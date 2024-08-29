2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 12 – Aragon – Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon

Francesco Bagnaia

How confident are you to get that get the better of Enea this weekend?

“First of all, I am happy to be here because I like the track, the layout is fantastic, it is a mix of good tracks with hard braking and fast corners here, I think we can enjoy our bike. The last two times that we were here, it was suiting the layout perfectly, so I think we will have good potential. We know that Marc and Jorge are super-fast at this track, but I think it will be. A battle with all four of us because Enea won last time here, I won in 2021 and Marc won six times I think and Jorge was always fast, so it will be a nice battle. I hope to enjoy the weather and the new asphalt.”

Do you expect this weekend to be one of the toughest battles of the season?

“Let’s see, it would be nice to have a good battle between us because it is difficult to open up a gap at this track, but I think the battle is always fantastic, so it will be nice to battle like we did in 2021 and also in 2022 with Enea, who was there and pushing every lap. It was seven-tenths every lap, apart from the last two laps where he overtook me, so it was also a nice battle in 2022.”

Jorge Martin

Do you feel you have to potential to wrestle back P1 this weekend?

“Let’s see, it has been since Le Mans and also Sachsenring where I was close but I crashed, so I feel strong and feel I always have the potential for victory. The last two weekends were maybe more conservative to try and get points, also Pecco was on an amazing level in Austria so it was really difficult. Here it is complicated, these three guys here have won in the past here in MotoGP™, I have just won in Moto3™, so I am the only one missing it so we will try and close it here.”

What is the small piece missing to get the better of Pecco?

“It is really difficult, Pecco is on a great level, he improved not his weak point but the points where he was not as strong, so I still need to improve the point where I need to, so it is difficult. I hope to enjoy this battle to the end and have the chance until the end, so let’s see what happens.”

Enea Bastianini

Nobody will forget your 2022 win here, how do you feel about your chances of winning in Aragon once again?

“It was a very good fight in 2022 in Aragon, and I remember we made some mistakes during the race and it was on the limit already in that year. I think this year will be more difficult as I think the level is so high and we are riding for Ducati and I think all these riders can win races and we have to start really well. In Austria something was wrong and not working very well, so here we have to start and do something more.”

Do you think that your particular skills will help you at the end of the race?

“The new asphalt will be new for all riders and it could change something but I think we have to check the tyre as we have three options. We have to try all of these choices and let’s see what we use during the race but usually every year we use some of the hardest tyres on the front and here we have a new specification like in Austria. But in Austria it was too dangerous to use, here we have higher temperatures in the weekend so it will be important to try it and do some laps.”

Marc Marquez

This weekend feels a little bit like Austin or the Sachsenring where everybody was talking about you being a favourite, how do you see it playing out this weekend?

“Obviously we are at a circuit that I like and enjoy and that I have been strong in the past, but now is the present and I know that if I have a perfect weekend then maybe I will have the chance to fight with these top guys, it is true in Austria I was super close and felt super good with the bike and it was one of the best weekends in terms of the feeling of the bike so let’s see how we start in FP1, this will be crucial for me and if we start with a good base then let’s see if we can be with the top guys.”

Where do you feel that your feeling is with the bike and do you feel in the final part of the season that you are ready to win?

“Rebuilding was in the first part of the season, now I feel super good with the team and the bike. It is true that we will arrive at some tracks like Silverstone and in the future, we will have the same feeling at some race track where I struggle more. But I hope to have my chance in a weekend to fight with the guys that are super-fast and are riding in a very good way. One of my targets is to fight for the podium positions and then let’s wait and see if we will fight for victory, if not next year we will have more opportunities.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 275 2 Martin 270 3 Bastianini 214 4 Marquez 192 5 Viñales 139 6 Binder 128 7 Acosta 125 8 Espargaro 113 9 Di Giannantonio 104 10 Marquez 98 11 Bezzecchi 73 12 Morbidelli 73 13 Oliveira 55 14 Quartararo 49 15 Miller 47 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 16 18 Zarco 14 19 Mir 13 20 Nakagami 13 21 Rins 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 142 3 J Roberts 130 4 A Lopez 120 5 F Aldeguer 112 6 C Vietti 96 7 J Dixon 94 8 A Canet 91 9 M Gonzalez 91 10 S Chantra 64 11 T Arbolino 61 12 J Alcoba 57 13 A Arenas 56 14 M Ramirez 55 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 25 17 I Guevara 25 18 B Baltus 23 19 D Moreira 20 20 F Salac 20 21 Z Vd 18 22 D Foggia 14

