The 2024 Macau Grand Prix proved a strange one. A typhoon hit the Far East venue earlier in the week which led to both the free practice and first qualifying sessions being cancelled.

Weather cleared enough for Friday’s hour of practice before rain set in again, giving riders some limited time out on a patchy track.

A single qualifying session saw Davey Todd top the time-sheets from Erno Kostamo and Peter Hickman. Michael Rutter and Robert Hodson rounded out the top five qualifiers.

With weather continuing to be a problem, causing various cancellations and schedule changes, the 12-lap race was eventually scrapped, with organisers using the qualifying results to crown a victor for the year’s event.

As a result Davey Todd’s pole netted him the win, Kostamo second and Hickman third on the podium.

Davey Todd – P1

“What a really weird week we’ve had, and a nightmare weather wise. Lots of cancelled or delayed sessions and very limited track time with less than ideal conditions. On a positive note, I won my first Macau GP … without racing a single lap, haha! We qualified on pole position with limited time on the new bike with a new team and all the boys did a fantastic job to get me comfortable so quickly to enable me to put that lap in during qualifying which inevitably meant the race victory! So, a massive thanks to the Faye and all the FHO BMW team by MGM for putting this all together last minute and it’s awesome to start our new relationship off in the perfect way! Can’t wait for 2025!”

Peter Hickman – P3

“In the end it was a disappointing Macau GP all round really, with a huge loss of practice and with the weather playing havoc we had nearly no time on track and then the race had to be cancelled anyway. It’s a huge shame and I’m gutted we didn’t get a chance to race. I was happy with the bike and felt I had the pace to have a great race with Davey, but it just wasn’t to be! I hope we can come back next year and put on a great show for the fans and sponsors as they have also missed out on what should have been a great race!”

