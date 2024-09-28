2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika – Saturday

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

MotoGP Q1

Johann Zarco put it all on the line to clinch a promotion through to Q2, the Frenchman had to find a 1m29 to make it happen and he did exactly that on the LCR Honda.

Joining Zarco in Q2 was Raul Fernandez ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez. That latter pair both suffered high speed falls late in Q1. Espargaro’s third fall of the weekend thus far.

Brad Binder’s final run was nobbled by a rear brake failure that saw him lose time in the pits while his Red Bull KTM team-mate Jack Miller continued to struggle with rear grip and will start from 18th on the grid.

MotoGP Q1 Results

J.Zarco 1’29.995 R. Fernandez +0.067 A.Espargaro +0.115 A. Marquez +0.248 A.Rins +0.298 J.Miller +0.364 L.Marini +0.400 T.Nakagami +0.435 B. Binder +0.587 J.Mir +0.703 A. Fernandez +1.091

MotoGP Q2

Marc Marquez went down three-minutes into Q2 but was quickly up and running back to the pits, something that would prove crucial as he had not yet set a time. The resulting yellow flag also saw many riders lose their first flying lap from the time-sheets. Marquez lost the front twice in the incident, saved the first slide before then going down when the front slid again. Enea Bastianini was another early faller, going down at turn 16 before setting a lap time.

It was smooth sailing for Jorge Martin though, straight into the 29s then backed it up immediately with a 1m29.008, so close to a 28….

Martin’s early benchmark still stood at the halfway mark, eight-tenths clear of second-placed Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo. No time had been set by this juncture by Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli nor Pecco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez went down after losing the front once again, this time at turn ten with four-minutes left in the session, and had still not set a time. And again, the yellow flags also spoiled the runs of many.

With three-minutes remaining nobody had got within half-a-second of Jorge Martin. Pedro Acosta was second, Pecco Bagnaia third, Enea Bastianini fourth and Fabio Quartararo fifth.

Marco Bezzecchi was a late faller but picked his bike up, remounted and got straight back down to business to move up to second place.

Marco Bezzecchi – P2

“I’m very happy, I can’t say anything else. Since yesterday I’ve immediately felt at ease and today we managed to make another step forward. It was dramatic, like these last months, but we never gave up with the whole Team. In the last run I started well, then I saw the yellow flags, then the crash. I understood that I could still make one last attempt, I raised the bike from the tarmac and tried. I’m very happy and I can’t wait for three o’clock this afternoon.”

Pedro Acosta rounded out the front row and was the only RC16 in the top 15.

Enea Bastianini was on a lap that would have got him up to second in the dying stages of the session, but a mistake late on his lap ruined the final sector which saw him remain in the middle of the second row. Flanking him were Pecco Bagnaia in fourth and Fabio Quartararo in sixth in what was turning out to be a very encouraging weekend for the Frenchman.

Johann Zarco will head the third row on the LCR Honda ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli while Maverick Vinales rounded out the top ten ahead of Raul Fernandez.

Marc Marquez did not set a time.

Jorge Martin half-a-second clear of the field and was never really threatened for pole in that session.

MotoGP Q2 Times

Jorge Martin 1m29.088 Marco Bezzecchi +0.535s Pedro Acosta +0.583s Pecco Bagnaia +0.657s Enea Bastianini +0.704s Fabio Quartararo +0.760s Johann Zarco +0.854s Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.875s Maverick Vinales +1.330s Raul Fernandez +1.436s Marc Marquez

MotoGP Championship Standings