ASBK 2024

Round Five – Phillip Island – Saturday

Images by RbMotoLens

The opening 20-minute Qualifying session got underway just after 1530 on Saturday.

Harrison Voight was hot to trot right from the off. The teenager reeled off a 1m32.257 on his first lap, then immediately backed that up with a 1m32.060, only for Cru Halliday to then displace him from the top spot seconds later after recording a 1m31.941 on his first flying lap.

With those markers set both riders then returned to the pits safe in the knowledge that it was very unlikely that they could be knocked out of the top 12 that would go on to contest the Q2 session.

Josh Waters didn’t exit the pits for his first lap until halfway through the session and shot straight to the top, a 1m31.787 right off the bat.

With all the heavy-hitters safely inside the top 12, very little action happened on track over the final few minutes of the session.

Superbike Q1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J Waters Duc 1m31.787 309 2 C Halliday Yam +0.154 303 3 H Voight Duc +0.273 310 4 M Jones Yam +0.352 303 5 B Staring Yam +0.753 298 6 B Pearson Duc +0.774 309 7 A Sissis Yam +0.849 303 8 A West Yam +0.981 295 9 M Stauffer Yam +1.158 303 10 G Allerton BMW +1.221 303 11 C Dunker Yam +1.288 303 12 M Walters Kaw +2.441 298 13 J Lytras Yam +2.746 293 14 P Hardwick Yam +3.767 290 15 R Yanko Yam +4.229 298 16 T Lynch Yam +4.410 293 17 A Senior Yam +4.478 288 18 J Soderland Yam +4.599 292 19 M Kemp Yam +5.506 293 20 C Holding Yam +6.149 292 21 N Mahon Yam +6.426 287 22 P Linkenbagh Yam +6.559 280 23 D Tosen Yam +19.239 269

Superbike Q2

Only ten minutes after the conclusion of Q1, pit-lane opened again for the top 12 to contest the 15-minute final Qualifying session.

At the end of their first flying lap it was Mike Jones on top with a 1m31.699 ahead of Josh Waters, Bryan Staring and Harrison Voight. Waters then pushed his way to the top on his second lap, setting the new target at 1m31.606 and pushing Jones back to third.

Most riders then returned to the pits for some final fettling before their final time attack, some also slotting in a new rear hoop for their final tilt at pole.

Arthur Sissis didn’t join the track until the final half of the short session, the South Australian not putting in his first flying lap until there were only five-minutes remaining in the session. He made it, though, the Stop & Seal pilot catapulting from dead last all the way up to the provisional pole with four-minutes left on the clock! A 1m31.458…

However, now there were red sectors lighting up the timing monitor everywhere and it looked as though there was plenty of shuffling yet to play out..

Harrison Voight to provisional pole, only to be displaced seconds later by Cru Halliday… Three-minutes to run…

Josh Waters on top with two-minutes left on the clock… The provisional front row at this late juncture Waters, Halliday and Voight.

Waters was going quicker again next time around and looked on course for the first 1m30 of the weekend, only to lose some time through the final sector that saw him fail to improve, a 1m31.128 compared to the 1m31.126 he recorded on the previous lap.

And that was it… Waters taking his 15th pole position in ASBK, and his seventh at Phillip Island.

A somewhat scary statistic is that Waters has 16 race wins under his belt here. Glenn Allerton has the next best record in this field with eight wins here, while Bryan Staring has four and Cru Halliday a single win here late last year. No other rider on the ASBK grid here this weekend has won a Superbike race at this venue.

The pole time of 1m31.126 nowhere near the 1m30.379 that Waters set pole with at the season opener back in late February, and also slower than the 1m30.790 race lap record set the same weekend by Harrison Voight.

A second covers a top ten headed by Josh Waters ahead of Cru Halliday and Harrison Voight. The make-up of that front row would be a surprise to few.

Arthur Sissis heads row two, flanked by Mike Jones and Glenn Allerton.

The wind caused riders plenty of problems in that session; it was unpredictable and ever-changing. Unfortunately, the forecast predicts even stronger winds for race day tomorrow.

The wind could be further complicated by showers that are predicted to sweep across Phillip Island late tomorrow afternoon, their arrival forecast to coincide with the second Superbike bout at 1435 on Sunday afternoon…

Superbike Q2 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J Waters Duc 1m31.126 314 2 C Halliday Yam +0.080 301 3 H Voight Duc +0.286 311 4 A Sissis Yam +0.332 308 5 M Jones Yam +0.415 305 6 G Allerton BMW +0.680 309 7 B Staring Yam +0.714 304 8 B Pearson Duc +0.780 309 9 M Stauffer Yam +0.830 308 10 A West Yam +0.936 300 11 C Dunker Yam +1.066 302 12 M Walters Kaw +3.273 299

Supersport Qualifying

Archie McDonald had to overcome some adversity to top the opening qualifying session after officials cancelled his lap-times from the first half of the session. This was the penalty for not visiting the Technical Checks after entering his pit garage to get work done on the bike after experiencing shifter issues out on the circuit a few laps into the session, while the work should have been completed in the pit-lane itself. McDonald then went back out on track to drop in a 1m35.346 on the final lap of the session, displacing Jonathan Nahlous from provisional pole. Olly Simpson was also on the provisional front row at the end of Q1, ahead of Mark Chiodo.

By the halfway point of the final 20-minute qualifying session Chiodo and Simpson had pushed Nahlous off the provisional front row. With ten-minutes remaining in Q2 McDonald was still on provisional pole without even turning a wheel in the session.

With five-minutes remaining, Nahlous pushed Simpson off the front row, then on the following lap Nahlous went one better again, pushing Chiodo back to third, then on his next lap managed to push McDonald out of pole position with two-minutes left on the clock.

With just over 60-seconds left Olly Simpson then gazumped them both, shooting to the top with a 1m35.187 for pole position.

Simpson’s pole time a new qualifying lap record but actually still slower than what a few riders managed during the Supersport races at the season opener here back in February. There were a few 34s recorded during the races here back in Feburary, the fastest of which was a 1m34.682 by Nahlous.

Riders reported that the track still felt a little ‘green’ and that the blustery conditions made it quite challenging on track this afternoon. The winds are predicted to be stronger tomorrow.

Supersport Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Bike TIme 1 O Simpson Yam Yam 1m35.187 2 J Nahlous Yam Yam 1m35.205 3 A Mcdonald Yam Yam 1m35.346 4 M Chiodo Hon Hon 1m35.465 5 J Farnsworth Yam Yam 1m35.516 6 J Mahaffy Yam Yam 1m35.675 7 J Favelle Yam Yam 1m35.917 8 T Bramich Yam Yam 1m36.238 9 H Nelson Kaw Kaw 1m36.322 10 H Ford Yam Yam 1m37.117 11 G Nelson Yam Yam 1m37.156 12 B Demmery Kaw Kaw 1m37.239 13 M Hamod Hon Hon 1m37.293 14 S Nicholson Yam Yam 1m38.481 15 L Durning Yam Yam 1m38.586 16 J Quinn Yam Yam 1m39.118 17 C Rende Yam Yam 1m40.642 18 C Rowntree Yam Yam 1m40.951 19 J Huddlestone Yam Yam 1m41.732

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 180.5 2 M Jones Yam 162.5 3 C Halliday Yam 145 4 B Pearson Duc 139.5 5 M Stauffer Yam 130 6 C Dunker Yam 115.5 7 A West Yam 97.5 8 A Sissis Yam 95.5 9 G Allerton BMW 91 10 T Herfoss Duc 84 11 H Voight Duc 82 12 B Staring Yam 69 13 J Lytras Yam 66 14 J Soderland Yam 61.5 15 P Hardwick Kaw 61 16 R Yanko Duc 50 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Edwards Yam 28 19 M Kemp Yam 26 20 D Carberry BMW 25.5 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 22 22 E Leeson Yam 16 23 M Walters Apr 13 24 T Large Yam 10.5 25 A Senior Yam 4.5

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 224 2 V Knezovic Yam 223 3 H Watts Kaw 211 4 J Simpson Yam 160 5 W Nassif Yam 141 6 J Pelgrave Yam 139 7 C Moylan Kaw 136 8 J Stroud Kaw 128 9 M Simpson Yam 123 10 C Middleton Kaw 103 11 R Gilbert Yam 103 12 R Larkin Yam 102 13 L Knight Yam 92 14 T Morrison Kaw 91 15 W Hunt Yam 79 16 O Short Kaw 78 17 O Lewis Yam 70 18 P Svoboda Kaw 69 19 V Fleming Kaw 44 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 M Cartwright Yam 35 22 A Codey Yam 30 23 T Relph Yam 28 24 A Cameron Yam 22 25 D Coward Yam 20 26 M Ritter Yam 20 27 N Yfantidis Yam 14 28 M Shaw Yam 10 29 G Stephens Yam 9 30 H Air Yam 4 31 J Kaiser Kaw 4 32 T Zhao Yam 3 33 H Short Yam 2

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J Nahlous Yam 176 2 A Mcdonald Yam 144 3 O Simpson Yam 137 4 T Bramich Yam 133 5 J Farnsworth Yam 132 6 T Toparis Yam 97 7 J Mahaffy Yam 90 8 J Favelle Yam 88 9 H Nelson Kaw 87 10 G Nelson Yam 81 11 B Demmery Kaw 80 12 M Hamod Hon 76 13 C Turner Yam 71 14 M Chiodo Hon 64 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 46 17 M Nikolis Yam 26 18 D Rosmalen Yam 26 19 C Snowsill Yam 24 20 L Sanders Yam 24 21 S Nicholson Yam 24 22 S Condon Yam 23 23 S Pezzetta Yam 18 24 B Wilson Yam 15 25 H Ford Yam 12 26 Z Johnson Yam 12 27 C Barker Kaw 11 28 L Jhonston Yam 10 29 J Quinn Yam 9 30 N Mahon Yam 9 31 J Huddlestone Yam 8 32 S Boldrini Yam 4 33 K O’donnell Kaw 1

ASBK Round Five Schedule