ASBK 2024
Round Six – One Raceway
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Hunter Corney started from pole position and alongside him on the front row were Phoenix O’Brien and Hunter Charlett. Corney got away well but Adam Jordan crashed on lap two and his machine was in a precarious position which forced organisers to red flag the race and send the riders back around to the pits while the detritus was cleared.
Hunter Corney got away well once again when the race got underway again, chased by Ethan Johnson and Phoenix O’Brien this time around. Henry Hynd crashed at turn two.
Corney, Johnson and O’Brien immediately broke away from Connor Lewis, who in-turn had a decent buffer over Nikolas Lazos, Rossi McAdam, Jai Strugnell and Jed Louis.
Hunter Corney then started pulling away, setting a pace that O’Brien and Johnson could not match. His lead as they started the last lap almost two-seconds.
Connor Lewis propelled himself forward into podium contention on the final lap, nipping at the heels of Phoenix O’Brien and Ethan Johnson.
Corney the clear and decisive victor, taking the flag more than three-seconds clear of Ethan Johnson while Phoenix O’Brien claimed the final step on the rostrum.
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corey
|Yam
|6m25.874
|2
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+3.073
|3
|P O’Brien
|Yam
|+3.139
|4
|C Lews
|Yam
|+3.224
|5
|R McAdam
|Yam
|+9.362
|6
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+9.405
|7
|J Strugenll
|Yam
|+10.371
|8
|J Louis
|Yam
|+12.284
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+13.278
|10
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+14.263
|11
|A O’Halloran
|Yam
|+19.467
|12
|E Pelgave
|Yam
|+19.600
|13
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+20.522
|14
|Z Russo
|Yam
|+33.531
|DNF
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+4 Laps
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
The wind was even stronger this morning, to the point that most of the bikes were sent out with full tanks in order to add more weight and stability to try and cope with the strong and blustery winds.
Hunter Corney got the jump off the line to lead Phoenix O’Brien and Hunter Charlett but Ethan Johnson then made a great move to move up to second place around the back section of the circuit. Charlett then started to lose touch with that trio as Corney, Johnson and O’Brien began to break away.
Ethan Johnson went up the inside of Corney for the lead halfway through the penultimate lap. Connor Lewis and Rossi McAdam had also closed to within striking distance of the leading trio as they got the last lap board.
Corney back into the lead on the last lap, O’Brien was second through the first turns before being passed by Johnson and Lewis, but Corney had taken advantage of those tussles behind to break away out front. Corney a clear victor in the end, the margin just over a second.
Connor Lewis won the final lap battle for second ahead of Ethan Johnson, while Phoenix O’Brien just missed the podium.
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|7m43.654
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+1.060
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+1.221
|4
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+1.317
|5
|RMcadam
|Yam
|+1.817
|6
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+8.234
|7
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|+8.458
|8
|J Louis
|Yam
|+12.348
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+18.821
|10
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+23.923
|11
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+24.428
|12
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+24.486
|13
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+26.926
|14
|A Jordan
|Yam
|+1m33.272
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Z Russo
|Yam
|+24.155
|DNF
|N Lazos
|Yam
|1 Lap
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Hunter Corney led Ethan Johnson around the first lap as Connor Lewis, Phoenix O’Brien and Rossi McAdam gave chase.
Johnson moved through to the lead early on lap two before Corney again took his turn up front. Rossi McAdam then also thrust his nose in front momentarily before Corney pulled off an incredible move to put himself back into the lead and then stretched away from the field with a new lap record.
While Corney had pulled an escape act out front the battle for the final steps on the rostrum was still on in earnest; Lewis, Johnson, McAdam, O’Brien and Lazos the protagonists.
Corney the clear victor by 2.4-seconds while Connor Lewis won the battle for second ahead of Ethan Johnson.
A perfect haul of 75-points for Corney from One Raceway extended his championship lead over Ethan Johnson to 61-points with two rounds to go. The support races at the MotoGP event in two weeks time followed by the ASBK finale at The Bend in early November.
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|7m40.663
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+2.347
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+2.434
|4
|RMcadam
|Yam
|+2.619
|5
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+3.104
|6
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+4.034
|7
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+5.829
|8
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|+12.509
|9
|J Louis
|Yam
|+13.909
|10
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+17.144
|11
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+17.347
|12
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+22.076
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+22.643
|14
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+23.713
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|+52.297
|16
|A Jordan
|Yam
|+1 Lap
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|17
|20
|20
|57
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|20
|18
|18
|56
|4
|P O’brien
|Yam
|18
|17
|16
|51
|5
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|16
|16
|17
|49
|6
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|14
|14
|13
|41
|7
|H Charlett
|Yam
|11
|15
|14
|40
|8
|J Louis
|Yam
|13
|13
|12
|38
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|12
|12
|10
|34
|10
|N Lazos
|Yam
|15
|15
|30
|11
|E Andrew
|Yam
|8
|9
|11
|28
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|9
|11
|8
|28
|13
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|10
|10
|7
|27
|14
|H Hynd
|Yam
|8
|9
|17
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|7
|6
|13
|16
|A Jordan
|Yam
|7
|5
|12
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|280
|2
|E Johnson
|Yam
|219
|3
|N Lazos
|Yam
|183
|4
|H Charlett
|Yam
|172
|5
|E Andrew
|Yam
|160
|6
|J Louis
|Yam
|157
|7
|C Lewis
|Yam
|154
|8
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|154
|9
|P O’brien
|Yam
|146
|10
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|137
|11
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|125
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|113
|13
|H Hynd
|Yam
|109
|14
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|89
|15
|A Jordan
|Yam
|81
|16
|Z Russo
|Yam
|81
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|1m14.877
|2
|P O’Brien
|Yam
|1m15.529
|3
|H Charlett
|Yam
|1m15.905
|4
|E Johnson
|Yam
|1m16.078
|5
|C Lewis
|Yam
|1m16.228
|6
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|1m16.303
|7
|R McAdam
|Yam
|1m16.313
|8
|N Lazos
|Yam
|1m16.714
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|1m18.091
|10
|H Hynd
|Yam
|1m18.192
|11
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|1m18.263
|12
|J Louis
|Yam
|1m18.413
|13
|E Andrew
|Yam
|1m19.058
|14
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|1m19.086
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|1m19.140
|16
|A Jordan
|Yam
|1m22.839
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28 Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14 Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8 Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10