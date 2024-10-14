2024 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round Six – MotorLand Aragón

The 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship has crowned its first Champion in the shape of 14-year-old Carlos Cano, who, with his sixth win of the last eight races, claimed the European Talent Cup crown with one round to spare.

In the FIM JuniorGP World Championship Alvaro Carpe delivered an impeccable performance to seize victory from second place on the grid to take a step closer to the title.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan meanwhile finished in sixth, Australia’s Angus Grenfell had a difficult weekend that culimanated in 24th.

Cormac Buchanan

“Penultimate round done and dusted! Race – P6. Tricky conditions for today’s race. I had a strategy for the first half of the race – to stay conservative to save the tire for the last half. In doing so I got pushed further down the pack than I anticipated and when the riders around me lost tire grip I was separated from the front group. As the race pace started to drop off I was able to pick mine up, moving from P12 into P5 being able to bridge the gaps between groups in the process. Unfortunately when I made my way to the front of the group I ran out of laps to make a dent into the podium places. On reflection I know the defining moment was the first two-three laps and how I timed my run towards the front a bit too late, the strategy payed off to a certain extent but more was definitely possible today. However, today was a very solid day for us in terms of the JuniorGP world championship as we cut the deficit to second in the standings to just 16 points with two races remaining. In Valencia we have the potential to achieve great things, the focus switches to ending the season in the best way possible! Thank you to my team. I am proud with the way we have worked this weekend and in Valencia we will continue to grow!”

Angus Grenfell

“Challenging race today, but plenty of positives to take away! After getting a really good start and gaining several positions in the first few corners, another rider crashed in front of me, which forced me wide. A few corners later, I had a big moment on the front end. While trying to regroup and recover the positions I had gained, I lost the front in Turn 3 on the next lap, but I was able to save it. Unfortunately, I lost touch with the group. I did my best to catch back up, gained some positions, and finished P24. Happy with my work over the weekend and thanks to the team for all their effort. Also, a massive congratulations to Carlos Cano on his incredible debut year!!”

In the opening Moto2 European Championship race of the weekend Alberto Ferrandez enjoyed a first-ever win in the class. Roberto Garcia claimed victory in the second bout to maintain his title charge, doing so from P10 on the grid.

Australia’s Harrison Voight finished seventh in race one, just 1.8-seconds off the leaders. Voight crossed the line eighth in the second race of the weekend, and now sits 11th in the standings on 50-points.

Harrison Voight

“Decent two races that turned around our weekend after not the best qualifying in mixed conditions. Qualifying: 14th, Race1: 7th (+1.8sec), Race2: 8th (+16.0sec). I had a great race in Race1. Having a crap start with issues getting launch control to work… not gaining any positions. Climbed my way up to 7th, almost latching onto the back of the group fighting for the win. Finishing only 1.8sec off the race winner. Race 2 was a different story, finishing in a lonely 8th with just the second bunch battling for 5th ahead. Our pace was more less the same and I wasn’t able to shorten the gap. Thanks to Team Stylo Bike for all their help. Looking forward to the last hit out at Valencia in one month.”

In the first European Talent Cup race of the day Giulio Pugliese nabbed all 25 points, whereas in the second it was Carlos Cano who got the job done to wrap up the title.

Australia’s Marianos Nikolis finished 11th in the opening ETC race, following that up in race two with another 11th place finish. Nikolis now sits 18th overall in the standings, on 31-points.

The Stock European Championship delivered nothing but drama in the final race of the day, with Demis Mihaila coming out on top to stay in with a chance of glory in the final round in Valencia.

Archie McDonald finished 12th and holds down eighth-place in the standings heading into the final, despite missing the previous round due to Visa issues.

JuniorGP

Joining Alvaro Carpe on the JuniorGP podium were Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 team-mates Maximo Quiles and Casey O’Gorman in what proved to be a breathtaking battle between the duo.

Brian Uriarte failed to take advantage of the pole position he had claimed in demanding conditions on Saturday, eventually finishing fifth.

Alvaro Carpe looks set for the JuniorGP crown, on 147-points, with two races remaining in the season finale. Jesus Rios and Maximo Quiles are tied on 104-points, Adrian Cruces a further point off.

Cormac Buchanan currently sits eighth on 88-points. Grenfell holds two championship points in 29th.

JuniorGP Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 ÁLVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA 2 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP HONDA +1.722 3 CASEY JAMES O’GORMAN IRL HONDA +1.845 4 GUIDO PINI ITA KTM +1.981 5 BRIAN URIARTE ESP KTM +6.371 6 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM +6.589 7 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA +6.601 8 RICO SALMELA FIN HUSQVARNA +8.612 9 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA CFMOTO +12.303 10 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA +12.393 11 JESÚS RIOS ESP KTM +13.047 12 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA +18.014 13 HAKIM DANISH MYS KTM +18.084 14 AMON ODAKI JPN HONDA +18.121 15 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD KTM +18.320 16 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA +18.567 17 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM +18.583 18 MARCOS URIARTE ESP CFMOTO +20.168 19 LENOXX PHOMMARA CHE KTM +22.549 20 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM +31.451 21 LEONARDO ABRUZZO ITA KTM +32.589 22 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA KTM +32.886 23 CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM +33.880 24 ANGUS GRENFELL AUS KTM +38.693 25 KGOPOTSO MONONYANE ZAF KTM +39.104 26 LUCAS BROWN GBR HONDA +55.365 27 EDOARDO BERTOLA JPN KTM +1:11.234 28 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA KTM +1:16.076 29 JAKKREEPHAT PHUETTISAN THA HONDA +1:54.737 Not classified FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA EVAN BELFORD GBR HONDA MILAN PAWELEC POL HUSQVARNA

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Alvaro Carpe HUSQVARNA 147 2 Jesús Rios KTM 104 3 Máximo Quiles HONDA 104 4 Adrián Cruces KTM 103 5 Guido Pini KTM 96 6 Marcos Uriarte CFMOTO 93 7 Alessandro Morosi CFMOTO 92 8 Cormac Buchanan KTM 88 9 Casey James O`Gorman HONDA 76 10 Brian Uriarte KTM 56 11 Rico Salmela HUSQVARNA 55 12 Eddie O’Shea HONDA 52 13 Jakob Rosenthaler HUSQVARNA 52 14 Facundo Llambias HONDA 47 15 Hakim Danish KTM 46 16 Ruché Moodley KTM 39 17 Danial Shahril HONDA 26 18 Leo Rammerstorfer HUSQVARNA 26 19 Dodo Boggio KTM 15 20 Marcos Ruda KTM 14 21 Evan Belford HONDA 12 22 Milan Pawelec HUSQVARNA 12 23 Guillem Planques HONDA 11 24 Amon Odaki HONDA 9 25 Arbi Aditama HONDA 8 26 Leonardo Abruzzo KTM 5 27 Kgopotso Mononyane KTM 5 28 Lenoxx Phommara KTM 3 29 Angus Grenfell KTM 2

Moto2 European Championship

Alberto Ferrandez took the opening Moto2 win ahead of Eric Fernandez, who stepped onto the podium for the first time ever. Alberto Surra completed the podium.

The second bout saw Roberto Garcia top podium ahead of Unai Orradre and Alberto Surra climbed onto the rostrum once again. Surra’s double podium in Aragon was his fifth rostrum visit of the 2024 campaign so far.

Robert Garcia holds the Moto2 Ech lead on 159-points. Mattia Casadei second on 140, with Alberto Surra (134) and Alberto Ferrandez (132) giving chase.

Moto2 European Championship Race 1 Result

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KALEX 0.082 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 0.099 4 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 0.504 5 MATTIA CASADEI ITA BOSCOSCURO 0.778 6 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 1.129 7 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 1.823 8 NICHOLAS SPINELLI ITA KALEX 6.074 9 ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA KALEX 6.129 10 JOSH WHATLEY GBR KALEX 16.983 11 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 17.555 12 JOHAN GIMBERT FRA KALEX 32.003 13 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA KALEX 32.393 14 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX 32.625 15 LORENZO FELLON FRA KALEX 36.076 16 MAXWELL TOTH USA KALEX 40.363 17 GIANPAOLO DI VITTORI ITA KALEX +1:22.175 18 ABDULLA AL QUBAISI QAT KALEX +1:22.337 19 YOSUKE HOSAKA JPN KALEX +1:27.027 20 JONA EISENKOLB DEU KALEX +1:28.076 21 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX +1:35.250 Not classified TAIGA HADA JPN KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Race 2 Result

No Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX – 2 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX +1.209 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO +9.056 4 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX +9.167 5 NICHOLAS SPINELLI ITA KALEX +10.669 6 MATTIA CASADEI ITA BOSCOSCURO +11.633 7 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO +11.674 8 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX +16.003 9 JOSH WHATLEY GBR KALEX +21.424 10 JOHAN GIMBERT FRA KALEX +23.353 11 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA KALEX +27.130 12 TAIGA HADA JPN KALEX +28.675 13 LORENZO FELLON FRA KALEX +29.462 14 MAXWELL TOTH USA KALEX +34.876 15 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX +37.397 16 ABDULLA AL QUBAISI QAT KALEX +1:17.501 17 GIANPAOLO DI VITTORI ITA KALEX +1:17.555 18 YOSUKE HOSAKA JPN KALEX +1:18.256 19 JONA EISENKOLB DEU KALEX +1:25.236 20 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX +1:43.465 Not classified ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA KALEX ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KALEX CHANON INTA THA KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Roberto Garcia KALEX 159 2 Mattia Casadei BOSCOSCURO 140 3 Alberto Surra BOSCOSCURO 134 4 Alberto Ferrández BOSCOSCURO 132 5 Daniel Muñoz KALEX 104 6 Unai Orradre KALEX 97 7 Jorge Navarro FORWARD 84 8 Eric Fernández KALEX 77 9 Taiga Hada KALEX 75 10 Johan Gimbert KALEX 64 11 Harrison Voight KALEX TRIUMPH 50 12 Francesco Mongiardo KALEX 45 13 Lorenzo Fellon KALEX 33 14 Mattia Volpi KALEX 31 15 Mattia Rato KALEX 28 16 Marco Tapia KALEX 26 17 Kaito Toba KALEX 21 18 Nicholas Spinelli KALEX 19 19 Josh Whatley KALEX 13 20 Brett Roberts BOSCOSCURO 12 21 Jacopo Cretaro KALEX 8 22 GianPaolo Di Vittori KALEX 8 23 Rossi Attila Moor KALEX 7 24 Eduardo Montero KALEX 7 25 Ivo Lopes BOSCOSCURO 6 26 Maxwell Toth KALEX TRIUMPH 5 27 Abdulla Al Qubaisi KALEX 4 28 Jacopo Hosciuc KALEX 3 29 Chanon Inta FORWARD 3 30 Charles Aubrie KALEX 2 31 Jona Eisenkolb KALEX 1

Stock European Championship Race

The drama built to fever pitch in Stock ECh as the race was delayed. Once underway Dino Iozzo jumped into the early lead however he was overhauled by Demis Mihalia, Ruben Romero and Adrian Rodriguez.

Mario Mayor holds the standings lead on 96-points ahead of Lorenzo Dalla Porta on 86. Demis Mihaila is now nipping at his heels on 80.

Stock European Championship Race Result

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 DEMIS MIHAILA ITA 2 RUBÉN ROMERO ESP +1.055 3 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP +1.088 4 DINO IOZZO ZAF +1.243 5 BORJA JIMÉNEZ ESP +9.948 6 MARIO MAYOR ESP +10.203 7 LORENZO DALLA PORTA ITA +10.376 8 IKER GARCÍA ESP +11.256 9 BLAI TRIAS ESP +11.298 10 ANDY VERDOÏA FRA +14.523 11 CARLOS VALLE ESP +17.151 12 ARCHIE BOB MCDONALD AUS +17.735 13 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO ESP +20.189 14 FRAN RUIZ ESP +22.855 15 MARCO GARCÍA ESP +26.841 16 ERIC MOLINA ESP +32.528 17 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP +32.657 18 KYLIAN NESTOLA CHE +33.588 19 JOAN SANTOS ESP +33.689 20 JUAN P URIOSTEGUI MEX +38.316 21 ANDREA BETTIN ITA +38.445 22 GONÇALO CAPOTE PRT +43.111 23 MASSIMO COPPA ITA +44.013 24 FILIP REHACEK CZE +44.247 25 RODRIGO VALENTE PRT +45.899 26 DAVIDE FABBRI ITA +59.868 27 NICHOLAS BEVILACQUA ITA +1:02.957 28 SHUAI LI CHN +1:58.123 Not classified BENCE KECSKÉS HUN KAVIN QUINTAL IND Not Started JEONG SOO KOR BRITANNI BELLADONA USA

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Mario Mayor YAMAHA 96 2 Lorenzo Dalla Porta YAMAHA 86 3 Demis Mihaila YAMAHA 80 4 Adrián Rodríguez YAMAHA 63 5 Andy Verdoïa HONDA 56 6 Borja Jiménez YAMAHA 50 7 Dino Iozzo YAMAHA 49 8 Archie Bob Mc Donald YAMAHA 40 9 Iker García YAMAHA 40 10 Francisco Ruiz YAMAHA 37 11 Rubén Romero YAMAHA 36 12 Jose Luis Armario YAMAHA 33 13 Nil Roig YAMAHA 27 14 Alex Millán YAMAHA 22 15 Carlos Valle YAMAHA 22 16 Blai Trias YAMAHA 16 17 Joan Santos YAMAHA 15 18 Marco García YAMAHA 13 19 Tibor Erik Varga YAMAHA 11 20 Kavin Quintal YAMAHA 7 21 Juan P Uriostegui HONDA 7 22 Massimo Coppa YAMAHA 6 23 Kylian Nestola YAMAHA 6 24 Gonçalo Ribeiro YAMAHA 5 25 Bence Kecskés YAMAHA 5 26 Davide Fabbri YAMAHA 4 27 Kilian Holzer YAMAHA 3 28 David Jiménez YAMAHA 2 29 Manuel Rocca YAMAHA 2 30 Yeray Saiz HONDA 1

European Talent Cup

In the first ETC race at MotorLand Aragón, Championship rivals Marco Morelli and Carlos Cano found themselves in second and third respectively behind Giulio Pugliese, with the Argentine rider just edging out his opponent, while Vietnamese rider Luca Agostinelli finished in sixth as something of a surprise package, albeit a welcome one.

Race 2 in the ETC delivered a battle for the ages in the final laps, with David Gonzalez finishing second for an incredible seventh podium of the year less than 0.2s behind winner Cano, while Marco Morelli was unable to keep the title fight alive in what has been a laudable campaign from the MLav Racing rider, eventually finishing third.

Carlos Canno holds the title on 186-points heading into the final due to only a single race remaining, to Marco Morelli’s 156-points, and Giulio Pugliese 138-points, with Gonzalez on 135 a risk for Pugliese.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA 2 MARCO MORELLI ARG 0.223 3 CARLOS CANO ESP 0.261 4 KERMAN TINEZ VEN 0.355 5 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP 0.419 6 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VNM 0.427 7 KRISTIAN DANIEL JR USA 2.002 8 ENZO BELLON FRA 2.333 9 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP 4.907 10 MIKEY LOU USA 7.107 11 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS 7.265 12 FERNANDO BUJOSA ESP 7.445 13 MATTEO GABARRINI ITA 7.716 14 NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV BUL 8.463 15 FYNN KRATOCHWIL DEU 8.547 16 YVONNE CERPA ESP 8.621 17 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP 12.601 18 EVAN BOXBERGER FRA 23.98 19 AFONSO ALMEIDA PRT 28.85 20 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA 28.893 21 ALEJANDRA FERNÁNDEZ ESP 45.298 22 RANDY TRUCHOT FRA 57.35 23 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN KGZ +1:15.198 Not classified JESÚS TORRES ESP IGNACIO GALÁN ESP VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG MATTHIAS ROSTAGNI FRA PAU ALSINA ESP MATHIAS TAMBURINI ITA DAVID DA COSTA FRA

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 CARLOS CANO ESP – 2 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP +0.175 3 MARCO MORELLI ARG +0.235 4 KERMAN TINEZ VEN +0.485 5 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP +2.456 6 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +5.026 7 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG +5.193 8 KRISTIAN DANIEL JR USA +5.284 9 ENZO BELLON FRA +5.338 10 JESÚS TORRES ESP +13.026 11 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS +13.697 12 GABRIEL TESINI ITA +18.175 13 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN KGZ +18.221 14 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP +18.229 15 MIKEY LOU USA +18.293 16 IGNACIO GALÁN ESP +18.390 17 NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV BUL +18.470 18 MATTEO GABARRINI ITA +18.716 19 FYNN KRATOCHWIL DEU +18.901 20 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VNM +27.331 21 YVONNE CERPA ESP +29.533 22 MATTHIAS ROSTAGNI FRA +29.829 23 AFONSO ALMEIDA PRT +32.613 24 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA +44.408 25 EVAN BOXBERGER FRA +48.457 26 RÉMY SANJUAN FRA +48.541 27 ALEJANDRA FERNÁNDEZ ESP +49.065 28 FERNANDO BUJOSA ESP +59.001 Not classified ALSINA ESP RANDY TRUCHOT FRA

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Carlos Cano 186 2 Marco Morelli 156 3 Giulio Pugliese 138 4 David González 135 5 Valentín Perrone 115 6 Jesús Torres 67 7 Beñat Fernández 59 8 Leonardo Zanni 54 9 Kerman Tinez 47 10 Alex Longarela 42 11 Pau Alsina 42 12 Enzo Bellon 41 13 Gabriel Tesini 41 14 Seiryu Ikegami 34 15 Luca Agostinelli 34 16 Gonzalo Pérez 34 17 Fernando Bujosa 31 18 Marianos Nikolis 31 19 Kristian Daniel Jr 20 20 Pablo Olivares 19 21 Yaroslav Karpushin 16 22 Benjamin Caillet 14 23 Mikey Lou 9 24 Vasileios Panteleakis 8 25 David Da Costa 8 26 Mathias Tamburini 4 27 Edu Gutiérrez 4 28 Matteo Gabarrini 3 29 Rocco Sessler 3 30 Nikola Miroslavov 2 31 Rémy Sanjuan 2 32 Fynn Kratochwil 1

2024 FIM Junior GP Round Six – MotorLand Aragón

While an incredible day of racing has come to a thrilling conclusion in Aragón, there’s still so much to be fought for in the final round of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, whether it’s pride or points, it’s up for grabs in Valencia on the 24th of November, with three Championships yet to be decided.