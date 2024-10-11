2024 Rallye du Maroc

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders has won the 2024 Rallye du Maroc. At the end of what has been a hugely successful event for the team with both riders on the podium, Sanders opened much of Friday’s stage five to ultimately secure the overall rally victory by just over 11 minutes.

Following his two consecutive stage wins on Wednesday and Thursday, Sanders once again had the unenviable task of opening Friday’s stage five. A small mistake near the beginning of the special cost the Australian several minutes, but he got back on track and continued leading out the stage.

Maintaining a solid but steady pace over the mixed terrain of the Moroccan desert, Daniel was eventually caught by team-mate Benavides and race rival Tosha Schareina, with the three then riding together through the final half of the stage.

Bringing his KTM 450 RALLY home safely in 13th place, ‘Chucky’ secured the rally win – the second of his career – and now looks to carry that winning momentum into the 2025 Dakar Rally next January.

Daniel Sanders

“I’m so pleased with how the whole rally has gone, especially taking the win of course. But it’s definitely a massive accomplishment for myself and the whole team since Dakar and the last race in Argentina – it really demonstrates the hard work everyone has put in over these last few months. I’m happy to be back on the top step, it’s been a year and a half since I broke my femur, so I’m super-pumped to be back on form and showing some good speed ahead of Dakar.”

With confidence high, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing now look ahead to the 2025 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The iconic event runs from January 3-17.

Stage Five Results

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:33:04

2. Lorenzo Santolino (ESP), Sherco, 2:33:56 +0:52

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 2:34:31 +1:27

4. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 2:34:53 +1:49

5. Harith Noah (IND), Sherco, 2:39:13 +6:09

8. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 2:40:21 +7:29

13. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 2:43:29 10:37

2024 Rallye du Maroc Final Standings