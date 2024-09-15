2024 SMX World Championship

Play Off 2 – Fort Worth, Texas

450SMX

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence took the overall win at Texas Motor Speedway at SuperMotocross Playoff 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy.

The 450SMX Class rookie used (1-3) moto scores in the two-moto race format to earn his first overall win in 450 Class pro racing. With a double-points payout at Playoff 2, Hunter Lawrence moved into the series points lead with one round remaining and a $5.5 million dollar total prize payout on the line.

Recently-crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, took the runner-up spot in Texas with (4-1) moto scores and a dominating performance in Moto Two.

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, the 2024 Supercross champion who returned to racing with an overall win at SuperMotocross Playoff 1 just one week prior, finished third overall in Texas via (3-2) moto scores.

These top three racers line up at the SuperMotocross World Championship next weekend in a winner-take-all scenario thanks to the triple-point payout on Saturday, September 21st at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hunter Lawrence (1-3)

“Super awesome! I had a little accident on the back [of the track], but that’s SuperMotocross. [smiles]. I’m happy to be getting out of here with the red plate. It feels good to get that one. I can’t say that I’m looking forward to riding that track again, so [I’m] thankful it’s done… a massive shout out to the team and everyone that’s been a part of this. We appreciate you guys, and we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you.”

Chase Sexton (4-1)

“Getting a good start and getting clear of traffic was]one of the key factors. But we actually made a change before Moto 1 and I felt like I rode pretty well, [I] just was way back. So, I got a good start and was able just to ride my own laps and, yeah, felt like I did back in Pro Motocross. Good race, second overall, so we’re looking good for next weekend. [We’ll] just try and build and come out swinging in Vegas.”

Jett Lawrence (3-2)

“A little bit of lack of bike fitness on that one, but the bike [settings] beat me up. Now we’re going to go back and definitely have a meeting. Still a little upset about that first one but… We’re on to the last round. When pressure gets put on, we seem to do good, so let’s run ‘em.”

Aaron Plessinger (9-7)

“Second playoff of SMX went okay – I rode my outdoor suspension on this one and it was a little soft. I got off to a pretty bad start in the first one, was working my way up, and jumped off the track, so finished ninth. In the second one, I got a really good start, was running up front and my shoulder started feeling it, and I ended up dropping back to seventh. Not where we want to be, but we will try to improve a little bit for Vegas and the final round.”

Justin Barcia (12-13)

“Texas Motor Speedway was good, always good to be back at the races with the fans! It was a challenging day for me, just because I’m far from being my best self right now with where my body is at. I’m just glad to be here, able to ride, and doing my best. First moto, I rode as hard as I could, and then in the second moto, I had used up a lot of my energy, so nothing to write home about! I’m looking forward to Las Vegas and trying to get that little bit better for next weekend.”

Malcolm Stewart (11-17)

“Fort Worth was definitely a warm one. We tried everything we could to be up there with the guys this weekend. First one, I had a bad start and that was on me, so by the time you recover it’s tough. In the second moto, it was a really good start, but I locked handlebars with another rider – just a racing incident. I need to take what I learned with that start and try to apply it in Vegas. With triple points on the line, there’s a lot to be made up yet. We’ll dig deep and try to get this bike up there toward the front! We’ll have a really great week and end this thing on a good note.”

Christian Craig (10-18)

“Today was challenging, for sure. The track was super-basic, but the dirt made it tough. Qualifying was decent and then the first moto was alright as well, but in the second moto, I got caught up in the second turn, so had to come from behind. I made some passes, but then went down pretty hard, and my elbow did not feel good after that. I did what I could from there, so it was frustrating – we’ll see what we can do next week.”

450 Moto One Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Hunter Lawrence (HS) Honda Winner 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +0.868 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +1.920 4 Chase Sexton KTM +15.429 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +23.378 6 Ken Roczen Suzuki +27.709 7 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +44.025 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +48.841 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM +51.894 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna +52.707 11 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +55.641 12 Justin Barcia GasGas +58.935 13 Colt Nichols Suzuki +1:00.304 14 Dean Wilson Honda +1:06.422 15 Shane McElrath Kawasaki 1 Lap 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha 1 Lap 17 Harri Kullas KTM 1 Lap 18 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 1 Lap 19 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 1 Lap 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 1 Lap 21 Justin Cooper Yamaha DNF 22 Marshal Weltin Yamaha DNF 23 Jerry Robin Yamaha 18 Laps

450 Moto Two Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Chase Sexton KTM Winner 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +9.897 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda +14.854 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +18.758 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha +21.841 6 Ken Roczen Suzuki +22.867 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM +29.574 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +36.813 9 Dylan Ferrandis (HS) Honda +39.888 10 Colt Nichols Suzuki +47.705 11 Dean Wilson Honda +1:05.665 12 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +1:08.022 13 Justin Barcia GasGas +1:09.623 14 Shane McElrath Kawasaki +1:09.896 15 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +1:27.541 16 Harri Kullas KTM 1 Lap 17 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 1 Lap 18 Christian Craig Husqvarna 1 Lap 19 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha 1 Lap 21 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 2 Laps 22 Grant Harlan Yamaha DNF 23 Justin Cooper Yamaha DNS

450 Round Results

POS RIDER BIKE M1 M2 POINTS 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 1 3 4 2 Chase Sexton KTM 4 1 5 3 Jett Lawrence Honda 3 2 5 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha 2 5 7 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha 5 4 9 6 Ken Roczen Suzuki 6 6 12 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 9 7 16 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 8 8 16 9 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 7 9 16 10 Colt Nichols Suzuki 13 10 23 11 Dean Wilson Honda 14 11 25 12 Justin Barcia GasGas 12 13 25 13 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 11 17 28 14 Christian Craig Husqvarna 10 18 28 15 Shane McElrath Kawasaki 15 14 29 16 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 18 12 30 17 Harri Kullas KTM 17 16 33 18 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 22 15 37 19 Grant Harlan Yamaha 16 22 38 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 20 19 39 21 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 19 21 40 22 Jerry Robin Yamaha 23 20 43 23 Justin Cooper Yamaha 21 23 44

SMX 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 90 2 Chase Sexton 89 3 Jett Lawrence 81 4 Eli Tomac 69 5 Aaron Plessinger 62 6 Ken Roczen 58 7 Cooper Webb 58 8 Dylan Ferrandis 51 9 Malcolm Stewart 48 10 Jason Anderson 48 11 Colt Nichols 37 12 Christian Craig 34 13 Justin Cooper 33 14 Justin Barcia 33 15 Shane McElrath 31 16 Dean Wilson 24 17 Marshal Weltin 22 18 Freddie Noren 18 19 Harri Kullas 18 20 Grant Harlan 15 21 Kyle Chisholm 15 22 Phillip Nicoletti 13 23 Jerry Robin 4 24 Justin Hill 0 25 Romain Pape 0 26 Cullin Park 0 27 Jeremy Hand 0 28 Derek Kelley 0 29 Anthony Rodriguez 0 30 Cade Clason 0

Fort Worth SMX 450 Highlights

250SMX

The 250SMX Class provided great racing and high drama during both Motos. Haiden Deegan broke clear of the pack in each race, but there was great battling behind him. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle came out on top of a tense three-racer battle for second place in the second 250SMX moto; he earned second overall with (3-2) moto finishes. Team Honda HRC Progressive ‘s Jo Shimoda followed up a second place-finish in Moto 1 with a third place in Moto 2 to grab the final spot on the podium.

Haiden Deegan (1-1)

“Just a lot of hard work and it pays off, and good family around you, too… The track, it was gnarly. It felt like – if anyone’s from Cali, they know Lake Elsinore at 5PM, literally it’s just baked. But overall, it was a good race, had some fun. Two perfect starts today, and that was my goal.”

Tom Vialle (3-2)

“I’ve never seen a track like today. It was really dry… The first moto was actually a little bit sketchy. The second moto it was a little bit better. The track… It was kind of a mix, of course like an SMX track, like supercross and outdoor [motocross}. I think it was a little bit more outdoor today…”

Jo Shimoda (2-3)

“I want to recover a little bit because I only had a short time [back on the bike after a collarbone injury in August]. So last week I put in a good amount of riding and training, but I just need to go back to the truck now and, you know, stay cool.”

Levi Kitchen (7-4)

“I had high hopes coming into this one but never felt like I could gel with this track. There were a few places that you might be able to pass, but it was tighter than I was expecting and wasn’t able to find the flow I needed to be up at the front with those guys. We have another round to finish out the season strong and I hope I can do that for the team.”

Julien Beaumer (5-6)

“It was a tough day for me. I never really had the feeling I was looking for on this track, but P5 was a good result. We got a little bit better in that second moto, so not my best day, but fifth on a weekend that I didn’t feel too good, we will take that and be ready to fight going into Vegas.”

Pierce Brown (9-5)

“It was a better day for me. I struggled to keep it on two wheels in the first turn – I fell in both starts – but my jumps off the gate were getting better. I came from last to ninth in the first moto and then last to fifth in Moto 2, so that was good. I’m happy with my fitness right now and I’m excited to see what we can do in Vegas for the Final!”

Cameron McAdoo (8-7)

“I’ve been so thankful to be back at the races. It was an interesting track and I did get some extra time on it with the LCQ. The goal is to stay healthy and put in top-10 finishes so I’m feeling good with where I’m at. I’m looking forward to Vegas next weekend to see how much more we can do.”

Garrett Marchbanks (10-12)

“I had a few big mistakes that cost me a good result today but felt like my speed was there which is good. The starts haven’t been the best and I have had to come through the pack. We’ll be focusing on minimising the mistakes and putting in two more clean main events next week in Vegas.”

Ty Masterpool (12-14)

“It was just one of those days that nothing seemed to go my way. I felt good and was pumped on my starts. I just couldn’t capitalize on it and made some silly mistakes. I’m thankful for all the people that came out to support me in the heat and I really want to finish the season with a solid result.”

Ryder DiFrancesco (17-11)

“Today was okay. My qualifying sessions were better and then I ended up going down twice in the first one, then in the second one, I moved forward to ninth, but finished 11th. I’m excited to end the season on a good note in Vegas!”

RJ Hampshire (6-22)

“It was a tough weekend. First moto, I felt pretty good, and it was decent. Second moto, I was running third, but slid off the face of the triple and went too far right into the tuff blocks. It was disappointing to end the weekend like that obviously, but my pace was good again today and that is a positive to take out of Texas.”

250 Moto One Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Haiden Deegan (HS) Yamaha Winner 2 Jo Shimoda Honda +4.523 3 Tom Vialle KTM +7.712 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha +12.985 5 Julien Beaumer KTM +24.047 6 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna +25.569 7 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki +34.330 8 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +41.620 9 Pierce Brown GasGas +42.260 10 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +44.476 11 Max Anstie Yamaha +45.867 12 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki +1:01.255 13 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +1:21.499 14 Lux Turner KTM 1 Lap 15 Coty Schock Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Talon Hawkins KTM 1 Lap 17 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas 1 Lap 18 Max Sanford Kawasaki 1 Lap 19 Cole Thompson Yamaha DNF 20 Jett Reynolds Yamaha DNF 21 Henry Miller Honda DNF 22 Nate Thrashser Yamaha DNF 23 Matti Jorgensen GasGas 18 Laps

250 Moto Two Results

POS RIDER BIKE GAP 1 Haiden Deegan (HS) Yamaha Winner 2 Tom Vialle KTM +4.226 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +19.465 4 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki +24.390 5 Pierce Brown GasGas +36.165 6 Julien Beaumer KTM +39.706 7 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +46.314 8 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +48.736 9 Jordon Smith Yamaha +48.851 10 Max Anstie Yamaha +56.685 11 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas +1:01.834 12 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +1:08.813 13 Coty Schock Yamaha +1:12.805 14 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki +1:28.226 15 Henry Miller Honda 1 Lap 16 Lux Turner KTM 1 Lap 17 Jett Reynolds Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Talon Hawkins KTM 1 Lap 19 Matti Jorgensen GasGas 1 Lap 20 Max Sanford Kawasaki 2 Laps 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha DNF 22 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna DNF 23 Nate Thrashser Yamaha 18 Laps

250 Round Results

POS RIDER BIKE M1 M2 POINTS 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 1 1 2 2 Tom Vialle KTM 3 2 5 3 Jo Shimoda Honda 2 3 5 4 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 7 4 11 5 Julien Beaumer KTM 5 6 11 6 Jordon Smith Yamaha 4 9 13 7 Pierce Brown GasGas 9 5 14 8 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 8 7 15 9 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 13 8 21 10 Max Anstie Yamaha 11 10 21 11 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 10 12 22 12 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki 12 14 26 13 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas 17 11 28 14 Coty Schock Yamaha 15 13 28 15 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna 6 22 28 16 Lux Turner KTM 14 16 30 17 Talon Hawkins KTM 16 18 34 18 Henry Miller Honda 21 15 36 19 Jett Reynolds Yamaha 20 17 37 20 Max Sanford Kawasaki 18 20 38 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha 19 21 40 22 Matti Jorgensen GasGas 23 19 42 23 Nate Thrashser Yamaha 22 23 45

SMX 250 Standings

Pos Rider Total Points 1 Haiden Deegan 100 2 Tom Vialle 81 3 Levi Kitchen 78 4 Jo Shimoda 76 5 Julien Beaumer 69 6 Jordon Smith 64 7 Pierce Brown 56 8 Max Anstie 49 9 Ty Masterpool 43 10 Cameron Mcadoo 42 11 Nicholas Romano 40 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 39 13 R.J. Hampshire 36 14 Garrett Marchbanks 35 15 Coty Schock 30 16 Chance Hymas 23 17 Lux Turner 15 18 Jalek Swoll 14 19 Talon Hawkins 12 20 Jett Reynolds 10 21 Henry Miller 8 22 Daxton Bennick 8 23 Carson Mumford 5 24 Joey Savatgy 5 25 Max Sanford 4 26 Casey Cochran 4 27 Nate Thrashser 3 28 Cole Thompson 2 29 Matti Jorgensen 0 30 Mark Fineis 0

Fort Worth SMX 250 Highlights