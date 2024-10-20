2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 17 – Phillip Island – Sunday

Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Moto2 Race Report

The whole field were on the soft tyre options and it was Aron Canet who led the field through turn one for the first time but Lopez took the lead from him at turn four. Foggia and Dixon both went down at Southern Loop.

Before lap one was over Canet, Lopez and Aldeguer had already pulled some ground over Gonzalez and Ogura. That leading trio starting to break away right from the off. At the end of that opening lap Senna Agius was in ninth place. Wildcard countryman Harrison Voight was in 22nd place, five-seconds behind the leading trio at the end of lap one.

The leading triumvirate then started dusting each other up while fighting for the lead which allowed their pursuers to close back to within striking distance. Gonzalez joined that party in fourth. Senna Agius got the better of championship leader Ogura to take fifth, but that battle was unfolding almost two-seconds behind race leader Lopez.

Gonzalez took the long lap penalty diversion to serve his sentence on lap six, emerging in fifth place. Ogura fourth. Agius was in that group and seventh.

Aron Canet had some clear air up front and had his head down to try and break away from Aldeguer and Lopez, a 1m31.043 besting his pursuers by half-a-second on lap six. Aldeguer returned fire on the following lap with a 1m30.980.

Aldeguer hit the lead for the first time as they started lap nine and started to pull away from Canet. A new fastest lap of the race from Canet on lap ten underlined his efforts to try and stick with Aldeguer.

As the race passed half distance Aldeguer led Canet by six-tenths, who in turn had half-a-second on Lopez. Senna Agius had got the better of world championship leader Ogura to move up to fourth place, five-seconds behind the race leader, and amidst a group of six riders.

Aldeguer and Canet then got quicker again, both setting 1m30.8s on lap 14 to leave third-placed Lopez in their wake. Once clear of Ogura, Senna Agius got quicker every lap, dipping into the 31.5s, then 31.3 to start reeling in Lopez to challenge for that final podium position with eight laps to run, he still had almost five-seconds to bridge for that third place though. Countryman Harrison Voight was running 19th at this juncture, lapping in the mid 33s and just over 30-seconds behind the leaders.

Fermin Aldeguer made a mistake on lap 17 which allowed Aron Canet to slip past him for the lead at turn ten.

As they started lap 18 it was Canet from Aldeguer, both men now seemingly struggling a little for grip.

Agius was lapping quicker than third placed Lopez and was 2.8-seconds behind that final step on the rostrum with five laps to run.

Lopez started to pick his pace up a little in response to the looming threat from Agius, but the pressure from the young Australian took its toll, Lopez going down at turn three, promoting Agius into that third place with three laps to run.

Up front Aldeguer and Canet continued to trade blows but with two laps to run Aldeguer had a small buffer over Canet. At the last lap board the difference was back down to two-tenths and both riders back in the 30s on that penultimate lap, 1m30.9s on lap 22.

Canet through to the lead at turn four, Aldeguer on his pipe through Siberia, through Hayshed, through Lukey… Up the inside at turn ten, they touch, both running wide, Aldeguer enters turn 11 though with his nose in front… Aegerter holds sway through 12 and to the flag to take the victory.

Senna Agius takes a brilliant maiden podium seven-seconds behind that leading duo.

After collecting an Australian flag from the cheering crowd the youngster had a soft spill on the grass but still arose triumphant before the adoring crowd after coming from 13th on the grid to a rostrum result.

That swag of points promoting the Husqvarna rookie from 17th to 15th in the championship standings.

Senna Agius – P3

“I have no words! It’s silly to say but the race felt so long and I was hoping the last five laps would just disappear because I wanted to achieve it and we did it! I’m so happy and proud and we’ve worked really well with the team these last weeks. I’m just a rookie in this class and my first podium at my home GP is something I’ll remember forever.”

Harrison Voight just missing out on the points in 17th.

Phillip Island Moto2 Race Results

Aldeguer Canet +0.194 Agius +7.228 Ogura +8.385 Moreira +8.397 Gonzalez +10.742 Baltus +10.775 Arbolino +17.343 Garcia +17.591 Ramirez +17.721 Alcoba +29.360 Binder +29.387 Arenas +29.864 Salac +30.077 Aji +30.465 Guevera +43.934 Voight +51.232 Artigas +75.530 Cardelus +82.861

Moto2 Championship Standings