2024 SMX World Championship
Play Off 2 – Fort Worth, Texas
450SMX
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence took the overall win at Texas Motor Speedway at SuperMotocross Playoff 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy.
The 450SMX Class rookie used (1-3) moto scores in the two-moto race format to earn his first overall win in 450 Class pro racing. With a double-points payout at Playoff 2, Hunter Lawrence moved into the series points lead with one round remaining and a $5.5 million dollar total prize payout on the line.
Recently-crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, took the runner-up spot in Texas with (4-1) moto scores and a dominating performance in Moto Two.
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, the 2024 Supercross champion who returned to racing with an overall win at SuperMotocross Playoff 1 just one week prior, finished third overall in Texas via (3-2) moto scores.
These top three racers line up at the SuperMotocross World Championship next weekend in a winner-take-all scenario thanks to the triple-point payout on Saturday, September 21st at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hunter Lawrence (1-3)
“Super awesome! I had a little accident on the back [of the track], but that’s SuperMotocross. [smiles]. I’m happy to be getting out of here with the red plate. It feels good to get that one. I can’t say that I’m looking forward to riding that track again, so [I’m] thankful it’s done… a massive shout out to the team and everyone that’s been a part of this. We appreciate you guys, and we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you.”
Chase Sexton (4-1)
“Getting a good start and getting clear of traffic was]one of the key factors. But we actually made a change before Moto 1 and I felt like I rode pretty well, [I] just was way back. So, I got a good start and was able just to ride my own laps and, yeah, felt like I did back in Pro Motocross. Good race, second overall, so we’re looking good for next weekend. [We’ll] just try and build and come out swinging in Vegas.”
Jett Lawrence (3-2)
“A little bit of lack of bike fitness on that one, but the bike [settings] beat me up. Now we’re going to go back and definitely have a meeting. Still a little upset about that first one but… We’re on to the last round. When pressure gets put on, we seem to do good, so let’s run ‘em.”
Aaron Plessinger (9-7)
“Second playoff of SMX went okay – I rode my outdoor suspension on this one and it was a little soft. I got off to a pretty bad start in the first one, was working my way up, and jumped off the track, so finished ninth. In the second one, I got a really good start, was running up front and my shoulder started feeling it, and I ended up dropping back to seventh. Not where we want to be, but we will try to improve a little bit for Vegas and the final round.”
Justin Barcia (12-13)
“Texas Motor Speedway was good, always good to be back at the races with the fans! It was a challenging day for me, just because I’m far from being my best self right now with where my body is at. I’m just glad to be here, able to ride, and doing my best. First moto, I rode as hard as I could, and then in the second moto, I had used up a lot of my energy, so nothing to write home about! I’m looking forward to Las Vegas and trying to get that little bit better for next weekend.”
Malcolm Stewart (11-17)
“Fort Worth was definitely a warm one. We tried everything we could to be up there with the guys this weekend. First one, I had a bad start and that was on me, so by the time you recover it’s tough. In the second moto, it was a really good start, but I locked handlebars with another rider – just a racing incident. I need to take what I learned with that start and try to apply it in Vegas. With triple points on the line, there’s a lot to be made up yet. We’ll dig deep and try to get this bike up there toward the front! We’ll have a really great week and end this thing on a good note.”
Christian Craig (10-18)
“Today was challenging, for sure. The track was super-basic, but the dirt made it tough. Qualifying was decent and then the first moto was alright as well, but in the second moto, I got caught up in the second turn, so had to come from behind. I made some passes, but then went down pretty hard, and my elbow did not feel good after that. I did what I could from there, so it was frustrating – we’ll see what we can do next week.”
450 Moto One Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|INTERVAL
|1
|Hunter Lawrence (HS)
|Honda
|Winner
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+0.868
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+1.920
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+15.429
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+23.378
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+27.709
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+44.025
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+48.841
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+51.894
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+52.707
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+55.641
|12
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas
|+58.935
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|+1:00.304
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+1:06.422
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|17
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|1 Lap
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|19
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|20
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|21
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|DNF
|22
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|DNF
|23
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|18 Laps
450 Moto Two Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|INTERVAL
|1
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|Winner
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+9.897
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+14.854
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+18.758
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+21.841
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+22.867
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+29.574
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+36.813
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis (HS)
|Honda
|+39.888
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|+47.705
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+1:05.665
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+1:08.022
|13
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas
|+1:09.623
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|+1:09.896
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1:27.541
|16
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|1 Lap
|17
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|1 Lap
|18
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|1 Lap
|19
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|21
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|DNF
|23
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|DNS
450 Round Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|M1
|M2
|POINTS
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|5
|4
|9
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|6
|6
|12
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|9
|7
|16
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|8
|8
|16
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|7
|9
|16
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|13
|10
|23
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|14
|11
|25
|12
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas
|12
|13
|25
|13
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|11
|17
|28
|14
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|10
|18
|28
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|15
|14
|29
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|18
|12
|30
|17
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|17
|16
|33
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|22
|15
|37
|19
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|16
|22
|38
|20
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|20
|19
|39
|21
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|19
|21
|40
|22
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|23
|20
|43
|23
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|21
|23
|44
SMX 450 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|90
|2
|Chase Sexton
|89
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|81
|4
|Eli Tomac
|69
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|62
|6
|Ken Roczen
|58
|7
|Cooper Webb
|58
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|51
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|48
|10
|Jason Anderson
|48
|11
|Colt Nichols
|37
|12
|Christian Craig
|34
|13
|Justin Cooper
|33
|14
|Justin Barcia
|33
|15
|Shane McElrath
|31
|16
|Dean Wilson
|24
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|22
|18
|Freddie Noren
|18
|19
|Harri Kullas
|18
|20
|Grant Harlan
|15
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|22
|Phillip Nicoletti
|13
|23
|Jerry Robin
|4
|24
|Justin Hill
|0
|25
|Romain Pape
|0
|26
|Cullin Park
|0
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|28
|Derek Kelley
|0
|29
|Anthony Rodriguez
|0
|30
|Cade Clason
|0
Fort Worth SMX 450 Highlights
250SMX
The 250SMX Class provided great racing and high drama during both Motos. Haiden Deegan broke clear of the pack in each race, but there was great battling behind him. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle came out on top of a tense three-racer battle for second place in the second 250SMX moto; he earned second overall with (3-2) moto finishes. Team Honda HRC Progressive ‘s Jo Shimoda followed up a second place-finish in Moto 1 with a third place in Moto 2 to grab the final spot on the podium.
Haiden Deegan (1-1)
“Just a lot of hard work and it pays off, and good family around you, too… The track, it was gnarly. It felt like – if anyone’s from Cali, they know Lake Elsinore at 5PM, literally it’s just baked. But overall, it was a good race, had some fun. Two perfect starts today, and that was my goal.”
Tom Vialle (3-2)
“I’ve never seen a track like today. It was really dry… The first moto was actually a little bit sketchy. The second moto it was a little bit better. The track… It was kind of a mix, of course like an SMX track, like supercross and outdoor [motocross}. I think it was a little bit more outdoor today…”
Jo Shimoda (2-3)
“I want to recover a little bit because I only had a short time [back on the bike after a collarbone injury in August]. So last week I put in a good amount of riding and training, but I just need to go back to the truck now and, you know, stay cool.”
Levi Kitchen (7-4)
“I had high hopes coming into this one but never felt like I could gel with this track. There were a few places that you might be able to pass, but it was tighter than I was expecting and wasn’t able to find the flow I needed to be up at the front with those guys. We have another round to finish out the season strong and I hope I can do that for the team.”
Julien Beaumer (5-6)
“It was a tough day for me. I never really had the feeling I was looking for on this track, but P5 was a good result. We got a little bit better in that second moto, so not my best day, but fifth on a weekend that I didn’t feel too good, we will take that and be ready to fight going into Vegas.”
Pierce Brown (9-5)
“It was a better day for me. I struggled to keep it on two wheels in the first turn – I fell in both starts – but my jumps off the gate were getting better. I came from last to ninth in the first moto and then last to fifth in Moto 2, so that was good. I’m happy with my fitness right now and I’m excited to see what we can do in Vegas for the Final!”
Cameron McAdoo (8-7)
“I’ve been so thankful to be back at the races. It was an interesting track and I did get some extra time on it with the LCQ. The goal is to stay healthy and put in top-10 finishes so I’m feeling good with where I’m at. I’m looking forward to Vegas next weekend to see how much more we can do.”
Garrett Marchbanks (10-12)
“I had a few big mistakes that cost me a good result today but felt like my speed was there which is good. The starts haven’t been the best and I have had to come through the pack. We’ll be focusing on minimising the mistakes and putting in two more clean main events next week in Vegas.”
Ty Masterpool (12-14)
“It was just one of those days that nothing seemed to go my way. I felt good and was pumped on my starts. I just couldn’t capitalize on it and made some silly mistakes. I’m thankful for all the people that came out to support me in the heat and I really want to finish the season with a solid result.”
Ryder DiFrancesco (17-11)
“Today was okay. My qualifying sessions were better and then I ended up going down twice in the first one, then in the second one, I moved forward to ninth, but finished 11th. I’m excited to end the season on a good note in Vegas!”
RJ Hampshire (6-22)
“It was a tough weekend. First moto, I felt pretty good, and it was decent. Second moto, I was running third, but slid off the face of the triple and went too far right into the tuff blocks. It was disappointing to end the weekend like that obviously, but my pace was good again today and that is a positive to take out of Texas.”
250 Moto One Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|INTERVAL
|1
|Haiden Deegan (HS)
|Yamaha
|Winner
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+4.523
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+7.712
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+12.985
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+24.047
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+25.569
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|+34.330
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+41.620
|9
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|+42.260
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+44.476
|11
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|+45.867
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|+1:01.255
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+1:21.499
|14
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|1 Lap
|15
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|16
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|1 Lap
|17
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|1 Lap
|18
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|19
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|DNF
|21
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|DNF
|22
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|DNF
|23
|Matti Jorgensen
|GasGas
|18 Laps
250 Moto Two Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|GAP
|1
|Haiden Deegan (HS)
|Yamaha
|Winner
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+4.226
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+19.465
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|+24.390
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|+36.165
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+39.706
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+46.314
|8
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+48.736
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+48.851
|10
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|+56.685
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|+1:01.834
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+1:08.813
|13
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+1:12.805
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|+1:28.226
|15
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|1 Lap
|16
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|1 Lap
|17
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|1 Lap
|19
|Matti Jorgensen
|GasGas
|1 Lap
|20
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|21
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|DNF
|22
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|DNF
|23
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|18 Laps
250 Round Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|M1
|M2
|POINTS
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|7
|4
|11
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|5
|6
|11
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|4
|9
|13
|7
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|9
|5
|14
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|8
|7
|15
|9
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|13
|8
|21
|10
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|11
|10
|21
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|10
|12
|22
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|12
|14
|26
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|17
|11
|28
|14
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|15
|13
|28
|15
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|6
|22
|28
|16
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|14
|16
|30
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|18
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|21
|15
|36
|19
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|20
|17
|37
|20
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|18
|20
|38
|21
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|19
|21
|40
|22
|Matti Jorgensen
|GasGas
|23
|19
|42
|23
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|22
|23
|45
SMX 250 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|100
|2
|Tom Vialle
|81
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|78
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|76
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|69
|6
|Jordon Smith
|64
|7
|Pierce Brown
|56
|8
|Max Anstie
|49
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|43
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|42
|11
|Nicholas Romano
|40
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|39
|13
|R.J. Hampshire
|36
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|35
|15
|Coty Schock
|30
|16
|Chance Hymas
|23
|17
|Lux Turner
|15
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|14
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|12
|20
|Jett Reynolds
|10
|21
|Henry Miller
|8
|22
|Daxton Bennick
|8
|23
|Carson Mumford
|5
|24
|Joey Savatgy
|5
|25
|Max Sanford
|4
|26
|Casey Cochran
|4
|27
|Nate Thrashser
|3
|28
|Cole Thompson
|2
|29
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|30
|Mark Fineis
|0