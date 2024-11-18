2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 20 – Catalunya

Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“We knew from the start that it would have been difficult to turn things around, but we still did what we had to do. Jorge did a good job and the centre stage is all for him today, he really is a great rider. We proved our worth this year and our numbers confirm it; in the future we will surely have to minimise the mistakes and DNFs, which are in any case a part of this sport. Each season is important and there’s nothing wrong with losing; it was still a 2024 full of satisfaction, despite the final result. We’ll give it another go next year. Jorge is a great guy with a great family. We know each other very well, so they deserve the title. They did a very, very fantastic season. Jorge was very consistent. Understanding the situation was better in some areas than I, so I fully respect it because it was a fair battle, and it was great.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“Today is the day of Jorge Martín, today is the day of the champion and he deserved. He was super fast, consistent, managed the situation, managed advantage in the end of the championship. So congrats to Jorge, congrats to his family, his team and yeah, he must enjoy it because the first one is the best one.”

Jorge Martin – P3

“Thanks to everybody, it is a nice feeling but I am in shock I don’t know what to say, the emotions are high and I cried a lot, so maybe now I am more relaxed. I spoke a lot with the media, it has been an emotional hour after the big moment, I just want to celebrate, I just want to be with my team, my family and my friends. It has been emotional; it has been a long journey as my career has not been easy. For sure, I have had good opportunities in front of me, but I think I have built off them. I worked hard, and I have made a lot of sacrifices at home every day to try and become a better man. Last season, I had the opportunity, but I think I was not prepared to win but this year I felt it. I felt it was my year, so thanks to Pramac, to Ducati for giving me the opportunity to have an amazing bike these four years and to give me the opportunity to fight until the end with Pecco, who was amazing.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“They were super fast, pushing each other to the limit and, you know, it was super nice. In the end, you know, everybody after Malaysia, they were saying that it will be so easy for Jorge. And in the end, you know, until it is not over, many things can happen. In the end, it was just for 10 points. So, I mean, congrats to Jorge. Congrats also to Pecco for the job that he did, but Jorge did less mistakes.”

Aleix Espargaro – P5

“I feel extremely lucky. Experiencing this weekend was unique. I am deeply grateful to Aprilia, to my team, and to my family. Saying goodbye after 20 years of World Championship Grand Prix racing this way is incredible. It was the weekend of my dreams. I was extremely competitive and emotionally charged for me.”

Brad Binder – P6

“I was happy with today’s race. I knew it was really important to get the tire until the end so I tried not to get too carried away at the beginning. I was quite pleased; I would have liked to have been a bit further forward but coming from 18th it is hard to ask for much more. Thank you to my team. It’s been challenging this year but we always tried to make the best of every situation and to finish 5th in the championship is cool.”

Enea Bastianini – P7

“It was a challenging race from the start as I struggled especially with the full-lean grip. It happened many several times this year that I wasn’t able to be as competitive on Sunday, in comparison to the sprint race performance. I still tried to push but I wasn’t in the right condition to do well today. I feel I’m a very different rider compared to the start of the season: we improved a lot throughout the year and I hope I can take this important experience with me and make it count in the future. I’d like to congratulate Jorge (Martín): he really did a great season as he managed things the best way. He also did well today, as the conditions were not easy. I’m happy for him.”

Franco Morbidelli – P8

“A great day for the team, best independent team. Jorge won the championship. He has been unbelievably good this year. Also Pecco, they have been something else. Congratulations to them. Jorge was a little bit better but both of them were great.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P9

“A complicated Sunday, but beautiful and happy. I will never forget the Team’s goodbye in the garage, like everything else, these have been 5 truly special years. I tried to keep the emotions away today, at least until the race, but I couldn’t, these seasons together have been something unique. The race didn’t go badly but I finished everything. First the front tire, shortly after the rear one. I tried to survive the last 10 laps and in the end I did my best to overtake Pedro (Acosta), I fought until the end. It was a complicated year, we never gave up, I learned a lot and I grew a lot. Thank you so much.”

Pedro Acosta – P10

“A bit of a disappointing race for us, we had some issues with braking which we’ll need to understand, but I am happy to have finished the race anyway. It was a season with high and lows, some really good results, and some frustrating moments with mistakes made, but it was a very positive season in general. I am happy to start another chapter, just next door though as I remain in the family, but I am leaving some people. From the first day I felt welcomed, the mechanics and everyone else around were good to me, so I will forever have in my heart my first season in MotoGP with Tech3.”

Fabio Quartararo – P11

“We tried the hard tyre, which we never tried during the weekend, but I had nothing to lose and only good information to gain. I think it was the correct choice, but we did lack grip. We know what we need to improve, but I do think I did one of my best races. We finished only 10s from the top, even if my position isn’t super good. I think that we can be happy with the race we did.”

Miguel Oliveira – P12

“I enjoyed the race. It was one of those where you start and just push from the first to the last lap as much as you can. My pace was very consistent although, after the race, I wasn’t sure about the tire choice I had on the rear – I was the third rider with the hard rear, first was Morbidelli in eighth place and I finished five seconds away from him. Finally, I don’t know if we should have gambled with the soft, the medium wasn’t the best choice but maybe the soft. Anyway, I’m happy; I did my job, a good performance to say goodbye to the team and I’m happy for that.”

Jack Miller – P13

“I had a good start, settled in there and the tires stayed good but I just couldn’t push much and got stuck behind some guys. We signed-off by finishing the race and putting some points on the board. I think both KTM and I wanted more but I gave my all from the first laps of testing until the last laps today. Onto the next chapter.”

Johann Zarco – P14

“We made a mistake on the tyre choice. The hard one was supposed to be better at the end of the race, and somehow, I struggled; it wasn’t easy on this track. However, we’ve gathered points again, and the season balance is positive; we’ve finished with big improvements. I want to thank the team and HRC for their confidence. We’ve worked well, and I look forward to the next season”.

Maverick Vinales – P15

“I wish to thank Aprilia for all the work done so far. Humanly speaking, I am extremely satisfied with everything they gave me. We tried to give one hundred percent this season and I think that we should be proud of the milestones we achieved.”

Luca Marini – P16

“The key point of today is to compare our performance from May to today, and I think when we do that, we can see that we have made a good step forward. Barcelona is always a tough circuit for us, so this limited our performance a bit today. This year has been all about making progress, both with the bike and with myself – there is still more to do but we are going in the correct direction. I am looking forward to this winter to keep working on the project that we have started and attacking again in 2025, to help Honda return to the top.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“I wanted a better result, but it was difficult, so I just focused on finishing the race and returning to the pits with my bike, as this was my last race, and that was the main goal. I want to thank the LCR team, HRC and Idemitsu for their job and support every single season; they will always be in my heart, and I will never forget the great memories we’ve shared”.

Raul Fernandez – P18

“It was a very tough day. After Warm Up I was really positive, I saw the bike was working very well. We were ready to do the race with the medium tire but in the last moment I changed to hard and it was a bad decision. I had zero grip, more drop than with the medium and it was difficult to manage. It was my mistake, 100%, so I’m sorry to the team. But we learned for the future.”

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“In the warm up this morning, we found something interesting that we thought would be better for the race, but unfortunately, the feeling was like the rest of the weekend. I got a good start, I was in a good position after a few laps, but somehow, I had no feeling with the rear tyre. It is not the way we wanted to finish the season, but it is like this. We have a new chapter, different, awaiting us now, so let’s continue fighting for our goals!”

Michele Pirro – P20

“I’m happy to have seen the last race of the season right from the track. An incredible 2024 for Ducati and for Jorge and Pecco who fought until the end, an extraordinary result for the Ducati family. Thanks to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for the hospitality, today was not easy. For me it was the first race, while it was the last for everyone else, so in terms of feeling it was a complicated situation to manage. I had the chance to try the GP23 with these tires and on Tuesday I will be on the track with the new bike. They are a great Team and I am satisfied with what we have done.”

Alex Rins – P21

“Overall, we didn’t finish the season in the best way. I struggled from the first to the last lap. I couldn’t be competitive. I was trying some things whilst riding, but it didn’t matter. The same problems remained. We couldn’t find a good set-up here, which is a big shame, especially coming from Sepang where we were feeling better with the bike. Let’s see what we can do on Tuesday when we start work for the new season. We have some new items to test but, for sure, a big priority for us is also to find a good set-up so we can test these new items in a proper way.”

Stefan Bradl – P22

“Today I feel has been my last race as a MotoGP rider and I am happy with everything that I have accomplished here in the World Championship. I have a lot of good memories and moments from all these years and it was nice to come full circle at the track I made my debut at. Thanks to everyone who has been part of this journey as I enter a new stage. I am eager to continue working with the Test Team to improve the performance of Honda and I’m looking forward to working closely with Aleix and Taka.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“I was pushing incredibly hard during the race after making a good start, I was feeling good and doing everything I could to close to the group in the top ten. Finally, I pushed too much, and I fell which is a big shame because we can see that there were good points on the table. Everyone is working hard to come back, and today I wanted to show that I am 100% committed to being fast and to fighting for everything possible. We now start to look to 2025 already, first with the test on Tuesday before some more outings before the end of the year. Our work does not stop, we keep on doing everything we can.”

Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“It was a really incredible season for Ducati, one in which countless records were broken; this is proof of the excellent work done by everyone, both at the track and back ad the HQ in Borgo Panigale. As easy as it may have looked on paper, Jorge (Martín) did a wonderful job in keeping it together and bring the title home after what was a near perfect season. I’d like to congratulate him and thank him for taking a Desmosedici GP to the ultimate goal once again. Pecco’s numbers have been fantastic this year and his talent is unquestionable: unfortunately, things sometimes don’t go as we’d liked, and results are never a given, but this is the beauty of racing. I’d also like to thank Enea for these two seasons together, and I’m happy he was able to get back to display all his potential once again, after what surely wasn’t an easy 2024. Now it is time to celebrate, before starting preparations for the new season, with the goal to continue to improve and remain as the reference point constructors-wise in MotoGP.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“It was a thrilling season, with many ups and downs. An important chapter is coming to a close with Maverick who provided a significant contribution to the growth of our bike. It’s the end of an era with Aleix, a rider who represented an example of courage and perseverance for all. Now we are looking forward to the future enthusiastically, ready to welcome Marco and Jorge and to take on the responsibility of having the World Champion on our team.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A strong way to finish the season: 6th place in the race and 5th in the championship. Our initial target was different but we have to be happy. Jack had good race pace today but starting from the back of the grid meant it was hard to recover and gain more. I would like to thank the riders, the technicians and all the team staff for the season. It was a challenge, but we made some progress and we’re looking to Tuesday to start the next one.”

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Team Manager

“We did not finish this last race in the way we were dreaming of, but P10 is still a good result. It was an unbelievable rookie season with Pedro Acosta, with 5 podiums on Sunday, 4 in the sprint. It was a season full of emotions, he showed us incredible speed, but it was also a rollercoaster with a few mistakes made, and many learnings. He has a bright future, we feel like we have accomplished our mission with him, and we wish Pedro the best for next season. Augusto Fernandez showed some speed again today, but unfortunately he could not convert it into a good position, which is frustrating again. That is the end of a difficult championship for Augusto, he fought all year to try recovering a good feeling, regaining confidence, but it never came. We also wish him the best for his future. Thanks to the whole Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team for their hardwork. We still have two days in Barcelona, and then everyone will be able to get a much deserved winter break.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“First of all, I want to congratulate Jorge Martin and Pramac on winning the title. Overall, the Solidarity GP has been a difficult round for us, but there are some silver linings. If we compare the gap to first in today’s Race with the gap to first at the Catalan GP Race, we have halved the distance, which is showing promise. The same can be said about yesterday’s Sprint, so in general, the gap to the front has gotten smaller in the last few rounds of the year. It was unfortunate that Fabio got stuck behind Mir in the beginning, which compelled him to stay in the second group. The gap to Bezzecchi was pretty big, but he was able to make up 2 seconds. In the end, the Race was maybe 1 lap too short for him to be able to really join the battle for ninth. All in all, Álex had a day to forget. We will analyse today’s data to understand what didn’t work and prohibited him from riding like he wanted to. We want to close this season and immediately start thinking about 2025 with our new colleagues.”

Alessio Salucci – VR46 Team Director

“A difficult season comes to an end, we suffered a lot, but we hit P5 in the team standings, a very important goal for us. As a working group, we managed a complicated situation well, with a good reaction from everyone, an important aspect also for the future. Thanks to the whole Team, to our partners who support us and to Marco, he marked a part of the history of this family and of this sport with the double P3 – riders and teams – last year. I wish him the best, but I am already looking to the future and to the test on Tuesday where Michele, who I thank so much for these days together, will be on track with the GP25. A hug also to Fabio who I can’t wait to see again on track.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

The last Sunday of the season is always a special moment for the whole Team and the working group, today it was even more so. Marco is special, warm-hearted, honest and, together with him we really started to feel a great sense of family. It was a great adventure, he took us to the top step of a MotoGP race. We will never forget it. Truly thank you with all my heart and a big hug for your future. Thanks also to Michele, a great professional. It was a pleasure to have him in the garage and share this last race with him. And a final thank you also to Fabio, in P10 in the general standings and ready to return to the track in 2025 charged and motivated to be a protagonist. Finally, congratulations from the whole Team, to Jorge and Pecco: they gave us a great end of the season.

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“The last round is done. Congratulations to Jorge Martin for winning the title. I think it was a hard battle with Pecco, both deserve it, but it’s nice to see a new World Champion in MotoGP. Looking into our own garage – Raul struggled big time. He had a difficult start, was back in 21st, made a good race in the beginning, but then he lost the feeling with the hard rear. He didn’t have massive grip but it was a good performance until half race, I’d say. Miguel actually had a good start and was very consistent. We were hoping he could battle with Fabio (Quartararo) and for a long time he had the same pace and the same rhythm and we hoped with the hard rear tire he could fight back at the end of the race. But, finally, grabbing 12th position with four points with the situation he is coming out of after Indonesia, is a very good result.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“We are really happy to finish the season with Miguel back on his bike. I think he had a great race today as he came back from injury, wasn’t at 100% and I think he rode very well. He showed great performance considering everything; his starting position, his condition and all. So, thank you very much again to Miguel and of course all the best for his future! Raul didn’t have a great race on the other side. We are checking what we can improve and having used this race again to pick up more information we will try to make gains again on Tuesday and look at where we can improve and what we can do for 2025. This season is over and in the test on Tuesday we will restart. Our mind is already going into next year and onto the preparation for the test and we will keep working.”

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“With the exceptional allocation provided in Barcelona we have allowed the riders to have a wider choice, including the options of symmetrical and asymmetric tyres. More than half of the tyres we brought were from new production, and our factories in Cataroux (front tyres) and Gravanches (rear tyres) worked tirelessly to manufacture the necessary quantity of tyres, while guaranteeing impeccable quality. This last Grand Prix was highly anticipated and the performance of our tyres lived up to the expectations of the riders, and also to the expectations of the spectators who made the trip to support the two title contenders. Michelin was a major player in this spectacle and we are very proud of it. Congratulations to Jorge Martin for his world title and to Ducati for its triple crown. In 2024, with our new range of tyres and innovative rubber compounds, the riders pushed the limits and broke many records, sometimes with gaps of up to one second. This is an exceptional result that exceeded our expectations. Finally, I would like to thank our engineers and technicians for their commitment and the work they put in. With the official tests starting on Tuesday, we are already starting work in anticipation of the 2025 season with ambitions to build on these fantastic results!”

Barcelona MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 40m24.740 2 M Marquez Duc +1.474 3 J Martin Duc +3.810 4 A Marquez Duc +5.322 5 A Espargaro Apr +5.753 6 B Binder Ktm +7.081 7 E Bastianini Duc +7.393 8 F Morbidelli Duc +8.709 9 M Bezzecchi Duc +10.484 10 P Acosta KTM +10.618 11 F Quartararo Yam +10.756 12 M Oliveira Apr +13.464 13 J Miller KTM +14.560 14 J Zarco Hon +19.469 15 M Viñales Apr +22.195 16 L Marini Hon +23.890 17 T Nakagami Hon 23.960 18 R Fernandez Apr +29.001 19 A Fernandez KTM +29.145 20 M Pirro Duc +37.295 21 A Rins Yam +39.138 22 S Bradl Hon +47.654

Barcelona MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Brad BINDER KTM 358.8 2 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 356.4 3 Jorge MARTIN Duc 355.2 4 Franco MORBIDELLI Duc 355.2 5 Aleix ESPARGARO Apr 354.0 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA Apr 354.0 7 Enea BASTIANINI Duc 354.0 8 Francesco BAGNAIA Duc 354.0 9 Marco BEZZECCHI Duc 352.9 10 Maverick VIÑALES Apr 352.9 11 Johann ZARCO Hon 352.9 12 Jack MILLER KTM 352.9 13 Marc MARQUEZ Duc 352.9 14 Luca MARINI Hon 351.7 15 Raul FERNANDEZ Apr 351.7 16 Joan MIR Hon 351.7 17 Alex RINS Yam 351.7 18 Fabio QUARTARARO Yam 350.6 19 Stefan BRADL Hon 350.6 20 Alex MARQUEZ Duc 350.6 21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 349.5 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Hon 347.2 23 Michele PIRRO Duc 347.2

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 508 2 Bagnaia 498 3 Marquez 392 4 Bastianini 386 5 Binder 217 6 Acosta 215 7 Viñales 190 8 Marquez 173 9 Morbidelli 173 10 Di Giannantonio 165 11 Espargaro 163 12 Bezzecchi 153 13 Quartararo 113 14 Miller 87 15 Oliveira 75 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 55 18 Rins 31 19 Nakagami 31 20 Fernandez 27 21 Mir 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Iannone 0 28 Savadori 0 29 Pirro 0

MotoGP Constructors Championship Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 722 2 KTM 327 3 Aprilia 302 4 Yamaha 124 5 Honda 75