ASBK 2024

Round Six – One Raceway

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Hunter Corney started from pole position and alongside him on the front row were Phoenix O’Brien and Hunter Charlett. Corney got away well but Adam Jordan crashed on lap two and his machine was in a precarious position which forced organisers to red flag the race and send the riders back around to the pits while the detritus was cleared.

Hunter Corney got away well once again when the race got underway again, chased by Ethan Johnson and Phoenix O’Brien this time around. Henry Hynd crashed at turn two.

Corney, Johnson and O’Brien immediately broke away from Connor Lewis, who in-turn had a decent buffer over Nikolas Lazos, Rossi McAdam, Jai Strugnell and Jed Louis.

Hunter Corney then started pulling away, setting a pace that O’Brien and Johnson could not match. His lead as they started the last lap almost two-seconds.

Connor Lewis propelled himself forward into podium contention on the final lap, nipping at the heels of Phoenix O’Brien and Ethan Johnson.

Corney the clear and decisive victor, taking the flag more than three-seconds clear of Ethan Johnson while Phoenix O’Brien claimed the final step on the rostrum.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corey Yam 6m25.874 2 E Johnson Yam +3.073 3 P O’Brien Yam +3.139 4 C Lews Yam +3.224 5 R McAdam Yam +9.362 6 N Lazos Yam +9.405 7 J Strugenll Yam +10.371 8 J Louis Yam +12.284 9 Z Beckinsale Yam +13.278 10 H Charlett Yam +14.263 11 A O’Halloran Yam +19.467 12 E Pelgave Yam +19.600 13 E Andrew Yam +20.522 14 Z Russo Yam +33.531 DNF H Hynd Yam +4 Laps

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

The wind was even stronger this morning, to the point that most of the bikes were sent out with full tanks in order to add more weight and stability to try and cope with the strong and blustery winds.

Hunter Corney got the jump off the line to lead Phoenix O’Brien and Hunter Charlett but Ethan Johnson then made a great move to move up to second place around the back section of the circuit. Charlett then started to lose touch with that trio as Corney, Johnson and O’Brien began to break away.

Ethan Johnson went up the inside of Corney for the lead halfway through the penultimate lap. Connor Lewis and Rossi McAdam had also closed to within striking distance of the leading trio as they got the last lap board.

Corney back into the lead on the last lap, O’Brien was second through the first turns before being passed by Johnson and Lewis, but Corney had taken advantage of those tussles behind to break away out front. Corney a clear victor in the end, the margin just over a second.

Connor Lewis won the final lap battle for second ahead of Ethan Johnson, while Phoenix O’Brien just missed the podium.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 7m43.654 2 C Lewis Yam +1.060 3 E Johnson Yam +1.221 4 P O’brien Yam +1.317 5 RMcadam Yam +1.817 6 H Charlett Yam +8.234 7 J Strugnell Yam +8.458 8 J Louis Yam +12.348 9 Z Beckinsale Yam +18.821 10 E Pelgrave Yam +23.923 11 A O’halloran Yam +24.428 12 E Andrew Yam +24.486 13 H Hynd Yam +26.926 14 A Jordan Yam +1m33.272 Not Classified DNF Z Russo Yam +24.155 DNF N Lazos Yam 1 Lap

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Hunter Corney led Ethan Johnson around the first lap as Connor Lewis, Phoenix O’Brien and Rossi McAdam gave chase.

Johnson moved through to the lead early on lap two before Corney again took his turn up front. Rossi McAdam then also thrust his nose in front momentarily before Corney pulled off an incredible move to put himself back into the lead and then stretched away from the field with a new lap record.

While Corney had pulled an escape act out front the battle for the final steps on the rostrum was still on in earnest; Lewis, Johnson, McAdam, O’Brien and Lazos the protagonists.

Corney the clear victor by 2.4-seconds while Connor Lewis won the battle for second ahead of Ethan Johnson.

A perfect haul of 75-points for Corney from One Raceway extended his championship lead over Ethan Johnson to 61-points with two rounds to go. The support races at the MotoGP event in two weeks time followed by the ASBK finale at The Bend in early November.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 7m40.663 2 C Lewis Yam +2.347 3 E Johnson Yam +2.434 4 RMcadam Yam +2.619 5 P O’brien Yam +3.104 6 N Lazos Yam +4.034 7 H Charlett Yam +5.829 8 J Strugnell Yam +12.509 9 J Louis Yam +13.909 10 E Andrew Yam +17.144 11 Z Beckinsale Yam +17.347 12 H Hynd Yam +22.076 13 E Pelgrave Yam +22.643 14 A O’halloran Yam +23.713 15 Z Russo Yam +52.297 16 A Jordan Yam +1 Lap

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 25 25 75 2 C Lewis Yam 17 20 20 57 3 E Johnson Yam 20 18 18 56 4 P O’brien Yam 18 17 16 51 5 R Mcadam Yam 16 16 17 49 6 J Strugnell Yam 14 14 13 41 7 H Charlett Yam 11 15 14 40 8 J Louis Yam 13 13 12 38 9 Z Beckinsale Yam 12 12 10 34 10 N Lazos Yam 15 15 30 11 E Andrew Yam 8 9 11 28 12 E Pelgrave Yam 9 11 8 28 13 A O’halloran Yam 10 10 7 27 14 H Hynd Yam 8 9 17 15 Z Russo Yam 7 6 13 16 A Jordan Yam 7 5 12

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H Corney Yam 280 2 E Johnson Yam 219 3 N Lazos Yam 183 4 H Charlett Yam 172 5 E Andrew Yam 160 6 J Louis Yam 157 7 C Lewis Yam 154 8 R Mcadam Yam 154 9 P O’brien Yam 146 10 Z Beckinsale Yam 137 11 A O’halloran Yam 125 12 E Pelgrave Yam 113 13 H Hynd Yam 109 14 J Strugnell Yam 89 15 A Jordan Yam 81 16 Z Russo Yam 81

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 H Corney Yam 1m14.877 2 P O’Brien Yam 1m15.529 3 H Charlett Yam 1m15.905 4 E Johnson Yam 1m16.078 5 C Lewis Yam 1m16.228 6 J Strugnell Yam 1m16.303 7 R McAdam Yam 1m16.313 8 N Lazos Yam 1m16.714 9 Z Beckinsale Yam 1m18.091 10 H Hynd Yam 1m18.192 11 A O’halloran Yam 1m18.263 12 J Louis Yam 1m18.413 13 E Andrew Yam 1m19.058 14 E Pelgrave Yam 1m19.086 15 Z Russo Yam 1m19.140 16 A Jordan Yam 1m22.839

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar