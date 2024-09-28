2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika – Saturday

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m very happy with this win. It wasn’t an easy race, as the track temperature was the highest ever encountered so far at this track. This morning, we managed to make another step forward and in qualifying I understood how to be effective in the first two sectors. I still struggle at turns 15 and 16, but it’s a very tricky point where I almost tucked the front on a couple of occasions. This is why in the race I pushed as hard as I could in the first three sectors, as I knew I wasn’t the fastest rider in the last split. This is a strategy that could have worked only today, so we’ll keep working in the warmup in order to improve some more ahead of the race.”

Enea Bastianini – P2

“It was a good sprint race; too bad for the start and especially for the mistake at turn one, which compromised a bit my chances of winning today. I had a good pace and I was very competitive under braking, and that allowed me to bridge the gap and to overtake a few riders. Tomorrow’s race will definitely be a tough one: Jorge crashed today, but he’ll be very competitive tomorrow. The fact that we’ll likely have to go for the medium rear tyre will mix things up a bit further.”

Marc Marquez – P3

“Honestly speaking, I’m not happy. I made another mistake in qualifying and we were able to save the day today… This podium made us forget our morning a little, but the mistake is still there. Tomorrow I’ll be a whole different story and if to finish fifth/sixth would already be an important result.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P4

“A real shame, we were very fast and also close to the Top riders. At the variant between turns 8/9 I had a movement on the bike, something that I had already previously during the weekend. I then braked at 10, but the pads opened. I need to brake again and went wide to avoid Pecco (Bagnaia). I then tried to recover, but I didn’t succeed. We were there and that’s the important thing. I had a different compound than the others, it wasn’t a gamble, but it was the one I felt best with. I haven’t decided yet the tyre for tomorrow, there are more options open, but I’m positive, I’m riding very well.”

Pedro Acosta – P6

“We were super competitive all day, which I am very happy about. We found some much-needed and interesting info, as we were lacking something on the bike to allow us to be with the top guys at the start of the races. Now we have the idea, we just need to understand how to use it, or re-tune it. We made a good step forward today, and I think that it will be better tomorrow with the medium tyres.”

Maverick Vinales – P7

“In Q2, I was penalised by two yellow flags just as I was doing my flying lap. I would have been able to be on the first or second row. I am satisfied because we had a nice result recovering from the back, but it’s a shame we weren’t able to start from the front. I defended well and battled, I can’t wait for the long race.”

Johann Zarco – P8

“We’ve made a huge step in the braking area, which has made a difference today. Getting points in the Sprint is a significant achievement, and it reaffirms that although there are many areas to improve, we’ve done some steps in the right direction. If we can keep a good pace during the whole race tomorrow, I’m certain we can do a solid job again”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“Let’s start from qualifying, a real shame because, as on other occasions, we suffered a lot from the grip at the rear. In the race then, the intensity was really high, I tried to manage and push, but I couldn’t do it anymore at the end. We knew it and for this reason we have to take the positive: we are there, we are fast and with the average, which we will use tomorrow, the effort is less on a physical level. A bittersweet day but a positive Saturday overall.”

Jorge Martin – P10

“I feel like I did nothing wrong, but just crashed, I will take a better look at it later on. I want to take the positives from today, I was quite consistent, was able to overtake a lot of riders, from last to tenth.”

Jack Miller – P11

“A solid second day here in Mandalika. The bike was working pretty good, I’m happy enough. I was able to do a decent enough race today from not a great qualifying position. Just lacking performance through the faster corners and everything I’m making up in sectors 1, 3 and 4 I lose there. We have some homework to do to sort that out and hopefully the medium tire will help us tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P12

“I pushed to the maximum, and I tried to overtake Franky, but it went wrong. I was riding defensively for most of the Sprint to avoid being overtaken. I had the pace, but I couldn’t overtake. This is a point that we need to improve. Tomorrow, we’ll do our best again. Let’s see what we can achieve. We can maybe fight for a top 6, but it will highly depend on what happens on the opening laps.”

Brad Binder – P13

“Practice was going OK and qualifying really good until a technical problem that put me 19th on the grid. I got an insane start today, so good, but the ride height device didn’t unclip until Turn 11. I lost time but then my lap-times were not bad. We sacrificed too much ground on that first lap. I’ll try and be a bit smarter tomorrow and I think we can achieve a lot more.”

Alex Marquez – P14

“It was a complicated Saturday due to the crash and unfortunately my physical condition is not ideal. We need to recover and try to do our best tomorrow.”

Alex Rins – P15

“I’m not so happy with how it went today. I had more to give. It was slightly strange, because in Q1, during the first time attack, it was great. But I had more wheelspin on the second tyre, which can happen. In the Sprint race, I had a good start and I made up some positions. But then, lap by lap, I was sliding with the rear. Physically, I was doing okay though. I struggled on the first day, maybe because it was a long time since I had last ridden the bike in these hot conditions. I’m looking forward to tomorrow. For sure, it will be a tough Race. It’s so warm, so physically it will be very demanding, but we are ready.”

Aleix Espargaro – P16

“In FP1, I was fast with the used tyre, but then things got complicated in Q1 with the crash. I still do not have grip, so when I try to push, I crash. Starting from so far back made the sprint race difficult.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“Despite losing time behind a rival, which affected my Sprint, our performance was not bad. The new fairing has a positive feeling, but we need more time to fully understand it. There are areas where I feel better, and others where I need more time to adapt. After the Sprint, I realised that there is significant potential for improvement; it’s just a matter of putting in more laps, understanding, and adapting. This realisation should give us hope and motivation, as we are definitely moving in the right direction”.

Luca Marini – P18

“Not a perfect Saturday. Our level here overall is good, especially when you look at the other Hondas like Zarco. It shows that the bike is improving a lot which is very satisfying for me. From my side I made a couple of mistakes during Qualifying, and we couldn’t put together a really strong lap, but this can happen. In the race, our pace was very close to the rest of the riders. I got unlucky in the start of the race because Binder had some problem and we touched in Turn 8, which sent me to last. Our pace was good, and I think we can achieve more if we are strong from the start.”

Raul Fernandez – P19

“I’m really happy! I enjoyed riding the bike a lot again. Q1 was super good, where I was trying hard to get through to Q2 and we managed to do it. In Q2 I got yellow flags on both my two fastest laps and with the front tire you don’t have a lot of time to lose because we get an immediate overheating issue, so it’s not easy to manage that. Anyway, I was delighted about the result. In the race, I made a mistake, which was 100% my fault. But, after that, my pace was very good – I could use the hard front, which helped me a lot, my pace was good and I enjoyed the ride. It’s really nice to have this feeling again and for tomorrow we have a very good chance of a decent result. The bike is working well, especially here with my riding style, so maybe with a medium rear it will be even better. Now, I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

Joan Mir – DNF

“A difficult day for us, a frustrating one. It’s a similar situation to Misano again where we can’t get the most out of the new tyre and there are still some vibrations. I fell at Turn 16 in the Sprint which is disappointing because we have a lot of potential. We need to work like we did in Misano to overcome this situation and put together another good Sunday because I know we have the pieces there. Tomorrow, we get to try again.”

Augusto Fernandez – DNF

“It was another difficult day for us. I took a good start in the sprint, gained positions, but I had no pace and quickly lost ground on the rest. I have been slow in the fast corners this weekend, but we are struggling to find a solution. In the end I crashed because I had been struggling a lot since the start. Let’s check everything tonight, and see if we can improve some points, and hopefully we can try again tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Team Manager

“Mixed feelings on Saturday at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. Pedro Acosta did some of his magic this morning with his third front-row start in MotoGP, qualifying in P3. We know how difficult the task is, especially for a rookie, so that was a great job. The Sprint was a bit more difficult for him. We struggled to use the good grip of the soft tyre compared to the Ducatis, and we lost contact in the mid-part of the race. Even though Pedro clocked in fast laps towards the end, it was too late. Being able to use the extra grip of the soft tyre is an area that we need to improve on, as it is our weak point. I believe that the medium in tomorrow’s race will help in that sense. On Augusto Fernandez’ side, it goes without saying that it is one of these difficult weekends, as he struggles to be fast. Another crash in the race does not help to build confidence, and it does not help to improve the bike. We need to go back to basics, and we really need to finish the races, and build from these. Let’s see what he can do tomorrow!”

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing

“A good performance by Maverick, unfortunately ruined by the yellow flags during qualifying. In spite of this, he had a good start and maintained an extremely consistent pace which makes us optimistic for the long race. Aleix also struggled due to his starting position and his race suffered as a result. It’s a shame about Raúl who, in spite of the crash at the beginning, demonstrated a rather good pace, giving positive signs for the long race.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“The Sprint result is not what we expected. Brad could not give everything he wanted in Q1 because of a problem with the rear brake. Anyway, let’s see tomorrow. The long race will be tough for everyone and there might be more possibilities to recover from the back, as we saw with Jack’s good start today. He was in the top ten for a long time and until the last lap. P11 is not our target but we have to accept the circumstances and try to go faster tomorrow.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We didn’t expect to have so much difficulty here during the Sprint today. Fabio did a good job in qualifying by taking sixth place on the grid, but he wasn’t able to overtake like he wanted to during the Sprint. Álex is recovering well and rode well in these taxing hot conditions. He had a good start from P15 and put up a good fight but, like Fabio, he too struggled to keep rivals at bay. So, we have work to do. We will use today’s data to prepare something else for tomorrow which will hopefully help them in what will be a very long and demanding Race.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“Not a fantastic start from Raul but he had good race pace today. It was very unfortunate that he crashed in the first lap. He lost 14 seconds due to the crash which put him at the back and forced him to ride hard for the rest of the race but the rules are that a rider needs to lose at least 16 seconds as a result of the crash to be exempt from the minimum tire pressure regulation. As he only lost 14 seconds on the road and his front tire pressure dropped below the minimum required, he was awarded an 8 second penalty on top of his overall race time. But, the positive is that he felt really good on the bike and his race pace was there, so let’s see for the race tomorrow – how far we are able to get. A top 10 is a tough task but possible.”

Mandalika MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) returned to glory in the Tissot Sprint at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, remaining unflappable in the 13-lap shootout as Championship Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had a shock crash out the lead to create yet another title fight twist. The 12 points for Bagnaia’s win cuts the gap between the top two in half ahead of a tantalising Grand Prix race.

On top of that drama, it was the closest Sprint finish of the season as Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) put in a serious late charge, coming home a mere 0.107s off his team-mate after attacking and passing Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who completed the podium. That makes it all three riders in those top echelons of the title fight making gains on Saturday as Martin looks to hit back on Sunday.

As the lights went out, Martin made a dream launch, charging to the front ahead of title rival Bagnaia, who braved the outside line on the run to Turn 1. Martin pulled the pin on the opening lap, while Marc Marquez made a huge amount of ground at the start after starting from 12th on the grid – slicing up the inside in a great display of controlled aggression.

The drama hit early, however, with Martin suddenly crashing out of the lead at the tricky Turn 16 in a near carbon copy of Bastianini’s crash in qualifying. The Championship leader remounted, setting sights on recovering some points, but Bagnaia was left in the lead to make his play for that maximum score of 12.

The battle for the podium then began in earnest, with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) getting the gloves off. Marc Marquez soon made a move stick on Acosta on Lap 3, entering the top three as Acosta then came under threat from Bastianini who then pushed Acosta further back to fifth.

There was then a huge heart in mouth moment for Bezzecchi as he chased down Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi getting all crossed up and heading wide, avoiding contact with the reigning World Champion ahead by millimetres.

Meanwhile, Martin continued his recovering ride, launching into the top 15 and then the top 12, soon entering the top 10 after a move on Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). But after getting mired behind plenty of other riders looking to make progress, and getting some elbows form Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), the points were out of reach.

At the front, Bagnaia pounded on with just enough breathing space as Bastianini started to home in on Marc Marquez in the closing laps. Setting his sights on a move with three laps remaining, ‘the Beast’ looked for an opportunity on Lap 12 and made the move stick at Turn 10, job done. The Italian was up into second, with Bagnaia a further eight-tenths up the road.

It seemed like that would be more than enough but it got close. On the final lap, Bagnaia kept his cool but Bastianini was on a roll, closing on his team-mate to cross the line just a tenth further back.

A Ducati Lenovo Team 1-2, a 12-point gain for Bagnaia as well as a boost with that winning feeling… and a warning shot from Bastianini for his rivals on Sunday. Marc Marquez completed the podium, not quite able to hang with Bastianini’s pace on the GP24.

Behind the leading trio was Bezzecchi, who had good pace but was just unable to recover that ground lost after his mistake.

Bezzecchi had a comfortable advantage over Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), who pushed Acosta back a further place in sixth. Acosta crossed the line with less than half a second advantage over Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).

Meanwhile, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco secured a remarkable eighth place. It was a standout ride from the Frenchman, crossing the line in front of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who took the final point.

Jorge Martin was unable to finish higher than 10th, walking away with no points and 9.104s away from victory.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), meanwhile, dropped from a second row start to outside the points after an elbows-out battle, but the Frenchman will be looking for more reward on Sunday for his solid pace.

Raul Fernandez copped an eight-second penalty for a tyre pressure infringement.

Jorge Martin’s Championship advantage cut down to 12 points. Marquez in the mix… and Bastianini ready to unleash the Beast. Which way will the tables turn come Sunday…

MotoGP Mandalika Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 19m41.354 2 E Bastianini Duc +0.107 3 M Marquez Duc +1.701 4 M Bezzecchi Duc +3.072 5 F Morbidelli Duc +5.967 6 P Acosta Ktm +6.210 7 M Viñales Apr +6.664 8 J Zarco Hon +6.938 9 F Giannantonio Duc +7.706 10 J Martin Duc +9.104 11 J Miller Ktm +9.618 12 F Quartararo Yam +9.843 13 B Binder Ktm +11.118 14 A Marquez Duc +12.418 15 A Rins Yam +12.579 16 A Espargaro Apr +12.952 17 T Nakagami Hon +13.351 18 L Marini Hon +15.496 19 R Fernandez Apr +21.895 Not Classified DNF A Fernandez KTM 2 laps DNF J Mir Hon 12 laps

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2

1 J Martin Duc 1m29.088 318.5 2 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.535 314.8 3 P Acosta KTM +0.583 319.5 4 F Bagnaia Duc +0.657 319.5 5 E Bastianini Duc +0.704 318.5 6 F Quartararo Yam +0.760 311.2 7 J Zarco Hon +0.854 312.1 8 F Giannantoni Duc +0.875 309.4 9 F Morbidelli Duc +1.019 316.7 10 M Viñales Apr +1.330 313.9 11 R Fernandez Apr +1.436 313.9 12 M Marquez Duc / / Q1 13 A Espargaro Apr (*) 0.115 314.8 14 A Marquez Duc (*) 0.248 312.1 15 A Rins Hon (*) 0.298 312.1 16 J Miller KTM (*) 0.390 313.0 17 L Marini Hon (*) 0.400 313.0 18 T Nakagami Hon (*) 0.435 310.3 19 B Binder KTM (*) 0.587 317.6 20 J Mir Hon (*) 0.703 313.9 21 A Fernandez HKT (*) 1.091 313.9

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 341 2 Bagnaia 329 3 Bastianini 291 4 Marquez 288 5 Binder 165 6 Acosta 161 7 Viñales 152 8 Espargaro 127 9 Di Giannantonio 122 10 Marquez 121 11 Bezzecchi 114 12 Morbidelli 107 13 Quartararo 73 14 Oliveira 71 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 49 17 Zarco 24 18 Nakagami 21 19 Mir 20 20 Fernandez 20 21 Rins 15 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Marini 5

Moto2

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) stormed to pole after a breathtaking lap in Indonesia, but the Spaniard has some serious competition right on his tail as Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was denied by just 0.060. Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) ended Saturday just 0.001s in further arrears to complete an incredibly close front row.

It was a dramatic start to Q2 for Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the Italian crashing in the opening five-minutes and now needing to pass a medical review before the race to head back out on Sunday.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) heads the second row of the grid ahead of Beta Tools SpeedUp’s Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez, who end Saturday just two-tenths away from Canet’s benchmark.

Back on row three on Sunday will be Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), with the Italian setting sights on redemption after missing out on victory last time out. Arbolino will have Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) with him on the the third row.

Senna Agius impressed on several occasions during this scorching hot weekend, finishing the first day in seventh place, despite the fact that the 19-year-old has never ridden on this unique circuit before. On Saturday morning, the Australian confirmed his strong pace with sixth place before going straight through to Q2. In the fifteen-minute session, a mistake by the youngster meant that he was unable to launch another attack and although Agius is disappointed with 16th on the grid for the moment after his strong performance so far, he is aware of his strength and pace, which makes him hungry for Sunday’s Moto2 thriller, from which he is hoping for a high-scoring result.

Senna Agius – P16

“A bittersweet day for me, because this morning we did an amazing job in terms of pace and time attack. And this afternoon we didn’t have a bad first run, even though the group in front of me held me up a bit. With the second tyre, I was more or less on a top-ten lap, which I would have been happy with. Unfortunately, I made a mistake at the beginning of sector four. Having to start from P16 is therefore a bit disappointing for me, but we know that we can move forward tomorrow and that’s important. We just need a good start and then let the race come to me. To sum up, there were some positives and some negatives today.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 A Cenet Kal 1m33.434 257.7 2 J Dixon Kal +0.069 258.3 3 A Ogura Bos +0.070 259.6 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.194 257.7 5 F Aldeguer Bos +0.228 257.7 6 A Lopez Bos +0.233 260.2 7 T Arbolino Kal +0.262 258.9 8 J Roberts Kal +0.318 257.7 9 S Chantra Kal +0.391 260.8 10 J Alcoba Kal +0.404 257.7 11 D Öncü Kal +0.405 260.2 12 B Baltus Kal +0.407 257.7 13 D Binder Kal +0.412 258.9 14 A Arenas Kal +0.454 257.7 15 S Garcia Bos +0.479 258.3 16 S Agius Kal +0.541 258.9 17 J Masia Kal +0.626 259.6 18 C Vietti Kal +0.791 / Q1 19 I Guevara Kal (*) 0.287 259.6 20 Z Goorbergh Kal (*) 0.309 255.9 21 M Ramirez Kal (*) 0.351 258.9 22 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.513 262.7 23 F Salac Kal (*) 0.569 260.8 24 M Aji Kal (*) 0.580 258.3 25 A Escrig For (*) 0.692 255.3 26 X Cardelus Kal (*) 0.768 260.2 27 D Muñoz Kal (*) 0.814 257.7 28 X Artigas For (*) 1.169 258.9

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 175 2 S Garcia 166 3 J Roberts 133 4 A Lopez 133 5 J Dixon 130 6 F Aldeguer 122 7 M Gonzalez 115 8 A Canet 111 9 C Vietti 102 10 T Arbolino 97 11 S Chantra 76 12 M Ramirez 65 13 A Arenas 63 14 J Alcoba 57 15 S Agius 38 16 D Binder 38 17 F Salac 34 18 D Moreira 28 19 D Öncü 27 20 B Baltus 26 21 I Guevara 25 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) set a new lap record to take pole In Indonesia but has a double Long Lap penalty to contend with on race day. He’s set to head Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) after the Dutchman pulled off an incredible front-end save on his final flying lap, with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) alongside as the Japanese rider claimed third despite a crash in the closing minutes.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) improved throughout Q2 and starts P4 just ahead of Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). He has Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) alongside as the Italian continued to look impressive in Indonesia.

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP’s Tatsuki Suzuki heads the third row of the grid, ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), who, after an eventful Q2 of saves, starts from ninth.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads off from 10th and will need to serve a Long Lap penalty on Sunday.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), meanwhile, starts P14 after crashing just in front of Jacob Roulstone. The young Australian got caught up in the incident, running over Dani in what was quite a nasty crash. Roulstone had two decent runs in Q1 but missed the cut for Q2 by a fraction.

Jacob Roulstone – P19

“Frustrating day overall. This morning, we felt really good straight out of the box with the medium-medium compound. Unfortunately, as I followed Dani, he crashed and I could not avoid him. I wish this had not happened, but there was nothing I could do, so I just want to say sorry to the team. Going into Q1, I felt very comfortable, and it is a shame to miss out on Q2 by so little. I made a mistake in the second last corner which I am annoyed with, but anyway, the feeling heading to tomorrow’s race is positive. Thanks to my team for rebuilding the bike so fast!“

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2

1 I Ortola KTM 1m37.332 220.8 2 C Veijer Hus +0.257 215.5 3 T Furusato Hon +0.369 216.0 4 A Fernandez Hon +0.394 216.0 5 D Alonso Cfm +0.513 218.6 6 L Lunetta Hon +0.644 216.4 7 T Suzuki Hus +0.746 219.9 8 J Kelso Ktm +0.778 214.2 9 A Piqueras Hon +0.788 217.7 10 J Rueda Ktm +0.858 219.9 11 S Nepa Ktm +0.878 218.6 12 S Ogden Hon +0.970 217.3 13 D Muñoz Ktm +1.040 217.3 14 D Holgado Gas +1.067 215.5 15 D Almansa Hon +1.082 218.1 16 F Farioli Hon +1.133 216.8 17 R Yamanaka Ktm +1.207 217.7 18 R Rossi Ktm +2.298 215.1 Q1 19 J Roulstone GASGAS (*) 0.471 221.7 20 E O’shea Hon (*) 0.475 220.4 21 N Carraro Ktm (*) 0.568 221.7 22 A Aditama Hon (*) 0.692 220.4 23 J Esteban Cfm (*) 0.870 217.7 24 M Bertelle Hon (*) 0.889 216.0 25 T Buasri Hon (*) 1.193 219.5 26 N Dettwiler Ktm (*) 1.437 219.9 27 X Zurutuza Ktm (*) 1.559 219.9

Moto3 Championship Standings