2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Ten – Silverstone

After a four-week summer break, the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will resume this week at the iconic Silverstone circuit for the British Grand Prix, the tenth round, as the series launches into the second half of season 2024.

It will be a special weekend in the United Kingdom as all MotoGP teams will display a special delivery to celebrate the 75th birthday of the championship. And, according to the current forecast, they will be doing it in sunshine! A positively balmy British summer day is forecast for Friday with a top of 27-degrees! A slightly cooler Saturday has the celsius predicted to be in the low 20s before much the same on Sunday.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) saw a 10-point lead before the Sachsenring weekend become a 10-point disadvantage to reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). But all is far from lost and the tale far from its conclusion as we get back on track at the behemoth of Silverstone, with another 37 points on offer at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix – and that’s only the first haul of a maximum 407 still in play across the second half of this season 2024.

Martin will be the first looking to hit back after licking those wounds throughout summer break and wait for his right of reply. Silverstone, on paper, could be more of a Bagnaia track and the defending champ has really started to gain some ominous momentum of late.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), meanwhile, is starting to drop off the lead two in the title fight but he’s very much still got the edge on his fellow GP23 riders. He is still “waiting” for that first win on Ducati machinery, but there have been a few where he’s come very close.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) is closing in on the top three in the title fight, now 11 points behind Marc Marquez, so that’s one to watch, and the next rider in the standings is one with a mighty record at Silverstone: Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).

Viñales could very well be a protagonist at a track where the RS-GP has also shone year after year – most recently in 2023 as team-mate Aleix Espargaro won. Espargaro is another whose record – on top of that win – has been history-making at the venue.

Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) showed great speed last season to almost get on the podium too, and Raul Fernandez, now confirmed to remain with Trackhouse for two more seasons, will be an interesting watch as he debuts with the 2024 spec RS-GP.

That’s as Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) remains on a steady roll of good speed as we wait for confirmation of his future, with the Italian having teased news soon just before summer. Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is looking to reset after summer following a tough first stint to 2024, but he did get on the Tissot Sprint podium at Silverstone last year. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) went better than that though – taking his first Saturday win in some style in 2023. Can they cut the gap to the GP24s? And can Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) continue his steady rise back to Q2 and beyond?

Meanwhile at KTM, there are good podium memories from 2023 as well, and the Austrian marque would welcome a few more this season. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) led the charge then and will want to do so this season as he looks to reassert his form ahead of superstar rookie – and 2025 teammate – Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). Acosta has a little less experience of Silverstone compared to many venues… but that may make no difference whatsoever, such is his record in the World Championship. He is now two points ahead of Binder as it stands.

On the other side of the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 garage, Augusto Fernandez remains on the search for more points, and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will want to reset after a tough stint and at a venue where the fans always show plenty of love, one incident involving friend and former teammate, home hero Cal Crutchlow, aside.

Speaking of, the Brit will not be able to take back to the stage for his wildcard as previously planned, still in recovery from an injury. Instead, Yamaha will field Remy Gardner in his place, fresh from getting on the bike for the first time at the German GP as a replacement for Alex Rins. Rins, meanwhile, should be back in action alongside 2021 World Champion Fabio Quartararo at Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. With some signs of good progress shown for the Iwata marque as the season rolls on, and as private testing continues, it will be an interesting watch from here on out – especially at a venue where they’ve shone plenty of times in the past.

At Honda, there has been some key news ahead of the British GP, on the tails of more released just before summer break in the back-to-back. Aleix Espargaro joining their test team from 2025 was the first news, and then last week the Japanese giants confirmed their 2025 line-up as Joan Mir was announced for both next season and 2026. Luca Marini, meanwhile, is already confirmed for next year. That puts more pieces of the jigsaw in place, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) confirmed for another season too. Their work towards bringing Honda back to the top continues, alongside Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR), and Silverstone will see them come out swinging to try and take more and more points week-on-week.

The Championship remains close as ever as we head into the second half of the season, albeit with a new name at the top. But those 407 points still on the table speak for themselves…

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 222 2 Martin 212 3 Marquez 166 4 Bastianini 155 5 Viñales 125 6 Acosta 110 7 Binder 108 8 Di Giannantonio 92 9 Espargaro 82 10 Marquez 79 11 Morbidelli 55 12 Bezzecchi 53 13 Oliveira 51 14 Fernandez 46 15 Quartararo 44 16 Miller 35 17 Fernandez 17 18 Mir 13 19 Zarco 12 20 Nakagami 9 21 Rins 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Marini 0 24 Bradl 0

Moto2

As we land into the second half of the season, Sergio Garcia’s (MT Helmets – MSI) lead in the Moto2 Championship stands at seven points after teammate Ai Ogura secured his fourth podium in five races with a P3, as the former had to settle for a lowkey P7 – his worst result of the year. He’ll want to stamp his authority back on proceedings as we get back on track.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing), while nursing his fractured right collarbone, salvaged a highly commendable P8 at the Sachsenring to limit the title race points damage. The American is 24 points down on Garcia ahead of the British GP, where he’ll start the weekend pretty much back to full fitness following the summer.

Elsewhere, Assen and Germany were – much needed – strong rounds for Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp Racing). A P2 in the Netherlands was followed by a dominant victory in Germany, as the #54 returns to the venue he claimed his maiden win at in 2023. A repeat will go down nicely, with Aldeguer needing to continue clawing points back on the top three to reel himself back into the title frame.

Silverstone signals a homecoming for Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and after two podiums in the last four outings, including a strong P2 finish in Germany, the run up to the summer break will have given the Briton a nice injection of confidence as Dixon aims to stand on the British GP rostrum for a second time.

Senna Agius has a handy lead of six-points over Diogo Moreira in the Moto2 Rookie of the Year standings.

Despite scoring no points at Mugello, Senna has scored 21 of his 26 Moto2 Championship points across the last four rounds, with the 11-point haul earned from a fantastic fifth place at Catalunya the season highlight so far for the Aussie 19-year-old. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP will be looking to make more highlights this weekend at Silverstone.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 147 2 A Ogura 140 3 J Roberts 123 4 F Aldeguer 108 5 A Lopez 93 6 M Gonzalez 77 7 A Canet 58 8 S Chantra 56 9 C Vietti 55 10 J Dixon 53 11 T Arbolino 50 12 J Alcoba 48 13 A Arenas 48 14 M Ramirez 44 15 S Agius 26 16 B Baltus 23 17 I Guevara 21 18 D Moreira 20 19 D Foggia 14 20 F Salac 14 21 Z Vd 13 22 J Navarro 6 23 D Öncü 6 24 D Binder 6 25 J Masia 4 26 B Bendsneyder 4 27 M Aji 2 28 M Ferrari 1 29 X Cardelus 0 30 M Schrotter 0 31 M Pasini 0 32 A Escrig 0 33 D Muñoz 0 34 X Artigas 0 35 A Sasaki 0

Moto3

Following a brief intermission at Assen, the David Alonso show continued at the Sachsenring as the CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team star claimed his sixth victory of the season to extend his Championship advantage to 58 points ahead of a date with Silverstone. And who won in Northamptonshire last year? That’s right, David Alonso.

The Colombian is currently sailing towards a first Grand Prix title at a considerable rate of knots, but with 11 races to go, Alonso’s chief chasers still hold hope. The first of those after a P3 finish in Germany is Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), with the Spaniard leapfrogging Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) in the standings after the latter’s recent tougher run of form.

Holgado and Ortola finished P3 and P4 respectively at Silverstone last year, so like Alonso, they too have good pedigree in Great Britain. Meanwhile, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will be aiming to respond after his crash from the lead in Germany saw him relinquish 25 points to Alonso, with the Dutch star now P4 in the Championship chase.

Joel Kelso will be seeking to proper himself further inside the top ten rankings in the championship while countryman rookie Jacob Roulstone will be aiming to try and break into that top ten. Roulstone is currently 16-points behind Angel Piqueras in the Rookie of the Year rankings.

Moto3 Championship Standings