2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 12 – Aragon – Sunday

Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon

1043 days, multiple surgeries, a change of team and factory later, and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) is back on the top step of the Grand Prix podium.

Marc Marquez dominated the majority of the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon including a stunning first Tissot Sprint win, but being the fastest isn’t a guarantee of glory. Come Sunday, however, Marquez shot off the line for the holeshot and never looked back, underlining one of the greatest comebacks in MotoGP history.

There was plenty to talk about in his wake too, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) taking second and extending his title lead – gained back from Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) on Saturday – after Bagnaia’s podium charge came to a halt in a clash with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

The verdict from the FIM MotoGP Stewards: racing incident and no further action.

The verdict from each rider wildly opposes both that and each other.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) took the final spot on the podium, back on the GP box for the first time since the Americas GP in April and adding to an impressive point tally for the rookie, who currently sits fifth in the World Championship standings.

MotoGP Race Report

Marc Marquez took the holeshot once again, and there was drama for Bagnaia as he again struggled to get off the line, the #1 spinning up wildly from the dirty side of the track and getting close to Alex Marquez in a near-repeat of the Sprint start.

Acosta moved up into second and Martin took over in third, with Bagnaia left with work to do down in P7. Jorge Martin attempted a move at Turn 8 on Lap 2, running wide and allowing Acosta back through before making an overtake stick at Turn 13.

Acosta then began to drop back, with Alex Marquez now entering the podium positions.

Bagnaia began to recover positions, overtaking Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) for sixth position. The Italian set his sights on Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), aiming to re-enter the top five, and not long after Morbidelli then ran wide, dropping to eighth and allowing Bagnaia through.

After an early crash for Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) then joined him as a DNF, unable to secure a double top 10 finish in Aragon after a crash at Turn 5.

Further back, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was battling for the final places inside the top 10 with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Back at the front, Marc Marquez extended his lead to over three seconds, with Martin remaining as his closest rival. Martin, however, still held that crucial ground on Bagnaia as the defending champ was up into fourth place after a spectacular overtake on Acosta at the end of Lap 11. Next target: Alex Marquez.

By Lap 19, Bagnaia was tagged right onto the back of Alex Marquez, and as the Gresini ran wide on the entry to Turn 12, the door seemed open.

Bagnaia went for it, meanwhile Alex Marquez tried to keep it.

The result was contact between the two as they slid off in a tangle to forfeit the podium, riders ok and Martin’s points advantage suddenly bolstered to 23 points by the flag.

Up ahead though, Marc Marquez suffered no such dramas. Extending his margin to five seconds and keeping calm at the head of the field to take that coveted first victory since 2021, his first with Ducati and Gresini.

Behind Martin and Acosta, who swept past the Bagnaia-Alex Marquez drama to complete the podium, was a strong P4 for Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). Bastianini put in a classic comeback from well down the grid to round out the top five.

Morbidelli claimed sixth after a solid weekend, ahead of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, who crossed the line in that order but then got switched after a Tyre Pressure Penalty for Diggia.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took ninth, ahead of the final place in the top ten for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) after a tyre pressure penalty for Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) dropped the Aussie out the top ten.

MotoGP returns for the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Enemy territory for the Championship leader and the most recent winner. Home turf for the reigning Champion.

MotoGP Aragon Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Marquez Duc 41m47.082 2 J Martin Duc +4.789 3 P Acosta KTM +14.904 4 B Binder KTM +16.459 5 E Bastianini Duc +18.776 6 F Morbidelli Duc +20.549 7 F Giannantonio (demoted to eighth after tyre pressure penalty) Duc +21.159 8 M Bezzecchi Duc +24.759 9 A Rins Yam +39.420 10 J Miller (demoted to 15th after tyre pressure penalty) KTM +39.966 11 A Espargaro Apr +40.602 12 T Nakagami Hon +41.782 13 A Fernandez KTM +42.083 14 J Zarco Hon +43.264 15 J Mir Hon +49.735 16 R Fernandez (tyre pressure penalty does not change his placing) Apr +57.322 17 L Marini Hon +1m52.386 Not CLassified DNF A Marquez Duc 6 laps DNF F Bagnaia Duc 6 laps DNF M Vinales Duc 13 laps DNF F Quatararo Yam 18 laps DNF M Olivera Apr /

Aragon MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M Bezzecchi Duc 350.6 2 B Binder KTM 349.5 3 P Acosta KTM 349.5 4 F Morbidelli Duc 348.4 5 J Martin Duc 347.3 6 J Miller KTM 347.3 7 E Bastianini Duc 346.1 8 F Bagnaia Duc 346.1 9 A Fernandez KTM 346.1 10 M Marquez Duc 346.1 11 A Marquez Duc 346.1 12 J Mir Hon 346.1 13 R Fernandez Apr 345.0 14 M Oliveira Apr 345.0 15 L Marini Hon 345.0 16 M Viñales Apr 344.0 17 A Espargaro Apr 342.9 18 A Rins Yam 342.9 19 J Zarco Hon 342.9 20 F Giannantonio Duc 340.7 21 T Nakagami Hon 340.7 22 F Quartararo Yam 340.7

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 299 2 Bagnaia 276 3 Marquez 229 4 Bastianini 228 5 Acosta 148 6 Binder 145 7 Viñales 139 8 Espargaro 118 9 Di Giannantonio 113 10 Marquez 104 11 Morbidelli 83 12 Bezzecchi 81 13 Oliveira 60 14 Miller 53 15 Quartararo 51 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 19 18 Nakagami 17 19 Zarco 16 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 14 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) stormed to a second victory of the season, holding off Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) as the Italian got back on the podium for the first time in 2024. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped off a weekend to remember in his rookie Moto2 season, becoming the first Turkish rider to finish on the podium in the intermediate class since Kenan Sofuoglu in 2011.

Polesitter Dixon claimed the holeshot at the start, but Arbolino hit the front on Lap 4 in a big group battle. A couple of laps later though, the Brit made the decisive move to take back the lead and start pushing to break the group.

Meanwhile, there would soon be drama for Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp), who suffered a crash on Lap 7 after contact with Öncü – leaving Aledguer with zero points on Sunday. He wouldn’t be the only key name to fail to score either, with points leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) battling outside the points, getting an LLP and then pulling in.

Meanwhile, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) was on the verge of points as he returns form injury, entering the top 15 at the end of Lap 7. Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) soon dropped back towards Ogura too after contact with OnlyFans American Racing Team’s Joe Roberts on the entry to Turn 16. Roberts was later handed a Long Lap for the incident, dropping the American to eighth… and on the very final lap he then became another key Championship contender to take nil points, sliding off.

As Öncü fought back following the contact with Aldeguer that had sent him wide, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) became the final hurdle before a podium position for the Turkish rider. Once past, Öncü was able to make enough of a cushion to secure that maiden Moto2 podium.

Up ahead, Dixon was able to hold Arbolino at bay and then find some margin in the latter stages to pull out 1.7 seconds by the flag. That puts him 43 points off the top now, in fifth behind Roberts. Arbolino’s second was still a first rostrum of 2024, and for Öncü it was a stunner too.

Lopez, meanwhile, missed out on the podium but that P4 is a valuable haul as only Dixon, in the top five in the title fight, outscored him. Lopez is now third overall. Ogura managed to charge up to eighth, however, closing team-mate Garcia’s lead down to just 12 points and staying ahead of Lopez.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2), Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) were next up, ahead of Ogura in P8. Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Vietti took the final spots inside the top 10.

Unfortunately, Moto2 rookie Senna Agius was denied his goal of finishing in the points on this sunny race Sunday, albeit only just. The 19-year-old also made up a few positions at the start of the 19-lap race and found himself in 20th place at the end of the first lap, from where he moved up even further. Unfortunately, the young Australian did not find his comfortable rhythm on the 5.08km track and had difficulties adapting to the asphalt conditions, which also led to some minor mistakes. Agius will now try to put his disappointment behind him so that he can attack with renewed vigour and strike back in Italy in just one week’s time.

Senna Agius – P16

“This weekend was not so easy for me. It started really well but then it became difficult for me to adapt to the track conditions to perform better. I’m disappointed in myself. I couldn’t find my rhythm and I made too many mistakes. We want more and deserve more. I feel a bit flat, so time to reset and look to Misano.”

It’s now just 12 points in it at the top as the Championship battle begins to heat up further at Misano this weekend.

Moto2 Aragon Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Dixon Kal 35m54.402 2 T Arbolino Kal +1.779 3 D Öncü Kal +5.479 4 A Lopez Bos +9.190 5 M Gonzalez Kal +11.098 6 S Chantra Kal +13.060 7 M Ramirez Kal +16.494 8 A Ogura Bos +18.672 9 D Binder Kal +19.757 10 C Vietti Kal +21.301 11 F Salac Kal +24.737 12 A Sasaki Kal +25.415 13 B Baltus Kal +27.794 14 Z Goorbergh Kal +28.493 15 M Aji Kal +29.684 16 S Agius Kal +30.080 17 D Moreira Kal +31.288 18 A Arenas Kal +31.418 19 J Masia Kal +37.598 20 D Muñoz Kal +37.769 21 J Alcoba Kal +43.801 22 X Cardelus Kal +44.311 23 J Navarro For +1m02.601 24 A Escrig For +1m16.416 Not Classified DNF J Roberts Kal 1 lap DNF D Foggia Kal 6 laps DNF S Garcia Bos 8 laps DNF F Aldeguer Bos 13 laps DNF A Canet Kal DNF DNF B Bendsneyder Kal DNF DNF I Guevara Kal DNF DNF X Artigas For DNF

Moto2 Aragon Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 J Roberts Kal 288.9 2 M Aji Kal 288.9 3 S Chantra Kal 288.9 4 D Öncü Kal 288.9 5 C Vietti Kal 288.1 6 M Gonzalez Kal 288.1 7 D Foggia Kal 288.1 8 A Ogura Bos 288.1 9 S Agius Kal 288.1 10 J Masia Kal 287.4 11 F Salac Kal 287.4 12 X Cardelus Kal 287.4 13 A Sasaki Kal 287.4 14 D Binder Kal 286.6 15 S Garcia Bos 285.9 16 D Moreira Kal 285.9 17 D Muñoz Kal 285.9 18 A Lopez Bos 285.9 19 M Ramirez Kal 285.1 20 F Aldeguer Bos 285.1 21 B Baltus Kal 284.4 22 A Arenas Kal 284.4 23 Z Goorbergh Kal 284.4 24 T Arbolino Kal 283.6 25 J Dixon Kal 283.6 26 J Alcoba Kal 282.9 27 B Bendsneyder Kal 282.1 28 A Escrig For 280.7 29 J Navarro For 280.0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 150 3 A Lopez 133 4 J Roberts 130 5 J Dixon 119 6 F Aldeguer 112 7 C Vietti 102 8 M Gonzalez 102 9 A Canet 91 10 T Arbolino 81 11 S Chantra 74 12 M Ramirez 64 13 J Alcoba 57 14 A Arenas 56 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 32 17 D Öncü 27 18 B Baltus 26 19 I Guevara 25 20 F Salac 25 21 D Moreira 20 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

The Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon saw Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) make a little history, taking his own maiden win and in doing so becoming the 400th different winner in Grand Prix history.

After David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) shot off into an early lead and made a gap, Rueda managed was one of those able to hunt him down, get past and then take his own turn leading from the front, able to hold off and then pull away in the latter laps.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) came home second after leading the charge for the chasing pack, with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) the final rider able to arrive at and overhaul Alonso in the latter stages. For the Italian it’s a maiden Grand Prix podium rewarding an impressive season so far.

Alonso shot off the line and had impressive pace in the opening stages, earning some clear space on track before Veijer was able to cut three seconds back to nothing and pounce on Lap 12, demoting Alonso as Rueda and Lunetta also began to edge closer.

In a four-way fight at the front, Rueda then took over in the lead on Lap 13. Entering the final lap, Veijer was less than one second behind Rueda who pushed on to open up some breathing space and secure his first win. Lunetta caught and passed Alonso, demoting the Colombian to fourth.

Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) rounded out the top five after being in the mix up front throughout the 17-lap contest, just ahead of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia). The Japanese rider showed a strong pace in the opening stages on Sunday, and finished ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports).

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Xabi Zurutuza was eighth, taking his best Grand Prix finish in an incredible result for the rookie. Meanwhile, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was down in ninth as Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team’s Matteo Bertelle took the final spot inside the top 10.

Further back, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) had a tough Grand Prix, finishing P12 and dropping to third in the Championship as Veijer takes over in second.

Jacob Roulstone was lining up in 18th on the grid following his Q2 crash. Unhurt but a bit sore, the young Aussie was stuck in a busy mid-grid traffic, Jacob tried to defend his position, but we saw him drop a couple of positions to exit the opening lap in P23. The next lap, he gained two to P21 behind Tatchakorn Buasri, as he tried to keep contact with the group, and then two more to settle in P19 at the lead of his small group, now in the chase for Stefano Nepa. Roulstone pretty much held this position for most of the race, but eventually he dropped one position to Ruysei Yamanaka, and in the final laps, Riccardo Rossi passed the Aussie.

Jacob Roulstone – P21

“I am very disappointed with today’s race, the grip was quite bad, and the feeling was not there for me. I had some hip pain from my Q2 crash, and it became more difficult to handle in the last laps, especially when I was getting low. I apologise to the team and everyone that supports me, we will try to do better next week in Misano.”

Moto3 Aragon Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J A Rueda KTM 3451.635 2 C Veijer Hus +1.985 3 L Lunetta Hon +3.556 4 D Alonso CFM +4.942 5 J Kelso KTM +8.503 6 T Furusato Hon +13.628 7 D Muñoz KTM +16.962 8 X Zurutuza KTM +17.029 9 D Holgado Gas +17.165 10 M Bertelle Hon +17.578 11 A Fernandez Hon +19.026 12 I Ortola KTM +20.422 13 S Nepa KTM +23.417 14 T Suzuki Hus +23.532 15 J Esteban CFM +23.594 16 S Ogden Hon +31.150 17 N Dettwiler KTM +37.694 18 D Almansa Hon +37.799 19 R Yamanaka KTM +44.457 20 R Rossi KTM +51.534 21 J Roulstone Gas +51.593 22 A Aditama Hon +55.582 Not Classified DNF T Buasri Hon 10 laps DNF F Farioli Hon 10 laps DNF A Piqueras Hon 11 laps

Moto3 Aragon Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 A Piqueras Hon 242.9 2 R Yamanaka KTM 241.8 3 J Roulstone Gas 241.8 4 D Almansa Hon 241.8 5 T Suzuki Hus 241.8 6 D Muñoz KTM 241.3 7 J Esteban CFM 241.3 8 M Bertelle Hon 240.8 9 I Ortola KTM 240.8 10 J Kelso KTM 240.8 11 D Holgado Gas 240.8 12 J Rueda KTM 240.8 13 S Ogden Hon 240.2 14 A Fernandez Hon 240.2 15 S Nepa KTM 240.2 16 X Zurutuza KTM 240.2 17 C Veijer Hus 240.2 18 L Lunetta Hon 239.7 19 T Buasri Hon 239.2 20 N Dettwiler KTM 238.6 21 T Furusato Hon 238.6 22 D Alonso CFM 238.1 23 F Farioli Hon 237.6 24 R Rossi KTM 237.1 25 A Aditama Hon 235.0

Moto3 Championship Standings