ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Nolan Superbike Masters

The third and final round of the Nolan Superbike Masters wrapped up in impressive style, featuring three action-packed races over the weekend. The level of presentation in the paddock was outstanding, with teams and riders going all out for the season’s conclusion.

A field of 20 bikes lined up for the final round of the Nolan Superbike Masters, spread across four classes—a strong turnout, especially impressive given that the 2024 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships were set to be held the following weekend at Goulburn’s One Raceway.

The Masters series featured four distinct classes, divided between two historical eras. The Period 5 “Forgotten Era” catered to bikes manufactured from January 1, 1973, to December 31, 1982, and included the P5 F1 and P5 Unlimited classes. These classes highlighted machines that defined the late ’70s and early ’80s racing scenes.

Meanwhile, the Period 6 “Pre-Modern” category, for bikes built from January 1, 1982, to December 31, 1990, was split into the P6 Formula 750 and P6 Formula 1300cc classes, showcasing slightly more advanced but still classic machinery. This era-based structure allowed fans to appreciate the evolution in technology and performance across these two decades, while riders enjoyed the unique challenges each period’s machines brought to the track.

The open-air garages at the back of the pit, where the Superbike Masters bikes were housed, became a buzzing hub of activity all weekend. Fans gathered en masse, captivated by the pristine historic bikes on display.

Many of these machines appeared as though they had been preserved in a glass case for years, maintained in stunning showroom condition. The meticulous attention to detail and care taken by the owners was evident, turning the garages into a mini-museum that allowed fans to admire not only the performance but also the craftsmanship and history behind some of these legendary bikes.

This year, riders had extra motivation to push for overall supremacy with the introduction of the prestigious “Darren Lark Perpetual Trophy Award.” Created in honor of Darren “Big Dazza” Lark, the trophy celebrates the man whose dedication and passion were instrumental in integrating the Superbike Masters into various rounds of the ASBK. Known for his towering presence and a heart of gold, Darren’s legacy is all about honoring the golden age of modern motorcycles. His vision was to keep the spirit of that era alive, creating a class that not only celebrated the machines of the past but also preserved the essence and excitement they brought to the racing world.

The introduction of the Darren Lark Perpetual Trophy Award is a deeply fitting tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the sport but was taken far too soon, passing at just 54 years old. Darren’s legacy lives on through this award, celebrating not only his achievements but his unwavering dedication to the Superbike Masters.

The excitement heading into Tailem Bend took a hit before the event even began, as series leader and last year’s champion, Keo Watson, was ruled out. Watson was still on the mend from a broken pelvis sustained in a dramatic incident during the previous ASBK round at the newly revived One Raceway in Goulburn. Competing in the Supersport 300 class, Watson was locked in intense close-quarter racing with young Kiwi rider Jesse Stroud when the two collided and crashed, resulting in Watson’s injury.

Adding to the setbacks, the sole qualifying session at Tailem Bend saw Jack Passfield, second in the series standings, sidelined after his Yamaha FZR suffered engine failure due to a bent valve. His bike’s owner, Stuart Woodbury, immediately headed back to Sydney in a race against time to try and repair the machine in preparation for the upcoming national titles. With both Watson and Passfield out, the field suddenly felt the absence of two key contenders, shifting the dynamics of the race weekend and opening up opportunities for others to step up and shine.

After the sole qualifying session, it was Alex Phillis (P5F1 Suzuki XR69) leading the way from Isle of Man TT regular, David Johnson (P6 1300 GSX-R1100) and Ryan Taylor (P6 F1300 GSX-R1100) in third.

Ryan Taylor was running third overall in the title chase and in the box seat to take out the inaugural Darren Lark award due to the no-show of Watson and Passfield.

The first leg on Saturday afternoon was shaping as a cracker. Phillis got the jump off the line on the Lyall Williamson-tuned XR69 owned by “Spud” Arnold, the Victorian leading South Australian Johnson on his Carl Cox-owned Katana, with Taylor aboard the Pablo’s Tyres Katana trying to keep the pair in touch.

There was a noticeable discrepancy in speed and acceleration between the three bikes at the front. Phillis would make a gap on the long main straight before Johnson would then work to reduce the gap around the back section, pushing extremely hard through the turns. The pair engaged in some fierce duelling, while Taylor had a grandstand seat following from a little way astern.

Johnson was made to work ever harder as the bike wasn’t too keen to remain in third gear and kept jumping into a false neutral at the most inappropriate times, particularly when banked over on the left-hand side.

With Phillis, Johnson and Taylor separated by nearly two-seconds The race was red-flagged at half distance after Darwinian, Gordon Macdonald crashed exiting T16. He and his once pristine Kawasaki 900Z1 left stricken right beside the track.

As such, half-points were awarded for the shortened race.

The second six-lap race was more of the same, as Johnson hounded Phillis until he lost touch due to the gearbox gremlins. Taylor did much the same to keep in touch with the pair..

It wasn’t all processional as there was plenty of fun to be had further behind, watching John Allen of the C&J Motorcycles Yamaha TZ750 that he has campaigned on and off for a number of years was quite entertaining. Typical of a two-stroke, it took some effort to get off the line without the front wheel leaping into the air, but once he was motoring, Allen wicked up the TZ to charge through the field to finish fourth in each race.

Phillis won the shortened first race by just under two-seconds, the second leg by 6.5-seconds and the final encounter by nearly 12-seconds, as Johnson’s gearbox became even more recalcitrant.

One particular and thoroughly entertaining dice throughout the three races was between Corey Glock on his GSX-R750 and Michael Berti Mendez on his Ducati TT2 992. The pair were never really more than a bike length apart and were clearly having a ball on track. At one stage, as they were side by side on the straight, one leant across the other bike as if to hit the kill-switch.

There was plenty of banter and camaraderie between the field on and off the track, but the respect was shown on the track. After all, many of these bikes are virtually irreplaceable.

After the three races, Taylor’s results were enough for him to leapfrog the overall point score from third to first and take the title from the absent Watson by eight-points.

Jack Passfield was left to rue his chances after travelling so far from Sydney for the event, as he was third overall, five-points adrift of Watson.

In the P5 F1 class, Berti Mendez won the overall from Phillis, with Scott Webster finishing third overall.

In P5 Unlimited it was Ross Dobson (Suzi GSX1290) took the silverware from Pat Povolny on his Gixxer with Glenn Hindle third.

As for the P6F13, it was a mirror image of the overall with Taylor winning from Watson and Passfield. Dean Oughtred fourth and Johnson managing fifth in his sole appearance, although he managed to retain the lap record he set two years ago.

In the P6 F750 it was the evergreen Phil Burke on his immaculate Honda RC30 who claimed the overall from Phil Bevan on his equally impressive RC30. Corey Glock third overall.

Nolan Superbike Masters Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Phillis Suz 6m09.730 2 D Johnson Suz +1.938 3 R Taylor Suz +2.639 4 J Allen Yam +25.820 5 M Berti Mendez Duc +26.781 6 C Glock Suz +27.531 7 P Burke Hon +32.174 8 S Webster Suz +36.443 9 J Agombar Yam +38.212 10 P Bevan Hon +45.374 11 D Oughtred Yam +34.710 12 P Povolny Suz +42.033 13 R Dobson Suz +47.081 14 N Berry Suz +50.022 15 G Farrell Hon +50.745 NC D Alves Suz NC DSQ G Macdonald Kaw DSQ

Nolan Superbike Masters Race Two

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 A Phillis P5_F1 Suz 12m11.150 2 D Johnson P6_13 Suz +6.457 3 R Taylor P6_13 Suz +7.994 4 J Allen P5_F1 Yam +28.952 5 M Berti Mendez P5_F1 Duc +53.631 6 C Glock P67 Suz +55.805 7 P Burke P67 Hon +1m14.161 8 P Bevan P67 Hon +1m31.918 9 S Webster P5_F1 Suz +1m34.393 10 P Povolny P5Unl Suz +2m04.232 11 R Dobson P5Unl Suz +2m33.258 12 G Farrell P67 Hon 1 Lap 13 D Alves P67 Suz 1 Lap DNF N Berry P5Unl Suz 1:55.840 DNF J Agombar P6_13 Yam 1 Lap

Nolan Superbike Masters Race Three

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 A Phillis P5_F1 Suz 12m12.094 2 D Johnson P6_13 Suz +11.828 3 R Taylor P6_13 Suz +15.845 4 J Allen P5_F1 Yam +16.033 5 M Berti Mendez P5_F1 Duc +49.566 6 C Glock P67 Suz +50.352 7 P Burke P67 Hon +1m07.327 8 P Bevan P67 Hon +1m25.557 9 P Povolny P5Unl Suz +2m03.633 10 R Dobson P5Unl Suz +2m13.110 11 N Berry P5Unl Suz 1 Lap 12 G Farrell P67 Hon 1 Lap 13 D Alves P67 Suz 1 Lap DNF J Agombar P6_13 Yam 4 Laps DNF S Webster P5_F1 Suz 5 Laps

Nolan Superbike Masters Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 A Phillis Suzuki 12.5 25 25 62.5 2 D Johnson Suzuki 10 20 20 50 3 R Taylor Suzuki 9 18 18 45 4 J Allen Yamaha 8.5 17 17 42.5 5 M Mendez Ducati 8 16 16 40 6 C Glock Suzuki 7.5 15 15 37.5 7 P Burke Honda 7 14 14 35 8 P Bevan Honda 5.5 13 13 31.5 9 P Povolny Suzuki 4.5 11 12 27.5 10 R Dobson Suzuki 4 10 11 25 11 G Farrell Honda 3 9 9 21 12 S Webster Suzuki 6.5 12 18.5 13 D Alves Suzuki 8 8 16 14 N Berry Suzuki 3.5 10 13.5 15 J Agombar Yamaha 6 6 16 D Oughtred Yamaha 5 5

Nolan Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R Taylor Suz 123 2 K Watson Yam 115 3 J Passfield Yam 110 4 M Mendez Duc 109 5 A Phillis Suz 98.5 6 P Burke Hon 89 7 D Oughtred Yam 70 8 P Bevan Hon 61.5 9 C Glock Suz 56.5 10 D Johnson Suz 50 11 J Mathers Yam 48 12 S Webster Suz 43.5 13 J Allen Yam 42.5 14 R Dobson Suz 38 15 M Clark Suz 35 16 S Harley Bim 34 17 G Hindle Suz 33 18 C Ditchburn Yam 31 19 R Young Duc 31 20 P Povolny Suz 29.5 21 B Phelan Suz 29 22 C Forde Suz 28 23 J Agombar Yam 27 24 R Yanko Suz 22 25 G Farrell Hon 21 26 A Bennett Suz 18 27 T Corser Suz 17 28 D Alves Suz 16 29 R Gunn Har 15 30 L Fyffe Suz 14 31 R Easton Suz 14 32 N Berry Suz 13.5 33 A Bann Suz 13 34 D Coppola Kaw 12 35 D Davis Kaw 6

