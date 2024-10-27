2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 18 – Chang International Circuit

PT Grand Prix of Thailand – Sunday

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) reigned supreme with a stunning wet weather win under pressure at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand. Bagnaia battled Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) for the lead before the Spaniard crashed out of contention, leaving Bagnaia to steel his nerves and get the hammer down at the front to escape from Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). With that statement made, the gap at the top is back down to just 17 points with two race weekends remaining.

Behind that battle there was another, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) claiming the final spot on the podium after a stunning showdown against Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller.

There was drama before the Grand Prix began, with the wet conditions catching out Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) on the sighting lap but he still made the race start.

MotoGP Race Report

Jorge Martin snatched the advantage on the run to Turn 1 as a shuffle through the right-hander saw Bagnaia emerge in second, Marquez move up to third and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) lose out as Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) went on the attack.

The Championship rivals began to duel – locking horns on the opening laps as Martin went wide, Bagnaia took over but Martin responded swiftly as he sliced past the Italian at Turn 4.

Martin began to extend his lead to almost half a second, shadowed by Bagnaia, with Marquez on their tail as Acosta duelled Quartararo in their wake. The rookie then sailed well wide, giving himself work to do as Quartararo suffered a worse fate following contact from Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing). The Italian was given a Long Lap, and the Frenchman was forced to rejoin at the back.

Back at the front, the first frisson of drama came on Lap 5 as Martin made a crucial error, running wide at Turn 3 and dropping down to third position – behind Marc Marquez. That gave Bagnaia the lead.

More drama hit in the meantime, as Morbidelli’s day soon went from bad to worse, crashing out at Turn 8, moments before Bastianini’s Grand Prix also came to a halt at Turn 8, with Bastianini losing the front and ending any hopes of scoring strong points on Lap 9 – after Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had also slid out.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez began his charge for victory, sending a move down the inside at the final corner. It was repelled. Marquez began to pile on the pressure though, with Martin lurking and waiting for an opportunity to pounce in P3. Marc Marquez sent his next attack on Lap 13, unable to make the move stick, with Bagnaia fighting back.

Marc Marquez continued to push to the limit, but then he pushed over it, making a crucial mistake at Turn 8 – skitting across the track on his knee and almost, almost saving it, but it wasn’t to be. The eight-time World Champion was on the floor on Lap 14, promoting Martin into P2.

Bagnaia pounded on at the front, with Martin not able to home in but this now a battle of nerves. It was a nail-biting finale to the Grand Prix at the front as the laps ticked down for what must have seemed like hours for Bagnaia, but behind we were treated to an incredible show of a different kind.

After his earlier dramas, Acosta was back on terms with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and managed to slice past the South African, then next up was Miller. The Australian put up a stunning fight as the two went toe-to-toe, sideways and all, but in the end the rookie was able to make it stick.

At the head of the field, Bagnaia sealed the deal. Nearly three seconds clear and taking his first wet weather MotoGP win when he needed one most. The reigning Champion cuts it back down to 17 points ahead of the final two races. With plenty on the line too, Martin’s composure in second ensures it’s still some gap at least – to falter would have been to cede the title lead. And he didn’t.

Acosta completed the podium after his late charge, in the end finishing ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) as the Italian put in his own final bout of glory. Miller was forced to settle for fifth, ahead of team-mate Binder, with Aprilia Racing rider Maverick Viñales next up. The Aprilia rider was a further 2.60s behind, crossing the line in front of Castrol Honda LCR’s Johann Zarco in eighth, Honda’s best GP result of the season so far.

Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Alex Marquez rounded out the top 10 after a dramatic Thai GP.

Marc Marquez recovered to 11th, walking away with key points after beating Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team), Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR), Bastianini and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team). Marquez also had to drop a position and did so somewhat contentiously, having earlier made contact with Mir.

Martin, Bagnaia, 17 points and one crown. There are only two weekends to go, and we don’t have long to wait as MotoGP reconvenes this weekend at Sepang.

Thailand MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 43m38.108 2 J Martin Duc +2.905 3 P Acosta KTM +3.800 4 F Giannantonio Duc +4.636 5 J Miller KTM +5.532 6 B Binder KTM +5.898 7 M Viñales Apr +8.498 8 J Zarco Hon +17.672 9 A Espargaro Apr +18.588 10 A Marquez Duc +21.163 11 L Marini Hon +22.859 12 M Marquez Duc +22.251 13 T Nakagami Hon +24.531 14 E Bastianini Duc +27.090 15 J Mir Hon +30.870 16 F Quartararo Yam +50.021 Not Classified DNF A Fernandez KTM 3 laps DNF A Rins Yam 4 laps DNF L Savadori Apr 10 laps DNF F Morbidelli Duc 19 laps DNF R Fernandez Apr 20 laps DNF M Bezzecchi Duc 23 laps

Thailand MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 P Acosta KTM 340.6 2 J Martin Duc 338.5 3 E Bastianini Duc 337.5 4 A Espargaro Apr 337.5 5 F Bagnaia Duc 336.4 6 L Savadori Apr 335.4 7 J Zarco Hon 335.4 8 F Morbidelli Duc 335.4 9 M Viñales Apr 334.3 10 F Quartararo Yam 334.3 11 R Fernandez Apr 334.3 12 J Mir Hon 334.3 13 M Marquez Duc 334.3 14 A Fernandez KTM 334.3 15 A Rins Yam 334.3 16 J Miller KTM 333.3 17 L Marini Hon 333.3 18 B Binder KTM 333.3 19 F Giannantonio Duc 332.3 20 M Bezzecchi Duc 332.3 21 T Nakagami Hon 331.2 22 A Marquez Duc 331.2

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 453 2 Bagnaia 436 3 Marquez 355 4 Bastianini 345 5 Binder 203 6 Acosta 197 7 Viñales 180 8 Di Giannantonio 165 9 Morbidelli 155 10 Espargaro 143 11 Bezzecchi 137 12 Marquez 136 13 Quartararo 93 14 Miller 82 15 Oliveira 71 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 48 18 Nakagami 31 19 Rins 23 20 Mir 21 21 Fernandez 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Savadori 0

Moto2

Ai came, Ai saw, Ai conquered. Having claimed a P2 finish in a red-flagged Moto2 PT Grand Prix of Thailand race, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) is the 2024 Moto2 World Champion! The Japanese star is the first from his country to win the World Championship since Hiroshi Aoyama in 2009, and Ogura becomes the first former IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup rider to win a Grand Prix title. Race winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) did all he could to try to put the celebrations on ice in Thailand, as the Spaniard strengthens his grip on the silver medal with win number three of 2024. Meanwhile, Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) finished P3 to bag his first rostrum of the season.

Ogura got away well from pole position to slot into the lead ahead of Canet at Turn 1 before Canet pounced at Turn 3. Ogura was back in the lead at Turn 4 though as Turn 5 saw two key contenders go down. Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) crashed and took out the luckless Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), as the fast-starting Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) sent it up the inside of Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Ogura as the Championship leader was shuffled down to P7.

On Lap 3, Canet led from Ramirez and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), with Lopez back down to P12 having run wide at Turn 5 a lap earlier. Ogura was now P6 behind Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Moreira.

After a hectic start, the race settled down. The top six – Canet to Ogura – were covered by 1.7s with 16 laps to go, as Ogura then began to make moves. His first one was to set the fastest lap of the race, and his second was to aggressively pass Binder down at Turn 3. Contact was made, Binder was forced to run wide, as Ogura then set his sights on Dixon and Moreira.

With 16 laps to go, Dixon was picked off for P4 as Ogura stood in a Championship clinching position. Moreira was then demoted to P4 on Lap 9 of 22 as Ogura climbed to P3 and set another fastest lap of the race. The gap to Ramirez and Canet? 1.6s.

After a couple of laps, Ogura was right on the coattails of Ramirez. And with nine laps to go, at Turn 3, the #79 used the cutback to great effect to overtake Ramirez. That was now P2 for Ogura, who had 0.9s to make up if he wanted to attack race leader Canet.

That was soon 1.6s though as light rain began to fall in Buriram! Understandably, Ogura was cautious but with six laps to go, the rain wasn’t heavy enough for any kind of stoppage to come into play. Canet, meanwhile, slammed in his personal best lap of the race to edge his advantage up to two seconds.

With two to go, Canet was 3.6s clear of Ogura who in turn was a second ahead of Ramirez and then, the red flags were shown. Due to weather conditions and with 20 of 22 laps completed (over 2/3rds), Ai Ogura was crowned 2024 Moto2 World Champion.

The red flags came out at the right time for Ramirez as home hero Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) was on course to get himself into the podium picture, but the returning Thai rider had to settle for P4. Nonetheless, that was some effort from Chantra. Moreira rounded out the top five in a brilliant battle that included sixth place Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), seventh place Dixon, eighth place Albert Arenas (Gresini Moto2) and ninth place Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2).

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed the top 10 in Thailand, with Lopez settling for P11 after being in the podium fight before a mistake. Sergio Garcia’s (MT Helmets – MSI) title hopes are now ended as the Spaniard ends the Thai GP in P12, with Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and replacement rider Jorge Navarro (OnlyFans American Racing Team) the final points scorers.

Senna Agius made a good start but the Moto2 rookie struggled from then on with acceleration problems and a lack of grip. With four positions gained on the first lap, there seemed to be a good chance for the Australian, but unfortunately, contact with another rider led to a crash in turn 3 of lap nine and thus to an abrupt end to his race. Happy to have escaped without injury but disappointed nonetheless.

Senna Agius – DNF

“A day to forget for us. I had a good start and a decent first lap, where I showed up in the top ten. But then I had no feeling for the bike and no grip right from the beginning. Unfortunately, I went down in turn three when I tried to catch up. So, there’s not much to say. We need to figure out a few things why we felt like this from the beginning of the weekend or had no feeling. I want to apologize to the team because I could have done a bit better for sure. Anyway, we have to analyze everything, reset and try again in Malaysia.”

Thailand Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Canet Kal 32m02.751 2 A Ogura Bos +3.684 3 M Ramirez Kal +4.683 4 S Chantra Kal +5.799 5 D Moreira Kal +6.172 6 I Guevara Kal +6.405 7 J Dixon Kal +6.909 8 A Arenas Kal +7.404 9 M Gonzalez Kal 1 lap 10 D Öncü Kal 1 lap 11 A Lopez Bos 1 lap 12 S Garcia Bos 1 lap 13 A Sasaki Kal 1 lap 14 F Salac Kal 1 lap 15 J Navarro Kal 1 lap 16 M Aji Kal 1 lap 17 J Masia Kal 1 lap 18 D Foggia Kal 1 lap 19 Z Goorbergh Kal 1 lap 20 X Cardelus Kal 1 lap 21 X Artigas For 1 lap 22 H Voight Kal 1 lap Not Classified DNF J Alcoba Kal 1 lap DNF A Escrig For 4 laps DNF D Binder Kal 13 laps DNF B Baltus Kal 13 laps DNF S Agius Kal 14 laps DNF T Arbolino Kal 20 laps DNF F Aldeguer Bos 20 laps

Thailand Moto2 Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 D Oncu Kal 283.4 2 S Garcia Bos 282.7 3 I Guevara Kal 282.7 4 S Chantra Kal 281.9 5 A Ogura Bos 281.2 6 F Salac Kal 280.5 7 M Gonzalez Kal 280.5 8 D Binder Kal 279.7 9 J Alcoba Kal 279.7 10 J Dixon Kal 279.7 11 D Moreira Kal 279.0 12 A Lopez Bos 279.0 13 A Sasaki Kal 279.0 14 M Aji Kal 279.0 15 S Agius Kal 279.0 16 J Masia Kal 278.3 17 J Navarro Kal 278.3 18 A Escrig For 278.3 19 X Cardelus Kal 278.3 20 D Foggia Kal 278.3 21 T Arbolino Kal 277.6 22 M Ramirez Kal 277.6 23 F Aldeguer Bos 277.6 24 A Arenas Kal 277.6 25 B Baltus Kal 276.2 26 X Artigas For 275.5 27 H Voight Kal 274.8 28 A Canet Kal 272.7 29 Z Goorbergh Kal 272.0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 261 2 A Canet 201 3 S Garcia 179 4 F Aldeguer 175 5 M Gonzalez 170 6 A Lopez 168 7 J Roberts 153 8 J Dixon 142 9 C Vietti 140 10 T Arbolino 135 11 M Ramirez 101 12 S Chantra 91 13 J Alcoba 79 14 A Arenas 76 15 S Agius 63 16 F Salac 61 17 D Moreira 58 18 D Binder 54 19 I Guevara 44 20 B Baltus 40 21 D Öncü 40 22 Z Vd 31 23 D Foggia 18 24 X Artigas 10 25 J Navarro 7 26 A Sasaki 7 27 B Bendsneyder 7 28 J Masia 4 29 M Aji 4 30 M Ferrari 1 31 X Cardelus 0 32 M Schrotter 0 33 A Escrig 0 34 M Pasini 0 35 H Voight 0 36 D Muñoz 0 37 U Orradre 0

Moto3

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) continued to etch his name into the record books at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, securing a 12th victory of the season. The Colombian took the win by a few tenths ahead of rookie Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) grabbing the final spot on the podium after a dramatic run to the line and contact with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia).

It was declared a wet race start, meaning a reduced distance of 12 laps and an opportunity for the Moto3 field to complete multiple sighting laps given every session throughout the weekend was dry. By the time it was lights out though, everyone in the field opted for slicks barring Eddie O’Shea (Fleetsafe Honda – MLav Racing).

From pole, Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) claimed the holeshot and stormed into the lead but it was a dramatic start, with Veijer not waiting long to pounce – stealing the lead from the Australian. Kelso responded though, bunching up the lead group as Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) created opportunities after carving his way inside the top five. Ortola attacked Kelso early after the polesitter was demoted to P5 after a tough Lap 3.

Meanwhile, it was soon Alonso’s time to shine as spots of rain fell onto the circuit. The Colombian snatched the lead on Lap 4, setting sights on a 12th win of the season and the opportunity to create history in Thailand. Alonso had steep competition on his hands as Furusato took over in front, who began to put the hammer down.

Lunetta then began to make inroads, catching the back of the lead group after stunning pace. The Italian soon began to duel with Veijer as he set sights on the podium. There was then drama at the front for the Leopard Racing squad that interrupted the group too, with Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez colliding on Lap 11.

It was a grandstand finish, with Ortola and Alonso going head-to-head on the 12th and final lap. Alonso made the move stick, storming to glory in Thailand as Lunetta and Veijer were able to pinch the podium from Ortola, who ran wide at the final corner. There as high drama in that fight as Furusato and Veijer made contact, the Japanese rider crashing just before the line. Rider ok and classified, but not a podium finish as he takes P5 behind Ortola.

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) battled his way from P17 on the grid to P6, and he pipped team-mate Kelso to the line as Scott Ogden (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing) took the flag in a strong eighth.

Joel Kelso – P7

“A real tough one.. A technical problem out of anyone’s control as we arrived to the grid hindered me all race and made it impossible for me to fight into the corners. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement, and I was really looking forward to backing up an amazing first pole position yesterday. Thank you to my team for all their hard work, and we’ll keep our head high and come back strong in Sepang.”

Further back, Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) and Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP’s Tatsuki Suzuki rounded out a competitive top 10. The #24 was ahead of compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka in 11th, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Riccardo Rossi (CIP Green Power), Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 rookie Jacob Roulstone completing the points after a penalty for Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda.

Roulstone started on slicks as many did, the young Australian struggled in the opening laps of the 12 lap-shootout, lacking some confidence on the bike on a drying track with some damp marks. After one lap, he was down to P22, then P23, and P24 after three laps completed. He remained in that position for a while, but that first half of the race allowed him to understand the track conditions, and it gave him the confidence to try pushing a bit more in the second half. On lap 9, Jacob managed to gain two positions with a much-better rhythm, until he finally saw the checkered flag in P15 to score a point.

Jacob Roulstone – P15

“Mixed emotions! I was a bit unsure with my tyre choice on the grid, so when the race started, I did not feel very confident in the first two laps and dropped down a lot. However, after a few laps, I felt better on the bike and I managed to progressively climb all the way to P15 and score a point, which I am happy with. The conditions were tricky to manage, but we have definitely learned a lot this weekend. I am a bit disappointed with the race, but overall we have many positives to bring to the last two rounds of the season, and I am looking forward to going to Malaysia next week.”

Thailand Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 20m29.345 2 L Lunetta HON +0.353 3 C Veijer HUS +0.522 4 I Ortola KTM +0.936 5 T Furusato HON +1.683 6 D Muñoz KTM +2.492 7 J Kelso KTM +2.806 8 S Ogden HON +5.022 9 S Nepa KTM +7.641 10 T Suzuki HUS +8.308 11 R Yamanaka KTM +9.040 12 D Holgado GAS +11.640 13 R Rossi KTM +11.697 14 F Farioli HON +14.989 15 J Rueda KTM +16.945 16 J Roulstone GAS +17.090 17 T Buasri HON +17.626 18 X Zurutuza KTM +19.439 19 N Carraro KTM +19.191 20 D Almansa HON +19.244 21 M Bertelle HON +19.667 22 A Fernandez HON +43.606 23 N Dettwiler KTM +43.672 Not Classified DNF A Piqueras HON 2 laps DNF J Esteban CFM 3 laps DNF E O’Shea HON 3 laps

Thailand Moto3 Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Tatsuki SUZUKI Hus 240.0 2 David ALONSO CFM 237.3 3 Stefano NEPA KTM 237.3 4 Ivan ORTOLA KTM 236.8 5 David MUÑOZ KTM 236.8 6 Collin VEIJER Hus 236.8 7 Nicola CARRARO KTM 236.3 8 Adrian FERNANDEZ Hon 236.3 9 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM 236.3 10 Tatchakorn BUASRI Hon 235.8 11 Scott OGDEN Hon 235.8 12 David ALMANSA Hon 235.8 13 Angel PIQUERAS Hon 235.8 14 Luca LUNETTA Hon 235.8 15 Joel KELSO Ktm 235.8 16 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 235.2 17 Matteo BERTELLE Hon 235.2 18 Filippo FARIOLI Hon 234.7 19 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM 234.7 20 Taiyo FURUSATO Hon 234.2 21 Jacob ROULSTONE Gas 233.7 22 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 233.7 23 Joel ESTEBAN CFM 233.7 24 Daniel HOLGADO Gas 233.7 25 Noah DETTWILER KTM 230.7 26 Eddie O’SHEA Hon 228.8

Moto3 Championship Standings