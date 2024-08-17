2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 11 – Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Red Bull Ring – Spielberg – Saturday

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I enjoyed a lot the battle today as, while doing so, I managed to lap in 1:28.7 which was two tenths faster than last year’s pole position time. This is incredible: I knew it was important to lead from the start and Jorge (Martín) tried everything to stay ahead. I tried to overtake him but then he ended up wide. As soon as it happened, I checked the gap and I saw that he was 0.3secs behind, meaning he hadn’t lost one second, so I was sure he would likely end up receiving the long-lap penalty. Then it was all about managing the gap at the front. All in all, it was a fantastic win and I now have plenty of data for tomorrow’s full race. It still won’t be easy, but right now I’m very satisfied.”

Aleix Espargaro – P3

“I am very happy; it was one of the best Saturdays since I joined Aprilia and one of the best in my career. At this track, I’ve always struggled with the brakes and even crashed twice on Friday, but we worked on the set-up and, from FP2, I started to feel better. In the sprint I gave it my all and stayed with the front group. I am very proud of my qualifying performance and the result in the sprint.”

Enea Bastianini – P4

“My approach to the start of the race was an aggressive one, maybe a bit too aggressive. I was starting a little bit behind, so I tried to push hard from the beginning, but I ended up making a mistake at the first chicane. I ended up wide and once I re-joined, I was down in ninth place. From then on, things went pretty well and the performance went beyond my expectations, as my feeling was a lot better than the one I had both yesterday and this morning given my previous lack of confidence with the front-end. Fourth place can be considered as a good result: I got very close to Aleix (Espargaró) in the final stages and without that mistake, a podium finish would have been possible. I’m confident for tomorrow and I believe we won’t change much: surely, it’ll be a much longer race, so let’s see how it goes.”

Jack Miller – P5

“Happy to be back in the top five. We had to go the long way round in Q1 and Q2 but I’m feeling good this weekend and could put in a decent time. A good result in the Sprint and fingers crossed that will set us up well for tomorrow. I’ll give it all I can again and I hope our pace will be enough. I hope for a better start and it will be a long race.”

Brad Binder – P7

“A little bit of a tricky morning for us but the team did a great job. It was only a 7th position but I caught the group in front of me and had a better feeling. We clearly still have room to improve, and it will be all about managing the tyre tomorrow. I feel I am pretty good at that so hopefully we can put the race together for a strong result.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P8

“In the end I decided to start with the medium, it wasn’t an obvious choice, but after the free practices it seemed the best choice. I talked to Michelin, I was in doubt, but considering the heat today and the conditions in which the long race will take place, I made this attempt. I wasn’t perfect, maybe with the soft I would have been more performing today, but I collected a lot of data and maybe I have an advantage for tomorrow. The sensations are good anyway, the first corners weren’t the best, I was inside and Alex (Marquez) crash right in front of me. I lost a few positions, but then I kept a good pace. We have to work for tomorrow, but the balance is positive.”

Pol Espargaro – P9

“I think we had the possibility for the second row but things don’t always go as you want until you cross the line! The Sprint went OK but, of course, the conditions are very different to testing! Judging the braking, slipstream and even the physical side: it took me some time to get it back. We made really good times at the test but I also had to manage the riding front tire temperature today. Anyway, we have good information for tomorrow and in general. Top ten was good. I am satisfied…even if we always want more.”

Pedro Acosta – P10

“It was a challenging day! We were fast overall, but we missed Q2 by a small margin, and then starting from P14 is not the same as starting a few rows at the front, but we weren’t fast enough, so that’s the game. In the race, we had an issue that we need to look into, but I think that if we can solve it tonight, we have a margin to do better. Tomorrow will be a very difficult race, the weather looks uncertain, so we will have to play with what we have!”

Maverick Vinales – P11

“It’s always difficult to start in the middle of the group, it makes it difficult to stop the bike, and the tyres and brakes tend to overheat. On the straight at the start, I had to avoid a contact with another rider, which made the sprint even more difficult.”

Fabio Quartararo – P12

“Checking our pace this morning, it was not so bad. Riding alone, we know that our strong point is braking. With nobody in front, we brake super hard in Turn 1, 2, 3, 4, and 9, but with people in front of us this is more complicated. As usual in a Sprint, in the first laps when everyone is pushing like it’s a time attack to create a gap to the riders behind, we don’t have this extra grip. I defended my position a lot, but I made mistakes. After the first lap, I was in a good position, P10, but it was difficult to maintain it. Then there were circumstances that made the Sprint pretty tough, but we did the best we could do today.”

Miguel Oliveira – P13

“We found a good way for this morning. We improved the lap time a lot and also our pace in practice was quite good. I carried on working with the soft rear tire to see how much it would drop and with 15 laps on the tire I did a 1:29.9, so I was quite optimistic for the afternoon. In Q1, I did the exact same lap time as Pol (Espargaro) that would have been good enough for P6 on the grid, so it was not ideal to start on the fifth row at this track. It doesn’t leave you many chances and I was a bit unlucky because I found myself with one Ducati and one KTM in front of me and it was hard to overtake them. I caught up a lot in braking points and corner speed and lost everything on the exit. Towards the end, I started to lose on the brakes as well because of the tire pressure and ran wide a couple of times, which is why in the last two laps I was trying to just finish and not go out of track limit.”

Raul Fernandez – P14

“Today was more or less the same – like yesterday. Always, when I want to use the new rear soft tyre, I run into trouble. For that reason, I had to do the race with the medium rear because I can’t use the soft tire well. It’s something that I learned with the ‘23 RS-GP and with this new bike, I just need more time to find out how to manage it better. From the middle to the end of the Sprint I was really competitive, my pace was good and I was fighting with Maverick (Viñales) and Miguel, so it was good for us. Just Aleix (Espargaro) was in front. I understand the issue we have, I know that we have to improve and I don’t have any excuses. We just need time to understand the bike better – to understand if our balance on the bike is good and how to make better use of the soft tire. This is the key in MotoGP and now I see our problem very clearly and we need to understand how to improve.”

Johann Zarco – P15

“I’m a bit disappointed because we had taken a step forward and I felt better in terms of performance, but today we had to race under sweltering conditions, the worst of the weekend, and it was hard. During the Sprint, I made a mistake and lost time at the beginning. By the end of the race, I felt faster and reduced the gap, but we couldn’t do better. We’ll try to improve ahead of tomorrow’s race, as it will be long and demanding”.

Takaaki Nakagami – P16

“Honestly, the feeling on the bike was better than yesterday, which is important. We applied some small changes to the bike balance, and I felt more confident in the braking, which allowed us to be more consistent. For the Sprint, I managed to gain some positions after the start and kept a consistent lap time. Tomorrow’s race will be tough; we need to pay attention to the tyre drop, which will be the main gamble”.

Luca Marini – P17

“We were hoping for more in the Sprint speaking honestly. I didn’t make a good start and then in this heat it’s quite complicated with the carbon brakes. The positive point is that we learned some more things for Sunday and also for the development in future. Once we were in the race we were able to set an OK pace given we were playing catch up, but we were far behind because of the opening lap.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P18

“It wasn’t bad at all, I only lost a few positions in the last part of the race. We’re very positive because some of the things we tested worked well. The long race will definitely be more challenging since I’m not at 100% and, especially in the last laps, I struggled physically. I’m happy to see Aprilia on the podium at a track that, on paper, wasn’t favourable.”

Joan Mir – P19

“I made a really good start to the race and was able to gain a lot, then I had some contact with Raul Fernandez and lost about four positions. Then with the Long Lap Penalty, I dropped far back, and we did what we could. It’s a shame because our pace was much better than what we were able to show in the race. Tomorrow will be another tough race for everyone on the grid with these conditions.”

Alex Marquez — P20

“Not much to say to be honest. After crashing with a couple of corners in, it was all about making it to the finish line. The only good thing is that there’s a new opportunity tomorrow and that I’m not hurt. Unfortunately qualifying didn’t go as planned but we still have a chance for a solid performance.”

Stefan Bradl – DNF

“Like always we have been having a busy weekend, focusing on our work and what we need to do – that’s the key when we make these appearances. Something didn’t feel right when we started the Sprint so I came back to the garage and we had to end our race early. We were trying something for the HRC engineers, but even without the full Sprint I think we understood what we needed to. Tomorrow we get back on the bike and try again.”

Alex Rins – DNF

“It was tough, I had a mechanical problem on the bike. I felt the bike was slow. I tried to understand what happened, but when I noticed less and less power, I headed to the box to maybe save this engine. Physically I was ok. I had a good start, but lap by lap I was struggling to ride the bike. I tried a different setting for the Sprint to avoid the rear lifting, but it wasn’t good. We will keep working.”

Marc Marquez – DNF

“I don’t want to dwell into what happened because we’re in the middle of what has been a solid weekend, up to the turn three crash at least. It’s a shame because I was feeling good on the bike and I wasn’t at the limit. All in all, we’re still confident in our chances for tomorrow’s race, where we’ll try to avoid mistake while being as quick as we can.”

Augusto Fernandez – DNF

“We had some issues with the rear of the bike, it was really difficult for me to manage it and I was always at the limits of the track. I got a long lap penalty and my race was more or less over. It is a shame because we wanted to get information for tomorrow, so we have to start all over again. We will need to analyse what happened today, and try to make amendments so we can have a better Sunday. Our pace has not been bad this weekend, and the goal is to fight for points.”

Team Managers

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia

“It was a good day at a particularly challenging track for us. Aleix delivered an excellent performance in both qualifying and the race. He worked very hard on his performance from Friday, even on used tyres, and we are very happy with the results. Unfortunately, Maverick also had good speed but was hampered by the start and the first few corners. Lorenzo also did an excellent job, working hard on some complex developments. Tomorrow, Lorenzo will continue with important tests for the future.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A good start to the day with three riders in Q2 and Pol and Jack came through Q1 well and it was deserved. P5 for Jack in the Sprint and we cannot complain about that. Of course we want better but he lost the chance to go with the leading group from the start. Brad was doing well. His starting position was not the best, Points as well for Pol and to have all the guys coming away with something was a good outcome.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“I feel the race was positive today because we made some progress overall. Actually, as the day progressed, Miguel made a good improvement from this morning and missed Q2 by zero – just the other lap which wasn’t quite there – and then in the race he had good pace, staying with a mid-field group. So, he had a positive race and unfortunately, only a small mistake on the last lap prevented what could have been even better. The same with Raul, we used this race to continue the work to fix the problems he has been having getting comfortable and getting the maximum from the new bike. Looking at tomorrow, I think overall, having made improvements with both of them, we can now look forward to the race and do even better.”

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Team Manager

“Saturday in Austria was a bit more difficult than what we were expecting. After missing Q2 yesterday, Pedro Acosta missed his last chance for Q2 with again a very small gap, which is a shame. From P14, he made it to the top 10, but it is quite difficult to recover positions in MotoGP. He had a decent gap to the 9th, but the performance was not quite right to make it in the points today. Anyway, it was a good race overall, he is feeling well on the bike, so we just need to put everything together to perform better tomorrow. On his side, Augusto Fernandez had his second best qualifying of the season just outside the top 15. He had a good pace in the sprint, trying to prepare as much as possible for tomorrow’s race, but unfortunately he had some troubles with the rear part of the bike. We need to understand what happened, and try preparing for a new fight tomorrow. MotoGP is really competitive, it won’t be easy to score points, but we are not giving up and we will give our best!”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“Overall, it‘s been a really tough day since the qualifying session. The very hot temperatures during the Sprint race were not helping our situation either. We are always trying to find grip, but it gets harder when the tarmac gets very hot. This morning, the FP2 session proved that in cooler conditions Fabio is able to ride with a very decent pace. On top of the grip issue, Álex had an unusual technical issue in the Sprint that forced him to pit in. We will assess today‘s data and come up with something new to try for tomorrow which we hope will help our riders in the even longer Race.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took a stunning victory in the Tissot Sprint at the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, going gloves off against Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in the early stages before Martin went wide through a shortcut, didn’t lose enough time, and then got handed a Long Lap penalty. The reigning Champion’s win makes it equal points at the top.

Behind, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) shadowed the duel in the early stages before losing a little ground, and he then crashed out from second as Martin served his Long Lap. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) avoided any of that drama, coming home third to complete the Sprint podium as Martin recovered to second place.

It was a sensational launch from Bagnaia in an intense start to the Tissot Sprint, with the reigning champion taking the holeshot and Martin then attacking for the lead on the entry to Turn 3 on the opening lap. Bagnaia soon tried to respond at the end of Lap 1, getting past at the penultimate corner before Martin sliced through to regain the lead at the final corner as the title rivals went elbow to elbow.

Bagnaia didn’t attack again at the first corner, but by Turn 2, Martin was in hot and headed wide into the runoff – taking the shortcut through the chicane. He rejoined behind Bagnaia, but didn’t lose enough time with the mistake. Martin was investigated by the FIM MotoGP Stewards for the incident, and a Long Lap handed down.

He didn’t take it straight away but didn’t wait too long, by which time he and Bagnaia had pulled out some gap on the chasing Marc Marquez. When Martin did head into the Long Lap loop, Bagnaia was left with a solid lead ahead of Marquez and Martin emerged just ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

Then on Lap 10, there was yet another twist. In some space and on for a solid second, Marc Marquez lost the front on the entry to Turn 3. The #93 dropped to 23rd, outside of the point-scoring positions, and would soon retire to the pitlane, bringing a disappointing end to his Saturday.

On the final lap, nobody could match Bagnaia’s pace, with the Italian able to hold a four-second margin to Martin in second – putting them exactly equal on points. Meanwhile, the final spot inside the top three went the way of Aleix Espargaro, who claimed a somewhat unexpected third after a drama-free Saturday.

Meanwhile, there was an intense fight for the final spot inside the top five, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) losing a spot late on to a classic charging Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli also battling behind.

Bastianini crossed the line in fourth, with Miller rounding out the top five after the Australian fended off Morbidelli to the line. Just 0.102s separated the duo after the 14-lap dash, with Binder lurking in seventh.

Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) moved up to P8, with wildcard Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) putting in a very solid day at the office to take the final Sprint point in P9 – just ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

MotoGP Red Bull Ring Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnai Duc 20m59.768 2 J Martin Duc +4.673 3 A Espargaro Apr +7.584 4 E Bastianini Duc +9.685 5 J Miller KTM +10.421 6 F Morbidelli Duc +10.523 7 B Binder KTM +10.941 8 M Bezzecchi Duc +11.932 9 P Espargara KTM +15.101 10 P Acosta KTM +16.611 11 M Viñales Apr +16.759 12 F Quartararo Yam +17.943 13 M Oliveira Apr +18.304 14 R Fernandez Apr +19.185 15 J Zarco Hon +21.330 16 T Nakagami Hon +22.940 17 L Marini Hon +25.830 18 L Savadori Apr +26.622 19 J Mir Hon +27.458 20 A Marques Duc +37.870 Not Classified DNF A Fernandez KTM 3 laps DNF A Rins Yam 4 laps DNF M Marquez Duc 4 laps DNF S Bradl Hon 9 laps

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 1m27.748 2 F Bagnaia Duc +0.141 3 M Marquez Duc +0.544 4 A Espargaro Apr +0.596 5 J Miller Ktm +0.798 6 M Viñales Apr +0.897 7 E Bastianini Duc +0.934 8 F Morbidelli Duc +0.976 9 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.984 10 P Espargaro Ktm +1.015 11 A Marquez Duc +1.044 12 B Binder Ktm +1.162 Q1 13 M Oliveira Apr (*) 0.068 14 P Acosta Ktm (*) 0.092 15 F Quartararo Yam (*) 0.480 16 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 0.537 17 J Zarco Hon (*) 0.598 18 L Marini Hon (*) 0.692 19 J Mir Hon (*) 0.777 20 R Fernandez Apr (*) 0.861 21 A Rins Yam (*) 0.985 22 T Nakagami Hon (*) 1.045 23 S Bradl Hon (*) 1.125 24 L Savadori Apr (*) 1.332

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 250 2 Martin 250 3 Bastianini 198 4 Marquez 179 5 Viñales 130 6 Acosta 122 7 Binder 117 8 Espargaro 106 9 Di Giannantonio 104 10 Marquez 92 11 Morbidelli 65 12 Bezzecchi 63 13 Oliveira 51 14 Quartararo 49 15 Miller 47 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 15 18 Zarco 14 19 Mir 13 20 Nakagami 11 21 Rins 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 1 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will launch from Moto2 pole position at the Red Bull Ring after the Italian’s 1:33.855 was good enough to beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by just 0.058s. World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed an important P3 in Q2 as the Spaniard looks to try and strengthen his grasp on the title chase lead on Sunday.

Following a crash in Practice 2 on the exit of Turn 2B, title-hunting Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) has unfortunately been declared unfit for the remainder of the Austrian GP after sustaining a fractured right hand.

Two more Championship hopefuls in the form of Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) will line up from outside the top 10 in P11 and P17 respectively after enduring tough weekends so far in Austria.

Senna Agius – P18

“To be honest, we’re a bit lucky to have made it into Q2, even though one of my better laps was cancelled due to yellow flags. Nevertheless, we managed to get into the top four in Q1. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make the most of Q2, where more damage limitation would have been possible, because with 18th place I certainly didn’t put in my best qualifying this year. I think we have to see how we can get the feeling back tonight and try something in the race tomorrow in order to make the most of it. Nevertheless, I think points are on the board. We just have to get through the weekend in the best possible way and try to learn from where we’re struggling.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Vietti Kal 133.855 2 A Canet Kal +0.058 3 S Garcia Bos +0.137 4 T Arbolino Kal +0.238 5 A Lopez Bos +0.255 6 J Dixon Kal +0.300 7 M Ramirez Kal +0.330 8 S Chantra Kal +0.340 9 M Gonzalez Kal +0.380 10 I Guevara Kal +0.410 11 J Roberts Kal +0.461 12 D Binder Kal +0.468 13 A Arenas Kal +0.478 14 D Öncü Kal +0.483 15 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.516 16 F Salac Kal +0.621 17 F Aldeguer Bos +0.737 18 S Agius Kal +0.835 Q1 19 J Alcoba Kal (*) 0.260 20 B Bendsneyder Kal (*) 0.347 21 J Masia Kal (*) 0.381 22 M Pasini Bos (*) 0.413 23 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.640 24 M Aji Kal (*) 0.679 25 A Escrig For (*) 0.753 26 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.834 27 D Foggia Kal (*) 0.899 28 X Artigas For (*) 1.048 29 J Navarro For (*) 1.056 30 X Cardelus Kal (*) 1.077 31 D Moreira Kal (*) 1.845

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 S Garcia SPA 160 2 A Ogura JPN 142 3 J Roberts USA 123 4 F Aldeguer SPA 112 5 A Lopez SPA 100 6 M Gonzalez SPA 88 7 J Dixon GBR 78 8 A Canet SPA 78 9 C Vietti ITA 71 10 J Alcoba SPA 57 11 S Chantra THA 56 12 A Arenas SPA 56 13 T Arbolino ITA 50 14 M Ramirez SPA 45 15 S Agius AUS 32 16 B Baltus BEL 23 17 I Guevara SPA 21 18 D Moreira BRA 20 19 Z Vd NED 18 20 D Binder RSA 16 21 D Foggia ITA 14 22 F Salac CZE 14 23 B Bendsneyder NED 7 24 J Navarro SPA 6 25 D Öncü TUR 6 26 J Masia SPA 4 27 M Aji INA 2 28 M Ferrari ITA 1 29 X Cardelus AND 0 30 M Schrotter GER 0 31 M Pasini ITA 0 32 A Escrig SPA 0 33 D Muñoz SPA 0 34 X Artigas SPA 0 35 A Sasaki JPN 0

Moto3

A 1:40.057 earned Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) a third pole position of 2024 as a fascinating fight for Q2 bragging rights played out on Saturday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring. The Spaniard beat Practice pacesetter Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by 0.143s as Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) claimed a front row start in P3.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) qualified in P6, but the Colombian has to contend with a Long Lap penalty on Sunday to add a little extra spice into the lightweight class encounter.

Jacob Roulstone – P15

“A little bit disappointed to finish qualifying the way I did, because I felt like I had made a big step since this morning. The first exit was a bit tricky, the feeling was not quite right for me, and the strategy did not work well. We could not get a good lap, it is a shame, but we will have to focus on our race now, trying to make a good start and stick with the front group, and then we will see what can be within our reach.”

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I Ortola KTM 1m40.057 2 J Kelso KTM +0.143 3 C Veijer Hus +0.159 4 D Holgado Gas +0.202 5 J Rueda KTM +0.230 6 D Alonso CFM +0.281 7 M Bertelle Hon +0.425 8 A Piqueras Hon +0.477 9 D Muñoz KTM +0.567 10 R Yamanaka KTM +0.621 11 X Zurutuza KTM +0.724 12 A Fernandez Hon +0.730 13 T Suzuki Hus +0.870 14 S Nepa KTM +0.888 15 J Roulstone Gas +0.905 16 L Lunetta Hon +0.913 17 T Furusato Hon +1.225 18 J Esteban CFM +1.694 Q1 19 N Carraro Ktm (*) 0.618 20 T Buasri Hon (*) 0.666 21 F Farioli Hon (*) 0.745 22 V Perez Hon (*) 0.814 23 R Rossi KTM (*) 0.901 24 D Almansa Hon (*) 1.210 25 J Rosenthaler Hus (*) 1.631 26 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 1.659

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 199 2 I Ortola 146 3 D Holgado 133 4 C Veijer 131 5 D Muñoz 88 6 R Yamanaka 82 7 A Fernandez 75 8 A Rueda 65 9 J Kelso 64 10 A Piqueras 60 11 T Furusato 54 12 S Nepa 51 13 T Suzuki 44 14 J Roulstone 44 15 J Esteban 41 16 L Lunetta 34 17 M Bertelle 20 18 R Rossi 18 19 N Carraro 16 20 F Farioli 14 21 S Ogden 11 22 X Zurutuza 3 23 V Perez 3 24 N Dettwiler 2 25 D Almansa 2 26 J Whatley 0 27 T Buasri 0 28 D Shahril 0 29 H Al 0 30 A Aditama 0

MotoE Race One

Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) started from his first pole position but it was second place Garzo who pocketed the holeshot into Turn 1, as Zannoni from the front row did well to not collect the front two after his Ducati V21L was out of shape into Turn 1.

On Lap 2, contact was made between Garzo and Gutierrez on the exit of Turn 1. This coming together saw Garzo lose his left knee slider, with Gutierrez just about holding on as a fierce fight for the win unfolded. Miquel Pons (Axxis-MSI) benefited from the aforementioned contact and was up to P2 before he crashed out at the final corner – rider ok.

From P9 on the grid, Casadei climbed to P2 with four laps left before Gutierrez began his charge back to the summit. The Spaniard was back into second place with three and a half laps to go and the eventual race winner move came at Turn 1 with two to go. This time, Gutierrez made it stick.

No fightback came from Garzo who held onto P2 for a healthy 20 points, as late podium-deciding drama played out. Zannoni, on the run down to Turn 2A – on the final lap – narrowly exceeded track limits, so despite claiming P3 at the chequered flag, the Italian was demoted to P4 after the race had ended. That handed Casadei three more Championship points.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) was in the thick of the rostrum fight and came home in P5, just 1.5s away from the win. Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) was a lonely P6 with Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team), Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE), Massimo Roccoli (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Maria Herrera (KLINT Forward Factory Team) rounding out the top 10.

With Gutierrez winning, the gap heading into Race 2 between the top two in the Championship was down to 24 points, meaning Garzo couldn’t claim the 2024 title in Race 2.

MotoE Red Bull Ring Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 O Gutierrez Duc 11m35.551 2 H Garzo Duc +0.246 3 M Casadei Duc +1.430 4 K Zannoni Duc +0.901 5 J Torres Duc +1.506 6 A Zaccone Duc +2.878 7 A Mantovani Duc +6.619 8 L Tulovic Duc +6.571 9 M Roccoli Duc +7.482 10 M Herrera Duc +7.575 11 N Spinelli Duc +8.275 12 A Finello Duc +11.662 13 C Davies Duc +13.265 14 K Manfredi Duc +13.432 15 A Pontone Duc +14.085 Not Classified DNF E Grando Duc 3 laps DNF M Pons Duc 6 laps

MotoE Red Bull Ring Race Two

A last lap, penultimate corner crash for race leader Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) handed Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) a huge 25 points as the title chase leader heads to Misano with a commanding 38-point lead, as Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) and Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) complete the Race 2 rostrum at the Red Bull Ring.

Just like Race 1, the second electric class battle of the day was another barnstormer as Garzo grabbed an early race lead. This time, Zannoni didn’t make a Turn 1 error and slotted into P3 behind Gutierrez, with Casadei again getting away well from P9 on the grid to jump up to P5.

Gutierrez made a move for the lead stick at Turn 1 on Lap 2, but with four to go, Garzo returned the favour at the same corner. Gutierrez was then demoted to P3 as Zannoni stuck his Ducati up the inside at Turn 4 with three laps left, as the duo then battled away before Gutierrez was finally back through with one and a half left.

The final lap saw Gutierrez pass Garzo. Again it was Turn 1, with Garzo unable to fight back this time. The Axxis-MSI star held the lead superbly before heartbreak unfolded at the penultimate corner. Gutierrez’s front tyre gave way and the rookie slid out of the lead, handing Garzo a golden ticket worth 25 points.

Zannoni and Casadei finished P2 and P3, with the latter Garzo’s chief Championship rival heading into the final round at Misano. Zannoni and Gutierrez remain in contention, but it’s going to take a monumental turnaround from here.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) picked up a P4 in Race 2, 0.6s away from the win, to cap off a solid weekend for the double Champion. Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) rounded out the top five as Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) bounced back from a crash in Race 1 to P6 a little later in the afternoon. Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE), Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing), Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) were the riders to finish in the top 10.

Garzo heads to Misano with one hand on the trophy – but it’s not over until it’s over. Two more races in 2024 remain as we get set to crown our World Champion next time out.

MotoE Red Bull Ring Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Garzo Duc 11m34.303 2 K Zannoni Duc +0.069 3 M Casadei Duc +0.094 4 J Torres Duc +0.609 5 A Zaccone Duc +1.371 6 M Ferrari Duc +1.991 7 L Tulovic Duc +2.249 8 N Spinelli Duc +3.497 9 A Mantovani Duc +3.540 10 E Granado Duc +3.689 11 M Roccoli Duc +4.466 12 M Herrera Duc +5.596 13 A Finello Duc +6.605 14 C Davies Duc +10.651 15 K Manfredi Duc +11.135 16 A Pontone Duc +15.707 Not Classified DNF O Guutierrez Duc 1 lap

MotoE Red Bull Ring Championship Standings