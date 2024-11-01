2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 19 – Sepang

Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia

Preview

The fast 5.543km Petronas Sepang International Circuit consists of 15 corners, 10 of which are right-handers. It also has two straights, one of which exceeds 900 metres, which allows the bikes to flirt with top speeds of 340 km/h (337.5 km/h last year for Jorge Martin).

The weather conditions and the very demanding nature of the track dictate the use of very versatile tyres, with high performance levels that remain consistent over time. Drawing on its experience at Sepang, where official tests are held at the start of each season, Michelin Motorsport has prepared an advanced tyre package for its partners, that takes into account this situation.

“This is a race with very high stakes,” says Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel racing manager. “On the one hand, we are approaching the end of the championship and anything is still possible in terms of the Riders’ title. On the other hand, as our tyres continue to break records, we know that expectations will be very high. Last year our Michelin Power Slick range demonstrated a very high overall level of performance and impressed our partners with its great consistency – with the fastest lap in the race being set in the second half of the Grand Prix. This year, we have selected a package that continues to highlight the versatility of our tyres, and which meets the requirements of the 2024 bikes. At the start of the season, the tests carried out here revealed a need for increasing front tyre stiffness, and as a result we have moved the hardness of our rubber compounds up a notch. This year, the 2023 Medium front compound will be Soft, the Hard becomes Medium, and we have introduced a new Hard option. At the rear, there is no change in the tread compounds, however we have reinforced the internal structure of the tyres to better control high temperatures. These options will allow us to perfectly support our partners, while the heat and humidity will put men and machines to the test.”

Just 17 points separate reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) from Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). Martin has held the points lead for much of the season come rain, shine, luck, or a lack of it, and it is a lead he’ll protect with everything he has. We’re about to find out just how much that really is – and exactly what kind of answer Bagnaia has for him.

Jorge Martin

“First of all, I want to send all my support to everyone from Spain, from Valencia and from my country. It was a massive storm, and there has been some really bad news from yesterday and today, so I want to send all my support. From my side, I’m okay, I’m confident, and it’s a privilege to be here with Pecco, I think it’s crazy nowadays with equal bikes, and now for both of us again to be battling for the Championship here one year later and battling with Pecco, who is an amazing Champion. I am confident, I feel good, and I will put trust in my work. I will fight till the end with everything I have for my team, my people and myself. It’s a big privilege to be here again, I think last year I was really tense and nervous, and we did the same in Qatar. I was feeling a lot of pressure, and this year, the pressure is there, but I think I’m more mature, and yesterday, I was able to enjoy the moment. I know I can lose it, but I also know I’m able to win it. Last year, I lost the title, and nothing happened to me, so it’s not the end of the world, so I will give it my 100% this weekend.”

Thailand was quite a time for Bagnaia to take his first ever wet MotoGP win and with it make a huge statement that turned the tide on what had started to seem inevitable on Saturday. But the roll of the dice was necessary for the rider on the chase, and it was Martin left to debate risk vs reward inside his own head. 22 points to play with could have become much more, or even a three-point deficit had he slid out. He also passed the test with flying colours to make his own statement.

Francesco Bagnaia

“As Jorge said, first of all, it’s important to talk about what is happening in Spain, in Valencia. They are living their worst nightmare, and we have to come together. We know it’s impossible to do something to help them, but we were close to a similar situation in Italy last year, and we know exactly what is happening. My best wishes, and I hope to see an improvement in the conditions and the weather to improve the situation. It’s a very important weekend, and we know that it’s important to start working in the best way possible, like we did in Thailand. We know what we did wrong on Saturday, and for this weekend, we need to try and gain more than three points like last weekend.”

So now, here we are: Petronas Sepang International Circuit. Where the form book says Bagnaia should have the advantage, but the pace of late – and the standings – ticks it back in favour of Martin. Once again, both know exactly what’s on the line. Bagnaia’s choice is binary: finish ahead of Martin or continue to lose ground. Martin’s choice is another complex set of calculations, and one that takes place in the knowledge that the Tissot Sprint could tee up his first Championship point on Sunday. Oh, also…

There are likely two main concerns for the two contenders, and they’re each fascinating in their own way. As ever, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) looms large. And he’s on record saying he’d rather Bagnaia kept the number 1 – seemingly and ostensibly because he’d like to take it back on equal terms next year. He’s also said he knows his position, aka often being at the front, could be a deciding factor. Simply by virtue of him being at the front.

The virtue of being at the front is likely something set to be enjoyed by Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini too. Last year, as the two contenders headed wide at Turn 1, focused on each other and nothing else, the Beast took the lead – and he didn’t look back. He didn’t need to, because there was no one there. Rewinding one more year though, he duelled Bagnaia and within certain limits not on show in Emilia-Romagna this year. It will be interesting to see if the Gresini pitboard says “P2 ok” for a Marquez in 2024 like it did for Bastianini in 2022. Ducati have cards to play. Marc Marquez is joining the factory team. Martin is leaving for Aprilia. But the constructors’ and teams’ titles are already won… and Bastianini is leaving for KTM.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) had a stunner at Sepang last season and will likely not hold back. Will he be told to? Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) has all sorts to balance too, and Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) arguably even more. And then there are those who aren’t even content with mixing it up on track and ask for a little more press conference spice to go with it, aka Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

It’s no mean feat taking a MotoGP podium in your rookie season, but even less so when it’s at Buriram and your first soaking wet premier class showdown. Acosta vs first Brad Binder and then his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Jack Miller was the fire the finale needed in Thailand, and Acosta kept it absolutely lit. So did the 33 and 43.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was also a big presence at Sepang last season, and a big presence at Buriram this year in qualifying and on Sunday before that tap from Morbidelli. The GP24s, Marc Marquez and those able to home in on the same machinery seem to have more at the minute, but there is arguably no one doing more with what they have on the grid right now than El Diablo. He’ll be sure to try and do it again.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), meanwhile, continues to lead the charge for Aprilia too – with some ups and downs but outpacing the rest on his machinery in that tight fight behind the very front group.

There are plenty of performances that remain noteworthy on the chase too. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) took Honda’s best result of the season so far in Buriram, and it was a solid weekend in terms of points for the factory as all bikes scored on Sunday – despite Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team)’s high profile tangle with Marc Marquez, Mir took a point. Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) kept plenty of positives from Australia too, and Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) wasn’t far off the Italian.

Some more looking to move forward and cut their own deficits are the likes of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who will share the box with test rider Lorenzo Savadori again, as well as Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

Then there’s Andrea Iannone. The Maniac is back as a replacement for Fabio Di Giannantonio at Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. What can we expect from him? There’s a lot a human can learn, suffer, heal, win, lose, rediscover and pay for in five years. In the sport, the bikes have changed, the grid has changed, and the format has changed. His CV has too, now sporting a WorldSBK win. Many MotoGP fans will only hope that one thing hasn’t changed at all: the innate ability to entertain, whichever way it splits opinion.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 453 2 Bagnaia 436 3 Marquez 355 4 Bastianini 345 5 Binder 203 6 Acosta 197 7 Viñales 180 8 Di Giannantonio 165 9 Morbidelli 155 10 Espargaro 143 11 Bezzecchi 137 12 Marquez 136 13 Quartararo 93 14 Miller 82 15 Oliveira 71 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 48 18 Nakagami 31 19 Rins 23 20 Mir 21 21 Fernandez 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Savadori 0

Moto2

With the 2024 title now safely in the hands of Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), the race for the runners-up spot is now in the Moto2 spotlight.

Landing at the season’s penultimate race occupying P2 is Thai GP winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing). Five top-two finishes in the last six races – including wins in Indonesia and Buriram – have helped Canet place himself in a very healthy silver medal position. With Fermin Aldeuger (Beta Tools SpeedUp) ruled out of the Malaysian GP after he sustained a broken hand in his Turn 5 crash in Thailand, plus finishes outside the top 10 for both Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) last time out, Canet is now 22 points ahead of Garcia with two races to go. P2 is Canet’s to lose at this stage.

Elsewhere, Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) will be hoping to back up his first podium finish of the season at a circuit he last stood on the rostrum at prior to the Thai GP. The Andalucian finished P3 in 2023’s Sepang edition behind Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), and a repeat performance would go down nicely.

Senna Agius will be out to make up for a difficult outing in Thailand and climb further up the championship points table.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 261 2 A Canet 201 3 S Garcia 179 4 F Aldeguer 175 5 M Gonzalez 170 6 A Lopez 168 7 J Roberts 153 8 J Dixon 142 9 C Vietti 140 10 T Arbolino 135 11 M Ramirez 101 12 S Chantra 91 13 J Alcoba 79 14 A Arenas 76 15 S Agius 63 16 F Salac 61 17 D Moreira 58 18 D Binder 54 19 I Guevara 44 20 B Baltus 40 21 D Öncü 40 22 Z Vd 31 23 D Foggia 18 24 X Artigas 10 25 J Navarro 7 26 A Sasaki 7 27 B Bendsneyder 7 28 J Masia 4 29 M Aji 4 30 M Ferrari 1 31 X Cardelus 0 32 M Schrotter 0 33 A Escrig 0 34 M Pasini 0 35 H Voight 0 36 D Muñoz 0 37 U Orradre 0

Moto3

One rider craving a return to winning ways will be 2023’s Moto3 Malaysian GP winner, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). The Dutchman nicked a podium off the unlucky Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) coming out of the final corner in Thailand to reel in P12 finisher Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) in the overall runners-up chase. With two races to contest, Veijer sits 11 points behind the Spaniard, while Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) – having claimed P4 in Buriram – is 32 points behind Holgado.

It’s between those trio for P2 as we head to Sepang, but will it be a three-way fight in Valencia? That remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) still has an outside chance at beating Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) to the Rookie of the Year honours after the Italian bagged P3 in Thailand, while the Spaniard suffered a DNF in a crash that also took team-mate Adrian Fernandez out of the podium reckoning. 31 points split the pair, so Lunetta will need to get to 25 or below if he fancies a chance of pinching that accolade in Valencia.

Joel Kelso will be aiming to push further inside the championship top ten while countryman Jacob Roulstone will look to cement his 15th place in his rookie year.

Moto3 Championship Standings