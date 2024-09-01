2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 12 – Aragon – Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon

Saturday

Marc Marquez – P1

“We need to enjoy this moment: despite being just a sprint race, today is time for celebration. It has been a tough race and it’ll be even tougher tomorrow especially with regards to tyre management, but we must be happy now. This win, as tiny as it is, is part of the learning curve we’re in.”

Jorge Martin – P2

“I’m pleased with the result. I feel we did a good job of qualifying after the Crash. It was difficult to build confidence again. It was difficult to start from there, but I did a good start. It straight away was second. Afterward, I tried to follow Marc, but he was a bit stronger than us today. He, yeah, he’s riding really well. I tried to compete at my best, and second position was the best I could get.”

Pedro Acosta – P3

“Missing out on Q2 yesterday was a real shame for us, but I am happy with our qualifying. This morning, I woke up feeling confident, and everything worked today. We made it to the front row from Q1, I was feeling very well on the bike. Of course, the track conditions helped us today, but we have been competitive all day, and it is something that we had not been able to do during the last couple of rounds. Good work, let’s continue working with the team, and let’s try enjoying Sunday.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“It wasn’t easy at the start. First the mistake by Pecco – which can happen – and then mine that made me lose touch with the podium contenders – as Pedro pulled away. I went wide at turn seven and lost more than a second. The pace is good, but we need to improve the feeling with the track. I think we can be play an important role on the full race distance: I’m not sure we’re podium worthy, but we have what it takes to finish in the top 5.”

Miguel Oliveira – P5

“We obviously have to look at the positives. We gained three positions in the Sprint and finished in the points, which is always nice. But, on the other hand, I felt quite slow with the bike, not competitive enough today. I don’t have grip to stop and it was really difficult to manage the rear tire degradation and it was hard to manage the front tire as well. For tomorrow, I’m predicting it’s going to be tougher, but the team is trying to understand what we can do to really get the best out of the package that we have. There’s a big chance to get good points tomorrow, so we are totally focused on that and although the speed seems to be there, the track is very tricky for us. So we need to pay attention to that.”

Brad Binder – P6

“I started on the back foot with wheelspin all the way until the first turn and it meant I did not have enough speed to unclip my start devices. It was like that for most of the first lap and I lost some positions. After that I tried to find my bearings and go forwards. It was dirty out there. It was hard to believe how low the grip was. I made a few mistakes but I was trying hard to play catch-up. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll get off the line clean and we’ll have a much better race because I felt like I could give the top three a good go.”

Enea Bastianini – P7

“It was a complicated day as I had no feeling, especially with the front-end, in the morning, while the grip at the rear-end was incredible. The situation was quite critical: we tried to change the set-up a little bit, I even tried to tweak my riding style, but it wasn’t enough. Things went smoother in the race as track conditions improved and we found an adjustment that helped me a little; I managed to make up several positions and to finish seventh, which doesn’t make us happy, but in light of the situation I think we have to be happy with the result. Shouldn’t it rain tonight, I think things may improve some more tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“Today was nice! I saw some riders have wheelspin in front of me, so I took the opportunity, made a great start, and I tried to make the best of it. The pace was not superfast in front of us. We fought with great riders today like Pecco, and I had fun. It was a good opportunity to bring a smile on the faces of the people in our box and also on my face. We are giving it our best, and today’s Sprint was a fun one for us.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“The issue we encountered yesterday unfortunately returned this afternoon and there was very little we could do as a team. These things happen, unfortunately, and it had been a while since it last happened to us. The start was a difficult one but after last night’s rain, the track conditions in that spot were not ideal; I managed to not lose too much ground but as soon as I got to turn five, I immediately understood that something wasn’t right, and then things kept getting worse. It was a tough race because I was struggling on both corner entry and mid-corner and I was lapping really slow. I believe that, realistically, I could have battled with Martín, as Marc (Márquez) seems to be able to make the difference on all of us in three areas of the track. We’ll try to understand what to do for tomorrow and let’s hope things will go differently.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P10

“I missed the Q2 by a breath, a real shame because with my lap time I would have started from the second row. I’m very sorry, confirming that Q1 is often almost more complicated than Q2. At the start I got off to a really good start, I recovered a lot, but the fork didn’t unlock because the braking wasn’t strong enough. It remained stuck until turn 8, I lost a lot of positions then I found myself in the group. It wasn’t an easy race, many weren’t at 100% confident with their bikes, in terms of performance it wasn’t great. Let’s go back to the data and understand how to tackle the race tomorrow: with the Moto3 and Moto2 races first, the new asphalt will have a lot of grip.”

Raul Fernandez – P11

“I am super angry! Super angry! We lost a really good opportunity today as sometimes, we do not understand what we have to do with the bike. I mean, for example, yesterday, we were fast, we had a base, and the tyre performance was good, but today, for some reason, the tyre did not work for us. This morning, I felt good on the bike but from qualifying to the race something changed and I could not make the most of the tyre; after just two laps I did not have it anymore. It is frustrating because at the end I saw that our start was good, our pace from yesterday was good, maybe not to fight with the front but for fighting with Alex Marquez and Miguel, I had everything to be there but, for some reason, sometimes we do not understand what happened. So, this is what we have to figure out now – to understand what is happening from yesterday when we had good pace and I feel good with the bike, why not today? We could not use the tyres. For everybody the situation is, more or less, the same but for us, we seemed to have more problems and that is difficult to understand, especially today when I felt I had much more. Maybe we made a mistake, Miguel had something more today, his riding style is very smooth and in these conditions he can use the tyres very well so maybe this is the key. I am frustrated after today – this morning I felt good and the problem seemed to start in Qualifying and we could not find a solution.”

Augusto Fernandez – P12

“I am happy with the sprint, the pace was good and we recovered many positions. We felt good, we took good information for tomorrow, and I think that if we manage to get a good start, we have the potential to do a really good race tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P13

“I had a reasonable start to the day but I caught traffic on my fast lap attempts and then messed up my last chance after changing tires. Not an ideal grid position. In the Sprint race I fought my way through but when I got to the back of that big group I had an issue with front tire pressure. A strange feeling on the track, it was almost like riding in the wet. You cannot do any sporadic movements. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow!”

Takaaki Nakagami – P14

“The main issue today was understanding the track conditions. I’ve noticed that most riders have struggled due to the same problem. I couldn’t push the way I wanted because missing the line just a bit meant losing everything, so I tried to avoid mistakes. I’m pleased with our pace during the Sprint, although we couldn’t reach the points. We’ll try to take a step ahead of tomorrow’s race”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P15

“Last week I would have signed to be able to do the weekend, I’m very happy about that. We’re struggling, we’re in the full healing process, but we’re doing a good job anyway. We have a good pace, we showed it today in the race. After the start, I was very lucky, the contact with Aleix (Espargaro ed.) had no consequences. I fought a lot, but everything went well. I had a good speed and tomorrow we can recover. Let’s see how the shoulder goes and then try to make a good start.”

Luca Marini – P16

“Honestly, it was a really, really hard race today. The conditions on track today were hard for everyone and we weren’t able to push. As soon as you went out of the racing line, especially on the first two laps, it was really critical because if you went a bit wide the chances of crashing were high. Last night’s rain made the conditions more complicated I think, but finally it’s the same track for every rider. I also had a lot of vibrations from the rear of the bike from about lap four, which we need to understand because with these track conditions it’s hard to be consistent.”

Alex Rins – P17

“The Sprint was a little bit difficult to manage. I got involved with some crashes ahead of me that I couldn’t avoid, like the one of Aleix at the start. I was then back in last place. I was trying to recover positions, and I overtook Mir. Marini was a little bit far. I did catch up, but then I got stuck behind him. I was thinking of overtaking him in corner 15, on the change of direction, but he prepared super well for it, so I couldn’t.”

Joan Mir – P18

“A critical day for us in terms of the conditions we faced. There are a lot of points to understand with the track and also with our bike. Yesterday there was more grip which for our bike helps and we were more competitive. My feeling improved a lot during the race but I wasn’t able to make a step with my pace like many others. Let’s see what we are able to do tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P19

“It felt like I was going to crash on every corner and I couldn’t lean all the way into the turns. We need to figure out what changed from Friday. The track conditions obviously changed and there wasn’t much grip, but I don’t understand why the tyres didn’t work as they should have. It was like riding in the wet.”

Aleix Espargaro – DNF

“On Friday, with the track in good conditions, we had much more traction, but with the dirty track during Q2, the bike skidded around a lot. At the start, the rear wheel slid because the left side of the track was particularly dirty. That relegated me to the back of the group, and when I braked at the first turn, the front locked up and I crashed.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“I tried to avoid an incident entering turn seven, and I went wide. And then, trying to get back on track, another rider took me and made me crash. I’ve reviewed the incident, and I believe he could not see me due to the circumstances. Luckily, I’m fine because the impact was quite severe. This is part of racing. We’ll try to do a nice race tomorrow. “

Team Managers

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Team Manager

“Great turnaround for the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team and Pedro Acosta! We were disappointed to miss out on Q2 yesterday, and we knew that Q1 would be really tough, especially when we saw this morning that the track was in mixed conditions. However, Pedro showed fast speed in these conditions and appeared really confident in Free Practice 2. He did an awesome job in qualifying, managed to go through Q2, and qualify on the front row, to match his best qualifying result from Austin. It is a fact, but we witnessed it today again, starting from the first line makes things easier! Pedro took a good start in the sprint to finish third and claim his first sprint medal since Mugello, so that one feels good for Pedro of course, but also for everyone working hard around him. The main target of the weekend is tomorrow, but today gives us confidence that we have potential to finish the weekend strong. On Augusto’s side, the day was good. The pace in mixed conditions was interesting this morning, but he came a bit short in qualifying, starting in 19th. The pace in the sprint was decent, he gained many positions, and he enjoyed his time on track, so it is looking promising for tomorrow.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“A lot of potential for tomorrow because P5 today is very good. Our starting position helped a lot – Miguel made a very good start and rode a really strong race to score points, Raul as well and he then got into a big battle with a lot of people which became a strange situation, looking more like a track day, with everyone making mistake after mistake. Raul tried to stay with them but every time they made a mistake in front of him, he got passed by others and clearly his grip level was not good, but that goes for everybody, so we have good hopes to get more points tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A good weekend but could be better if Brad had not spun on the start. He tried to recover and finished 6th. Q2 wasn’t perfect but we were in the session, and it’s been a difficult weekend to judge the track and for a rider to know how to push. We had our machinery in P3 and that also showed some of the way for the race tomorrow which will also be in different conditions!”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We had a tough start to the Saturday, and it ended with mixed results. We didn’t get the qualifying positions we had hoped for, but in FP2 we could already see that Fabio and his crew had found something to improve his feeling with the bike because his pace was decent. On top of this, he had an excellent start from P17, putting him in the perfect position to challenge other riders for championship points. While we still have work to do, it was great for Fabio and for the team to see him battle with the front-runners of the championship again and showcase his racing talent. Álex started the Sprint in P21, which is arguably one of the least desirable places to be in during the usually chaotic opening laps. He couldn’t do more than recover a few places. We will analyse the data and come up with a solution for tomorrow’s Race.”

Romano Albesiano

“The dirty track and the extremely low traction demonstrated how our bike is still too dependent on grip conditions. We did demonstrate outstanding speed in practice, but with precarious grip conditions, we struggled. Oliveira had the best performance, managing to adapt well and interpret track conditions. The long race will likely be difficult, since rain is forecast which will make the track even dirtier.”

Aragon MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) started from pole position, took the holeshot and never looked back on Saturday afternoon at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon. It’s the first Sprint win for the eight-time World Champion as he beat Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) to the flag by nearly three-seconds.

For Martin, however, a second-place finish puts him back in the Championship lead by four-points as reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) had a tougher Sprint and came home ninth for a single point. Completing the podium behind Martin, rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) converted second on the grid to third in the Sprint.

As the lights went out there was an immediate front row fracas for Bagnaia, with the reigning Champion snapping sideways off the line, getting bogged down and then getting close to Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP). Ahead, there were no such dramas for Marc Marquez as he took the holeshot and then got the hammer down, shadowed by Martin up from Row 2 and Acosta in third.

Bagnaia was holding station in fourth initially, able to stay ahead of Alex Marquez, but the reigning Champion was making no inroads on the top three. Then he was wide at Turn 5 to drop back to sixth ahead of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), before another few scrappy moments saw the South African get past him – and then the fight for sixth lit up.

Binder, Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had their own throwdown, and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) sliced past all of them to start making some space in fifth. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was next on the scene and it settled into Oliveira in fifth, Binder trying to hold off Bastianini and a flashback battle between Quartararo and Bagnaia.

Up ahead, Marc Marquez laid down the gauntlet ahead of the Grand Prix as his first Sprint win ups the hype even more. The Gresini Racing MotoGP rider has led every session of his weekend so far and if he wins on Sunday it will be his first victory since 2021, over 1000 days ago.

Martin pulled out a gap on Acosta by the flag, and the rookie also managed to keep some fresh air ahead of Alex Marquez in fourth. Oliveira kept fifth, with Binder staying in P6 by just over a tenth over Bastianini.

Behind, it went to the wire in the Bagnaia vs Quartararo battle, with the Frenchman sending it a couple of times before managing to sit Bagnaia up and force his way through. Bagnaia then came under attack on the last lap from Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), but was able to answer on the cut back and cross the line for that final Sprint point in P9.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) crashed out early on at Turn 1 and nearly took Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) with him, but the returning Italian stayed upright. Further drama included a crash for Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) – rider ok – and one for Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), rider also ok but that adding a blip to the Frenchman’s otherwise stunning weekend at Aragon so far.

MotoGP Aragon Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Marquez Duc 19m50.034 2 J Martin Duc +2.961 3 P Acosta KTM +6.694 4 A Marquez Duc +9.950 5 M Oliveira Apr +11.749 6 B Binder KTM +14.144 7 E Bastianini Duc +14.291 8 F Quartararo Yam +18.836 9 F Bagnaia Duc +20.298 10 M Bezzecchi Duc +20.448 11 R Fernandez Apr +20.678 12 A Fernandez KTM +21.429 13 J Miller KTM +22.110 14 T Nakagami Hon +22.440 15 F D Giannantoni Duc +23.468 16 L Marini Hon +26.822 17 A Rins Yam +26.910 18 J Mir Hon +31.147 19 M Viñales Apr +37.642 Not Classifieds DNF F Morbidelli Duc 7 laps DNF J Zaroc Hon 10 laps DNF A Espargaro Apr /

MotoGP Qualifying

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) stormed to pole position on Saturday morning at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon, setting a sensational 1:46.766 to pull a stunning 0.840s clear of the pack. It’s the largest pole margin in dry conditions since the 2011 Valencia Grand Prix, where it was 1.014s in favour of Casey Stoner.

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M Marquez Duc 1m46.766 342.9 2 P Acosta KTM +0.840 349.5 3 F Bagnaia Duc +0.842 345.0 4 J Martin Duc +0.876 345.0 5 A Marquez Duc +1.041 346.1 6 F Morbidelli Duc +1.348 342.9 7 B Binder KTM +1.726 349.5 8 M Oliveira Apr +1.784 344.0 9 R Fernandez Apr +2.157 340.7 10 J Zarco Hon +2.314 338.6 11 A Espargaro Apr +2.941 342.9 12 M Viñales Apr +3.760 339.6 13 M Bezzecchi Duc (*) 0.128 346.1 14 E Bastianini Duc (*) 0.584 345.0 15 J Miller KTM (*) 0.691 344.0 16 F Giannantoni Duc (*) 0.729 340.7 17 F Quartararo Yam (*) 0.817 335.4 18 T Nakagami Hon (*) 1.123 338.6 19 A Fernandez KTM (*) 1.280 346.1 20 L Marini Hon (*) 1.844 345.0 21 A Rins Yam (*) 1.914 341.8 22 J Mir Hon (*) 2.162 346.1

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 279 2 Bagnaia 276 3 Bastianini 217 4 Marquez 204 5 Viñales 139 6 Acosta 132 7 Binder 132 8 Espargaro 113 9 Marquez 104 10 Di Giannantonio 104 11 Bezzecchi 73 12 Morbidelli 73 13 Oliveira 60 14 Quartararo 51 15 Miller 47 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 16 18 Zarco 14 19 Mir 13 20 Nakagami 13 21 Rins 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) will start from pole for the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon as the British rider improved on his final lap to slam in a 1:51.636 and earn a 0.134s gap to rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). It was a great session for the Brazilian, however, whose best intermediate class qualifying put him a mere 0.014s ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rounding off a competitive front row ahead of Sunday.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) and teammate Ai Ogura were were in Q1, with Ogura moving through to ultimately qualify P16 but Garcia suffering a crash at Turn 7 putting him P29. Penalties for others mean he’ll start P28

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed a fantastic quali in fourth place, his best yet in Moto2. The rookie will start in front of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who secured P5 after going through Q1. Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) was sixth but drops three positions with a grid penalty, promoting Sync SpeedUp’s Alonso Lopez to Row 2

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Austria winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) are next up ahead of Arenas. Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) starts 11th.

Senna Agius finished the first free practice session at the MotorLand Aragon in twelfth place, which gave him a boost for the first practice session. However, his 1’52.307 was only good enough for P21, which made it difficult to improve in P2 in order to make the direct jump into Q2. When the wet asphalt made for treacherous damp conditions in P2, the 19-year-old decided to wait and not complete a lap. In Q1, the Australian then fought with everything his Kalex had to offer, but the one important lap time was simply not meant to be. The tenth place puts the youngster in 24th place on the grid for Sunday’s 19-lap race.

Senna Agius – P24

“A difficult qualifying session after the conditions on the track changed completely compared to yesterday. After the wet session this morning, I didn’t feel comfortable in qualifying. Also, Q1 was affected by a lot of yellow flags and other distractions on track that didn’t allow me to find a rhythm. So that’s the result. I’m pretty disappointed with the grid position for tomorrow, but we can only go forward and I’m sure we’ll get it somehow.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J Dixon Kal 1m51.636 287.4 2 D Moreira Kal +0.134 283.6 3 A Canet Kal +0.148 283.6 4 D Öncü Kal +0.287 291.2 5 T Arbolino Kal +0.302 288.1 6 A Arenas Kal +0.329 286.6 7 A Lopez Bos +0.332 282.9 8 J Roberts Kal +0.408 282.1 9 C Vietti Kal +0.475 285.1 10 M Gonzalez Kal +0.505 283.6 11 F Aldeguer Bos +0.722 285.9 12 M Ramirez Kal +0.738 282.9 13 B Bendsneyder Kal +1.114 280.0 14 S Chantra Kal +1.142 284.4 15 I Guevara Kal +1.251 285.9 16 A Ogura Bos +1.375 283.6 17 F Salac Kal +1.870 287.4 18 Z Goorbergh Kal +1.912 281.4 19 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.404 287.4 20 D Binder Kal (*) 0.487 290.5 21 M Aji Kal (*) 0.620 285.9 22 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.745 282.9 23 J Masia Kal (*) 0.746 283.6 24 S Agius Kal (*) 0.955 285.9 25 J Alcoba Kal (*) 1.156 285.1 26 D Foggia Kal (*) 1.215 282.9 27 X Cardelus Kal (*) 1.284 281.4 28 D Muñoz Kal (*) 1.308 277.8 29 S Garcia Bos (*) 2.008 282.9 30 X Artigas For (*) 2.758 279.2 31 A Escrig For (*) 4.815 278.5

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 142 3 J Roberts 130 4 A Lopez 120 5 F Aldeguer 112 6 C Vietti 96 7 J Dixon 94 8 A Canet 91 9 M Gonzalez 91 10 S Chantra 64 11 T Arbolino 61 12 J Alcoba 57 13 A Arenas 56 14 M Ramirez 55 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 25 17 I Guevara 25 18 B Baltus 23 19 D Moreira 20 20 F Salac 20 21 Z Vd 18 22 D Foggia 14

Moto3

It was an intense Saturday for the Moto3 field at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon, with David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) continuing to impress, topping Practice 2 before storming to a phenomenal pole position. The Colombian set a 1:58.059 to secure an incredible 0.433 advantage over Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). P3 went the way of BOE Motorsports’ David Muñoz – unable to break into the 1:58 bracket as only Rueda got within a second of the polesitter.

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) lost time in the final sector but secures P4, lining up ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Luca Lunetta.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) heads Row 3 ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who has fellow title frontrunner Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSI) close behind as they look to limit the damage to Alonso.

Rookie Jacob Roulstone appeared rather confident in the wet conditions of the morning, locking P9 of the session, but what mattered was his 13th position of Friday, one that secured him his direct Q2 ticket. Fully ready to go in Q2, the rookie got trapped by the new track, and unfortunately crashed in his opening lap. Unable to rejoin, he will start the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragón from P18, with no time set in Q2.

Jacon Roulstone – P18

“I am very disappointed with the outcome of our day. We felt really good in the wet this morning, I think that we had the right set up and everything was smooth. In qualifying, I knew that the track was still a bit tricky, I remained calm, but unfortunately I crashed. I struggled to catch my breath back with the impact of the airbag. I could not return to the pit box, which is a shame, but let’s focus on tomorrow’s race and try to have a good one.“

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D Alonso CFM 1m58.059 239.2 2 J Rueda KTM +0.433 241.3 3 D Muñoz KTM +1.005 238.1 4 A Piqueras HON +1.031 242.9 5 J Kelso KTM +1.040 233.5 6 L Lunetta HON +1.249 239.2 7 D Holgado GAS +1.355 242.4 8 M Bertelle HON +1.404 234.5 9 C Veijer HUS +1.658 235.5 10 I Ortola KTM +1.696 238.6 11 S Nepa KTM +1.994 236.0 12 S Ogden HON +1.999 237.6 13 J Esteban CFM +2.180 237.6 14 D Almansa HON +2.190 238.1 15 T Furusato HON +2.215 236.5 16 F Farioli HON +2.531 233.0 17 A Fernandez HON +3.192 237.6 Q1 18 J Roulstone GAS 1m58.254 / 19 T Suzuki HUS (*) 1.367 237.1 20 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 1.595 235.0 21 X Zurutuza KTM (*) 2.138 237.6 22 A Aditama HON (*) 3.343 228.1 23 R Rossi KTM (*) 3.627 236.0 24 N Carraro KTM 1m58.656 / 25 R Yamanaka KTM 1m58.779 / 26 V Perez HON 1m59.301 / 27 T Buasri HON 1m59.811 /

Moto3 Championship Standings