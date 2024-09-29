2024 King of the Baggers

NJMP Finale – KOTB Race Two

Rocco Landers won the opening race of the NJMP finale on Saturday, while Troy Herfoss took second place to move into the championship lead ahead of Sunday’s nine-lap final battle two-points ahead of Kyle Wyman.

This would be the final showdown that would decide the war – Herfoss v Wyman, Australia v America, Indian v Harley…

Into turn one it was Wyman with his nose in front of Herfoss, while Rispoli and Landers were hot on their heels.

Herfoss took the lead at turn five on the opening lap and now it was Wyman’s turn to shadow…

Wyman sat on the saddlebags of Herfoss and was determined not to let him get away. The pair looked to have their own advantages over the other at alternating parts of the track.

Halfway through lap two though Herfoss dropped the hammer and started to pull away from Wyman. As they started lap three Herfoss led Wyman by six-tenths. Next time across the stripe that gap was eight-tenths and Wyman looked to be struggling to get the Harley hooked up well enough to stay with Herfoss.

Five laps to go and Herfoss led Wyman by just over a second. A lap later and that gap had blown out to almost two-seconds and Rocco Landers was now nipping at the heels of Wyman and challening for that second position. Would the Revzilla Harley backed Landers put one over the Factory Harley championship contender?

By three laps to go Herfoss had extended his lead over Wyman to 2.8-seconds. A lap later it was more than 3.5-seconds.

Herfoss had it won if he stayed mistake free and the 37-year-old would be crowned champion… The Australian did exactly that, cruising the latter half of the final lap, but still taking the flag 1.7-seconds ahead of his rivals.

Rocco Landers took second place from Wyman at turn one on the final lap and kept his nose in front all the away to the flag to take second place and with that moved from fifth to equal third in the championship standings with Hayden Gillim and Tyler O’Hara, the three riders tied on 224 points.

Troy Herfoss

“I was so nervous heading into this one. I was so focussed in the race and the bike was unbelievably good, I could put the bike where ever I wanted, that Indian Challenger, I hope it sells on Monday, because that thing is working so good. Big thank you to S & S Cycles, Mission Food, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, but especially the S & S Cycles they have done such a great job. I am just so happy, I can’t believe we have come here and this in our first year.”

KOTB Race Two Results

Troy Herfoss – Indian Rocco Landers- HD +1.733s Kyle Wyman – HD +1.852s Tyler O’Hara – Indian +4.237s Hayden Gillim – HD +4.665s James Rispoli – HD +8.247s Bobby Fong – Indian +8.349s Jake Lewis – HD +12.963s Kyle Ohnsorg – Indian +15.682s Cory West – HD +38.001s Travis Wyman – HD +50.889s

KOTB Final Championship Standings 2024