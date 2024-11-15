ASBK 2024
Round Seven – The Bend
Nolan Superbike Masters
The third and final round of the Nolan Superbike Masters wrapped up in impressive style, featuring three action-packed races over the weekend. The level of presentation in the paddock was outstanding, with teams and riders going all out for the season’s conclusion.
A field of 20 bikes lined up for the final round of the Nolan Superbike Masters, spread across four classes—a strong turnout, especially impressive given that the 2024 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships were set to be held the following weekend at Goulburn’s One Raceway.
The Masters series featured four distinct classes, divided between two historical eras. The Period 5 “Forgotten Era” catered to bikes manufactured from January 1, 1973, to December 31, 1982, and included the P5 F1 and P5 Unlimited classes. These classes highlighted machines that defined the late ’70s and early ’80s racing scenes.
Meanwhile, the Period 6 “Pre-Modern” category, for bikes built from January 1, 1982, to December 31, 1990, was split into the P6 Formula 750 and P6 Formula 1300cc classes, showcasing slightly more advanced but still classic machinery. This era-based structure allowed fans to appreciate the evolution in technology and performance across these two decades, while riders enjoyed the unique challenges each period’s machines brought to the track.
The open-air garages at the back of the pit, where the Superbike Masters bikes were housed, became a buzzing hub of activity all weekend. Fans gathered en masse, captivated by the pristine historic bikes on display.
Many of these machines appeared as though they had been preserved in a glass case for years, maintained in stunning showroom condition. The meticulous attention to detail and care taken by the owners was evident, turning the garages into a mini-museum that allowed fans to admire not only the performance but also the craftsmanship and history behind some of these legendary bikes.
This year, riders had extra motivation to push for overall supremacy with the introduction of the prestigious “Darren Lark Perpetual Trophy Award.” Created in honor of Darren “Big Dazza” Lark, the trophy celebrates the man whose dedication and passion were instrumental in integrating the Superbike Masters into various rounds of the ASBK. Known for his towering presence and a heart of gold, Darren’s legacy is all about honoring the golden age of modern motorcycles. His vision was to keep the spirit of that era alive, creating a class that not only celebrated the machines of the past but also preserved the essence and excitement they brought to the racing world.
The introduction of the Darren Lark Perpetual Trophy Award is a deeply fitting tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the sport but was taken far too soon, passing at just 54 years old. Darren’s legacy lives on through this award, celebrating not only his achievements but his unwavering dedication to the Superbike Masters.
The excitement heading into Tailem Bend took a hit before the event even began, as series leader and last year’s champion, Keo Watson, was ruled out. Watson was still on the mend from a broken pelvis sustained in a dramatic incident during the previous ASBK round at the newly revived One Raceway in Goulburn. Competing in the Supersport 300 class, Watson was locked in intense close-quarter racing with young Kiwi rider Jesse Stroud when the two collided and crashed, resulting in Watson’s injury.
Adding to the setbacks, the sole qualifying session at Tailem Bend saw Jack Passfield, second in the series standings, sidelined after his Yamaha FZR suffered engine failure due to a bent valve. His bike’s owner, Stuart Woodbury, immediately headed back to Sydney in a race against time to try and repair the machine in preparation for the upcoming national titles. With both Watson and Passfield out, the field suddenly felt the absence of two key contenders, shifting the dynamics of the race weekend and opening up opportunities for others to step up and shine.
After the sole qualifying session, it was Alex Phillis (P5F1 Suzuki XR69) leading the way from Isle of Man TT regular, David Johnson (P6 1300 GSX-R1100) and Ryan Taylor (P6 F1300 GSX-R1100) in third.
Ryan Taylor was running third overall in the title chase and in the box seat to take out the inaugural Darren Lark award due to the no-show of Watson and Passfield.
The first leg on Saturday afternoon was shaping as a cracker. Phillis got the jump off the line on the Lyall Williamson-tuned XR69 owned by “Spud” Arnold, the Victorian leading South Australian Johnson on his Carl Cox-owned Katana, with Taylor aboard the Pablo’s Tyres Katana trying to keep the pair in touch.
There was a noticeable discrepancy in speed and acceleration between the three bikes at the front. Phillis would make a gap on the long main straight before Johnson would then work to reduce the gap around the back section, pushing extremely hard through the turns. The pair engaged in some fierce duelling, while Taylor had a grandstand seat following from a little way astern.
Johnson was made to work ever harder as the bike wasn’t too keen to remain in third gear and kept jumping into a false neutral at the most inappropriate times, particularly when banked over on the left-hand side.
With Phillis, Johnson and Taylor separated by nearly two-seconds The race was red-flagged at half distance after Darwinian, Gordon Macdonald crashed exiting T16. He and his once pristine Kawasaki 900Z1 left stricken right beside the track.
As such, half-points were awarded for the shortened race.
The second six-lap race was more of the same, as Johnson hounded Phillis until he lost touch due to the gearbox gremlins. Taylor did much the same to keep in touch with the pair..
It wasn’t all processional as there was plenty of fun to be had further behind, watching John Allen of the C&J Motorcycles Yamaha TZ750 that he has campaigned on and off for a number of years was quite entertaining. Typical of a two-stroke, it took some effort to get off the line without the front wheel leaping into the air, but once he was motoring, Allen wicked up the TZ to charge through the field to finish fourth in each race.
Phillis won the shortened first race by just under two-seconds, the second leg by 6.5-seconds and the final encounter by nearly 12-seconds, as Johnson’s gearbox became even more recalcitrant.
One particular and thoroughly entertaining dice throughout the three races was between Corey Glock on his GSX-R750 and Michael Berti Mendez on his Ducati TT2 992. The pair were never really more than a bike length apart and were clearly having a ball on track. At one stage, as they were side by side on the straight, one leant across the other bike as if to hit the kill-switch.
There was plenty of banter and camaraderie between the field on and off the track, but the respect was shown on the track. After all, many of these bikes are virtually irreplaceable.
After the three races, Taylor’s results were enough for him to leapfrog the overall point score from third to first and take the title from the absent Watson by eight-points.
Jack Passfield was left to rue his chances after travelling so far from Sydney for the event, as he was third overall, five-points adrift of Watson.
In the P5 F1 class, Berti Mendez won the overall from Phillis, with Scott Webster finishing third overall.
In P5 Unlimited it was Ross Dobson (Suzi GSX1290) took the silverware from Pat Povolny on his Gixxer with Glenn Hindle third.
As for the P6F13, it was a mirror image of the overall with Taylor winning from Watson and Passfield. Dean Oughtred fourth and Johnson managing fifth in his sole appearance, although he managed to retain the lap record he set two years ago.
In the P6 F750 it was the evergreen Phil Burke on his immaculate Honda RC30 who claimed the overall from Phil Bevan on his equally impressive RC30. Corey Glock third overall.
Nolan Superbike Masters Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A Phillis
|Suz
|6m09.730
|2
|D Johnson
|Suz
|+1.938
|3
|R Taylor
|Suz
|+2.639
|4
|J Allen
|Yam
|+25.820
|5
|M Berti Mendez
|Duc
|+26.781
|6
|C Glock
|Suz
|+27.531
|7
|P Burke
|Hon
|+32.174
|8
|S Webster
|Suz
|+36.443
|9
|J Agombar
|Yam
|+38.212
|10
|P Bevan
|Hon
|+45.374
|11
|D Oughtred
|Yam
|+34.710
|12
|P Povolny
|Suz
|+42.033
|13
|R Dobson
|Suz
|+47.081
|14
|N Berry
|Suz
|+50.022
|15
|G Farrell
|Hon
|+50.745
|NC
|D Alves
|Suz
|NC
|DSQ
|G Macdonald
|Kaw
|DSQ
Nolan Superbike Masters Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A Phillis
|P5_F1
|Suz
|12m11.150
|2
|D Johnson
|P6_13
|Suz
|+6.457
|3
|R Taylor
|P6_13
|Suz
|+7.994
|4
|J Allen
|P5_F1
|Yam
|+28.952
|5
|M Berti Mendez
|P5_F1
|Duc
|+53.631
|6
|C Glock
|P67
|Suz
|+55.805
|7
|P Burke
|P67
|Hon
|+1m14.161
|8
|P Bevan
|P67
|Hon
|+1m31.918
|9
|S Webster
|P5_F1
|Suz
|+1m34.393
|10
|P Povolny
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+2m04.232
|11
|R Dobson
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+2m33.258
|12
|G Farrell
|P67
|Hon
|1 Lap
|13
|D Alves
|P67
|Suz
|1 Lap
|DNF
|N Berry
|P5Unl
|Suz
|1:55.840
|DNF
|J Agombar
|P6_13
|Yam
|1 Lap
Nolan Superbike Masters Race Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A Phillis
|P5_F1
|Suz
|12m12.094
|2
|D Johnson
|P6_13
|Suz
|+11.828
|3
|R Taylor
|P6_13
|Suz
|+15.845
|4
|J Allen
|P5_F1
|Yam
|+16.033
|5
|M Berti Mendez
|P5_F1
|Duc
|+49.566
|6
|C Glock
|P67
|Suz
|+50.352
|7
|P Burke
|P67
|Hon
|+1m07.327
|8
|P Bevan
|P67
|Hon
|+1m25.557
|9
|P Povolny
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+2m03.633
|10
|R Dobson
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+2m13.110
|11
|N Berry
|P5Unl
|Suz
|1 Lap
|12
|G Farrell
|P67
|Hon
|1 Lap
|13
|D Alves
|P67
|Suz
|1 Lap
|DNF
|J Agombar
|P6_13
|Yam
|4 Laps
|DNF
|S Webster
|P5_F1
|Suz
|5 Laps
Nolan Superbike Masters Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|A Phillis
|Suzuki
|12.5
|25
|25
|62.5
|2
|D Johnson
|Suzuki
|10
|20
|20
|50
|3
|R Taylor
|Suzuki
|9
|18
|18
|45
|4
|J Allen
|Yamaha
|8.5
|17
|17
|42.5
|5
|M Mendez
|Ducati
|8
|16
|16
|40
|6
|C Glock
|Suzuki
|7.5
|15
|15
|37.5
|7
|P Burke
|Honda
|7
|14
|14
|35
|8
|P Bevan
|Honda
|5.5
|13
|13
|31.5
|9
|P Povolny
|Suzuki
|4.5
|11
|12
|27.5
|10
|R Dobson
|Suzuki
|4
|10
|11
|25
|11
|G Farrell
|Honda
|3
|9
|9
|21
|12
|S Webster
|Suzuki
|6.5
|12
|18.5
|13
|D Alves
|Suzuki
|8
|8
|16
|14
|N Berry
|Suzuki
|3.5
|10
|13.5
|15
|J Agombar
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|16
|D Oughtred
|Yamaha
|5
|5
Nolan Superbike Masters Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|R Taylor
|Suz
|123
|2
|K Watson
|Yam
|115
|3
|J Passfield
|Yam
|110
|4
|M Mendez
|Duc
|109
|5
|A Phillis
|Suz
|98.5
|6
|P Burke
|Hon
|89
|7
|D Oughtred
|Yam
|70
|8
|P Bevan
|Hon
|61.5
|9
|C Glock
|Suz
|56.5
|10
|D Johnson
|Suz
|50
|11
|J Mathers
|Yam
|48
|12
|S Webster
|Suz
|43.5
|13
|J Allen
|Yam
|42.5
|14
|R Dobson
|Suz
|38
|15
|M Clark
|Suz
|35
|16
|S Harley
|Bim
|34
|17
|G Hindle
|Suz
|33
|18
|C Ditchburn
|Yam
|31
|19
|R Young
|Duc
|31
|20
|P Povolny
|Suz
|29.5
|21
|B Phelan
|Suz
|29
|22
|C Forde
|Suz
|28
|23
|J Agombar
|Yam
|27
|24
|R Yanko
|Suz
|22
|25
|G Farrell
|Hon
|21
|26
|A Bennett
|Suz
|18
|27
|T Corser
|Suz
|17
|28
|D Alves
|Suz
|16
|29
|R Gunn
|Har
|15
|30
|L Fyffe
|Suz
|14
|31
|R Easton
|Suz
|14
|32
|N Berry
|Suz
|13.5
|33
|A Bann
|Suz
|13
|34
|D Coppola
|Kaw
|12
|35
|D Davis
|Kaw
|6
Nolan Superbike Masters Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A Phillis
|P5_Unl
|Suz
|2m00.997
|276
|2
|D Johnson
|P6_13
|Suz
|+0.806
|262
|3
|R Taylor
|P6_13
|Suz
|+1.073
|260
|4
|J Allen
|P5_F1
|Yam
|+4.365
|253
|5
|D Oughtred
|P6_13
|Yam
|+4.551
|265
|6
|C Glock
|P67
|Suz
|+8.533
|233
|7
|P Burke
|P67
|Hon
|+8.664
|242
|8
|M Berti Mendez
|P5_F1
|Duc
|+9.791
|244
|9
|P Bevan
|P67
|Hon
|+12.839
|235
|10
|S Webster
|P5_F1
|Suz
|+13.651
|260
|11
|G Macdonald
|P5Unl
|Kaw
|+15.592
|242
|12
|P Povolny
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+17.283
|239
|13
|J Agombar
|P6_13
|Yam
|+19.138
|250
|14
|R Dobson
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+21.512
|236
|15
|N Berry
|P5Unl
|Suz
|+25.665
|214
|16
|G Farrell
|P6_7
|Hon
|+25.854
|213
|17
|D Alves
|P67
|Suz
|+33.910
|208
|18
|J Passfield
|P6_13
|Yam
|/
|232