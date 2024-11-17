2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 20 – Catalunya

Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona

MotoGP Race Report

After 20 Tissot Sprints and 19 Grands Prix, everything came down to the final race of the season… and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac) held his nerve. Martin was crowned the 2024 MotoGP World Champion with a third place finish, becoming the first Independent Team rider to clinch the title in the MotoGP era. Even with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) taking an incredible 11th GP victory of the season, the podium was enough for Martin to take the crown.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez (Gresini) claimed a strong second place, shadowing Bagnaia for much of the race before being forced to settle for second. It was, however, his 150th GP podium as he prepares to saddle up in red.

Bagnaia nailed the start to take the holsehot, but Martin got a rocket launch too to slot into second – initially. By Turn 1 on Lap 2 though, Marc Marquez attacked the Championship leader to tag onto the back of Bagnaia in the lead.

Martin then had Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) for company, but soon enough Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) was on the scene. He diced with the ‘Beast’ before Bastianini then went deep into Turn 1 and dropped back into the battle for fifth, leaving Espargaro as the rider safe on the chase behind Martin.

Bastianini was ultimately left fighting with Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), as at the front Bagnaia and Marquez were stretching away. Martin was in a safe enough third, but as the laps ticked on the battle behind him was going from any questions about rear gunners to serious throwdown as Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) arrived on the scene.

Bagnaia’s pace was relentless, remaining inside the 1:40 bracket with 11 laps remaining. It was an impressive ride from the Italian, pulling out all stops to increase a half-a-second gap to Marc Marquez. Marc tried everything to respond, initially looking like he was fading before beginning to turn up the wick and match the Italian’s pace.

Behind, it was getting loose. Acosta was sixth on the circuit, losing a position to Bastianini before dropping to ninth on Lap 18, losing a further place to Morbidelli and receiving a track limits warning as the trio and Binder battled it out. Elbows were likewise out.

In the closing stages, it was becoming clear. Bagnaia was going to win the Grand Prix as he started to stretch away, and Marc Marquez was going to sign off from Gresini on the box. But Martin was going to win the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

Where in 2023 he may have faltered or doubted or come up short, not this time. Martin staked his claim on the #1 plate with a third place finish, celebrating the title in style with a record-breaking 16th GP podium of the year, a new record for a Ducati rider. One he shares with Bagnaia, whose throne he now takes over despite the 2022 and 2023 World Champion’s awesome 11 GP wins this year.

Alex Marquez managed to edge out Espargaro in the closing laps, finishing fourth and missing the podium rostrum by just 1.512 seconds. Espargaro would round out the top five after defending heroically in the closing laps in his final outing as a full-time rider. Meanwhile, Binder claimed eighth, beating Bastianini to the line after an epic battle.

Further back, Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Acosta rounded out the top 10, just ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), the returning Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as the latter two sign off for new adventures.

The final points were awarded to Johann Zarco (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), who was forced deep at Turn 1 from the off.

And just like that, 2024 draws to a close after an unforgettable season which will go down in the history books. However, the focus now shifts to Tuesday for the Barcelona Test as the riders and teams return to track for the first on their 2025 machines, where it will mark Martin’s debut for Aprilia!

Barcelona MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 40m24.740 2 M Marquez Duc +1.474 3 J Martin Duc +3.810 4 A Marquez Duc +5.322 5 A Espargaro Apr +5.753 6 B Binder Ktm +7.081 7 E Bastianini Duc +7.393 8 F Morbidelli Duc +8.709 9 M Bezzecchi Duc +10.484 10 P Acosta KTM +10.618 11 F Quartararo Yam +10.756 12 M Oliveira Apr +13.464 13 J Miller KTM +14.560 14 J Zarco Hon +19.469 15 M Viñales Apr +22.195 16 L Marini Hon +23.890 17 T Nakagami Hon 23.960 18 R Fernandez Apr +29.001 19 A Fernandez KTM +29.145 20 M Pirro Duc +37.295 21 A Rins Yam +39.138 22 S Bradl Hon +47.654

Barcelona MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Brad BINDER KTM 358.8 2 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 356.4 3 Jorge MARTIN Duc 355.2 4 Franco MORBIDELLI Duc 355.2 5 Aleix ESPARGARO Apr 354.0 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA Apr 354.0 7 Enea BASTIANINI Duc 354.0 8 Francesco BAGNAIA Duc 354.0 9 Marco BEZZECCHI Duc 352.9 10 Maverick VIÑALES Apr 352.9 11 Johann ZARCO Hon 352.9 12 Jack MILLER KTM 352.9 13 Marc MARQUEZ Duc 352.9 14 Luca MARINI Hon 351.7 15 Raul FERNANDEZ Apr 351.7 16 Joan MIR Hon 351.7 17 Alex RINS Yam 351.7 18 Fabio QUARTARARO Yam 350.6 19 Stefan BRADL Hon 350.6 20 Alex MARQUEZ Duc 350.6 21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 349.5 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Hon 347.2 23 Michele PIRRO Duc 347.2

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 508 2 Bagnaia 498 3 Marquez 392 4 Bastianini 386 5 Binder 217 6 Acosta 215 7 Viñales 190 8 Marquez 173 9 Morbidelli 173 10 Di Giannantonio 165 11 Espargaro 163 12 Bezzecchi 153 13 Quartararo 113 14 Miller 87 15 Oliveira 75 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 55 18 Rins 31 19 Nakagami 31 20 Fernandez 27 21 Mir 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Iannone 0 28 Savadori 0 29 Pirro 0

MotoGP Constructors Championship Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 722 2 KTM 327 3 Aprilia 302 4 Yamaha 124 5 Honda 75

MotoGP Teams Championship Standings Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 884 2 Prima Pramac Racing 681 3 Gresini Racing MotoGP 565 4 Aprilia Aprilia Racing 353 5 Pertamina Racing Team 318 6 Red BullFactory Racing 304 7 Red GasGas Tech3 242 8 Monster Yamaha MotoGP 144 9 Trackhouse Trackhouse Racing 141 10 LCR Honda 86 11 Repsol Honda Team 35

Moto2

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) has grabbed victory at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, holding firm after a stunning ride. Canet defended in the closing laps to beat Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2) by just 0.091s, a result that helped him bag third in the World Championship.

In the battle for third, Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing) triggered his inner Valentino Rossi to pass World Champion Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) at the final corner to become the first Brazilian to finish on the intermediate class podium since Adu Celso at the 1973 Swedish GP.

There was drama from the off as front-row starter Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crashed out together at Turn 1. Both riders were conscious, but both went to a local hospital for further examination after their Lap 1 incident. Elsewhere, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Jorge Navarro’s (OnlyFans American Racing Team) race ended early at Turn 5 as the pair made contact and crashed – riders OK.

At the front, Gonzalez put the hammer down in the opening laps as he built a half second margin over polesitter Canet. Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) served his Long Lap penalty from the Thai GP which dropped Aldeguer to P13.

Canet’s key move came on Lap 4, igniting a duel with Gonzalez at the front of the field. Ogura sat comfortably in third, chipping away at the leader’s gap as the newly crowned World Champion sported a special livery to celebrate a successful 2024 campaign for MT Helmets – MSI.

Ogura had Moreira for company, with the Brazilian glued to Ogura’s tailpipe. The impressive rookie was showing a consistent pace and the battle ignited on Lap 19, with Moreira’s first attempt arriving at Turn 3, but Ogura responded instantly at Turn 4.

Canet secured glory after a drag race to the line, winning by just 0.091s, fending off the hard-charging Gonzalez at the flag. It was a stunning end to the Grand Prix, with Moreira and Ogura’s duel being decided at the final corner. The Brazilian produced a magical final corner move to pocket a debut podium and secure Rookie of the Year honours, with Ogura forced to settle for P4 in his last intermediate class dance.

Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounded out the top five positions as Sergio Garcia capped off a confidence-boosting end to the season with a P6. Garcia finished ahead of Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) in seventh as Albert Arenas (Gresini Moto2) rounded out the top eight spots.

Meanwhile, Sync SpeedUp’s Alonso Lopez and MotoGP-bound Aldeguer rounded out the top 10. Another rider who will now look towards 2025 is Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), with Chantra claiming 11th ahead of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Senna Agius – P12

“I had a really good start and on the first few laps, I tried to conserve the tyre. I was able to stay in the leading group quite well. But then, eleven laps before the end, my right arm went to sleep for some reason. I no longer had any control over it and could no longer brake or open the throttle as I wanted. I wondered whether I would be able to finish the race at all. So, I just tried to bring the bike home. I’m very disappointed because my bike felt fantastic and the fight for the podium was right in front of me. Getting into it was my plan towards the end. I’ve never had a problem with this physical issue in my life, but something obviously went wrong today. That worries me a bit. Overall, I’m happy with my first World Championship campaign. I did my best and had some good moments. Many thanks to the whole team for all the efforts and work they did for me!”

Further back, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Preicanos Racing Team’s Jaume Masia took the final points.

Barcelona Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Canet Kal 36m29.282 2 M Gonzalez Kal +0.091 3 D Moreira Kal +1.124 4 A Ogura Bos +1.167 5 F Salac Kal +3.450 6 S Garcia Bos +4.705 7 I Guevara Kal +5.647 8 A Arenas Kal +6.106 9 A Lopez Bos +7.610 10 F Aldeguer Bos +7.660 11 S Chantra Kal +10.545 12 M Ramirez Kal +14.220 13 S Agius Kal +14.733 14 T Arbolino Kal +16.204 15 J Masia Kal +16.397 16 D Binder Kal +16.476 17 M Aji Kal +16.553 18 B Baltus Kal +22.363 19 D Muñoz Kal +25.443 20 A Escrig For ++25.903 21 S Manzi Kal +27.133 22 D Öncü Kal +29.727 23 X Cardelus Kal +35.400 24 X Artigas For +39.874 25 D Foggia Kal +43.833 26 A Migno Kal +44.005 27 S Corsi Kal +46.578 Not Classified DNF Z VD Goorbergh Kal 20 laps DNF C Vietti kal 20 laps DNF J Dixon Kal / DNF J Navarro Kal / DNF R Garcia Kal /

Barcelona Moto2 Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 D Oncu Kal 300.8 2 F Salac Kal 300.0 3 J Masia Kal 297.5 4 D Moreira Kal 297.5 5 T Arbolino Kal 297.5 6 S Chantra Kal 296.7 7 A Arenas Kal 296.7 8 I Guevara Kal 295.8 9 S Manzi Kal 295.8 10 D Muñoz Kal 295.0 11 M Aji Kal 295.0 12 A Ogura Bos 295.0 13 B Baltus Kal 294.2 14 D Binder Kal 294.2 15 M Ramirez Kal 294.2 16 A Canet Kal 294.2 17 F Aldeguer Bos 294.2 18 Z Goorbergh Kal 294.2 19 C Vietti Kal 293.4 20 X Cardelus Kal 293.4 21 A Lopez Bos 293.4 22 D Foggia Kal 292.6 23 S Agius Kal 292.6 24 S Garcia Bos 291.8 25 A Escrig For 291.8 26 A Migno Kal 291.1 27 S Corsi Kal 290.3 28 X Artigas For 290.3 29 M Gonzalez Kal 289.5 30 R Garcia Kal 254.7 31 J Navarro Kal 249.4 32 J Dixon Kal 244.8

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 274 2 A Canet 234 3 M Gonzalez 195 4 S Garcia 191 5 F Aldeguer 182 6 A Lopez 179 7 C Vietti 165 8 J Dixon 155 9 J Roberts 153 10 T Arbolino 149 11 M Ramirez 116 12 S Chantra 104 13 D Moreira 80 14 A Arenas 80 15 J Alcoba 79 16 F Salac 73 17 I Guevara 69 18 S Agius 67 19 D Binder 55 20 D Öncü 49 21 B Baltus 40 22 Z Vd 31

Moto3

For a truly incredible and historic 14th time in 2024, David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) emerged victorious in another brilliant Moto3 battle. 0.147s split the Colombian and second place Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) at the chequered flag as the latter pockets the 2024 silver medal, as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) earned a final race of the year podium after teammate Adrian Fernandez was handed a post-race three-second penalty.

Once the lights went out, Alonso took the holeshot after a phenomenal launch from pole position. The #80 seized an advantage over Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) and Holgado as the final Grand Prix of the season got underway. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) was the rider on the move in the opening laps, with the #64 charging to fourth after qualifying P12 on the grid. Muñoz soon joined the podium battle, overtaking Ortola before pipping Alonso to enter second place on Lap 3.

It was a slipstream city at the front, with positions changing hands at every opportunity, to the delight of the Spanish crowd. Fernandez emerged as the contender for the lead, beginning to engage in a fierce duel with Holgado. Meanwhile, Alonso sat comfortably in eighth position, waiting for his opportunity to return to the podium fight.

There was action at every turn as Alonso worked hard to slowly carve his way through the field. Taking advantage of Ortola’s and Muñoz’s battle, Alonso was able to surge into second position. The Colombian was chasing a remarkable 14th win of the season, with tension mounting as he retook the lead on Lap 14.

The gloves were off in the closing laps, with elbows out throughout the top 10 as the season finale prepared to go down to the wire. Alonso had the lead on the final lap, securing a three-tenth margin after the front group continued to battle behind. Holgado was in pursuit, looking to find an opportunity on the newly crowned World Champion.

At the line, Alonso powered out of the final corner to win by a mere 0.147s ahead of Holgado. Daniel Holgado gave his all on the final all of the final lap, unable to catch Alonso as Holgado took another podium to secure second position in the World Championship. Meanwhile, Piqueras took the final spot on the podium after a shortcut from Fernandez on the final lap.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) turned around his weekend, fighting from P17 on the grid to finish in P4, beating Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) who rounded out the top five in Barcelona. Yamanaka was promoted ahead of Muñoz, who was demoted one position due to irresponsible riding on the final lap. Muñoz ended the Grand Prix ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), the Australian rookie taking a brilliant eighth. Roulstone rounding out the season with 15th place in the final 2024 Moto3 World Championship standings.

Jacob Roulstone – P8

“I am happy to finish the season in a decent way! I wish we would have found the pace earlier in the season, but anyway it feels good to finish on that positive note. I knew that Dani was fighting for 2nd, so I tried to get in front of Colin Veijer and Ivan Ortola as best as I could, when I could. He finished 2nd, so I am happy that I could play a tiny part in that success, I am happy for him. It was a bit of a shame to lose the group at some point, but I progressively gained back ground. I am really happy with my season. There were ups and downs, but I am proud about the way I managed to overcome everything. I would like to thank everyone in the team for sticking around me, helping me, and giving me the most competitive bike possible in every session, and race. I look forward to another season with them next year, and I believe that after a good off-season and preseason training, we will be ready to show our potential for our 2nd year in the championship, and achieve our goals. Thank you to everyone involved!”

Further back, Ortola and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) rounded out the top 10 positions as the duo settled for P4 and P3 in the Championship respectively.

Fernandez was dropped down to 11th after his three-second penalty, finishing ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

That 12th place finish from Kelso was enough to help him secure ninth place in the Moto3 World Championship standings.

Meanwhile, Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team’s David Almansa and Matteo Bertelle took the final point-scoring positions in the curtain closer.

And with that, the 2024 Moto3 World Championship reaches a thrilling conclusion after an incredible season. The winter break now appears before we get to do it all over again in 2025. Bring it on.

Barcelona Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 32m27.723 2 D Holgado GAS +0.147 3 A Piqueras HON +1.210 4 J Rueda KTM +1.352 5 R Yamanaka KTM +1.685 6 D Muñoz KTM +1.558 7 T Furusato HON +1.753 8 J Roulstone GAS +2.025 9 I Ortola KTM +2.093 10 C Veijer HUS +2.713 11 A Fernandez HON +3.418 12 J Kelso KTM +4.698 13 T Suzuki HUS +10.823 14 D Almansa HON +10.939 15 M Bertelle HON +10.957 16 N Carraro KTM +10.970 17 S Ogden HON +11.057 18 L Lunetta HON +12.962 19 A Carpe KTM +13.437 20 F Farioli HON +13.559 21 E O’shea HON +14.219 22 X Zurutuza KTM +16.645 23 N Dettwiler KTM +36.537 24 T Buasri HON +37.067 25 M Uriarte CFM +38.187 Not Classified DNF R Rossi KTM 12 laps DNF S Nepa KTM 17 laps

Barcelona Moto3 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 T Suzuki Hus 252.3 2 J Rueda KTM 252.3 3 R Yamanaka Ktm 251.7 4 N Carraro Ktm 251.1 5 T Furusato Hon 251.1 6 D Alonso Cfm 251.1 7 A Piqueras Hon 250.5 8 L Lunetta Hon 250.0 9 D Holgado Gas 250.0 10 J Roulstone Gas 249.4 11 D Muñoz Ktm 249.4 12 A Fernandez Hon 248.8 13 X Zurutuza Ktm 248.8 14 D Almansa Hon 247.7 15 J Kelso Ktm 247.7 16 A Carpe Ktm 247.7 17 M Uriarte Cfm 247.7 18 E O’shea Hon 247.1 19 S Ogden Hon 247.1 20 I Ortola Ktm 246.5 21 T Buasri Hon 246.0 22 M Bertelle Hon 246.0 23 F Farioli Hon 245.4 24 R Rossi Ktm 242.6 25 N Dettwiler Ktm 242.6 26 C Veijer Hus 241.6 27 S Nepa Ktm 216.0

Moto3 Championship Standings