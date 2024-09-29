WorldSBK 2024 – Round Ten

Aragon – Sunday

WorldSBK riders reflect on Aragon

In order of championship standing

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 414 points

“I am happy because I did an incredibly good job this weekend and I enjoyed being back on my bike. I was riding more than 100 per cent. The Superpole race today was really fun because for the first time this weekend I felt that the bike was really good. The bike was stopping and turning like I wanted and the feeling was much better. I was fighting with Bulega and I was not expecting that Bautista would attack in the chicane. Anyway, I was very close to the win. Alvaro is always very strong here, but not only him but all Ducatis. In race two, I again did my best to battle with him but on the last laps my rear tyre started to drop, and on the last laps, the Ducatis had more grip than the other bikes. And Alvaro was really pushing hard so I thought, okay, I settle for second position as it was impossible to catch him. Especially in the long corners, he had a big advantage. He did an incredible job, it looks like he has come back. I am happy for him. Now we have two more rounds and I will focus now on Estoril. I need to win there. Physically I only feel some muscle pain now but this is normal after this time without training. Especially the last race was very hard because the pace was very strong, everyone was pushing hard. On the bike, I am feeling good and I just need some training now. When we come to Estoril it will be much better because the feeling is improving every day. In general I am happy. Thinking of Estoril, maybe we can be World Champions there but at the moment I just focus on winning there because I love Estoril and after many wins, second position is a bit difficult for me. I hope that we will come back at Estoril.”

Nicolò Bulega – 2nd in championship – 375 points

“On the first lap, I got involved in some pretty aggressive overtaking that caused me to lose a lot of ground compared to the leading group. It wasn’t the start I wanted, but I stayed focused and made up position after position. Alvaro and Toprak, however, were too far away. Still, the satisfaction of this result remains: a podium is always a podium.”

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd in championship – 333 points

“It was a very nice Sunday also because I had a lot of fun riding my bike. Compared to yesterday, the feeling was much better, and this allowed me to push hard already in the Superpole Race to overtake Nicolò and Toprak, who were having a great race. In Race 2 the battle with Toprak was exhausting. I am delighted to have given great satisfaction to my family, friends and all the fans who came to Aragon.”

Danilo Petrucci – 4th in championship – 277 points

“Today’s race was completely different from yesterday. It’s enough to say that it was eighteen seconds faster, meaning about one second per lap. Honestly, we didn’t have the pace to stay with the front runners. Last year we were doing 1’50s here; today Alvaro ran the race at 1’48s, almost like racing on a different track. I struggled all weekend with the same issues: some sections had too much grip, others had none at all. My main regret is still yesterday’s race because it was a group fight, but I couldn’t join the final battle after Iannone’s move cost me several positions, and I couldn’t recover. It’s disappointing because I’ve been on the podium in every round since Donington, but excluding my crash at Most, my worst result has been sixth, and now I’m fourth in the championship.”

Alex Lowes – 5th in championship – 264 points

“Not the Sunday we had hoped for. I was quite happy with the bike in warm-up this morning, after we had made some small changes. We were going to race with the SC1 softer tyre, because yesterday I felt we missed a bit of turning. The bike felt great in the first laps of the Superpole race. I got a good start but then Toprak put me out a little bit and I had to make some passes to come back. I was quick and I was hoping to have a good pace. Unfortunately, we were on the limit, maybe pushing over our limit probably with the package this weekend, and it just bit me coming out of T1. It was a nasty little crash and I took quite an impact on the leg. The focus now is to recover for Estoril and finish as well as we can in the final two rounds of the season.”

Andrea Locatelli – 6th in championship – 197 points

“We gave our maximum again this weekend and we just finish in P9 unfortunately today. The results are not what we want, but we give our all in every single session, we know we need to improve and we need to do more. I was happy in the Superpole, then we tried to do the maximum that was possible in the races. This morning we were in trouble after some laps with the tyres and today in the main race, also a little bit especially on the rear tyre. We need to understand why the track surface made everything so different compared to the past. It’s a bit more difficult for us, but anyway, we need to look forward. We have two more races, we can learn until the end of the year – maybe we can have an opportunity in Estoril and Jerez. I want to be positive until the end, I think this year is quite complicated because all competitors are so strong, but we try to do our best and look to make another step.”

Andrea Iannone – 7th in championship – 195 points

“In the Superpole Race the start is excellent, defending the second position behind Bulega who started in Pole. In the first three laps Toprak and Bautista gets closer the yellow Ducati of Go Eleven, managing to attack the rider from Vasto. The group of four slightly opens the gap on the riders behind, but Iannone arrives slightly long in turn 1 at half race losing about a second. From then on he defends himself from the return of Gerloff, achieving the maximum possible result, fourth place. The first three had too high a pace, which would have been risky and perhaps difficult to keep; good race and start from the second row for the race session.”

Michael van der Mark – 8th in championship – 195 points

“The weekend started pretty tough, we struggled somehow on Friday, but Saturday went already much better. Superpole was ok. I think I could have done a little better lap, but P11 was not too bad. In race one, I had a really good start but unfortunately I couldn’t maintain the pace and dropped back a lot. So it was a shame because I was in some nice battles, and finished 9th in the first race. During the Superpole race, I had an ok start but I had two overtakes where I went wide, nearly off track. So I had to come from almost last. Finishing in the top ten has shown that I had a good pace. It wasn’t bad though but I was a little bit angry because I lost a lot of time at the beginning. Anyways, I was ready for race two and I had a fantastic start but struggled with the front of the bike at the beginning of the race. That’s why I couldn’t really stay with the guys in front of me. After a couple of laps I found a good rhythm to avoid the problems and I had a nice and consistent pace. I was really fast, so we managed to get some good points. But for Estoril for sure we want more.”

Garrett Gerloff – 9th in championship – 149 points

“This was probably the best weekend I’ve had for a very long time. That’s definitely really positive. I’m nevertheless a bit disappointed because I thought I would have a bit more pace today to be able to stay in third. It feels like for some reason I was lacking a bit of pace compared to Nicolo, Alvaro and Toprak. They really just had a super fast pace today. I did everything that I could, I had a great battle with Iannone, but on the last lap I missed the shift, that didn’t help me at all. All in all it was a super good weekend with always being in the top five except of Superpole. I was feeling really comfortable on the bike in the last races and I have the feeling I am able to really push. All I needed was that the bike gets predictable for me and that I can ride a bit beyond it, so a lot of things came together with me, the bike and the team and it feels good. Now I’m looking forward to go to Estoril – I think it’s a good track for the BMWs and I really like the track, it has a great flow.”

Remy Gardner – 10th in championship – 140 points

“We tried our best today, but it was another complicated day. In the sprint race the overall race pace was not bad and we could stay close to the guys battling for the top nine. That made us confident for Race 2, but I struggled again with grip in the latter stages, so it wasn’t an easy race at all. We managed to salvage a point, but that’s for sure where we want to be. Let’s just focus on the next round, hoping we could enjoy the last two rounds.”

Iker Lecuona – 11th in championship – 105 points

“I can say that I’m pleased with the weekend because it was solid in many ways. We found a good base on Friday afternoon, and from that moment on, we made zero changes to the bike, aside from slightly adjusting the electronics to suit the daily track and weather conditions. This makes me happy because it shows we have a base that works and that allows me to tap into the bike’s full potential. We struggled in some sectors of the track but were among the strongest in those sections without any long straights or lengthy corners. We’re aware of the bike’s weak points, but we’re satisfied with how we are maximising our current situation. Both races today were very close, with many fast riders, but we managed to stay in the mix. This morning, we had good pace, finishing seventh in the sprint, and we maintained even better pace in race 2, although we finished one place back. I had fun chasing Van der Mark at speed, and I was so focused on sticking with him that I was almost surprised when I saw the chequered flag—I thought I had two laps still to go! Anyway, as I said, I leave Aragón happy with the team’s work and pleased to have found a setup that makes me comfortable on the bike. Let’s see how the next races go.”

Xavi Vierge – 12th in championship – 104 points

“I can be happy enough with our Sunday. Yesterday we finished very close to the front in Race 1, and we were also fast during morning warmup today, in cooler conditions. In the Superpole race, the others made another little step compared to us, and I had the same feeling in Race 2 in fact. Of course, after making a step, you’re always hungry to do more and more, but we must keep working because even though we’ve had three strong races this weekend, it’s not yet enough for us to be able to reach our goal. We’re eager to continue in this way and try to improve on our weak points. Next up is Estoril, a track that I love and where we also had a test this summer, so let’s see if we will be able to complete some more strong races.”

Scott Redding – 13th in championship – 92 points

“My weekend was pretty good. Getting some feeling with the bike on Friday and in the race on Saturday gave me some confidence. The warm up was reasonably good. In the Superpole race, I was battling for ninth position, but didn’t quite get it. But I was happy enough for tenth at this moment, even though I really wanted to be in the top nine. In race two I had a good start and a clean first lap and felt pretty good. The pace was faster this afternoon, but I just missed actually something. Not the pace itself, I was riding fast, strong, consistent but I just didn’t have the pace of the group in front. Also again this weekend, I was struggling a little bit to overtake without costing me and the other rider too much time. Overall I’m happy, because coming into this weekend I think me and everybody else thought it was going to be a really hard weekend for me and honestly I expected to be fighting in 15th position this weekend, because Aragón has been very difficult for me in the past. But the team and BMW have done a good job to put a package underneath me that I could build confidence with this weekend and to come away with some for me reasonable results here at Aragón. Now I can go home and see my son.”

Jonathan Rea – 14th in championship – 91 points

“Super difficult end to the weekend – I didn’t make “bad” starts but had bad track position from Turn 1 and then lost positions on the back straight in quick succession. In the Superpole Race I had good pace at the end, I was going forward. But in the long race, I just had traffic and feel like with the Yamaha R1 you need clear track to really take advantage of all its strong points. Of course, when you’re in traffic you can’t do that and then I was vulnerable on the back straight. I got stuck behind Remy for a few laps, he passed me and I tried to pass him back – and then his pace wasn’t fast enough to go with the group. Finally, when I got past him, I was able to make some inroads to Bassani and Rinaldi but in the end, I just ran out of laps. Our pace wasn’t good enough, so it was a bit frustrating and a tough weekend overall.”

Axel Bassani – 15th in championship

“Race Two was a difficult one and it is not easy for us to overtake and recover some positions. But, I tried to run my best pace and see if I could arrive between 10th and 15th position. It was difficult to do but at the moment this is the best that we could achieve. We will continue to work and try to improve. The team is working hard to find a way to make things better.”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was another exciting weekend, one that can definitely be summed up with the word ‘comeback.’ You really have to give Toprak credit for the mental strength he’s shown after coming back from such a serious crash. In my eyes, he had a perfect weekend considering that he’s just come out of an injury break. He collected a lot of points, extended his lead in every race, and was always ahead of his title rival Nicolo Bulega. I think we can be very happy with that. Now we’re already preparing for the next two race weekends. On Mickey’s side of the garage, you could see how he became more comfortable with the bike as the weekend progressed. He had some really good moments in the race but also a bit of bad luck. But overall, the pace was there. With Garrett, the upward trend is clear. He had a very good race weekend, especially Saturday with his podium! You really have to highlight the hard but fair fight with Toprak. It was great to see how the BMW riders treated each other fairly on the track and brought out the best for BMW together. Scott’s weekend was better overall than the previous one. He managed to achieve some better results and continues to get full support to set up the bike as best as possible for the races. Our conclusion: We are back! The championship fight is fully on again, and we’re going into the last two race weekends with a good points cushion. We’re looking forward to Estoril!”

WorldSBK Race Two

It was an identical podium result to the morning Tissot Superpole Race in the Sunday afternoon Race Two as Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed his second victory of the day with an impressive three-second lead ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) at the chequered flag.

The perfect home round unfolded for Bautista this weekend. Starting from pole position, the #1 Ducati rider took the holeshot and despite attempts from rivals Razgatlioglu and Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) during the opening stages, he managed to hold onto the lead.

BMW’s Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) battled for fourth position with Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) hunting them down.

Bulega’s rocky weekend continued in Race 2, as he struggled in the early stages of the race, falling to ninth position with 17 laps remaining, despite a front row start.

American rider Gerloff picked up his race pace with 10 laps to go, stalking Iannone for a podium spot in third, managing to cleanly overtake the Italian. Nicolo Bulega managed to overcome his difficulties from earlier in the race, as he worked his way through the field, and pass Iannone into fourth position.

Back at the front, Razgatlioglu was being held off by Bautista who was determined to take a double win at the Aragon circuit. The double World Champion showed outstanding late race pace, which proved too much for the Turk to compete with, and with vital Championship points to consider, he settled into a comfortable second place crossing the line 3.366s behind Bautista.

Bulega managed to achieve a respectable third place ahead of Iannone in fourth.

Garrett Gerloff’s strong ride resulted earned the American a fifth-place result, as he led triple Cremona winner Danilo Petrucci and Van Der Mark over the line in 6th and 7th.

Spain’s Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Yamaha rider Locatelli took eight and ninth, whilst Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) completed the top 10 finishers at the Aragon track.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Bautista Duc 32m39.243 2 T Razgatlioglu BMW +3.366 3 N Bulega Duc +10.800 4 A Iannone Duc +12.338 5 G Gerloff BMW +13.903 6 D Petrucci Duc +14.647 7 M Mark BMW +16.427 8 I Lecuona Hon +17.072 9 A Locatelli Yam +18.631 10 X Vierge Hon +20.291 11 S Redding BMW +22.674 12 A Bassani Kaw +24.710 13 J Rea Yam +26.707 14 M Rinaldi Duc +28.126 15 R Gardner Yam +31.144 16 B Ray Yam +31.193 17 T Rabat Kaw +40.961 18 T Mackenzie Hon +52.330 19 P Oettl Yam +52.713 Not Classified RET M Fritz Yam 14 Laps

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega took the hole shot ahead of Saturday winner Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven), with Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Bautista chasing him down. Despite a poor start off the line, Razgatlioglu soon gained speed, overtaking both Petrucci and Bautista on the first lap, and moving ahead of Iannone on lap two. A five-way battle unfolded in the early stages of the race, but it was Bulega who demonstrated consistent pace throughout, with a determined Turk hot on his tail.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was in close contention in the top 6 before crashing at Turn 1 with eight laps remaining. He was taken to the medical centre where he was declared unfit for the afternoon Race.

Back at the front, it was Razgatlioglu who began matching the pace of Bulega and with 6 laps remaining, overtook the Ducati rider for the lead, whilst Bautista waited in the wings in third.

Toprak was eager to showcase his comeback to racing, putting in an incredible lap time of 1’47.935s, a new race lap record at Aragon. It was down to the wire for the top spot on the rostrum, with an exciting last lap battle, where Bautista came out on top after a sensational Turn 15 pass on ‘El Turco’.

Razgatlioglu took the silverware for second and Bulega achieved his 17th podium.

Just missing out on the podium was Race 1 winner Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) who led Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW), and Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top six.

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) crossed the line in seventh followed by Dutchman Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Spain’s Xavi Vierge (Team HRC).

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Bautista Duc 18m07.997 330,3 2 T Razgatlioglu BMW +0.088 324,3 3 N Bulega Duc +0.172 322,4 4 A Iannone Duc +4.691 326,3 5 G Gerloff BMW +5.317 323,4 6 D Petrucci Duc +6.940 320,5 7 I Lecuona Hon +7.988 320,5 8 M Van Der Mark BMW +10.170 325,3 9 X Vierge Hon +10.894 325,3 10 S Redding BMW +11.112 324,3 11 A Locatelli Yam +11.509 321,4 12 J Rea Yam +11.590 316,7 13 R Gardner Yam +12.151 318,6 14 M Rinaldi Duc +12.927 319,5 15 A Bassani Kaw +14.134 320,5 16 B Ray Yam +14.676 313,0 17 T Rabat Kaw +15.918 321,4 18 P Oettl Yam +28.650 314,0 19 T Mackenzie Hon +28.716 316,7 Not Classified RET A Lowes Kaw 8 Laps 320,5 RET M Fritz Yam 8 Laps 315,8

WorldSBK Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 414 2 N Bulega 375 3 A Bautista 333 4 D Petrucci 277 5 A Lowes 264 6 A Locatelli 197 7 A Iannone 195 8 M Mark 195 9 G Gerloff 149 10 R Gardner 140 11 I Lecuona 105 12 X Vierge 104 13 S Redding 92 14 J Rea 91 15 A Bassani 88 16 D Aegerter 79 17 M Rinaldi 61 18 S Lowes 45 19 N Spinelli 25 20 T Rabat 16 21 B Ray 11 22 A Delbianco 10 23 T Mackenzie 7 24 P Oettl 5 25 M Pirro 3 26 M Reiterberger 3

WorldSSP Race Two

The FIM Supersport World Championship Race 2 delivered plenty of action-packed racing on Sunday afternoon, as Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) stormed to victory at the Tissot Aragon Round at MotorLand Aragon as he works to close in on Championship leader Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team). Montella claimed the win by almost 2 seconds ahead of fellow Italian Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura).

It was an unsettled start for the WorldSSP line up, and not the perfect start for Montella in the opening stages of the race, as he went wide off the track, losing valuable positions and opening room for Manzi and Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) to pass, with Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) in close contention amongst the front pack.

Despite his strong start in the race and leading Huertas over the line in fourth with 10 laps race distance remaining, Oncu appeared to struggle with his halfway race pace, dropping to 10th position as the #99 held onto fourth and hunted down a podium position. Navarro took control of the race with 9 laps to go and it was three riders abreast heading into turn one, as Montella worked his way back up the field, overtaking Manzi into second. The Yamaha bikes demonstrated some impressive strength in the latter stages of the race, with Debise latching onto the tail of Huertas as he chased a rostrum result.

#53 rider was eager to secure a third-place finish, as he overtook Huertas with just 5 laps remaining and chased Navarro into the closing stages. The #9 Spaniard showed his strength though as he pipped Debise on the final straight and took third at the chequered flag, behind Manzi and Montella.

Coming in over the finish line in fifth was Championship leader Huertas, whilst Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) secured a top 6 result, coming in four seconds behind the race winner. German rider Marcel Schroetter rode a strong race to finish seventh ahead of Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamah) and Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) in eight and ninth, whilst Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) achieved a top ten finish for Yamaha.

Oli Bayliss was the highest finishing Australian in 14th position ahead of team-mate Tom Edwards in 20th while countryman Luke Power was 22nd.

Oli Bayliss

“It was more than two and a half years since I had last ridden here so we used FP1 to just get comfortable. In qualifying I had not the best feeling with the bike which kind of left me not being able to push the way I wanted. In race one, after a bit of a sluggish start I managed to make a few good positions, as when I had some clear track was able to put some good laps together. I ended up struggling a little in the end just with the front tyre wear, but it was a positive day. Race two went in a similar way as I managed to get up to speed only after a few laps in, but our pace was not as good as on Saturday. I’ll keep pushing 100% and keep working for some good results to finish the season off. Thanks to my team and sponsors for all their ongoing support.”

Tom Edwards

“It was overall a challenging weekend for me. On day one we were able to make a good step from practice to Superpole and managed to qualifying further up the grid than in previous races. I felt good at the start of race one but ended up struggling with front-end grip, and then with a few laps to go I ended up crashing out of the points. In race two, my feeling was inconsistent throughout the encounter. We are close to finding where we need to be but couldn’t put our finger on it this weekend. Thanks to the team for their hard work and sorry to my sponsors and supporters, we will be back for redemption in Portugal!”

Luke Power

“It was a positive weekend overall where I learned a lot and improved my feeling with the bike which was important for me. Free Practice started well, and I made a big step in qualifying. My first two ‘push’ runs were fast enough to put me inside the top twenty and it’s a shame that on the last run I couldn’t improve due to traffic around me, but that’s how it goes sometimes. I was confident going into race one. I made a good start and made up quite a lot of places. I struggled a little to pass some of the riders in the group which affected the end position but in saying that I enjoyed the race long battle. For race two we made another step with the bike and improved my feeling. I still struggled to pass some of the riders in the group, but it was another fun fight. Working on this in the next races is my focus for the next rounds as I had good top fifteen pace in the final laps. I am content with the weekend overall and thank the team for all their hard work and thank everyone who supports me.”

Huertas remains at the top of the Championship standings, but Montella’s outstanding Sunday result now means he is in second place with only a 41-point difference. Yamaha rider Manzi remains in title contention with just a five-point difference to Montella.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Y Montella Duc 28m20.800 280,5 2 S Manzi Yam +1.907 276,9 3 J Navarro Duc +2.132 280,5 4 V Debise Yam +2.208 277,6 5 A Huertas Duc +2.789 282,0 6 T Booth-Amos Tri +4.078 278,4 7 M Schroetter MV +6.679 276,2 8 L Mahias Yam +7.040 276,9 9 F Corsi MV +7.439 279,8 10 G Van Straalen Yam +12.173 283,5 11 C Oncu Kaw +15.172 277,6 12 B Gomez Rus Kaw +18.843 279,8 13 S Corsi Duc +21.967 277,6 14 O Bayliss Duc +23.776 276,9 15 S Odendaal Tri +24.766 272,7 16 N Tuuli Duc +24.803 272,7 17 O Vostatek Tri +25.106 278,4 18 P Biesiekirski Duc +28.159 275,5 19 K Toba Hon +29.252 277,6 20 T Edwards Duc +29.435 275,5 21 J Cretaro Tri +29.656 270,7 22 L Power MV +30.005 274,8 23 F Fuligni Duc +32.432 279,1 24 Y Ruiz Yam +37.345 271,4 25 R De Rosa QJM +45.128 275,5 26 K Bin Pawi Hon +46.750 279,1 27 K Keankum Yam +1 Lap 274,1 Not Classified RET M Pons Yam 6 Laps 273,4 RET N Antonelli Duc 6 Laps 277,6 RET B Sofuuoglu MV 7 Laps 279,8 RET J Mcphee Tri 11 Laps 278,4 RET A Anuar Hon 14 Laps 274,8

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 370 2 Y Montella 329 3 S Manzi 324 4 V Debise 202 5 M Schroetter 188 6 J Navarro 175 7 F Caricasulo 163 8 G Straalen 140 9 N Tuuli 118 10 L Mahias 109 11 T Amos 104 12 C Oncu 92 13 B Sofuoglu 82 14 O Bayliss 72 15 J Mcphee 46 16 T Edwards 40 17 S Corsi 36 18 N Antonelli 34 19 O Vostatek 24 20 L Baldassarri 21 21 Y Ruiz 18 22 K Toba 15 23 A Sarmoon 13 24 L Ottaviani 12 25 C Perolari 9 26 L Porta 9 27 B Rus 8 28 P Biesiekirski 7 29 T Smits 6 30 L Power 6 31 T Toparis 6 32 A Diaz 6 33 S Odendaal 5 34 F Fuligni 3 35 M Brenner 3 36 M Pons 2 37 K Pawi 2 38 G Giannini 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

A collision between Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) and Indonesian rider Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) resulted in the race being red flagged after just 2 laps were completed. Pratama was attended to by medical professionals trackside before being transported to Hospital for further assessments by helicopter.

With a 7-lap race restart, and the original grid positions being resumed, it was #1 rider Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) who took the lead into Turn 1 ahead off Brazilian Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIM LA by MS Racing) and Pepe Osuna(DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team).

With just six laps remaining of Race 2, it was seven riders abreast going into turn 1 with current Championship leader Mahendra well within the fight, battling Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) and Buis for rostrum results. A brief spell at the front of the field for Yamaha’s Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) after an impressive overtake was short lived as Mahendra fought his way back to the front. Race 1 winner Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) fell out of the top 6 contention as he was penalised with a double long lap penalty for irresponsible riding close to the pit wall on the home straight.

With the top three riders crossing the line at the final flag, it was Julio García (KOVE Racing Team) and Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) who took fourth and fifth, with Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) riding to an impressive top 6 result.

Carter Thompson didn’t quite manage to match his Saturday performance but a top ten finish as a stand-in rider is nothing to be sneezed at and hints at the potential of the young Aussie. Despite finishing tenth, Thompson was only half-a-second behind the winner at the end of the seven-lap contest.

Carter Thompson

“Weekend didn’t quite go as planned with Race 2 finishing in P10. Wasn’t what I wanted for myself or the team but will take the positives out of it and move onto the final round in Jerez in a few weeks. Thanks to the team for everything, you guys really do put all your efforts into this and I really do appreciate it.”

With just two rounds remaining in the WorldSSP300 Championship battle, Mahendra claims some vital title points as he leads with 195 points to Veneman and Iglesias.

WorldSSP300 Race Two (Restarted) Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 M. GENNAI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 Winner 2 A. MAHENDRA INA Yamaha YZF-R3 0.006 3 J. OSUNA SAEZ ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 0.085 4 J. GARCIA GONZALEZ ESP Kove 321 RR-S 0.131 5 L. VENEMAN NED Kawasaki Ninja 400 0.159 6 G. MANSO BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 0.191 7 M. VANNUCCI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 0.220 8 J. BUIS NED KTM RC 390 R 0.260 9 A. TORRES DOMINGUEZ ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 0.373 10 C. THOMPSON AUS Kawasaki Ninja 400 0.529 11 M. GARCIA ESP Kove 321 RR-S 0.811 12 P. TONN GER KTM RC 390 R 0.911 13 B. IERACI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 0.985 14 S. MOUNSEY GBR Kawasaki Ninja 400 1.221 15 E. BARTOLINI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 1.540 16 H. MAIER BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 1.567 17 K. FONTAINHA BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 1.904 18 I. IGLESIAS BRAVO ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 4.148 19 F. NOVOTNY CZE Kawasaki Ninja 400 9.455 20 G. ZANNINI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 9.598 21 K. SABATUCCI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 9.644 22 R. BIJMAN NED Kawasaki Ninja 400 9.685 23 U. HIDALGO ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 9.715 24 R. TRAGNI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 9.903 25 I. BOLANO HERNANDE ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 11.159 —————–Not Classifed—————– RET D. MOGEDA ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET E. ERCOLANI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 2 Laps RET F. SEABRIGHT GBR Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET U. CALATAYUD ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 RET R. FERNANDEZ ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 RET G. PRATAMA INA Yamaha YZF-R3 RET M. GAGGI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Satya Mahendra 195 2 L Veneman 179 3 I Iglesias Bravo 163 4 M Gennai 131 5 J Buis 126 6 G Hendra Pratama 111 7 J Garcia Gonzalez 107 8 M Garcia 107 9 J Manuel Osuna Saez 86 10 D Mogeda 85 11 M Gaggi 81 12 E Bartolini 59 13 U Calatayud 58 14 B Ieraci 56 15 C Thompson 55 16 P Svoboda 53 17 D Salvador 40 18 M Vannucci 36 19 S Di Sora 34 20 P Tonn 31 21 G Manso 27 22 R Bijman 27 23 H Maier 25 24 F Seabright 16 25 E Ercolani 15 26 K Sabatucci 13 27 O Svendsen 10 28 A Torres Dominguez 10 29 E Cazzaniga 6 30 K Fontainha 6 31 D Czarkowski 5 32 R Tragni 3 33 S Mounsey 2 34 T Alonso 1 35 I Bolano Hernandez 1

R3 World Cup Race Two

Mallorca’s Marc Vich has been crowned the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup Champion after an incredibly tense race which saw the Top 6 riders over the line covered by just +0.379. Championship runner up Gonzalo Sanchez took the final win of the season.

The title fight came down to the final metres of Race 2 at Motorland Aragón and an incredible battle involving a huge group of riders made the winner impossible to call until the chequered flag.

Vich got away well, initially grabbing the holeshot at the front of the field, and although the 17-year-old could have played it safe to secure the crown with his 18-point lead, he fought hard to win. This was made tricky by the number of fast riders in the lead group who were all keen to take top spot at the final race of the season. An incident between wildcard Max Palmowski and Takumi Takahashi saw the latter go down, running into the back of Vich in the process. This plummeted the champion elect down to 12th, a position he would not win the title from if his season-long rival Sanchez finished in front. The 16-year-old rookie from Teruel who won last year’s R3 SuperFinale gave everything to get to the head of the pack and take the crown from Vich, but with the likes of Eduardo Burr, Mario Salles, Cameron Swain and Alessandro Di Persio swarming him it was no easy task.

In the closing laps Vich was able to show his steely focus and carefully carve his way back towards the front, eventually finishing the tense race in sixth place. This was enough to secure the title by three points. Sanchez came through to claim the final win of the 2024 season while Salles and Swain completed the podium.

Thanks to a fourth-place finish in Race 2, Italy’s Di Persio takes third position in the final championship standings behind the Spanish pairing. The rookie has shown great potential this season.

Marc Vich

“I didn’t really have a clear strategy for the race, just the obvious goal of winning the championship. There were a few moments of contact in the race, especially with Takumi’s crash, but I just tried to stay very focused and calm and think of it like any other race. I managed to catch the main group and I was incredibly happy because I knew from there the title was possible. It’s impossible to describe the feeling of becoming R3 World Cup champion, it’s been a huge dream for me and I want to say thank you to everybody who has made it possible. My ultimate dream is to be a rider in the WorldSBK class, and this has put me one step closer.”

Cameron Swain came on strong in the latter parts of the championship and finished on a high note with a podium at the season finale.

Cam Swain

“What an incredible end to my first world championship season! Today I finished P3 in the race which I am absolutely over the moon with happiness about. For me this was by far my best race to date, and what a wild last lap. This season I’ve learnt to race so much harder than before and believe I showed that today. Congratulations to Marc Vich on his championship win. You 100 per cent deserved it mate. To everyone in the Yamaha bLU cRU team, I thank you all so much for your help and support. You guys have made me such a better rider. Thank you so much to Troy Corser 11 for all of his help this season. He’s not only improved me as a rider, but also as a person. Huge thank you to Christophe Guyot from GMT94 Yamaha for supporting me and everyone in the WorldSBK. Lastly, thank you to everyone of my sponsors, my friends and family for all of your support and always believing in me.”

R3 World Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 G Sanchez Yam 20m04.687 199,6 2 M Salles Yam +0.074 197,8 3 C Swain Yam +0.294 201,9 4 A Di Periso Yam +0.349 200,0 5 E Burr Yam +0.349 201,9 6 M Vich Yam +0.379 197,1 7 D Nowak Yam +0.906 198,2 8 S Yamane Yam +0.959 199,3 9 P Anastasi Yam +1.026 200,4 10 M Borgelt Yam +1.321 195,3 11 D Krabacher Yam +1.407 199,6 12 N Zanin Yam +7.916 193,5 13 P Chompurat Yam +18.154 193,5 14 M Palmowski Yam +19.425 199,6 15 V Arnaud Yam +37.914 194,6 16 I Asavanund Yam +53.337 193,2 Not Classified RET I Schunselaar Yam 1 Lap 196,0 RET T Takahashi Yam 3 Laps 198,5

R3 World Cup Points