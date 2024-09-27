2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika – Friday

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

It wasn’t until there were less than 15-minutes remaining in the Friday afternoon session that the soft rubber was getting slotted in and the times started dropping.

Jorge Martin setting the initial target, a 1m30.317 with 13 minutes to go. The Spaniard then immediately bested that by more than half-a-second, a 1m29.670 for a new fastest ever motorcycle lap of Mandalika by more than three-tenths.

Pedro Acosta was the next man in the 29s, shortly followed by Enea Bastianini, who pushed the young GASGAS rider back to third with ten-minutes left in the session. The Beast’s following lap promoted him into P1, besting Martin by four-hundredths of a second to lower the lap record once again.

With five-minutes remaining in the session, Pecco Bagnaia was just outside the top ten. Bastianini was on top ahead of Martin, Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Vinales and Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez was hot on the heels of Bagnaia in a quest to move up the order, but he went down at turn 16 while trying to match the pace of the defending champ.

Pecco Bagnaia then did what he needed to when it mattered, a 1m29.712 promoting him up to third. Not for long though, as seconds later Morbidelli pushed Bagnaia back to fourth.

As the clock hit zero a number of riders were on their fastest laps.

Bastianini was under his previous best and on the way to lowering the lap record yet again before being help up by Fabio Di Giannantonio. Seconds later Di Giannantonio fell while trying to improve from ninth.

Pecco Bagnaia ran out of fuel after his practice start and got a tow back to the pits from Marc Marquez.

Enea Bastianini finishing Friday on top and not only that, the Italian put in a swag of 1m29s and looked to have more speed up his sleeve…

Jorge Martin only just behind, but not as consistently quick as Bastianini. Franco Morbidelli right there too and Bagnaia also within a tenth of Bastianini. A GP24 1-2-3-4.

Marco Bezzecchi finished day one fifth while Fabio Quartararo was sixth ahead of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta.,

Fabio Di Giannantonio ninth and Maverick Vinales rounded out the top ten ahead of top Honda Johann Zarco.

Miguel Oliveira fractured his right wrist in the morning session and took no part this afternoon.

Conditions for Practice were dry with an ambient temperature nudging 30-degrees and a track temperature of 57-degrees. Humidity was 76 per cent. Salty…

MotoGP Practice Times

E. Bastianini 1m29.630 J. Martin +0.040 F. Morbidelli +0.079 F. Bagnaia +0.082 M. Bezzecchi +0.140 F. Quartararo +0.214 M. Marquez +0.255 P. Acosta +0.331 F. Di Giannantonio +0.356 M. Viñales +0.370 J. Zarco +0.456 L. Marini +0.466 A. Rins +0.559 B. Binder +0.573 A. Espargaro +0.675 J. Miller +0.781 T. Nakagami +0.813 R. Fernandez +0.977 J. Mir +1.162 A. Fernandez +1.265 A. Marquez +1.368

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 312 2 Bagnaia 305 3 Marquez 259 4 Bastianini 250 5 Binder 161 6 Acosta 152 7 Viñales 139 8 Di Giannantonio 119 9 Espargaro 119 10 Marquez 114 11 Bezzecchi 93 12 Morbidelli 90 13 Oliveira 65 14 Quartararo 61 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 46 17 Nakagami 21 18 Zarco 21 19 Fernandez 20 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 15 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Bradl 2

Moto2

Ai Ogura pipped Aron Canet for the fastest time on Friday at Mandalika.

A great first day for Aussie rookie Senna Agius with the seventh fastest time.

Moto2 Practice One Times

A. Ogura 01:33.690 A. Canet 01:33.747 T. Arbolino 01:33.853 F. Aldeguer 01:33.887 S. Chantra 01:33.893 J. Dixon 01:34.049 S. Agius 01:34.049 M. Gonzalez 01:34.158 D. Binder 01:34.255 J. Roberts 01:34.277 A. Lopez 01:34.325 I. Guevara 01:34.343 A. Arenas 01:34.361 D. Öncü 01:34.398 F. Salac 01:34.408 M. Ramirez 01:34.454 A. Sasaki 01:34.538 Z. Van Den Goorbergh 01:34.620 J. Masia 01:34.689 B. Baltus 01:34.772 S. Garcia 01:34.799 J. Alcoba 01:34.848 C. Vietti 01:34.944 M. Suryo Aji 01:35.079 A. Escrig 01:35.379 X. Artigas 01:35.521 X. Cardelus 01:35.522 D. Muñoz 01:35.575

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 175 2 S Garcia 166 3 J Roberts 133 4 A Lopez 133 5 J Dixon 130 6 F Aldeguer 122 7 M Gonzalez 115 8 A Canet 111 9 C Vietti 102 10 T Arbolino 97 11 S Chantra 76 12 M Ramirez 65 13 A Arenas 63 14 J Alcoba 57 15 S Agius 38 16 D Binder 38 17 F Salac 34 18 D Moreira 28 19 D Öncü 27 20 B Baltus 26 21 I Guevara 25 22 Z Vd Goorbergh 20

Moto3

Collin Veijer finished Friday on top in Moto3 ahead of Fernandez and Almansa.

Joel Kelso was 12th while countryman Jacob Roulstone was just inside the top 20.

Jacob Roulstone – P19

“Not too bad of a first day here in Indonesia. I struggled a bit to find the lines and learn the track in the first exit this morning. We got the laps in to try understanding everything. In the afternoon, I tried a long run with used soft tyres, but I did not have much confidence with that. I changed mid-session and I feel like we were better. My main struggle was the corner entries today, and you need to have the confidence for these, which I did not quite have overall today, so it is a point that we will need to improve on for tomorrow.”

Moto3 Practice One Times

C. Veijer 01:37.942 A. Fernandez 01:38.096 D. Almansa 01:38.168 M. Bertelle 01:38.179 L. Lunetta 01:38.226 S. Nepa 01:38.369 J. Rueda 01:38.503 A. Piqueras 01:38.533 I. Ortola 01:38.666 T. Suzuki 01:38.710 R. Yamanaka 01:38.776 J. Kelso 01:38.850 D. Alonso 01:38.872 S. Ogden 01:38.875 D. Holgado 01:39.003 F. Farioli 01:39.076 J. Esteban 01:39.145 D. Muñoz 01:39.164 J. Roulstone 01:39.218 N. Carraro 01:39.263 T. Furusato 01:39.490 R. Rossi 01:39.507 X. Zurutuza 01:39.727 A. Aditama 01:40.308 E. O’Shea 01:40.399 T. Buasri 01:40.401 N. Dettwiler 01:40.403

Moto3 Championship Standings