzalez on 135 a risk for Pugliese.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
European Talent Cup Points
2024 FIM Junior GP Round Six – MotorLand Aragón
While an incredible day of racing has come to a thrilling conclusion in Aragón, there’s still so much to be fought for in the final round of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, whether it’s pride or points, it’s up for grabs in Valencia on the 24th of November, with three Championships yet to be decided.