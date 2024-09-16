2024 FIM Junior GP Championships
Round Five – Jerez
Qualifying for Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship got underway at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto with Autumn seemingly having forgotten about southern Spain. Temperatures were above 30 °C in Andalusia as riders in four classes took to the track looking to secure a favourable position for Sunday’s races.
In the JuniorGP it was Guido Pini who sealed pole position with a sensational solo ride in qualifying. The Italian demonstrated his confidence by spurning the pack, pursuing the fastest lap time alone in Jerez.
In the Moto2 European Championship Roberto Garcia took pole on home soil in Andalusia with a lap time of 1:41.102, starting Round 5 the way he left off in Portimao where he sealed two victories.
Setting the pace in the European Talent Cup was Carlos Cano, who will start from pole position after recording a lap time of 1:49.054. The Spaniard is second in the ETC standings, and has a golden opportunity to seize control of the title race.
And finally in the hotly contested Stock European Championship qualifying session, Mario Mayor sealed pole with a time of 1:44.328.
A veritable banquet of racing was then on offer on a spectacular Sunday in Andalusia, with six races across four classes for fans to gorge on. The JuniorGP delivered a spectacle in both Race 1 and Race 2, with Guido Pini sealing the top spot in a hotly contested first race, while in the second his teammate and debutant in the class Brian Uriarte mounted the podium as winner.
The Moto2 European Championship saw a delighted Daniel Muñoz move up to third in the standings and place himself very much in contention for the title, just 17 points behind Roberto Garcia.
Both races in the European Talent Cup were also fiercely disputed, with Carlos Cano emerging victorious in Race 1 and Race 2 to seize the initiative in the battle for the ETC crown. The Spaniard is now 25 points clear of his closest rival, Marco Morelli.
The last of the day’s action was the Stock European Championship race, another encounter that went right down to the wire. Mario Mayor claimed a first-ever win in the class, extending his lead over teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta in the Championship standings.
It was crushing disappointment meanwhile, for Australia’s Archie McDonald, who missed out on competing due to visa issues.
Archie McDonald
“I’m so so saddened to inform everyone that I won’t be participating in this weekends Round 5 of the European Championship in Jerez, Spain. As I was flying to the race I had difficulties entering with my visa as I have had difficulties this whole year, I’m currently in QLD working with top end lawyers for a sport visa, this will be rectified but the end of the month. I’m so sorry to all that support me and I’m so upset I didn’t get to show my potential this weekend after winning my first International race last round in Portugal. I thank all who support me in moment like these and am truly sorry and grateful to everyone.”
Angus Grenfell was another Aussie having a shocker of a weekend, missing out on racing after qualifying 33rd, with only 32 riders getting through.
Angus Grenfell
“I am so sorry to everyone who helped me get to this weekend, and I’m sorry for disappointing all of you. I also apologise to my team, who I let down. There is nowhere to go but up from here. I’ve learned from my mistakes, and I will never make them again. After my best start to an international race weekend, things took a massive turn—partly due to qualifying strategies and the need of a slipstream to fight the wind down the back straight. At the conclusion of Q1 on Saturday, I found myself in P19, which is nowhere near what I had shown I was capable of. Only 32 riders qualify…and I was P33. I had not finished a session with such a poor time all weekend, and I am still in disbelief that I wasn’t able to race due to 0.034 seconds. I put my heart into preparing for this weekend, training 20+ hours a week and pushing myself through torture to be in the best condition possible because I knew how important this weekend was. After coming off a really good test and two solid practice days, I am still struggling to comprehend what happened, my disappointment is overwhelming. I’m sorry to all of you, and thank you for your support, without you I could not do what I do.”
JuniorGP
Joining Pini on the podium in JuniorGP Race 1 was Brian Uriarte after a sensational first ride in the class, with the 16-year-old only reaching the age at which he could compete a month ago. Alvaro Carpe finished third to edge away from his nearest rivals at the top of the Championship standings.
New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was ninth, with fourth through 15th covered by two-seconds.
In JuniorGP Race 2, Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) pushed Uriarte to the limit but had to settle for P2, while Carpe achieved another third-placed finish.
Buchanan again finished in the top-10, this time 10th.
Carpe now leads the overall standings on 122-points, to Cruces on 103, with Rios on 99. Cormac Buchanan holds eighth on 78-points after round five, with an 18-point buffer. Angus Grenfell meanwhile has two points to his name, missing out on racing for the weekend due to qualifying.
JuniorGP Race One Results
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|KTM
|26:34.688
|2
|Brian URIARTE
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.085
|3
|Álvaro CARPE
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|+13.094
|4
|Adrián CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|+21.547
|5
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|+21.589
|6
|Eddie O’SHEA
|GBR
|Honda
|+21.659
|7
|Casey James O’GORMAN
|IRL
|Honda
|+22.106
|8
|Hakim DANISH
|MYS
|KTM
|+22.124
|9
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|+22.184
|10
|Ruché MOODLEY
|ZAF
|KTM
|+22.247
|11
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|CFMOTO
|+22.265
|12
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|Husqvarna
|+22.364
|13
|Facundo LLAMBIAS
|URY
|Honda
|+22.992
|14
|Marcos URIARTE
|ESP
|CFMOTO
|+23.206
|15
|Milan PAWELEC
|POL
|Husqvarna
|+23.284
|16
|Kgopotso MONONYANE
|ZAF
|KTM
|+27.460
|17
|Lenoxx PHOMMARA
|CHE
|KTM
|+27.865
|18
|Evan BELFORD
|GBR
|Honda
|+32.166
|19
|Edoardo LIGUORI
|ITA
|KTM
|+37.603
|20
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MYS
|Honda
|+37.659
|21
|Amon ODAKI
|JPN
|Honda
|+37.853
|22
|Cesare TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
|+37.937
|23
|Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN
|THA
|Honda
|+38.223
|24
|Leonardo ABRUZZO
|ITA
|KTM
|+38.315
|25
|Kotaro UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|+38.550
|26
|Kevin FARKAS
|HUN
|KTM
|+38.845
|27
|Owen VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|KTM
|+43.416
|28
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQ
|+50.335
|Not classified
|Dodo BOGGIO
|ITA
|KTM
|Jesús RIOS
|ESP
|KTM
|Máximo QUILES
|ESP
|Honda
|Arbi ADITAMA
|IDN
|Honda
JuniorGP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Time.Gap
|1
|Brian URIARTE
|ESP
|KTM
|26:40.8
|2
|Máximo QUILES
|ESP
|Honda
|+0.319
|3
|Álvaro CARPE
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|+0.444
|4
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|KTM
|+0.526
|5
|Jesús RIOS
|ESP
|KTM
|+2.899
|6
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|Husqvarna
|+2.949
|7
|Eddie O’SHEA
|GBR
|Honda
|+9.671
|8
|Facundo LLAMBIAS
|URY
|Honda
|+9.903
|9
|Adrián CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|+9.809
|10
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|+10.089
|11
|Ruché MOODLEY
|ZAF
|KTM
|+17.551
|12
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|CFMOTO
|+17.555
|13
|Marcos URIARTE
|ESP
|CFMOTO
|+17.569
|14
|Lenoxx PHOMMARA
|CHE
|KTM
|+25.558
|15
|Milan PAWELEC
|POL
|Husqvarna
|+25.685
|16
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MYS
|Honda
|+25.789
|17
|Kgopotso MONONYANE
|ZAF
|KTM
|+25.793
|18
|Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN
|THA
|Honda
|+29.114
|19
|Cesare TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
|+29.13
|20
|Leonardo ABRUZZO
|ITA
|KTM
|+29.298
|21
|Owen VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|KTM
|+29.361
|22
|Evan BELFORD
|GBR
|Honda
|+29.542
|23
|Amon ODAKI
|JPN
|Honda
|+30.035
|24
|Kevin FARKAS
|HUN
|KTM
|+34.516
|25
|Arbi ADITAMA
|IDN
|Honda
|+41.835
|Not Classified
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|Husqvarna
|Dodo BOGGIO
|ITA
|KTM
|Kotaro UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|Edoardo LIGUORI
|ITA
|KTM
|Casey James O’GORMAN
|IRL
|Honda
|Hakim DANISH
|MYS
|KTM
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|HUSQVARNA
|122
|2
|Adrián Cruces
|KTM
|103
|3
|Jesús Rios
|KTM
|99
|4
|Marcos Uriarte
|CFMOTO
|93
|5
|Alessandro Morosi
|CFMOTO
|85
|6
|Máximo Quiles
|HONDA
|84
|7
|Guido Pini
|KTM
|83
|8
|Cormac Buchanan
|KTM
|78
|9
|Casey James O`Gorman
|HONDA
|60
|10
|Eddie O’Shea
|HONDA
|52
|11
|Rico Salmela
|HUSQVARNA
|47
|12
|Facundo Llambias
|HONDA
|47
|13
|Brian Uriarte
|KTM
|45
|14
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|HUSQVARNA
|43
|15
|Hakim Danish
|KTM
|43
|16
|Ruché Moodley
|KTM
|39
|17
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|HUSQVARNA
|26
|18
|Danial Shahril
|HONDA
|20
|19
|Dodo Boggio
|KTM
|15
|20
|Marcos Ruda
|KTM
|14
|21
|Evan Belford
|HONDA
|12
|22
|Milan Pawelec
|HUSQVARNA
|12
|23
|Guillem Planques
|HONDA
|11
|24
|Amon Odaki
|HONDA
|7
|25
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|KTM
|5
|26
|Kgopotso Mononyane
|KTM
|5
|27
|Arbi Aditama
|HONDA
|4
|28
|Lenoxx Phommara
|KTM
|3
|29
|Angus Grenfell
|KTM
|2
|30
|Kotaro Uchiumi
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship
In Moto2 ECh, Alberto Ferrandez battled to a season-best second place despite a long-lap penalty issued for irresponsible riding, with Daniel Munoz taking the win, and Mattia Casadei wrapping up the podium places. The Italian narrows the gap in the standings with Roberto Garcia to just two points, after the latter crashed out of the lead in front of his home fans.
Aussie Harrison Voight was sixth and now sits 12th in the overall standings. Garcia sits on 121-points, Casadei on 119, and Munoz on 104, with Surra not far off on 102, followed by Ferrandez on 98. Voight holds 33-points.
Harrison Voight
“Not a bad weekend in Jerez for the 5th round of JuniorGP, walking away with sixth in the race. Feeling a little bit satisfied from this weekend. Starting from 10th and finishing sixth with fourth just ahead of me. I haven’t been feeling 100% this weekend as I got a head cold after being at Phillip Island, I struggled with a few laps to go in the race. All in all, happy for my team and myself for this result. It’s been our best result of the season so we’ll keep working at it as I still have lots to improve. Looking forward to the two day test at Aragon in a couple weeks time.”
Moto2 European Championship Race Result
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Daniel MUÑOZ
|ESP
|Kalex
|27:22.253
|2
|Alberto FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|Boscoscuro
|+0.373
|3
|Mattia CASADEI
|ITA
|Boscoscuro
|+12.058
|4
|Johan GIMBERT
|FRA
|Kalex
|+24.995
|5
|Taiga HADA
|JPN
|Kalex
|+25.021
|6
|Harrison VOIGHT
|AUS
|Kalex
|+27.622
|7
|Marco TAPIA
|ESP
|Kalex
|+31.617
|8
|Jacopo CRETARO
|ITA
|Kalex
|+35.826
|9
|Eric FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|Kalex
|+42.147
|10
|Lorenzo FELLON
|FRA
|Kalex
|+46.982
|11
|Gianpaolo DI VITTORI
|ITA
|Kalex
|+54.792
|12
|Abdulla AL QUBAISI
|QAT
|Kalex
|+1:07.721
|13
|Francesco MONGIARDO
|ITA
|Kalex
|+1:20.513
|14
|Chanon INTA
|THA
|Kalex
|+1:29.007
|15
|Jona EISENKOLB
|DEU
|Kalex
|+1:40.862
|16
|Geoffrey EMMANUEL
|IND
|Kalex
|+1:42.927
|Not Classified
|Alberto SURRA
|ITA
|Boscoscuro
|Mattia VOLPI
|ITA
|Kalex
|Roberto GARCÍA
|ESP
|Kalex
|Josh WHATLEY
|GBR
|Kalex
|Unai ORRADRE
|ESP
|Kalex
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Roberto Garcia
|KALEX
|121
|2
|Mattia Casadei
|BOSCOSCURO
|119
|3
|Daniel Muñoz
|KALEX
|104
|4
|Alberto Surra
|BOSCOSCURO
|102
|5
|Alberto Ferrández
|BOSCOSCURO
|98
|6
|Jorge Navarro
|FORWARD
|84
|7
|Taiga Hada
|KALEX
|71
|8
|Unai Orradre
|KALEX
|67
|9
|Eric Fernández
|KALEX
|57
|10
|Johan Gimbert
|KALEX
|54
|11
|Francesco Mongiardo
|KALEX
|37
|12
|Harrison Voight
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|33
|13
|Lorenzo Fellon
|KALEX
|29
|14
|Mattia Rato
|KALEX
|28
|15
|Marco Tapia
|KALEX
|26
|16
|Kaito Toba
|KALEX
|21
|17
|Mattia Volpi
|KALEX
|13
|18
|Brett Roberts
|BOSCOSCURO
|12
|19
|Jacopo Cretaro
|KALEX
|8
|20
|GianPaolo Di Vittori
|KALEX
|8
|21
|Ivo Lopes
|BOSCOSCURO
|6
|22
|Abdulla Al Qubaisi
|KALEX
|4
|23
|Eduardo Montero
|KALEX
|4
|24
|Chanon Inta
|FORWARD
|3
|25
|Maxwell Toth
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|3
|26
|Jacopo Hosciuc
|KALEX
|3
|27
|Charles Aubrie
|KALEX
|2
|28
|Jona Eisenkolb
|KALEX
|1
Stock European Championship Race
The final race of the day was in Stock ECh, and the drama began right from the off with a restart following a red flag after an incident at Turn 1 on Lap 2.
Joining Mayor on the podium were Dino Iozzo, who managed a smile after the race despite being overtaken at the final corner, and Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who secured a best-ever P3 finish at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto to complete the podium after a difficult start to the weekend.
Australia’s Declan Van Rosmalen finished in 21st.
Mayor leads the standings on 86-points, Dalla Porta second on 77 and Mihaila third on 55, with Verdoia (50) and Rodriguez (47) not far off. Archie McDonald retains seventh in the standings with 36-points, despite missing the weekend due to visa issues.
Stock European Championship Race Result
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Mario MAYOR
|ESP
|Yamaha
|17:37.288
|2
|Dino IOZZO
|ZAF
|Yamaha
|+0.130
|3
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+2.424
|4
|Demis MIHAILA
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+2.854
|5
|Carlos VALLE
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+7.994
|6
|Andy VERDOÏA
|FRA
|Honda
|+10.039
|7
|Blai TRIAS
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+11.012
|8
|Borja JIMÉNEZ
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+11.075
|9
|Joan SANTOS
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+14.069
|10
|Marco GARCÍA
|ESP
|Honda
|+14.217
|11
|Massimo COPPA
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+17.246
|12
|Jose Luis ARMARIO
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+18.725
|13
|Kilian HOLZER
|AUT
|Yamaha
|+18.814
|14
|David JIMÉNEZ
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+19.064
|15
|Juan PURIOSTEGUI
|MEX
|Honda
|+20.742
|16
|Javier DEL OLMO
|ESP
|Kawasaki
|+25.514
|17
|Gonçalo CAPOTE
|PRT
|Yamaha
|+31.047
|18
|Pablo Nicolas ECHEVERRY
|COL
|Yamaha
|+33.846
|19
|Davide FABBRI
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+36.769
|20
|Nicholas BEVILACQUA
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+42.699
|21
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|AUS
|Yamaha
|+1:00.621
|Not classified
|Adrián RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|Yamaha
|Iker GARCÍA
|ESP
|Yamaha
|Filip REHACEK
|CZE
|Yamaha
|Tibor Erik VARGA
|HUN
|Yamaha
|Rubén ROMERO
|ESP
|Yamaha
|Gonçalo RIBEIRO
|PRT
|Yamaha
|Rodrigo VALENTE
|PRT
|Yamaha
|Kylian NESTOLA
|CHE
|Yamaha
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mario Mayor
|YAMAHA
|86
|2
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|YAMAHA
|77
|3
|Demis Mihaila
|YAMAHA
|55
|4
|Andy Verdoïa
|HONDA
|50
|5
|Adrián Rodríguez
|YAMAHA
|47
|6
|Borja Jiménez
|YAMAHA
|39
|7
|Archie McDonald
|YAMAHA
|36
|8
|Dino Iozzo
|YAMAHA
|36
|9
|Francisco Ruiz
|YAMAHA
|35
|10
|Iker García
|YAMAHA
|32
|11
|Jose Luis Armario
|YAMAHA
|30
|12
|Nil Roig
|YAMAHA
|27
|13
|Alex Millán
|YAMAHA
|22
|14
|Carlos Valle
|YAMAHA
|17
|15
|Rubén Romero
|YAMAHA
|16
|16
|Joan Santos
|YAMAHA
|15
|17
|Marco García
|YAMAHA
|12
|18
|Tibor Erik Varga
|YAMAHA
|11
|19
|Blai Trias
|YAMAHA
|9
|20
|Kavin Quintal
|YAMAHA
|7
|21
|Juan P Uriostegui
|HONDA
|7
|22
|Massimo Coppa
|YAMAHA
|6
|23
|Kylian Nestola
|YAMAHA
|6
|24
|Bence Kecskés
|YAMAHA
|5
|25
|Gonçalo Ribeiro
|YAMAHA
|5
|26
|Davide Fabbri
|YAMAHA
|4
|27
|Kilian Holzer
|YAMAHA
|3
|28
|David Jiménez
|YAMAHA
|2
|29
|Manuel Rocca
|YAMAHA
|2
|30
|Yeray Saiz
|HONDA
|1
European Talent Cup
David Gonzalez battled unceasingly with Carlos Cano in the ETC Race 1 but was unable to get the better of his compatriot, and Valentin Perrone completed the podium. Marco Morelli finished P6 after surging through the pack following his P28 start to the race. Australia’s Marianos Nikolis was 17th.
The drama continued into the ETC Race 2, with Valentin Perrone crossing the line first by the slightest of margins only to find himself having to drop a position for irresponsible riding, the young Argentine having to conform with second place. David Gonzalez meanwhile, made it four podiums in a row with another impressive ride from one of the most consistent performers of the current campaign. Marianos Nikolis improved to 13th.
Cano holds the standings lead on 145-points, Morelli second on 120 and Gonzalez third with 108, Perrone (106) and Pugliese (103) not far off. Nikolis currently holds 21-points in 18th.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Carlos CANO
|ESP
|25:40.866
|2
|David GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|+0.054
|3
|Valentín PERRONE
|ARG
|+0.198
|4
|Giulio PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+0.229
|5
|Enzo BELLON
|FRA
|+0.420
|6
|Marco MORELLI
|ARG
|+0.559
|7
|Alex LONGARELA
|ESP
|+0.677
|8
|Beñat FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+0.851
|9
|Leonardo ZANNI
|ITA
|+2.938
|10
|Gabriel TESINI
|ITA
|+8.619
|11
|Yaroslav KARPUSHIN
|KGZ
|+8.696
|12
|Pau ALSINA
|ESP
|+8.754
|13
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|+8.862
|14
|Fernando BUJOSA
|ESP
|+9.137
|15
|Mikey LOU
|USA
|+21.917
|16
|Alberto ENRÍQUEZ
|ECU
|+21.961
|17
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|AUS
|+29.556
|18
|Edu GUTIÉRREZ
|ESP
|+29.591
|19
|Kristian DANIEL JR
|USA
|+29.631
|20
|Mathias TAMBURINI
|ITA
|+29.746
|21
|Benjamin CAILLET
|FRA
|+29.967
|22
|Henri MIGNOT
|FRA
|+30.069
|23
|Matteo GABARRINI
|ITA
|+30.515
|24
|Julius FRELLSEN
|DNK
|+37.031
|25
|Kiyano VEIJER
|NLD
|+44.658
|26
|Kerman TINEZ
|VEN
|+1:36.387
|Not classified
|Gonzalo PÉREZ
|ESP
|Luca AGOSTINELLI
|VNM
|Jesús TORRES
|ESP
|Edoardo BERTOLA
|ITA
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Carlos CANO
|ESP
|+0.004
|2
|Valentín PERRONE
|ARG
|16:29.060
|3
|David GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|+0.112
|4
|Giulio PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+0.137
|5
|Marco MORELLI
|ARG
|+0.312
|6
|Enzo BELLON
|FRA
|+0.353
|7
|Jesús TORRES
|ESP
|+0.408
|8
|Yaroslav KARPUSHIN
|KGZ
|+3.648
|9
|Alex LONGARELA
|ESP
|+3.659
|10
|Beñat FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+3.740
|11
|Leonardo ZANNI
|ITA
|+3.797
|12
|Gonzalo PÉREZ
|ESP
|+3.923
|13
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|AUS
|+7.953
|14
|Gabriel TESINI
|ITA
|+7.987
|15
|Pau ALSINA
|ESP
|+8.099
|16
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|+8.320
|17
|Kerman TINEZ
|VEN
|+11.038
|18
|Mikey LOU
|USA
|+14.223
|19
|Alberto ENRÍQUEZ
|ECU
|+14.227
|20
|Kristian DANIEL JR
|USA
|+14.353
|21
|Edu GUTIÉRREZ
|ESP
|+18.166
|22
|Luca AGOSTINELLI
|VNM
|+21.665
|23
|Mathias TAMBURINI
|ITA
|+21.796
|24
|Matteo GABARRINI
|ITA
|+22.052
|25
|Henri MIGNOT
|FRA
|+31.769
|26
|Kiyano VEIJER
|NLD
|+36.910
|Not classified
|Edoardo BERTOLA
|ITA
|Julius FRELLSEN
|DNK
|Benjamin CAILLET
|FRA
|Fernando BUJOSA
|ESP
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Carlos Cano
|HONDA
|145
|2
|Marco Morelli
|HONDA
|120
|3
|David González
|HONDA
|108
|4
|Valentín Perrone
|HONDA
|106
|5
|Giulio Pugliese
|HONDA
|103
|6
|Jesús Torres
|HONDA
|61
|7
|Leonardo Zanni
|HONDA
|54
|8
|Alex Longarela
|HONDA
|42
|9
|Pau Alsina
|HONDA
|42
|10
|Gabriel Tesini
|HONDA
|37
|11
|Beñat Fernández
|HONDA
|37
|12
|Seiryu Ikegami
|HONDA
|34
|13
|Gonzalo Pérez
|HONDA
|34
|14
|Fernando Bujosa
|HONDA
|27
|15
|Enzo Bellon
|HONDA
|26
|16
|Luca Agostinelli
|HONDA
|24
|17
|Kerman Tinez
|HONDA
|21
|18
|Marianos Nikolis
|HONDA
|21
|19
|Pablo Olivares
|HONDA
|19
|20
|Benjamin Caillet
|HONDA
|14
|21
|Yaroslav Karpushin
|HONDA
|13
|22
|Vasileios Panteleakis
|HONDA
|8
|23
|David Da Costa
|HONDA
|8
|24
|Mathias Tamburini
|HONDA
|4
|25
|Rocco Sessler
|HONDA
|3
|26
|Kristian Daniel Jr
|HONDA
|3
|27
|Edu Gutiérrez
|HONDA
|2
|28
|Rémy Sanjuan
|HONDA
|2
|29
|Mikey Lou
|HONDA
|2
While Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship may have concluded, don’t despair! In one short month we head north to MotorLand Aragon for Round 6, and an encounter which could see the first champions of the season crowned on the 13th of October.