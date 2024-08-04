2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Ten – Silverstone

Saturday

Enea Bastianini stormed to an incredible Tissot Sprint victory at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, taking his first Saturday podium in some style: on the top step. Beast mode was very much engaged as the Lenovo Ducati rider denied Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), although Martin clased back some crucial Championship points after drama for points leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) saw the reigning Champion slide out.

Completing the rostrum on Saturday was polesitter Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilia Racing rider ran the top two close, escaping the attentions of Bagnaia and having pulled ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) on the chase. The eight-time World Champion then also slid out late on to cede third overall in the Championship to Bastianini in a dramatic afternoon at Silverstone.

MotoGP riders reflect on Sprint Race

Enea Bastianini – P1

“I’m happy because the feeling with the bike has been excellent since yesterday, so I knew I could do well today. I didn’t expect the win because Jorge (Martín) had an incredible pace, but some little details allowed us to make the difference. It’s wonderful to be back on the top step of the podium, even though the real race is tomorrow so we mustn’t let the guard down if we want to aim at a repeating the same type of performance. In any case, I’ve been chasing this win for long this year: today came the first win of the season and the first-ever for me in a sprint race, so we can’t complain!”

Jorge Martin – P2

“For sure, it’s a positive day. It’s been a positive weekend overall. Still, I don’t feel 100 per cent with the bike, but yeah, was a difficult race? I think more than what we expected. I had some issues with the fuel consumption, so I had to race with less power during the race, so this was not good. And then I felt a bit, I miss a bit of confidence in some corners in braking, so we need to make a step for tomorrow. Hopefully, we can solve it with a medium rear, and if not, we will try to make some changes.”

Aleix Espargaro – P3

“I am extremely pleased both with the podium and pole position. The flying lap I did was one of the best of my career. The pace the others set in the sprint race was extremely high and I was unable to attack them. At the beginning, I struggled due to the front tyre. I was at the limit and it didn’t give me confidence, but as the laps went by, the sensations improved. I’ll miss Aprilia Team very much, they are my second family.”

Brad Binder – P4

“Quite cool to finish 4th but of course I want much more. I went with the front guys at the beginning and made a couple of mistakes early on which cost me some time. I gave it my best and that’s all there was for us today. Tomorrow we need to play the long game and keep the tires until the end. I think we can do a bit better.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“Good feeling today! I think that we are, step by step, recovering the small issues we met recently, and we are back to a good pace, more competitive, and closer to the front guys. Unfortunately in the sprint, we touched each other with Brad Binder, I lost one wing, the bike was shaking, and I did my best to try managing the rest of the sprint. I think that I was in the line, Brad was a bit wide and we got in contact when he recovered the line, but that’s racing, it happens, and I think that we both managed the rest of our race pretty well in the end!”

Alex Marquez – P6

“I got a good start, but made a small mistake at turn one and lost ground. We had the same rhythm as Marc and we were surely quicker than Binder and Acosta, but it’s good anyway. Maybe I lost a bit too much time in the fight with Di Giannantonio, but that’s it. Surely things are looking brighter for tomorrow, compared to yesterday: the feeling is good, even though we’re aware that there are at least four riders that are currently on better form than us.”

Jack Miller – P7

“Not bad. I went with the medium rear tyre and it was good. I lost a wing in the first corners but the bike behaved pretty well considering, and I cannot complain too much. It’s tough from the fourth row here in Silverstone and I didn’t get the best jump, so I’ll be working on that for tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P8

“I have very little traction in acceleration, which is unusual because normally I am one of the better ones at exploiting this aspect. We’ll need to work to figure out where we can improve. In the sprint race, I was consistently battling with the others, but starting from behind always makes it difficult to come back. In any case, I think I’ll be able to improve my position in the long race.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“A real shame about the long lap because I was in the slipstream of the group fighting for the Top 5. A mistake, I’m sorry, the pace was really good, I felt really comfortable on the bike and we had a great start, one of the best of the year. Looking ahead to tomorrow I’m positive, let’s use today’s data, take another step forward and stay focused.”

Miguel Oliveira – P10

“The first run in Qualifying was not good and the second one was alright, but still two tenths off challenging for Q2 and that meant I qualified again in the fifth row. I had a good start for the Sprint. Fortunately, there was no incident for me in the first corner, which was quite close to happening. Then, I just started to lose so much rear grip and couldn’t go forward. I switched all the mappings, but it was still not enough just to keep up with Maverick (Viñales) and Jack (Miller). It was super frustrating because I feel I was riding quite well, but I’m just stuck there with the electronics so deep into the traction control that I can’t go forward. I’m really looking to improve this as we had a good step with the bike and I was able to be a little bit faster today.”

Fabio Quartararo – P11

“It’s been a tough weekend in general, so far. I asked for a base setting for the Sprint that I’m already familiar with, and the Sprint was much better. It wasn’t very good, but we didn’t finish super far from the riders fighting for seventh. Tomorrow I hope to make a good start again in the Race, so we can be fighting with other riders for points.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“I was very lucky not to get involved in the crash in the first corner and get away. I’m happy as the best thing for me right now is that I already know the margin of the bike, and we just need to get in more kilometres and understand the bike more – I have to find out where the limit is. This morning, I was really close to getting into Q2 for the first time with the 2024 RS-GP. In the Sprint my pace was quite decent. I decided to go with the soft front in order to be able to stay with the group and to understand the bike more, but then I was alone and at the back of the field. Obviously, I tried to do my best to recover and was 12th at the end of the race and I think it was really good. I did many kilometres on the bike, learned a lot, and I already know my tyre choice for tomorrow. Overall, I’m really happy with this bike as I can run close to others and overtake better, which is great.”

Augusto Fernandez – P13

“A better day today. We improved things but we’re still struggling a little. We need to work some more with the rear tire because we miss some grip. If we can find that then I think we might be able to fight for something interesting tomorrow; points and maybe the top ten.”

Johann Zarco – P14

“Today’s Sprint has been positive. We’ve improved in terms of speed, which is important. Considering the situation we are facing, we’ve done a good job. The start of the race was difficult and dangerous due to the crash of some rivals, and from that moment on, I tried to push and do my maximum. Tomorrow’s goal will be fighting for the points, and I’ll try my best to get to it!”

Luca Marini – P15

“We had a positive day. My Qualifying was quite good, I could have gone a bit faster in the last sector but happy to see our performance is growing. Each race we’ve made a little step, but there’s still work to do – especially on our race pace. To be consistent for the whole race is something we need to look at, I feel Zarco has an advantage here compared to us so there is room to improve. Looking forward to tomorrow and wearing the special colours again, it will be a real treat!”

Joan Mir – P16

“A tricky race where we avoided doing any mistakes. I was able to stay with the other Honda riders and understand the differences we have between us. We’re staying positive and looking for the future, tomorrow we will looking for some small changes again to maximise our performance. Of course we will get one upgrade already for Sunday, the incredible livery from 1983!”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“The Sprint was challenging, as I couldn’t ride the way I wanted. This weekend, we are focused on developing some areas of the bike that need to improve; we are testing some items to find a different approach. I’m struggling to reach my pace, as this is a demanding track. Let’s see if we can perform better tomorrow”.

Remy Gardner – P18

“I was learning on the bike. This morning I was trying to get off the brakes and try to trust the tyres a bit more, and that was good. I did a decent qualifying lap, which I was quite happy about. I had a good start in the Sprint, but I got smashed into the side by Zarco on lap 2 or 3 in Turn 7, so I lost probably quite a few seconds there. I may have just finished around Takaaki if that hadn’t happened, which is okay. I fought with Takaaki for most of the race in the end. I need to improve on pace, and we also need to fine-tune the bike. I think we gave some good comments, and if we can engage in a battle again tomorrow, it would be a good result.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“I got a good start to the race but then I couldn’t lift the bike up at turn one, so three riders got past me. I struggled a little bit with the rear-end feeling in the first two laps, then I managed to get up to speed and to bridge the gap with the leading riders. Our potential is really high, but unfortunately, I went in turn four a little too early and the front tucked. The race pace was incredible: I could have qualified tenth with my quickest lap of the race. It’s a shame, because I was feeling comfortable and I think I could have overtaken Aleix (Espargaró) at either turn six or turn 15, and then eventually battle for the win. Unfortunately, I crashed and it was my mistake, but to know that allows me to turn the page and move forward with the same level of confidence in our chances.”

Marc Marquez – DNF

“Crash aside, it was a positive day. We found back a decent feeling on the bike, and we adapted to my riding style. We were in the top five during the race and that was the goal, but unfortunately we took a risk to get there with the hard front tyre. It was my mistake, even though that tyre gives you no warning… It’ll be a hard race tomorrow, but we’ll do our best.”

Marco Bezzecchi – DNF

“A shorter race than expected: I didn’t have a bad start, I tried to keep my inside line at the first corner, but I just felt a big hitand found myself in the air. The impact with the tarmac was hard, I immediately felt pain in my foot, but after the x-ray at the medical center we ruled out injuries. I’m painful, we’re trying to use these hours to recover with physiotherapy and understand in what condition we can return to the track tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia

“It was a great day for Aleix with the lap record and a high-level sprint race with a significant pace which makes us hopeful for the long race. We need to work with Maverick to find the solution to some grip problems identified on a couple of turns, but we are confident that we’ll be able to take him to an optimum level.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Back on track after the summer break and we started well: both of our riders into Q2 on Friday and Jack back performing well. The Sprint was good even if Jack had some bad luck with the contact but the choice with the rear tire paid off by the end of the race. Brad’s 4th place was pretty good and, overall, we have data to plan our strategy for Sunday’s race.”

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team Manager

“It was a good Saturday for both Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, who are back in the game after two difficult rounds before the summer break. Pedro qualified well on the third row, with a great lap time using the tyres from Q1, which was promising. Later on, he achieved a top 5 in the sprint, a great performance considering the contact he had with Brad Binder, that saw him losing some aero parts on the left side, making it quite tricky to ride the bike after that. Strong result, and we are looking forward to seeing how he will evolve tomorrow. On Augusto’s side, we are pretty happy, qualifying was positive, and he finished the sprint in P13 with interesting lap times, so let’s build on today’s positives to try performing even better on Sunday.”

Wilzo Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“Coming from 14th and 15th it was of course not easy to get points. Clearly, it would have been possible as Miguel was very close to the group in between seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, but he mentioned he had a lot of movement with the bike and couldn’t get into ninth. Overall, let’s look forward to tomorrow because then it’s easier to score points. We can probably adjust the bike a bit and hopefully be luckier with the start as we all saw there was a big accident in turn one and I think both boys need to be happy at not having suffered major injuries because it could easily have been a bigger drama. So, let’s take this as a positive. Raul was stopped a bit by the accident with Morbidelli and effectively he had to start from the back, finishing 12th. So hopefully, tomorrow they have a better start and they can do a better job.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“It’s been a difficult weekend so far. Álex withdrew from the British GP yesterday after we had encouraged him to do an extra-thorough medical check. This meant we had Fabio as the sole rider for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. Starting from 18th place is a tricky situation to be in, but Fabio handled the chaos well and settled firmly inside the mid-pack after his start. For today, 11th was the best result possible. We will continue to work. Though we need more time to deal with the issues we’re having, we will still try to make some setting tweaks here and there to see if we can find an improvement.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

As the lights went out it was a fantastic launch from Bagnaia, who pushed Espargaro wide on the entry to Turn 1. It was an immediate melee at the front, however, and Martin was able to sneak through and snatch the Sprint lead on the opening lap at Silverstone.

There was drama behind too as Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashed on the opening lap after the former overshot Turn 1 and sent both sliding out. Both passed fit, but Morbidelli given a double Long Lap penalty to serve on Sunday.

There was soon more drama in the fight just behind the podium battle too as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clashed, with no harm done to either but a confetti shower of winglets sent into the air. The clash was also just enough for Marc Marquez to pry the door open and slice past both, needing no second invitation and at least briefly getting past the duo.

At the front, Martin continued to lead from the chasing Bastianini, with the Italian hanging on to the tail of Martin as Espargaro and Bagnaia shadowed the duo.

The first title fight drama then unfolded, with Bagnaia losing the front on Lap 5 at Turn 4. Rider ok, but that was all she wrote and the Italian was forced to watch from the sidelines as team-mate Bastianini started to harry Martin. Polesitter Espargaro was released from the pressure of having the reigning Champion sat on his tail too, and with Martin still at the front Bagnaia looked to have lost the Championship lead.

However, after one failed attempt that saw Martin hit back immediately, the Beast then sliced through to the lead on Lap 6 and attempted to stretch away almost instantly. Bastianini put together a series of impressive times inside the 1:58 bracket with a handful of laps remaining, gaining a little breathing space but Martin still very much in touch. A Bastianini win was a 1-point lead for Bagnaia in the title fight, a Martin win was the Spaniard back on top.

Then, further drama for the top echelons in the standings: Marc Marquez lost the front at Turn 16. That brought an end to the Spaniard’s chance to earn some vital Championship points as he retired to the pitlane, leaving it as a KTM-GASGAS battle for fourth and likely about to drop out the top three in the standings given Bastianini was now holding station at the head of the field.

With one lap remaining, all that was coming in was perfection from Bastianini. The 26-year-old extended his lead from a handful of tenths to one second and that was that – a first ever Sprint victory secured at Silverstone. Martin consolidated second nevertheless, clawing back crucial Championship points to now sit just one behind Bagnaia. And behind him is now Bastianini in third.

Binder and Acosta’s battle didn’t stop as they continued their fight until the line, with the South African pipping the rookie for fourth after the 10-lap dash. Alex Marquez took sixth, having homed in but not able to get the better of the two.

It was a competitive battle for seventh place and the final point-scoring positions as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crossed the line just 0.185s ahead of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), with the latter taking that final point on Saturday.

Some of the Ducati riders ran out of fuel after the flag and required assistance to get back to the pits. Martin had to peg his power back quite early on as he consumed too much fuel out front. Race winner Bastianini ran out of fuel after taking the victory.

MotoGP Silverstone Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Bastianni Duc 19m49.929 2 J Martin Duc +1.094 3 A Espargaro Apr +2.023 4 B Binder Ktm +8.644 5 P Acosta Ktm +8.777 6 A Marquez Duc +9.043 7 J Miller Ktm +11.504 8 M Viñales Apr +11.689 9 F Di Giannantonio Duc +11.828 10 M Oliveira Apr +13.328 11 F Quartararo Yam +15.373 12 R Fernandez Apr +18.234 13 A Fernandez Ktm +18.326 14 J Zarco Hon +18.492 15 L Marini Hon +19.050 16 J Mir Hon +19.674 17 T Nakagami Hon +29.302 18 R Gardner Yam +31.070 Not Classified DNF M Marquez Duc 1 lap DNF F Bagnaia Duc 6 laps DNF M Bezecchi Duc / DNF F Morbidelli DUc /

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 A Espargaro Apr Q2 1m57.309 2 F Bagnaia Duc Q2 +0.208 3 E Bastianini Duc Q2 +0.384 4 J Martin Duc Q2 +0.425 5 A Marquez Duc Q2 +0.508 6 B Binder Ktm Q2 +0.641 7 M Marquez Duc Q2 +0.789 8 M Viñales Apr Q2 +0.828 9 P Acosta Ktm Q2 +1.003 10 F Di Giannantonio Duc Q2 +1.062 11 J Miller Ktm Q2 +1.427 12 M Bezzecchi Duc Q2 +2.362 Q1 13 F Morbidelli Duc Q1 (*) 0.226 14 R Fernandez Duc Q1 (*) 0.235 15 M Oliveira Duc Q1 (*) 0.282 16 J Zarco Duc Q1 (*) 0.357 17 A Fernandez Duc Q1 (*) 0.639 18 F Quartararo Duc Q1 (*) 0.719 19 L Marini Duc Q1 (*) 0.724 20 J Mir Duc Q1 (*) 1.095 21 T Nakagami Duc Q1 (*) 1.449 22 R Gardner Duc Q1 (*) 1.514

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 222 2 Martin 221 3 Bastianini 167 4 Marquez 166 5 Viñales 127 6 Acosta 115 7 Binder 114 8 Di Giannantonio 93 9 Espargaro 89 10 Marquez 83 11 Morbidelli 55 12 Bezzecchi 53 13 Oliveira 51 14 Fernandez 46 15 Quartararo 44 16 Miller 38 17 Fernandez 15 18 Mir 13 19 Zarco 12 20 Nakagami 10 21 Rins 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Marini 1 24 Bradl 0

Moto2

For the first time since the 2022 Malaysian GP, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) will launch a Moto2 race from pole position after the Japanese rider beat pre-session favourite Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.052s. Ogura’s 2:02.940 was a new Silverstone Moto2 lap record, and it was a time that third place Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) was just 0.183s away from as the rookie earns a first intermediate class front row start.

World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) will start Sunday’s race from P16 after a tougher-than-anticipated Q2 session.

British crowd favourite Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) goes from the middle of the front row in P5 as he aims to repeat his 2022 Silverstone podium success.

Senna Agius is optimistic going into the race in England after the Australian only just missed out on making it out of Q1. For the determined Moto2 rookie, it is his first encounter with the demanding British circuit, but he gradually worked his way forward and improved by almost two seconds from Friday to Saturday. From seventh on the grid, he will be hot on the heels of his rivals on Sunday afternoon from 20th on the grid and will do his utmost to finish the tenth round of the season with a solid points finish.

Senna Agius – P20

“The day started a bit difficult as we didn’t make the step we had imagined. But we went into qualifying relaxed because we had nothing to lose and actually, I definitely felt better with the bike and got into a good flow. I also had a good reference; I saw a rider and caught up but got stuck in sector three. I think we could get into Q2 today. That would have significantly improved our qualifying position. But I’m sticking to the fact that I felt much better this afternoon. So, I’ll try to get off to a good start and finish in the points tomorrow. I think that’s possible and I’m hungry for it.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Ogura Bos 2m02.940 2 A Canet Kal +0.052 3 D Moreira Kal +0.183 4 C Vietti Kal +0.209 5 J Dixon Kal +0.229 6 A Arenas Kal +0.265 7 M Gonzalez Kal +0.266 8 B Bendsneyder Kal +0.336 9 J Roberts Kal +0.349 10 A Lopez Bos +0.438 11 F Aldeguer Bos +0.523 12 T Arbolino Kal +0.581 13 S Chantra Kal +0.591 14 M Ramirez Kal +0.653 15 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.699 16 S Garcia Bos +0.719 17 J Alcoba Kal +0.807 18 D Binder Kal +0.985 Q1 19 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.746 20 S Agius Kal (*) 0.757 21 M Aji Kal (*) 0.772 22 F Salac Kal (*) 0.879 23 J Masia Kal (*) 0.933 24 I Guevara Kal (*) 1.143 25 D Foggia Kal (*) 1.157 26 M Schrotter Kal (*) 1.299 27 A Escrig For (*) 1.314 28 A Sasaki Kal (*) 1.497 29 J Navarro For (*) 1.611 30 X Cardelus Kal (*) 1.874 31 X Artigas For (*) 4.801

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 147 2 A Ogura 140 3 J Roberts 123 4 F Aldeguer 108 5 A Lopez 93 6 M Gonzalez 77 7 A Canet 58 8 S Chantra 56 9 C Vietti 55 10 J Dixon 53 11 T Arbolino 50 12 J Alcoba 48 13 A Arenas 48 14 M Ramirez 44 15 S Agius 26 16 B Baltus 23 17 I Guevara 21 18 D Moreira 20 19 D Foggia 14 20 F Salac 14 21 Z Vd 13 22 J Navarro 6 23 D Öncü 6 24 D Binder 6 25 J Masia 4 26 B Bendsneyder 4 27 M Aji 2 28 M Ferrari 1 29 X Cardelus 0 30 M Schrotter 0 31 M Pasini 0 32 A Escrig 0 33 D Muñoz 0 34 X Artigas 0 35 A Sasaki 0

Moto3

A new lap record in Moto3 Q2 saw Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) edge out Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) by a slender 0.041s for pole position at Silverstone, with the Spaniard slamming home a 2:09.270 to pocket a second Saturday P1 of the season ahead of his 50th GP start.

Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) lapped alone and claimed an impressive P3 to land a first front-row start since Portimao, the Australian 0.4s away from Ortola’s time.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) will launch from P4 on the grid as he hunts to extend his title race advantage at the circuit he won his first race in 2023.

Third fastest on Friday on his first day trying out the British layout, Jacob Roulstone’s good feeling continued as the Australian completed Practice 2 with the fourth fastest lap, a 2’10.093 that got him the fifth place in the combined standing, and a direct Q2 ticket. In the afternoon’s qualifying shootout, Jacob pulled an early 2’10.040 placing him provisionally on the front row as he worked together with teammate Holgado. That time was his fastest as he could not improve in his last run, and the rookie will start from the second row.

Jacob Roulstone – P6

“It is a shame that we weren’t able to set a time at the end of Q2, but overall I am quite happy to be starting from P6 tomorrow. We have worked well since the start of the weekend, and I feel good heading to the race. We will have to get a good start, and stay in the group, which is expected to be relatively big, but I feel prepared, so let’s enjoy!”

Having looked strong throughout Practice, home hero Scott Ogden (Fibre Tec Honda – MLav Racing) didn’t set a competitive time in Q2 and will start from P17.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I Ortola KTM 2m09.270 2 C Veijer Hus +0.041 3 J Kelso KTM +0.483 4 D Alonso CFM +0.628 5 R Yamanaka KTM +0.661 6 J Roulstone GAS +0.770 7 S Nepa KTM +0.849 8 D Holgado GAS +0.858 9 T Suzuki HUS +1.184 10 J Rueda KTM +1.516 11 A Piqueras HON +1.534 12 A Fernandez HON +1.636 13 M Bertelle HON +1.659 14 X Zurutuza KTM +1.827 15 N Carraro KTM +1.834 16 F Farioli HON +1.901 Q1 17 S Ogden HON / 18 R Rossi KTM / 19 T Buasri HON (*) 0.581 20 V Perez HON (*) 0.661 21 D Muñoz KTM (*) 1.020 22 J Esteban CFM (*) 1.045 23 D Almansa HON (*) 1.102 24 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 1.531 25 D Shahril HON (*) 2.327

Moto3 Championship Standings