2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 13 – Misano – Preview

Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

MotoGP returns to Italy for the second time this year, the first visit was to Mugello while this weekend the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP takes place at the Misano Adriatico circuit, named after Marco Simoncelli. The two tracks are located at nearly identical latitudes and are less than 120 km apart as the crow flies, although the road distance is about 160 km.

To cater to the ever increasing performance of the MotoGP bikes, Michelin has increased the hardness of the three front tyre rubber compounds.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“We had been thinking about making these changes since last year, and the data recorded since the start of the 2024 season convinced us to take the plunge and select harder rubber compounds for the front. The tyres we brought here last season were perfectly adapted, and we broke all the records. However, given the level of performance of the 2024 bikes and the number of times that they have recently been improved, we realise that our partners now have slightly different tyre needs, especially at the front. That’s why we made this decision, in order to offer riders even more consistent performance, as well as better feel. Misano is a fairly flat, rather technical track, which is demanding on the tyres because it alternates between slow and fast corners. Some sectors, such as the hairpin at Tramonto, or Curvone which is a long very high speed right-hander, generate significant stress on the tyres. We know that the combination of harder rubber compounds at the front, along with a rear tyre compound that perfectly transmits the power to the track, will create the optimum tyre cocktail to perform well.”

Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) heads behind enemy lines with an advantage of 23 points atop the standings ahead of home hero Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). The incentive to defeat the reigning Champion on his own turf, and for his own Italian team, will be matched only by the determination of Bagnaia to stop him doing just that. Especially as Bagnaia looks to bounce back – something he’s seemingly magically able to do when he most needs to.

Francesco Bagnaia

“I am thrilled to race in Misano this weekend. The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix is always an exciting event: I will race just a few kilometres from home, and there will be a lot of fans there to support us. We know we have good potential on this track, and it will be crucial to do a good job immediately to be competitive. Physically, I’m still not 100%, but I’m working hard to race without discomfort.”

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was back on the top step in Aragon, 1043 days after winning his last Grand Prix. And that just happened to be the Emilia-Romagna GP at Misano in 2021. He is the rider with most wins across all at Misano, and he’d love to add another. His incentives likewise set up a showdown to remember: enemy territory. Future team-mate territory. And current team home turf…

The rider with the next most podiums and an exemplary record at Misano, meanwhile, is another home hero: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team). The Beast’s nightmare Practice and Q1 left him with work to do in Aragon but he did it, slicing up the order as ever to get back to the front and only cede third place overall by just a single point. It may not have been the weekend he’d expected, given the 2022 Aragon GP, but it was far from a disaster by conclusion. Misano is likely to see Bastianini gunning for glory once again.

Enea Bastianini

“Last year, I was forced to skip the Grand Prix because of an injury, so I’m happy to finally be able to get on track in Misano. Racing here is always something special—I grew up and live a few miles from the circuit; therefore, it is my home race. Compared to last week, I think we should find better feelings in Misano. In any case, it will be important to be fast starting Friday and then do a good qualifying. We’ll give it our all, and I’m looking forward to racing in front of all our fans.”

The home heroes don’t stop there. Last year Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took two podiums and he’ll hope some home magic will be added to the mix too in a tougher season. Team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio just had the edge still before a tyre pressure penalty in Aragon, however, and with another few days to get back to better strength he’ll be one to watch on his and the team’s home turf. Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) continues an impressive trajectory of progress over recent rounds too, with Misano another chance to put it all together and try to attack for the podium.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I can’t deny it, this is always a special race for me: close to home, on a circuit where I’ve always ridden, with friends, family, fans. I’m quite happy because we’re coming from a period of growth, the sensations on the bike are better, I feel more at ease and we’re doing good races. Let’s continue like this, let’s make the most of the support of the people who will be on the track to collect as much as possible.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“It’s only been two days since Aragon GP, but they’ve been two very demanding days. I’m trying to recover as much energy as possible, we’re doing a great job in view of the Home GP. It’ll be very tough, another track with hard braking and a lot of stress on the arm. Let’s not give up in any case, let’s give 100 per cent and let’s take full advantage of the support of all the fans who will join us on the track.”

Attacking for that podium was exactly what Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was doing for much of the Aragon GP, before both he and Bagnaia ended up tangled in the gravel. Opinion columns aside, each got to make their case and the result of the FIM MotoGP Stewards investigation was: no further action.

Aprilia, meanwhile, have plenty of home glory on the line for their machine and factory, and after a tougher Aragon GP, they’ll want to bounce back quickly. On Day 1 all four RS-GPs were in the top ten: Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) on Marquez’ tail, and Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez flying the flag for Trackhouse. But come Saturday it got tougher, and they’ll want a lot more from Misano. Viñales has a standout record at the track too…

Aleix Espargaro

“Misano is an important track for us as it is Aprilia’s home race. We’ll be here for two consecutive races, with a test in between. It’s a track with a lot of grip, so I’m hoping to regain the good sensations we had after the challenging Aragón GP. We’ll do everything we can to get a good result.”

Maverick Viñales

“I love riding at Misano, it’s a track I’ve ridden a lot and know well. I hope to find a consistent feeling to have a good weekend. After Aragón we’ll try to recover and get back into the fight. That’s the spirit for the weekend – to get back to fighting for the positions that matter.”

Then comes KTM and GASGAS. Back nearer the front at Aragon with two podiums for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hot on his heels after his own good form in Austria, there were plenty of positives and Misano has hosted some for the marque before.

Sometimes they say that taking a step back means taking two steps forward’ is Pedro Acosta’s new philosophy, after the Shark and his technical crew came back to more basic settings, similar to the ones used at the start of the season, after a few difficult rounds. It appears that simple was just what the rookie needed to remind everyone what he is made of. Eager to continue his rise, the rookie will be looking forward to seeing if his new working methods adapt well to the very different layout of Misano. One thing is sure, Acosta will need to get that Q2 ticket, should he hope to fight for top 5 positions.

Pedro Acosta

“We are arriving in Misano after a good weekend in Aragón. We seem to have found the way forward and we will try to keep it that way this weekend. We studied a lot to try and understand what we could do to be competitive again, and going back to the settings of the beginning of the season has helped us. Sometimes they say that taking a step back means taking two steps forward and so far we are doing it. Misano is a track that I like, and where we will be riding a lot this month, so I hope to get into the rhythm from this Friday, and be able to go fast throughout the weekend. The main objective is to continue in this direction and improve on the direct Q2 ticket, which is where we are struggling the most with.”

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is having an up and down ride with some impressive speed and then bad luck or trouble at times so will be looking for a smoother weekend, and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) had some positives from MotorLand too. Misano awaits with another chance to reset – and another wildcard for Pol Espargaro with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Stefan Bradl will also be on track for the HRC Test Team, and for Honda, there was a first of 2024 at MotorLand as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) moved directly through to Q2, showing some impressive speed all weekend despite unfortunately crashing out on Saturday. Still, that’s a good tick in one box as the Japanese marque look to move forward, and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) will be especially keen to do so this weekend on home turf. Teammate Joan Mir had the upper hand at MotorLand on his. But of all, it was Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) who actually took Honda’s best Sunday result so far this season, coming home in P11 when all penalties were said and done. As his future as development rider is confirmed, his value seemed underlined once more.

Joan Mir

“We are going to get to know Misano very well over the next few weeks! It’s a good circuit to ride and you can learn a good amount there, we know a little bit of what to expect after our one day of running a few weeks ago. From Aragon we got some very good information about the bike and our situation, so all these days in Misano will give us an opportunity to assess that deeper. As always, we head into the weekend looking to make the most of very lap.”

Luca Marini

“Misano is always an enjoyable weekend with the home fans supporting me so I am looking forward to it a lot, it’s a pleasure to ride in front of everyone there. The last weekends have been positive until Sunday, so we have to make sure that everything is correct to take the most of any opportunity that comes up. Our test there from after Austria will allow us to double check some things but we know what our targets are for the weekend. Let’s put together a good weekend so that we have a lot of data for Monday’s test.”

Yamaha, meanwhile, have recently done their own private test at Misano so it will be interesting to see where they pick up as we return to race. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) put in a more than solid Saturday at MotorLand to battle Bagnaia and take Sprint points, but a crash out on Sunday leaves a little what could have been behind. What was, for team-mate Alex Rins, was a top ten though – a good result even if now leaving the factory to focus on cutting down the time deficit. What will be at Misano? It’s traditionally a strong track for the Yamaha.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“After a difficult race weekend in Aragon, we are eager to get to work during the San Marino GP. We had a private test here before the Aragon GP, which will be the starting point this weekend. We got some good information during this test, and let’s see how the race weekend data will compare during the first of the two races that we will have in Misano. On top of this, we will also have an extra test day on Monday at this track. We will try to maximise our productivity as much as possible each session. Misano is one of the team’s favourite tracks to be at, with an amazing atmosphere, so the team is fully motivated.”

The Championship remains close but there’s ever more pressure pouring into the duel at the top, with the momentum suddenly back in Martin’s corner. But a Bagnaia needing a result is a Bagnaia to underestimate at your peril, and Marc Marquez has now been back on the top step. And all the while, Bastianini looks through his trophy cabinet, drives down the road to his local racetrack, and looks to steal the spotlight and chip away at that gap to the top…

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 299 2 Bagnaia 276 3 Marquez 229 4 Bastianini 228 5 Acosta 148 6 Binder 145 7 Viñales 139 8 Espargaro 118 9 Di Giannantonio 113 10 Marquez 104 11 Morbidelli 83 12 Bezzecchi 81 13 Oliveira 60 14 Miller 53 15 Quartararo 51 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 19 18 Nakagami 17 19 Zarco 16 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 14 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Four races ago, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) sat 105 points adrift of World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI). Now, heading to the San Marino GP, that deficit has shrunk to 43 points after the Briton claimed a second win of the year in Aragon. And what a weekend it was at MotorLand, with Dixon converting his first pole of the season into a win that has propelled the #96 into the Championship chase equation.

That’s partly because it was another weekend where title favourites failed to pick up sizable points tallies. Garcia retired from Sunday’s race in what was, truth be told, a weekend to forget for the current Championship pacesetter. Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) – on his injury return – dug deep to pocket eight crucial points in P8, while Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Fermin Aldeguer (BetaTools SpeedUp) both suffered tougher ends to their Aragon GPs with crashes.

That meant race winner Dixon and Alonso Lopez (BetaTools SpeedUp) – the Spaniard finishing P4 – were the big movers in the title race. Lopez, a bronze medallist at Misano in 2023, is now P3 behind the MT Helmets – MSI duo, 31 points off Garcia, with Dixon P5. 50 points split the top six – Garcia to Aldeguer – as we land at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Now that’s what we call a Championship battle.

Obviously, we can’t go racing again without mentioning the other two riders who stood on the Aragon rostrum – Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The former made his way onto the box for the first time this season and ran Dixon close, as Öncü strung together a fantastic weekend to claim his debut intermediate class rostrum. More of the same will be craved from both between now and Valencia.

Rookie Senna Agius will be looking to quickly get in the groove for the 4.23 km long iconic track and be ready for the 22-lap race on Sunday.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 150 3 A Lopez 133 4 J Roberts 130 5 J Dixon 119 6 F Aldeguer 112 7 C Vietti 102 8 M Gonzalez 102 9 A Canet 91 10 T Arbolino 81 11 S Chantra 74 12 M Ramirez 64 13 J Alcoba 57 14 A Arenas 56 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 32 17 D Öncü 27 18 B Baltus 26 19 I Guevara 25 20 F Salac 25 21 D Moreira 20 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

History was made on Sunday morning in Aragon as Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) etched his name alongside the greats by becoming the 400th different Grand Prix winner. Rueda’s first Moto3™ triumph was the #99’s first podium since the Catalan GP and the third of his sophomore year, and one that moved the Spaniard up to P6 in the overall standings.

Also moving up in the Championship was second place finisher Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). The Dutch star is now P2 in the title chase after earning a sixth podium of the season, as Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) put in a fine ride to secure his first Grand Prix podium in P3 ahead of his and the team’s home race at Misano.

And speaking of Misano, who won there last year in Moto3? Ah yes, a certain David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). Despite finishing off the podium for just the fourth time this year – albeit in P4 – the Colombian stretched his healthy points advantage out to 75. Veijer now acts as the chief chaser, and with Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) picking up a lowkey P12 and P9 respectively, a big response is needed this weekend as the pack attempts to reel in the #80 before time runs out.

Joel Kelso was in the fight up front last time out and strengthened his position inside the championship top ten.

Countryman Jacob Roulstone suffered big crash on Friday at Aragon which put him behind the eight-ball but is looking to bounce back to form this weekend.

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 237 2 C Veijer 162 3 I Ortola 157 4 D Holgado 156 5 D Muñoz 117 6 A Rueda 99 7 A Fernandez 90 8 R Yamanaka 85 9 J Kelso 83 10 A Piqueras 73 11 T Furusato 65 12 S Nepa 54 13 L Lunetta 50 14 T Suzuki 50 15 J Roulstone 46 16 J Esteban 42 17 M Bertelle 31 18 R Rossi 24 19 N Carraro 16 20 F Farioli 14 21 X Zurutuza 11 22 S Ogden 11

MotoE

It all comes down to this. The final round of the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE World Championship is nearly upon us as we get ready to crown this year’s World Champion at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Four riders are mathematically in with a shout still as the final two races near, but it’s Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) who holds a healthy 37-point advantage going into the weekend.

A P2 and victory at the Red Bull Ring put Garzo in a dream position heading into 2024’s curtain closer, with the #4 winning four of the last six races to sit well clear of second place Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team). Reigning Champion Casadei two P3s in Austria, but the Italian was left rueing his P9 in qualifying.

Kevin Zannoni’s (Openbank Aspar Team) pace at the Red Bull Ring was superb, and it was only a last lap track limits penalty that cost the Italian double rostrum success. Still, a P4 and a P2 signalled a great weekend, but it meant the #21’s deficit to Garzo stands at 44 points with two races left to play.

Until the penultimate corner in Race 2, Oscar Gutierrez’s (Axxis-MSI) weekend was going perfectly. Pole position, Race 1 victory and leading in Race 2 with two laps to go – and then heartbreak struck. That late DNF sees Gutierrez sit 49 points adrift as we land in Misano, with just 50 left on the table. Impossible? No, but it would be the mightiest of turnarounds for the rookie to take the crown on Saturday afternoon.

With the title up for grabs, all the focus will be on the aforementioned contenders in Misano. It’s time for a MotoE crown to be won – so join us for an electrifying final round this weekend!