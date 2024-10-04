MXoN kicks off at Matterley Basin

Images by Alex Kelly

The Teams Press Conference gave the top teams a chance to state their expectations for the weekend ahead and express their gratitude for being able to represent their countries. The line-up included the strongest teams such as Team France, Team Australia, Team USA, Team Spain, Team Germany, Team Italy, Team Belgium, Team Switzerland, Team Netherlands, and finally the home squad of Team Great Britain.

Defending Champions Team France will run the #1, #2 and #3 plates this weekend, and have kept their winning line-up from last year. The machines of Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux will also run the red plates, and many of their passionate fans, already in fancy dress and face paint, have crossed the English Channel to make their support known at maximum volume!

Team Manager Gautier Paulin: “The three riders co-operate super-well, they know each other, they have a nice memory together from last year, so it’s been a great week so far.”

Last year’s runners-up Team Australia have made a late tactical switch for the weekend, putting Hunter Lawrence into the MXGP category, and Jett Lawrence in the MX Open class, meaning that he will race some of the other leading contenders in just the final race of the day. It’s an interesting move as they attempt to grab their first ever MXoN victory, and many in the green and gold have made the massive journey to support their boys!

Team Manager Michael Byrne: “These boys want to win bad. They’re used to winning, they’ve all had a great season. All three of them have won Championships before, everybody’s healthy, but you never know at this race, anything can happen.”

Team Germany return with last year’s individual MXGP winner and global superstar Ken Roczen, as well as Simon Laengenfelder and the veteran Max Nagl, all trying to improve on last year’s fourth position to get onto the overall podium.

Ken Roczen: “After so long away from it, last year felt like my first time at the Nations again! Coming back to Matterley Basin, this has been my favourite track for a really long time. Granted, I haven’t been here since 2011, it’s been a really long time, but I think this track is right up my alley, so it was a no-brainer for me to come out and race.”

The most successful nation in the history of the MXoN, Team USA, are optimistic about their chances to win again despite some last-minute changes due to injury, with the final line-up of Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Aaron Plessinger trying to improve from their eighth position from Ernee last season, and the riders were instantly impressed by the Matterley Basin circuit.

Team Captain Eli Tomac: “We just finished walking the track, and it looks like it has a good flow to it, the first turn looks nice, it’s very deep, like maybe the deepest we’ve ever run here, but yeah we’re ready, and it looks nice! A podium is OK, but winning is all that matters. You don’t go home really happy unless you win.”

With the new double MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado in their ranks, Team Spain will come with high confidence to make a great result, especially after drawing a strong fourth gate pick for the RAM Qualifying Races. Ruben Fernandez and Oriol Oliver will once more join the Champ to try and climb their first ever MXoN podium.

Team Captain Jorge Prado: “I’m always happy to represent Spain, it moves a lot of people to come to the event, and the track is nice, bigger jumps than we usually have in MXGP, so we try to enjoy the track. My job is done for the season, it’s nice to ride with no pressure and enjoy the riding. I feel way more relaxed, for like a few months it’s been difficult to sleep because I’ve been worried about the title. I’ve had a great week, just enjoying life, and now we are here to do our best for the Spanish team, enjoy the weekend, and hopefully we have a great Motocross of Nations.”

Team Great Britain closed the Press Conference, and all three riders were hopeful of repeating their 2017 podium finish, with Max Anstie back to the circuit where he took the win in that event, joined by Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewse.

Team Manager Mark Chamberlain: “For me with selection, I have to pick on current form when it gets to this level, and for me these three were the best guys to do the job this weekend.”

Then came the moment to introduce the 36 teams participating in the battle for the Chamberlain Trophy this weekend. Each country proudly presented their trio of riders who will carry their flag at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. The riders embarked on a small tour by the starting gate, each team on the back of a RAM Truck, in front of a boisterous crowd who have only just begun to enjoy the weekend-long party that is the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations!

Cheers, horns, hooters, and bladeless chainsaws greeted each team, and the volume increased as the major players of Team Spain, Team Italy, Team Germany, and Team USA made their way out in front of the crowd! Team Australia, Team France, and finally the home squad received a huge response from the patriotic British fans. Every team knows how much their fans will be behind them as Nations fever grips the slopes of Matterley Basin!

MXoN Qualifying Start Grid

1. Belgium

2. Japan

3. Estonia

4. Spain

5. Italy

6. Latvia

7. Venezuela

8. The Netherlands

9. Croatia

10. Ireland

11. Poland

12. France

13. Lithuania

14. Brazil

15. Denmark

16. Iceland

17. Australia

18. Canada

19. South Africa

20. Austria

21. Slovenia

22. Norway

23. Portugal

24. USA

25. FIM Latin America

26. Finland

27. Chile

28. Romania

29. Great Britain

30. Czechia

31. Sweden

32. New Zealand

33. Greece

34. Slovakia

35. Switzerland

36.Germany

Saturday Schedule

bLU cRU 65cc Race 13:05

bLU cRU 85cc Race 13:40

MXGP RAM Qualifying Race 14:20

15:15 MX2 RAM Qualifying Race

16:15 Open RAM Qualifying Race

Sunday Schedule