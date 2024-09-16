2024 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round Five – Jerez

Qualifying for Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship got underway at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto with Autumn seemingly having forgotten about southern Spain. Temperatures were above 30 °C in Andalusia as riders in four classes took to the track looking to secure a favourable position for Sunday’s races.

In the JuniorGP it was Guido Pini who sealed pole position with a sensational solo ride in qualifying. The Italian demonstrated his confidence by spurning the pack, pursuing the fastest lap time alone in Jerez.

In the Moto2 European Championship Roberto Garcia took pole on home soil in Andalusia with a lap time of 1:41.102, starting Round 5 the way he left off in Portimao where he sealed two victories.

Setting the pace in the European Talent Cup was Carlos Cano, who will start from pole position after recording a lap time of 1:49.054. The Spaniard is second in the ETC standings, and has a golden opportunity to seize control of the title race.

And finally in the hotly contested Stock European Championship qualifying session, Mario Mayor sealed pole with a time of 1:44.328.

A veritable banquet of racing was then on offer on a spectacular Sunday in Andalusia, with six races across four classes for fans to gorge on. The JuniorGP delivered a spectacle in both Race 1 and Race 2, with Guido Pini sealing the top spot in a hotly contested first race, while in the second his teammate and debutant in the class Brian Uriarte mounted the podium as winner.

The Moto2 European Championship saw a delighted Daniel Muñoz move up to third in the standings and place himself very much in contention for the title, just 17 points behind Roberto Garcia.

Both races in the European Talent Cup were also fiercely disputed, with Carlos Cano emerging victorious in Race 1 and Race 2 to seize the initiative in the battle for the ETC crown. The Spaniard is now 25 points clear of his closest rival, Marco Morelli.

The last of the day’s action was the Stock European Championship race, another encounter that went right down to the wire. Mario Mayor claimed a first-ever win in the class, extending his lead over teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta in the Championship standings.

It was crushing disappointment meanwhile, for Australia’s Archie McDonald, who missed out on competing due to visa issues.

Archie McDonald

“I’m so so saddened to inform everyone that I won’t be participating in this weekends Round 5 of the European Championship in Jerez, Spain. As I was flying to the race I had difficulties entering with my visa as I have had difficulties this whole year, I’m currently in QLD working with top end lawyers for a sport visa, this will be rectified but the end of the month. I’m so sorry to all that support me and I’m so upset I didn’t get to show my potential this weekend after winning my first International race last round in Portugal. I thank all who support me in moment like these and am truly sorry and grateful to everyone.”

Angus Grenfell was another Aussie having a shocker of a weekend, missing out on racing after qualifying 33rd, with only 32 riders getting through.

Angus Grenfell

“I am so sorry to everyone who helped me get to this weekend, and I’m sorry for disappointing all of you. I also apologise to my team, who I let down. There is nowhere to go but up from here. I’ve learned from my mistakes, and I will never make them again. After my best start to an international race weekend, things took a massive turn—partly due to qualifying strategies and the need of a slipstream to fight the wind down the back straight. At the conclusion of Q1 on Saturday, I found myself in P19, which is nowhere near what I had shown I was capable of. Only 32 riders qualify…and I was P33. I had not finished a session with such a poor time all weekend, and I am still in disbelief that I wasn’t able to race due to 0.034 seconds. I put my heart into preparing for this weekend, training 20+ hours a week and pushing myself through torture to be in the best condition possible because I knew how important this weekend was. After coming off a really good test and two solid practice days, I am still struggling to comprehend what happened, my disappointment is overwhelming. I’m sorry to all of you, and thank you for your support, without you I could not do what I do.”

JuniorGP

Joining Pini on the podium in JuniorGP Race 1 was Brian Uriarte after a sensational first ride in the class, with the 16-year-old only reaching the age at which he could compete a month ago. Alvaro Carpe finished third to edge away from his nearest rivals at the top of the Championship standings.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was ninth, with fourth through 15th covered by two-seconds.

In JuniorGP Race 2, Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) pushed Uriarte to the limit but had to settle for P2, while Carpe achieved another third-placed finish.

Buchanan again finished in the top-10, this time 10th.

Carpe now leads the overall standings on 122-points, to Cruces on 103, with Rios on 99. Cormac Buchanan holds eighth on 78-points after round five, with an 18-point buffer. Angus Grenfell meanwhile has two points to his name, missing out on racing for the weekend due to qualifying.

JuniorGP Race One Results

No Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Guido PINI ITA KTM 26:34.688 2 Brian URIARTE ESP KTM +0.085 3 Álvaro CARPE ESP Husqvarna +13.094 4 Adrián CRUCES ESP KTM +21.547 5 Rico SALMELA FIN Husqvarna +21.589 6 Eddie O’SHEA GBR Honda +21.659 7 Casey James O’GORMAN IRL Honda +22.106 8 Hakim DANISH MYS KTM +22.124 9 Cormac BUCHANAN NZL KTM +22.184 10 Ruché MOODLEY ZAF KTM +22.247 11 Alessandro MOROSI ITA CFMOTO +22.265 12 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT Husqvarna +22.364 13 Facundo LLAMBIAS URY Honda +22.992 14 Marcos URIARTE ESP CFMOTO +23.206 15 Milan PAWELEC POL Husqvarna +23.284 16 Kgopotso MONONYANE ZAF KTM +27.460 17 Lenoxx PHOMMARA CHE KTM +27.865 18 Evan BELFORD GBR Honda +32.166 19 Edoardo LIGUORI ITA KTM +37.603 20 Danial SHAHRIL MYS Honda +37.659 21 Amon ODAKI JPN Honda +37.853 22 Cesare TIEZZI ITA KTM +37.937 23 Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN THA Honda +38.223 24 Leonardo ABRUZZO ITA KTM +38.315 25 Kotaro UCHIUMI JPN KTM +38.550 26 Kevin FARKAS HUN KTM +38.845 27 Owen VAN TRIGT NLD KTM +43.416 28 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQ +50.335 Not classified Dodo BOGGIO ITA KTM Jesús RIOS ESP KTM Máximo QUILES ESP Honda Arbi ADITAMA IDN Honda

JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time.Gap 1 Brian URIARTE ESP KTM 26:40.8 2 Máximo QUILES ESP Honda +0.319 3 Álvaro CARPE ESP Husqvarna +0.444 4 Guido PINI ITA KTM +0.526 5 Jesús RIOS ESP KTM +2.899 6 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT Husqvarna +2.949 7 Eddie O’SHEA GBR Honda +9.671 8 Facundo LLAMBIAS URY Honda +9.903 9 Adrián CRUCES ESP KTM +9.809 10 Cormac BUCHANAN NZL KTM +10.089 11 Ruché MOODLEY ZAF KTM +17.551 12 Alessandro MOROSI ITA CFMOTO +17.555 13 Marcos URIARTE ESP CFMOTO +17.569 14 Lenoxx PHOMMARA CHE KTM +25.558 15 Milan PAWELEC POL Husqvarna +25.685 16 Danial SHAHRIL MYS Honda +25.789 17 Kgopotso MONONYANE ZAF KTM +25.793 18 Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN THA Honda +29.114 19 Cesare TIEZZI ITA KTM +29.13 20 Leonardo ABRUZZO ITA KTM +29.298 21 Owen VAN TRIGT NLD KTM +29.361 22 Evan BELFORD GBR Honda +29.542 23 Amon ODAKI JPN Honda +30.035 24 Kevin FARKAS HUN KTM +34.516 25 Arbi ADITAMA IDN Honda +41.835 Not Classified Rico SALMELA FIN Husqvarna Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT Husqvarna Dodo BOGGIO ITA KTM Kotaro UCHIUMI JPN KTM Edoardo LIGUORI ITA KTM Casey James O’GORMAN IRL Honda Hakim DANISH MYS KTM

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Alvaro Carpe HUSQVARNA 122 2 Adrián Cruces KTM 103 3 Jesús Rios KTM 99 4 Marcos Uriarte CFMOTO 93 5 Alessandro Morosi CFMOTO 85 6 Máximo Quiles HONDA 84 7 Guido Pini KTM 83 8 Cormac Buchanan KTM 78 9 Casey James O`Gorman HONDA 60 10 Eddie O’Shea HONDA 52 11 Rico Salmela HUSQVARNA 47 12 Facundo Llambias HONDA 47 13 Brian Uriarte KTM 45 14 Jakob Rosenthaler HUSQVARNA 43 15 Hakim Danish KTM 43 16 Ruché Moodley KTM 39 17 Leo Rammerstorfer HUSQVARNA 26 18 Danial Shahril HONDA 20 19 Dodo Boggio KTM 15 20 Marcos Ruda KTM 14 21 Evan Belford HONDA 12 22 Milan Pawelec HUSQVARNA 12 23 Guillem Planques HONDA 11 24 Amon Odaki HONDA 7 25 Leonardo Abruzzo KTM 5 26 Kgopotso Mononyane KTM 5 27 Arbi Aditama HONDA 4 28 Lenoxx Phommara KTM 3 29 Angus Grenfell KTM 2 30 Kotaro Uchiumi KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

In Moto2 ECh, Alberto Ferrandez battled to a season-best second place despite a long-lap penalty issued for irresponsible riding, with Daniel Munoz taking the win, and Mattia Casadei wrapping up the podium places. The Italian narrows the gap in the standings with Roberto Garcia to just two points, after the latter crashed out of the lead in front of his home fans.

Aussie Harrison Voight was sixth and now sits 12th in the overall standings. Garcia sits on 121-points, Casadei on 119, and Munoz on 104, with Surra not far off on 102, followed by Ferrandez on 98. Voight holds 33-points.

Harrison Voight

“Not a bad weekend in Jerez for the 5th round of JuniorGP, walking away with sixth in the race. Feeling a little bit satisfied from this weekend. Starting from 10th and finishing sixth with fourth just ahead of me. I haven’t been feeling 100% this weekend as I got a head cold after being at Phillip Island, I struggled with a few laps to go in the race. All in all, happy for my team and myself for this result. It’s been our best result of the season so we’ll keep working at it as I still have lots to improve. Looking forward to the two day test at Aragon in a couple weeks time.”

Moto2 European Championship Race Result

No Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Daniel MUÑOZ ESP Kalex 27:22.253 2 Alberto FERRÁNDEZ ESP Boscoscuro +0.373 3 Mattia CASADEI ITA Boscoscuro +12.058 4 Johan GIMBERT FRA Kalex +24.995 5 Taiga HADA JPN Kalex +25.021 6 Harrison VOIGHT AUS Kalex +27.622 7 Marco TAPIA ESP Kalex +31.617 8 Jacopo CRETARO ITA Kalex +35.826 9 Eric FERNÁNDEZ ESP Kalex +42.147 10 Lorenzo FELLON FRA Kalex +46.982 11 Gianpaolo DI VITTORI ITA Kalex +54.792 12 Abdulla AL QUBAISI QAT Kalex +1:07.721 13 Francesco MONGIARDO ITA Kalex +1:20.513 14 Chanon INTA THA Kalex +1:29.007 15 Jona EISENKOLB DEU Kalex +1:40.862 16 Geoffrey EMMANUEL IND Kalex +1:42.927 Not Classified Alberto SURRA ITA Boscoscuro Mattia VOLPI ITA Kalex Roberto GARCÍA ESP Kalex Josh WHATLEY GBR Kalex Unai ORRADRE ESP Kalex

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Roberto Garcia KALEX 121 2 Mattia Casadei BOSCOSCURO 119 3 Daniel Muñoz KALEX 104 4 Alberto Surra BOSCOSCURO 102 5 Alberto Ferrández BOSCOSCURO 98 6 Jorge Navarro FORWARD 84 7 Taiga Hada KALEX 71 8 Unai Orradre KALEX 67 9 Eric Fernández KALEX 57 10 Johan Gimbert KALEX 54 11 Francesco Mongiardo KALEX 37 12 Harrison Voight KALEX TRIUMPH 33 13 Lorenzo Fellon KALEX 29 14 Mattia Rato KALEX 28 15 Marco Tapia KALEX 26 16 Kaito Toba KALEX 21 17 Mattia Volpi KALEX 13 18 Brett Roberts BOSCOSCURO 12 19 Jacopo Cretaro KALEX 8 20 GianPaolo Di Vittori KALEX 8 21 Ivo Lopes BOSCOSCURO 6 22 Abdulla Al Qubaisi KALEX 4 23 Eduardo Montero KALEX 4 24 Chanon Inta FORWARD 3 25 Maxwell Toth KALEX TRIUMPH 3 26 Jacopo Hosciuc KALEX 3 27 Charles Aubrie KALEX 2 28 Jona Eisenkolb KALEX 1

Stock European Championship Race

The final race of the day was in Stock ECh, and the drama began right from the off with a restart following a red flag after an incident at Turn 1 on Lap 2.

Joining Mayor on the podium were Dino Iozzo, who managed a smile after the race despite being overtaken at the final corner, and Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who secured a best-ever P3 finish at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto to complete the podium after a difficult start to the weekend.

Australia’s Declan Van Rosmalen finished in 21st.

Mayor leads the standings on 86-points, Dalla Porta second on 77 and Mihaila third on 55, with Verdoia (50) and Rodriguez (47) not far off. Archie McDonald retains seventh in the standings with 36-points, despite missing the weekend due to visa issues.

Stock European Championship Race Result

No Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Mario MAYOR ESP Yamaha 17:37.288 2 Dino IOZZO ZAF Yamaha +0.130 3 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Yamaha +2.424 4 Demis MIHAILA ITA Yamaha +2.854 5 Carlos VALLE ESP Yamaha +7.994 6 Andy VERDOÏA FRA Honda +10.039 7 Blai TRIAS ESP Yamaha +11.012 8 Borja JIMÉNEZ ESP Yamaha +11.075 9 Joan SANTOS ESP Yamaha +14.069 10 Marco GARCÍA ESP Honda +14.217 11 Massimo COPPA ITA Yamaha +17.246 12 Jose Luis ARMARIO ESP Yamaha +18.725 13 Kilian HOLZER AUT Yamaha +18.814 14 David JIMÉNEZ ESP Yamaha +19.064 15 Juan PURIOSTEGUI MEX Honda +20.742 16 Javier DEL OLMO ESP Kawasaki +25.514 17 Gonçalo CAPOTE PRT Yamaha +31.047 18 Pablo Nicolas ECHEVERRY COL Yamaha +33.846 19 Davide FABBRI ITA Yamaha +36.769 20 Nicholas BEVILACQUA ITA Yamaha +42.699 21 Declan VAN ROSMALEN AUS Yamaha +1:00.621 Not classified Adrián RODRÍGUEZ ESP Yamaha Iker GARCÍA ESP Yamaha Filip REHACEK CZE Yamaha Tibor Erik VARGA HUN Yamaha Rubén ROMERO ESP Yamaha Gonçalo RIBEIRO PRT Yamaha Rodrigo VALENTE PRT Yamaha Kylian NESTOLA CHE Yamaha

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mario Mayor YAMAHA 86 2 Lorenzo Dalla Porta YAMAHA 77 3 Demis Mihaila YAMAHA 55 4 Andy Verdoïa HONDA 50 5 Adrián Rodríguez YAMAHA 47 6 Borja Jiménez YAMAHA 39 7 Archie McDonald YAMAHA 36 8 Dino Iozzo YAMAHA 36 9 Francisco Ruiz YAMAHA 35 10 Iker García YAMAHA 32 11 Jose Luis Armario YAMAHA 30 12 Nil Roig YAMAHA 27 13 Alex Millán YAMAHA 22 14 Carlos Valle YAMAHA 17 15 Rubén Romero YAMAHA 16 16 Joan Santos YAMAHA 15 17 Marco García YAMAHA 12 18 Tibor Erik Varga YAMAHA 11 19 Blai Trias YAMAHA 9 20 Kavin Quintal YAMAHA 7 21 Juan P Uriostegui HONDA 7 22 Massimo Coppa YAMAHA 6 23 Kylian Nestola YAMAHA 6 24 Bence Kecskés YAMAHA 5 25 Gonçalo Ribeiro YAMAHA 5 26 Davide Fabbri YAMAHA 4 27 Kilian Holzer YAMAHA 3 28 David Jiménez YAMAHA 2 29 Manuel Rocca YAMAHA 2 30 Yeray Saiz HONDA 1

European Talent Cup

David Gonzalez battled unceasingly with Carlos Cano in the ETC Race 1 but was unable to get the better of his compatriot, and Valentin Perrone completed the podium. Marco Morelli finished P6 after surging through the pack following his P28 start to the race. Australia’s Marianos Nikolis was 17th.

The drama continued into the ETC Race 2, with Valentin Perrone crossing the line first by the slightest of margins only to find himself having to drop a position for irresponsible riding, the young Argentine having to conform with second place. David Gonzalez meanwhile, made it four podiums in a row with another impressive ride from one of the most consistent performers of the current campaign. Marianos Nikolis improved to 13th.

Cano holds the standings lead on 145-points, Morelli second on 120 and Gonzalez third with 108, Perrone (106) and Pugliese (103) not far off. Nikolis currently holds 21-points in 18th.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Carlos CANO ESP 25:40.866 2 David GONZÁLEZ ESP +0.054 3 Valentín PERRONE ARG +0.198 4 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA +0.229 5 Enzo BELLON FRA +0.420 6 Marco MORELLI ARG +0.559 7 Alex LONGARELA ESP +0.677 8 Beñat FERNÁNDEZ ESP +0.851 9 Leonardo ZANNI ITA +2.938 10 Gabriel TESINI ITA +8.619 11 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ +8.696 12 Pau ALSINA ESP +8.754 13 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +8.862 14 Fernando BUJOSA ESP +9.137 15 Mikey LOU USA +21.917 16 Alberto ENRÍQUEZ ECU +21.961 17 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS +29.556 18 Edu GUTIÉRREZ ESP +29.591 19 Kristian DANIEL JR USA +29.631 20 Mathias TAMBURINI ITA +29.746 21 Benjamin CAILLET FRA +29.967 22 Henri MIGNOT FRA +30.069 23 Matteo GABARRINI ITA +30.515 24 Julius FRELLSEN DNK +37.031 25 Kiyano VEIJER NLD +44.658 26 Kerman TINEZ VEN +1:36.387 Not classified Gonzalo PÉREZ ESP Luca AGOSTINELLI VNM Jesús TORRES ESP Edoardo BERTOLA ITA

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Carlos CANO ESP +0.004 2 Valentín PERRONE ARG 16:29.060 3 David GONZÁLEZ ESP +0.112 4 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA +0.137 5 Marco MORELLI ARG +0.312 6 Enzo BELLON FRA +0.353 7 Jesús TORRES ESP +0.408 8 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ +3.648 9 Alex LONGARELA ESP +3.659 10 Beñat FERNÁNDEZ ESP +3.740 11 Leonardo ZANNI ITA +3.797 12 Gonzalo PÉREZ ESP +3.923 13 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS +7.953 14 Gabriel TESINI ITA +7.987 15 Pau ALSINA ESP +8.099 16 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +8.320 17 Kerman TINEZ VEN +11.038 18 Mikey LOU USA +14.223 19 Alberto ENRÍQUEZ ECU +14.227 20 Kristian DANIEL JR USA +14.353 21 Edu GUTIÉRREZ ESP +18.166 22 Luca AGOSTINELLI VNM +21.665 23 Mathias TAMBURINI ITA +21.796 24 Matteo GABARRINI ITA +22.052 25 Henri MIGNOT FRA +31.769 26 Kiyano VEIJER NLD +36.910 Not classified Edoardo BERTOLA ITA Julius FRELLSEN DNK Benjamin CAILLET FRA Fernando BUJOSA ESP

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Carlos Cano HONDA 145 2 Marco Morelli HONDA 120 3 David González HONDA 108 4 Valentín Perrone HONDA 106 5 Giulio Pugliese HONDA 103 6 Jesús Torres HONDA 61 7 Leonardo Zanni HONDA 54 8 Alex Longarela HONDA 42 9 Pau Alsina HONDA 42 10 Gabriel Tesini HONDA 37 11 Beñat Fernández HONDA 37 12 Seiryu Ikegami HONDA 34 13 Gonzalo Pérez HONDA 34 14 Fernando Bujosa HONDA 27 15 Enzo Bellon HONDA 26 16 Luca Agostinelli HONDA 24 17 Kerman Tinez HONDA 21 18 Marianos Nikolis HONDA 21 19 Pablo Olivares HONDA 19 20 Benjamin Caillet HONDA 14 21 Yaroslav Karpushin HONDA 13 22 Vasileios Panteleakis HONDA 8 23 David Da Costa HONDA 8 24 Mathias Tamburini HONDA 4 25 Rocco Sessler HONDA 3 26 Kristian Daniel Jr HONDA 3 27 Edu Gutiérrez HONDA 2 28 Rémy Sanjuan HONDA 2 29 Mikey Lou HONDA 2

While Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship may have concluded, don’t despair! In one short month we head north to MotorLand Aragon for Round 6, and an encounter which could see the first champions of the season crowned on the 13th of October.