MXoN 2024 – Qualifying

The 77th Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations burst into life on Saturday at the Matterley Basin circuit, as the RAM Qualifying Races took place to decide the gate picks for Sunday’s main races, as well as putting the top 19 teams into those races and not the dreaded B-Final!

The winners of the MXGP, MX2, and Open class races each helped their teams into the top three overall, as recently re-crowned MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado took the MXGP class win, former double World Champion Tom Vialle the MX2 RAM Qualifying Heat, and AMA Supercross Champion Jett Lawrence easing his way to the Open class victory.

With great back-up from Ruben Fernandez, Team Spain have earned themselves the first gate pick ahead of defending Champions Team France and last-year’s runners-up Team Australia.

Behind them, Team Great Britain produced a brilliant fourth place in front of their home crowd, with Team Germany dealing brilliantly with the last pick on the gate to finish the day in fifth.

As expected, the line-up produced some epic battles between several modern-day legends of Motocross to give us a tantalising prospect for Sunday’s main races.

MXGP Qualifying

Fresh from the conclusion of their year-long battle for the MXGP World Championship, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing talisman Jorge Prado fired around the fast first corner at Matterley in the top two positions. Prado had been fastest in the morning Free Practice session, and immediately took the lead into the second corner, as Gajser had to deal with his fellow HRC rider Hunter Lawrence, Kawasaki Racing Team’s number 1 plate holder Romain Febvre, and the Standing Construct Honda of Alberto Forato!

Immediately into the fray, wearing the unfamiliar #52 on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine, was Jeffrey Herlings, but shortly after passing Forato for fifth, the Dutchman fell in the corner after the GoPro waves and gave himself a big fightback to take on.

From the very outside of the gate due to his team drawing the final choice of start position, Ken Roczen had fought through with customary intensity on his HEP Motorsports/Progressive Suzuki to pass Forato for fifth before the end of the first lap.

As Prado streaked away out front in his familiar style, “The Bullet” was charging back through the pack. Passing the JM Honda Racing machine of Brent van Doninck on lap four, then Forato again a lap later, suddenly Herlings was under pressure from the rider many consider to be his stateside equivalent: Monster Energy Star Yamaha’s Eli Tomac! Amazingly, the highly decorated duo then caught up to Roczen, and fans were treated to three of the most famous off-road racers of the last decade battling for fifth position! Jeffrey got through with three laps to go, but Kenny was able to hold off Eli for sixth. Forato took eighth ahead of Swedish JK Racing Yamaha rider Isak Gifting and the Kawasaki Racing Team pilot Jeremy Seewer, whose Swiss team had drawn a starting choice only one place better than Germany!

There was one last twist at the top, however, as Hunter Lawrence fell in some difficult ruts from third on the final lap, gifting Febvre third place, but Prado won by over five and a half seconds from Gajser, making it the perfect start for Team Spain!

Jorge Prado

“Happy for team Spain, sitting first now in the in the classification for tomorrow so number one gate pick is also important over here. I had a good start as the guys were coming in fast from the outside but I could control it and have a good breaking into turn two. The track was quite sketchy with so many ruts it was crazy. I had to be very focused all the time and couldn’t afford any mistakes so I lost a front at one point I almost went down but for the rest it was a good good race I had fun I love the ruts so let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

MXGP Qualifying Top 20

Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GASGAS 24:12.517 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 24:18.147 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM Kawasaki 24:33.988 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA Honda 24:36.481 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 24:38.064 Roczen, Ken GER DMSB Suzuki 24:44.386 Tomac, Eli USA AMA Yamaha 24:50.622 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI Honda 24:58.693 Gifting, Isak SWE SVEMO Yamaha 25:16.801 Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO Kawasaki 25:17.793 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF Honda 25:27.348 Stauffer, Marcel AUT AMF KTM 25:41.914 Pettis, Jess CAN CMA KTM 25:48.217 Harwood, Hamish NZL MNZ KTM 25:50.401 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU Kawasaki 25:59.168 Fredsoe, Mads DEN DMU GASGAS 26:03.949 Weckman, Emil FIN SML KTM 26:07.113 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR Yamaha 26:08.572 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB Honda 26:27.617 Barr, Martin IRL MCUI Honda +1 lap

MX2 Qualifying

He may have been away from MX2 racing for the two years since he won his second world title, but Tom Vialle proved that he can still pull a great Fox Holeshot for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the start of the MX2 Ram Qualifying Heat, while behind him it was a sea of blue bikes as Cooper Webb and Max Anstie on their Monster Energy Star Racing Yamahas were joined by the teenage Karlis Reisulis on his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine!

However, Team HRC guest rider Kyle Webster was looking to impress on his European debut and made a great move through the third corner to claim second place! Sadly for him, three corners later he lost balance and fell onto an inside bank, dropping to fifteenth. A further fall and recovery saw him back to thirteenth by the finish, but Team Australia must be pleased that he has the pace to back up the Lawrence brothers in tomorrow’s main races.

Webb, on unfamiliar 250cc machinery, dropped back to an eventual seventh, but Anstie was on the move, holding second ahead of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing duo Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen, who had used Team Belgium’s first gate pick draw to recover from a poor jump at the gate and salvage a good position on the first lap.

By lap four the top two in the MX2 World Championship this year had both got past Anstie, but Vialle was already a distance ahead of them. Simon Laengenfelder had battled from the poor German start gate and was up to fifth for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing by the halfway point. On lap seven, he pulled a stunning round-the-outside pass on the Monster Energy Triumph Racing hotshot Camden McLellan, who was trying to pull South Africa into a Qualifying position.

On the same lap, De Wolf crashed out of second, freeing up Coenen, the fastest in Free Practice, to tear up the circuit in pursuit of Vialle. Behind Webb, Mikkel Haarup fought through from a bad start to take eighth for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, with Oriol Oliver’s WZ Racing KTM in ninth and Red Bull Factory Racing KTM’s 2023 MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo in tenth.

Coenen mercilessly closed on Vialle in the closing laps, but the Belgian got an off-camber rut slightly wrong and fell with two laps to go, denying him the chance of improving on second. Laengenfelder made a last lap pass on Max Anstie to claim third, with De Wolf fifth ahead of McLellan.

Vialle’s win put Team France in a leading position from the first two races ahead of a surprising Germany and Spain in third.

Tom Vialle

“I was excited for that. I was like, Lucas, obviously, is the man of the championship. Him and Kai are really close, and I was like, okay, I took the hard shot, and I really want to win that moto. Lucas was catching me a little bit, and then I pushed again the last three laps, and I could win so it was really nice to start the weekend like that I mean the qualification are not always… that’s not where you win but it’s really important. That’s pretty good”.

MX2 Qualifying Top 20

Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 24:42.952 Coenen, Lucas BEL FMB Husqvarna 24:52.605 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GASGAS 24:59.694 Anstie, Max GBR ACU Yamaha 25:05.263 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV Husqvarna 25:09.682 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA MSA Triumph 25:25.065 Webb, Cooper USA AMA Yamaha 25:30.366 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU Triumph 25:30.883 Oliver, Oriol ESP RFME KTM 25:41.757 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI KTM 25:41.918 Mikula, Julius CZE ACCR KTM 26:05.221 Tonus, Arnaud SUI SWISSMOTO Yamaha 26:16.419 Webster, Kyle AUS MA Honda 26:20.067 Yokoyama, Haruki JPN MFJ Honda 26:23.552 Garib, Benjamin CHI FMC Kawasaki 26:25.902 Eto Tiburcio, Bernardo BRA CBM Honda 26:26.964 Leok, Tanel EST EMF Husqvarna 26:27.503 Connolly, Brodie NZL MNZ Honda 26:35.444 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT LAMSF Yamaha 26:44.151 Agard-Michelsen, Sander NOR NMF Yamaha 26:47.665

Open Qualifying

With a late switch to the MX Open class, Team HRC’s Jett Lawrence was fastest in Free Practice ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP pilot Maxime Renaux. However, few would have predicted the Fox Holeshot being taken by Brazilian Champion Fabio Aparecido dos Santos on his Yamaha Monster Energy Geração machine!

The South American proved to be no pushover however, as Team HRC’s Spanish fast starter Ruben Fernandez took nearly a lap to get past, as Lawrence and Renaux also just worked past Dos Santos before the end of the first full circulation.

Lawrence was racing with his customary style and flow, and made the pass on Fernandez for the lead, at the bottom of the biggest uphill jump on the circuit, look like a piece of cake. From there, Lawrence, Fernandez, and Renaux held station, with the battle brewing behind them!

Crendon Tru7 Honda rider Conrad Mewse, with the locals in the crowd urging him on, had passed Fantic Factory Racing star Glenn Coldenhoff for sixth on lap two, and closed in on Dos Santos, who had Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP pilot Andrea Bonacorsi already giving him hassle! The Brazilian lost both positions in the space of two corners, before an inspired Mewse got past the Italian a lap later! The Brit was relishing the technical conditions, and his fourth position put the host nation in fourth for the day!

In the end, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Team USA star Aaron Plessinger fought through to sixth behind Bonacorsi, ahead of the Schmicker Racing KTM of Cornelius Toendel from Norway and the TEM JP253 Racing KTM of Slovenian Jan Pancar.

Coldenhoff had a mechanical issue drop him down the order, but The Netherlands still claimed sixth on the day ahead of Slovenia, Belgium, USA, and Italy. After his holeshot heroics, Dos Santos finished in tenth spot, with Brazil qualifying for the main races in 16th.

Jett Lawrence did look ominously fast in this division, but the truly mouth-watering clash will come in the final race of tomorrow’s programme when all the 450 men are together!

It promises to be an enthralling spectacle on a superb circuit, so don’t miss out on this incredible day’s racing at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for the Chamberlain Trophy!

Jett Lawrence

“On the start, my holeshot button came down at the bottom. So I kind of messed up my start a bit. But yeah, following Fernandez for the first, what was it? Ten, five minutes, I would say. So it was good. Got a little bit of a battle the first lap, going back and forth. It was fun. The track’s pretty tricky. You definitely can’t override it. It’s fun just to kind of hop around, bounce around like a kangaroo, you could say. We got the win. So nice P3, same as last year. Let’s hope we just get some better starts for tomorrow.”

Open Qualifying Top 20

Lawrence, Jett AUS MA Honda 25:03.375 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 25:09.520 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 25:27.723 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU Honda 25:41.743 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI Yamaha 25:48.411 Plessinger, Aaron USA AMA KTM 25:49.443 Toendel, Cornelius NOR NMF KTM 25:59.920 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 26:02.044 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB Yamaha 26:03.544 Aparecido dos Santos, Fabio BRA CBM Yamaha 26:08.137 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB Honda 26:10.127 Guillod, Valentin SUI SWISSMOTO Honda 26:17.728 Wright, Dylan CAN CMA Honda 26:19.286 Kullas, Harri EST EMF KTM 26:21.472 Teresak, Jakub CZE ACCR Husqvarna 26:26.053 Kratzer, Michael AUT AMF Honda 26:37.692 Okura, Yuki JPN MFJ Honda 26:45.228 Bidzans, Edvards LAT LAMSF Honda 26:48.193 Purdon, Tristan RSA MSA Husqvarna 26:48.499 Repcak, Pavol SVK SMF KTM 27:07.086

Nations Qualification – Top Ten