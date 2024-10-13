WorldSBK 2024 – Round 11

Estoril – Sunday

WorldSBK riders reflect on Estoril

In order of championship standing

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 473

“I am really happy today, especially with race two. We did not manage three wins this weekend, but almost, as it was very close in the Superpole race. There, I also used the race tyre because I thought that the Q tyre would drop at the end. I had incredible pace with the race tyre but when I saw the chequered flag I had lost the race. I was surprised that the Q tyre didn’t drop while my tyre started to spin a lot. Nicolo had a big advantage in the last corner and I kept fighting and it was very close. But we got good points for the championship and I won both long races. They are always more difficult because you need to manage the tyre and your pace. I did a very good job. To get the wins again after the big injury is really good for me and now we will see what happens at Jerez. I am pretty relaxed because I have a good points lead. I will just try to enjoy Jerez. I am not feeling stressed because I just need good results there. I don’t need to win at Jerez – and maybe I will win there, too. I know that Ducati is very strong there but we improved a lot after the test and I am ready to fight. if I just need a second position in the last race, that’s okay but I am focusing on winning again.”

Nicolò Bulega – 2nd in championship – 427

“I’m thrilled with the results this Sunday. In particular, I feel that this morning’s Superpole Race was one of my best races, not only this season. I am pleased to have extended the title fight to Jerez. I think it is an important result for a rookie”.

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd in championship – 356

“Unfortunately, in the Superpole Race, I had to deal with a starting position that wasn’t easy. However, the feeling was excellent during the race and allowed me to recover. In Race 2 I tried to keep the lead but when Toprak passed me it was impossible to keep up with his pace. I managed to get third position behind Nicolò without taking the slightest risk to overtake him and thus allow him to score some more points”.

Danilo Petrucci – 4th in championship – 291

“It was one of the toughest weekends of the season because we started very well on Friday, fighting for pole position, but from that moment on, I struggled a lot with acceleration problems coming out of the corners. In Race 1, I crashed while trying to stay with the leading group, and today, we didn’t have enough to do better. In any case, I’m very happy with the milestones we’ve reached together with the team. The season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but since my accident, I’ve learned to appreciate even more what I’ve achieved in my career and what I have. The team has always supported me, and today, we are here celebrating together. Now we can head to Jerez without pressure, aiming to finish the season in style and, hopefully, secure fourth place in the championship.”

Alex Lowes – 5th in championship – 285

“The Superpole race was good and we were on the harder option of rear tyre. I thought Danilo Petrucci’s tyre would drop a bit more, but it hooked up right to the end. That made it quite difficult, but I was happy with the speed we had in that race. To be in the top six round here was positive for us and I thought we could have done that again in Race Two. Vierge hit me on the first lap of the final race, after we arrived at T6. He was a lot faster than me, which means his braking markers were different. He braked earlier than I expected him to, which put me off a little bit. Then Iannone just ran me off the track. I was trying really hard not to go into the gravel but the back end just dropped in. My speed was good enough to fight for fourth place, which was positive. It’s a shame because I didn’t make a mistake today but Race Two got ruined by someone else. That’s how it is, so we will take the positive points and look forward to Jerez.”

Michael van der Mark – 6th in championship – 215

“It has been of course a difficult weekend after what happened this week. I want to thank the entire team and BMW for supporting me because it was tough but there was no pressure from them. I wanted to ride. Friday was a day to forget but yesterday was not so bad. In Superpole, I had a good feeling and I scored some good points in race one. But it was a difficult long race and I didn’t feel fantastic. The in today’s Superpole race, I didn’t have a good feeling at all. I tried really hard but it just didn’t work. So for race two it was about to calm down a bit and starting from P11 I managed to have a good start and a good race. I had a strong pace, it was a nice and long battle, especially at the end with Andrea Iannone. We are fighting for sixth in the championship so I really wanted to stay in front of him. The bike felt really good and it was nice to finish fifth in race two. Now I think everyone can’t wait to go to Jerez and to have a fantastic weekend there after we have seen what Toprak did this weekend, being pretty close to the ultimate dream of BMW, and I’ll be ready to support him as much as I can.”

Andrea Iannone – 7th in championship – 211

“There was good progression this weekend. Compared to yesterday we were able to make a step forward with the front for the Superpole Race and with the rear for Race 2. The important thing is that the feeling I had with the bike was one of the best of all the rounds. It’s a detail that highlights the evolution that has taken place during the year. We hope to have a good weekend in Jerez for the final round of the season.”

Andrea Locatelli – 8th in championship – 203

“In the end, we can take some real confidence from this weekend because we were always in the front group! We showed our potential again and pushed to get the maximum result like always, and we were really close to the podium. We fought a lot yesterday for this, again this morning in the Superpole Race where we finished P4, and then unfortunately in Race 2 I crashed at Turn 6 while in the front group. But, we can learn, understand what happened and maybe also find a solution. I want to keep this motivation and the good feeling going to the last race of the season and to try to do the maximum again. I want to say a big thanks to all my crew because they worked really hard this weekend. It was difficult from Friday with the tricky wet conditions, then we swapped yesterday wet to dry from Superpole to Race 1 – they did an amazing job and this morning they gave me back a good bike to achieve fourth in the Superpole Race which is something positive. Now we are looking forward to arriving in Jerez with this confidence and to try to do our best.”

Garrett Gerloff – 9th in championship – 159

“It has been a bit of a disappointing day today. I tried to do my best again to get into the top nine in the Superpole race to give me a better start position for the race two. I had a good race with Scott and Michael but in the end none of us finished in the top nine so I had to start from the back again. I had a really good start, I felt really good but then had a technical problem and wasn’t able to finish the race. It was unfortunate because I think it could have been a good day pointswise. But anyway, I only have a couple of days to prepare for the next one and I feel good.”

Remy Gardner – 10th in championship – 140

DNS / Injured

Xavi Vierge – 11th in championship – 125

“A solid Sunday after a difficult race yesterday. We worked really hard to try and use the data we had from the test to improve on our weak points from yesterday, basically lack of rear grip. The track wasn’t completely dry for this morning’s warm-up, so it was hard to tell if the changes were effective, but we trusted in our work and our data and decided to go ahead. This gave us a good base for the short race, allowing us to secure a good result and a better starting position for Race 2. In the first laps of the long race, I had some tough battles with other riders and a big moment through Turn 1 that caused me to drop to ninth. Since I was lapping at a similar pace to the others, it was hard to recover from that, but our pace was still stronger than yesterday. By maintaining a consistent rhythm, we were able to finish in the top six, which is always positive. A big thanks to the team; I’m happy with today and ready for Jerez with a clear idea of what we need to work on.”

Iker Lecuona – 12th in championship – 123

“When I look at the whole weekend, I have to be happy overall. We secured a podium and found good race pace with the tyres, both in the long races and the sprint, where we finished P8 this morning, despite being one of only four riders who didn’t use the “Q” tyre. In Race 2, I was able to make some great overtakes, climbing up to P4, or rather P5 before Locatelli crashed right in front of me. But I was feeling strong and fast, even faster than yesterday, as we made a small step forward with the electronics, which give us a little edge. I felt very comfortable, so I’m disappointed about the crash because I could easily manage the gap to Johnny and maintain a strong pace. I’m not sure if I would have caught Bautista and Bulega, but my goal was to stay as close as possible in case they started battling. I haven’t checked the data yet, but I think I made a small mistake. I had already felt a bit on the limit in Turn 6, so it was probably my error. Today wasn’t the day to make a mistake, but being where I was, close to the podium, I couldn’t just settle for fourth with ten laps still to go. I had to push. I’m disappointed about the crash and want to apologize to the team because they worked incredibly hard, and we had a strong weekend overall. But these things can happen in racing. Let’s focus on the next one!”

Jonathan Rea – 13th in championship – 115

“My day didn’t start so well in the Superpole Race, which meant P10 on the grid for Race 2 but it didn’t really matter because I made such a good start! The launch to 200kph was great and I forced a good track position in Turn 1. Iker came past me quite early, and just away from the podium group both he and Loka were on a similar rhythm to me. I pushed to stay on their pace and try to catch them, but suddenly I found myself all on my own after they went down and I was actually a bit nervous! Then I just tried to do my rhythm and backed off a little bit from riding on the limit because it was a long race, trying not to make any mistakes and understanding my Yamaha R1 as the race developed. P5 and P4 results in the long races is far and away our best weekend and something to build on. If we look at the progress I’ve made and the team has made in these last few rounds, coming back from injury in Aragon and to rebound here was certainly positive. We have reason to be optimistic, we can’t give up on this, and especially now at the end of the season we’re starting to see some fruits from all our labour. I really would love to carry on this kind of result, battling inside the top five again would be a good finish to our year. A solid weekend in Jerez is the aim next before getting stuck into the off-season.”

Scott Redding – 14th in championship – 101

“Sunday was not so bad, honestly. This morning in warm up, we had miserable track conditions so I just did an outlap and a start. The Superpole race was okay. I felt that I had good speed to get into the top ten. We were fighting a lot, especially over the last few laps. It was really nice so I enjoyed this race. In race two I pushed again to try to finish in the top ten. I didn’t feel as good as in the Superpole race but I felt a lot better than on the other days. I was fighting and in the middle of the race I had some good rhythm but then I destroyed the rear tyre a bit so the last corner was really taking a lot of my lap time away. But I’m reasonably happy because the beginning of the weekend was quite difficult and now we salvaged a better weekend.”

Axel Bassani – 15th in championship – 94

“A sunny Sunday in Estoril but the Superpole race was quite difficult. The pace at the beginning was not bad, and I was in ninth position. On the last three laps I had a little bit of a problem with my arms, as the bike started to feel a little bit too heavy. That was my pace set from then on so I finished in 12th position. Race Two was difficult from the beginning as I started to slide really hard with the rear. I tried to manage this and keep my best pace. We finished inside the top ten which was also good, as we took some points. Thanks to the team for a big job this weekend and now we go to Jerez for the final round of the year, which I hope to enjoy.”

Dominique Aegerter – 16th in championship – 84

“It was a challenging round after a long time off-racing, but I’m happy I was able to finish all the races and to show consistent pace. We kept improving each session and despite limited track time on dry, today was a good way to conclude the weekend. Our race pace was overall okay and although I’m not in optical physical condition, I felt ok on the bike and I was able to be strong for all the laps. I would like to thank everyone for the support in a demanding weekend, now I’ll try to rest a little bit to be back in a few days in Jerez to enjoy a strong season finale!”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

This weekend, we made a huge step toward the title. I’m incredibly proud of the entire team. You can feel that the pressure is building, and the team has done an outstanding job. On Toprak’s side, they remained calm, approaching each race with a lot of focus. Toprak rode extremely smartly. He had the championship in mind but kept pushing. For Mickey, it was a very tough and emotional weekend. He fought his way through the weekend very well and finished with a well-deserved top-five result. We are very proud of him. At the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, it was really unfortunate that Garrett had to retire in the last race. He was on his way to a top-five finish as well. On Scott’s side, we saw small steps in the right direction. He had a great Superpole race, where he secured a top-ten finish. I think we can head to Jerez with a lot of confidence now. We are excited for the season finale!”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“Estoril is a great race track that I think everyone in the championship enjoys coming back to – and it’s been the scene of some brilliant performances in the past for the team. We take significant positives from this weekend: one of our riders finishing in the top four or top five positions in each of the three races, front row and P4 in qualifying and very strong, fighting performances from both Jonathan and Loka. If we consider that unfortunately, Loka crashed out of podium contention in both long races and that Jonathan tipped off in the Superpole Race which put him back to tenth on the grid for Race 2, overall the potential shown and results are better still. Honestly nothing to really complain about with regards to any of the crashes – both riders are racing on the absolute limit and it can happen to anybody. The most important thing is that Pata Prometeon Yamaha, Jonathan and Andrea were competitive, fighting hard and building confidence as we go into the last race of the year in Jerez next weekend.”

WorldSBK Race Two

Having opted for a harder rear tyre on Saturday the focus of attention on the grid was whether Razgatlioglu would make a similar choice for the second full length race on Sunday. Higher track temperatures and more rubber on the asphalt meant that the World Championship leader opted to start the race on the same tyre choice as his rivals.

Razgatlioglu went on to claim the 56th win of his WorldSBK career but it wasn’t straight forward. In the early stages he dropped from second on the grid to fifth position. Having dispatched Rea, Locatelli and Bulega on consecutive laps Razgatlioglu then gave chase to the fast starting Bautista.

From the outside of the front row of the grid Bautista led the opening six laps before a mistake at Turn 6 opened the door for Razgatlioglu. Having ran wide Bautista was relegated to second position and within a couple of laps Bulega also cleared his team-mate.

Bautista settled into a rhythm behind his team-mate and the gap was constantly around the half second margin. Bautista, now out of title contention, played the rear gunner to his team-mate but was ready to pounce in case of a mistake. Bulega took the second place finish.

With fourth place, Jonathan Rea claimed his best result since the UK Round at Donington when he finished third. It was a lonely race for the six times World Champion as he finished over eight-seconds behind the podium and three-seconds clear of four rider battle for fifth.

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished fifth.

Danilo Petrucci’s seventh place finish, behind Team HRC rider Xavi Vierge, ensured that the Barni Spark rider clinched the Independent Riders Award for the season.

Razgatlioglu now holds a 46 point advantage over Bulega. With 62 points available next weekend at the Jerez finale. Ducati holds a 35 point lead in the Manufacturers Standings

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW 34m09.897 2 N Bulega Duc +3.866 3 A Bautista Duc +3.998 4 J Rea Yam +12.005 5 M Mark BMW +15.209 6 X Vierge Hon +15.792 7 D Petrucci Duc +16.914 8 A Iannone Duc +17.371 9 M Rinaldi Duc +19.129 10 A Bassani Kaw +19.966 11 S Redding BMW +22.007 12 A Lowes Kaw +22.067 13 D Aegerter Yam +31.487 14 B Ray Yam +31.882 15 I Lopes Hon +41.552 16 P Oettl Yam +42.305 17 L Bernardi Yam 1m06.825 Not Classified RET T Rabat Kaw 9 Laps RET I Lecuona Hon 12 Laps RET A Locatelli Yam 13 Laps RET G Gerloff BMW 17 Laps RET S Lowes Duc 19 Laps RET T Mackenzie Hon 19 Laps

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) out dragged Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) on the run to the finish line in the Tissot Superpole Race. After ten laps of frantic action Bulega claimed the victory by just 0.003s in the closest finish in WorldSBK history

Razgatlioglu, starting from pole position, opted for the harder SCX tyre for the Superpole Race. The Turkish star dropped to fourth on lap one after Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea bundled past him at Turn 9. Within a lap Razgatlioglu was back in front. He would hold that lead until the final metres when Bulega came past

Bulega timed his move to perfection. Taking advantage of his softer SCQ rear tyre he rode a perfect race to claim the fourth victory of his rookie season. Bulega, spent the majority of the race on Toprak’s rear wheel and from Lap 3 he pursued his rival with the gap never more than half a second.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Duc 16m10.735 323,4 2 T Razgatlioglu BMW +0.003 319,5 3 A Bautista Duc +4.253 328,3 4 A Locatelli Yam +5.623 319,5 5 D Petrucci Duc +7.161 321,4 6 A Lowes Kaw +7.192 320,5 7 X Vierge Hon +8.157 323,4 8 I Lecuona Hon +9.672 324,3 9 A Iannone Duc +11.822 324,3 10 S Redding BMW +12.345 321,4 11 G Gerloff BMW +12.613 325,3 12 A Bassani Kaw +13.575 320,5 13 M Mark BMW +13.772 321,4 14 M Rinaldi Duc +14.264 319,5 15 S Lowes Duc +15.051 318,6 16 D Aegerter Yam +15.432 315,8 17 T Rabat Kaw +15.542 325,3 18 B Ray Yam +18.018 315,8 19 T Mackenzie Hon +21.003 318,6 20 I Lopes Hon +24.271 314,0 21 P Oettl Yam +24.714 314,0 22 J Rea Yam +27.011 315,8 23 L Bernardi Yam +39.701 305,9

WorldSBK Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 473 2 N Bulega 427 3 A Bautista 356 4 D Petrucci 291 5 A Lowes 285 6 M Mark 215 7 A Iannone 211 8 A Locatelli 203 9 G Gerloff 159 10 R Gardner 140 11 X Vierge 125 12 I Lecuona 123 13 J Rea 115 14 S Redding 101 15 A Bassani 94 16 D Aegerter 84 17 M Rinaldi 73 18 S Lowes 48 19 N Spinelli 25 20 T Rabat 22 21 B Ray 13 22 A Delbianco 10 23 T Mackenzie 7 24 P Oettl 5 25 M Pirro 3 26 M Reiterberger 3 27 I Lopes 2

WorldSSP Race Two

A third win of the season saw Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) keep his feint title hopes alive in the Superport class. The Italian rider heaped the pressure on Yari Montella throughout the race and on Lap 10 the Barni Spark Racing Team rider crashed out of the lead and out of championship contention.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) racing for the first time with the chance to wrap up the Supersport title finished the race in second position. Having started from the front row the Spanish rider ran wide into Turn 1 and dropped to fifth position at the end of the opening tour. He would recover to claim second position behind Manzi and a critical 20 points.

Montella’s mistake, at Turn 7, elevated a fight between Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) to one for the final step on the podium. On the final lap both riders set their fastest laps of the race but it was Debise who held sway to claim the sixth podium of his season by just two-tenths of a second.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) capped off a very impressive debut weekend with a fifth place finish. The Dutch rider started from sixth position and spent the 18 lap race in the second group battling with Debise and Mahias.

Huertas holds a 45 point lead in the standings from Manzi. Five points at the final round of the season will guarantee the World Championship to the Spaniard.

Stefano Manzi – P1

“Yesterday was a disappointing race but we made a big step forward this morning in the warm-up session. I felt very good on the bike and I knew something could happen during the race. When you have that feeling, it gives you confidence. After Turn 1, I was already in second place and Yari was setting a very fast pace. In the end, he made a mistake and went out. I saw that I had a gap of 1.5s to Adrian. In the end this is a great result. I’m quite happy to keep the championship alive for the last round.”

Tom Edwards was the only one of the three Australians to finish the race on Sunday.

Tom Edwards – P18

“After the FP crash and despite the pain, we still managed to take part in the Superpole session and set a decent lap-time. Unfortunately I couldn’t gather much experience in race one: rubbing fairings with another rider caused me to close the throttle and unfortunately the rider behind me had nowhere else to go and ran into me. With all the soreness, I still tried to do my best in race two, but it was clear that I wasn’t able to ride at a pace that could allow me to battle for points. We did all we could in what was a complicated an unlucky weekend, but obviously we’re not happy, so we’ll try to make amends in Jerez.”

Oli Bayliss – DNF

“On Friday we were able to do a decent Superpole, despite going for the hard tyre option which didn’t pay off in the end but given the mixed track conditions we preferred to go with the safer choice. Race one was quite annoying because I made too many mistakes at the start and lost a lot of time. I managed to find some good speed from halfway point onwards, but felt like we weren’t battling for the positions we should have been in. Not much to say about race two: I had a good start but was taken out at turn four in the opening lap. We need to get better in qualifying to have a better chance to avoid all of the early drama in the race. Thanks to the team for their hard work and sorry to them and my supporters. We’ll give it another go at Jerez.”

Luke Power – DNF

“Overall a positive yet unsatisfying weekend. I started well on Friday finishing eighth overall in wet conditions despite a small crash mid-way through the session. Confident going into qualifying our strategy was compromised by the unpredictable weather which left me P22 on the grid. Saturday morning warm up was again wet but topping my first world championship session was incredible and a great start to the day. Unfortunately, the race wasn’t meant to be. After being hit by numerous riders my fairing was broken resulting in me being forced to stop on safety grounds. Nevertheless, I was confident of a strong Sunday. I found a much better feeling with the bike in the warm up on Sunday morning and was looking forward to fighting for points in race two. However, after being tagged in the second corner, I went down which ended my race pretty much before it had begun. This is not the first time that my race has been ruined by other riders’ careless manoeuvres, and for both my races in Estoril to be over so early is both frustrating and annoying. My team and I will regroup and come out fighting to end the year in style in Spain.”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S Manzi Yam 30m13.035 264,1 2 A Huertas Duc +2.506 270,0 3 V Debise Yam +4.103 267,3 4 L Mahias Yam +4.351 266,7 5 B Bendsneyder MV +7.670 261,5 6 F Caricasulo MV +9.355 268,7 7 G Van Straalen Yam +12.056 264,7 8 B Sofuoglu Yam +14.803 261,5 9 J Navarro Duc +14.973 259,0 10 M Schroetter MV +15.182 266,0 11 S Corsi Duc +20.935 269,3 12 O Vostatek Tri +22.634 263,4 13 Y Ruiz Yam +22.644 268,7 14 N Antonelli Duc +24.475 266,0 15 L Baldassarri Tri +24.926 259,0 16 R De Rosa QJM +35.604 262,1 17 K Bin Pawi Hon +36.083 261,5 18 T Edwards Duc +1m01.986 264,7 19 K Keankum Yam +1m03.948 259,6 20 M Pons Yam +1m15.896 255,9 21 G Ribeiro Yam +1m39.231 246,0 22 G Moreno Kaw 4 Laps 259,6 Not Classified NC K Toba Hon 1’29.803 262,8 RET Y Montella Duc 8 Laps 266,7 RET A Anuar Hon 17 Laps 259,6 RET T Booth-Amos Tri / 260,9 RET O Bayliss Duc / 268,7 RET L Power MV / 264,7

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 410 2 S Manzi 365 3 Y Montella 354 4 V Debise 218 5 M Schroetter 204 6 F Caricasulo 184 7 J Navarro 182 8 G Straalen 156 9 L Mahias 135 10 N Tuuli 118 11 T Amos 105 12 B Sofuoglu 96 13 C Oncu 92 14 O Bayliss 76 15 S Corsi 50 16 J Mcphee 46 17 T Edwards 40 18 N Antonelli 36 19 O Vostatek 33 20 L Baldassarri 22 21 Y Ruiz 21 22 B Bendsneyder 19 23 K Toba 17 24 A Sarmoon 13 25 L Ottaviani 12 26 P Biesiekirski 10 27 C Perolari 9 28 L Porta 9 29 B Rus 8 30 T Smits 6 31 L Power 6 32 T Toparis 6 33 A Diaz 6 34 S Odendaal 5 35 F Fuligni 3 36 M Brenner 3 37 M Pons 2 38 K Pawi 2 39 G Giannini 1

WorldWCR Race Two

After scoring seven podiums in nine races, Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) achieved her first WorldWCR race win on Sunday, snatching victory from championship leader Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) across the line in a WorldWCR race 2 that didn’t disappoint.

Determined to recoup valuable championship points, Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) moved straight into the lead when the race began, with polesitter Sara Sanchez hot on her heels. With the pair soon joined by Carrasco and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha), it was this quartet of riders who took turns out front, exchanging places through almost every corner of this 12-lap showdown.

As Sanchez celebrated her maiden win, Carrasco and Herrera joined her on the rostrum, able to console themselves with another solid podium finish.

Having banked another 45 points this weekend, Ana is the Estoril round’s highest points scorer. Earning a tenth consecutive podium today, the Spaniard now holds an 18-point lead in the championship standings over Herrera, with one round left to run.

Third in Saturday’s Race 1, a tenacious Neila ran with the frontrunners from start to finish today, missing out on third by just 0.146 of a second to finish P4.

Also deserving of an honourable mention today are Italian Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team), who ran with the frontrunners early on before ably managing the second half of the race to secure P5, and Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) who ran a consistent albeit rather solitary race to conclude sixth.

American Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team), Mexican Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA), Chilean Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) and Czech rider Adela Ourednickova (DaftMotoracing by Smrz) all boosted their respective points tallies by rounding out the top ten.

Tayla Relph (Tayco Motorsport) unfortunately went down on lap four while lying sixth and pushing hard in quest to chase down the frontrunners and crash that party.

A difficult weekend for Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) ended prematurely after she crashed on lap 7.

Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) served a long lap penalty in today’s race after receiving a sanction for irresponsible riding in Saturday’s Race 1. Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) was unfit to compete in Race 2 after a crash in Race 1.

The fastest lap of the race was a 1m49.872 by Carrasco, the only rider in the 49s. Herrera next quickest on 1m50.040 ahead of race winner Sanchez who recorded a best of 1m50.121. Neila’s best a 1m50.157 and Ponziani’s quickest a 1m50.645. No other rider dipped into the 1m50s bracket.

With three riders still in with a shot at the championship title, the WorldWCR season finale will play out over the weekend of 18-20 October at the Jerez Circuit in Spain. With one round left to run, Carrasco (208 points) now holds an 18-point lead in the standings. Herrera (190) and Sanchez (166) are the only riders still in with a mathematical chance of challenging Ana for the title at Jerez. Australian Tayla Relph looks pretty secure in seventh place on the leaderboard.

P1 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“I’m very happy, a difficult weekend finishes with a win! Yesterday we had a very tough race with the long lap penalty but today I had good feeling with the bike and was able to push hard from start to finish. I saw my opportunity to pass Ana on the last lap, and was able to make it work and take the win today. I want to say thank you to the whole team and my family, and now we go to Jerez, where I want to try and do it again. I think the Jerez track can be a good circuit for me, but also for the other Spaniards of course, but we will do our best.”

P2 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“The four of us had a crazy battle today; it was a very close-run thing. I hung back a little at first, in third or fourth position, as I didn’t want to risk any mistakes or accidents. Then I pushed hard over the last few laps and decided to try and get into the lead on the last lap. In the end I just missed out on victory, but I have to be happy anyway as it was almost a perfect weekend, I got pole and the Race 1 win, and then second today as well as the fastest lap. I want to say a big thank you to the team and all the sponsors; it’s been a great weekend. As for the championship, there are still 50 points available, so we need to keep pushing and avoid mistakes; we’re closer than we were but we need to try and win at least one race in Jerez. I’ve never won at Jerez actually, so I’d love to be able to achieve that next weekend.”

P3 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I’m happy to be on the podium again but I wanted to win of course. It was a difficult race; I hoped to manage it better to be honest but struggled particularly with the last corner. I’ve been suffering with neck pain this weekend and that has made things difficult. I tried to do my best in both races but have lost points overall. We will continue to fight to the end as I can still win; I just need to keep working and pushing. Now we head to Jerez, a track we all know very well. I really want to finish the season pain-free and be able to enjoy the final weekend, battling until the end.”

WorldWCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S Sanchez Yam 22m1.343 217,7 2 A Carrasco Yam +0.032 222,2 3 M Herrera Yam +0.164 215,1 4 B Neila Yam +0.310 218,6 5 R Ponziani Yam +10.596 219,5 6 P Ruiz Yam +16.696 214,3 7 M Dobbs Yam +32.448 216,0 8 A Madrigal Yam +32.590 216,9 9 I Carreno Yam +32.637 220,9 10 A Ourednickova Yam +44.583 224,5 11 A Sibaja Yam +49.729 216,9 12 O Ongaro Yam +56.583 214,7 13 R Yochay Yam +56.599 218,2 14 J Hanks-Elliott Yam +56.670 218,6 15 E Bondi Yam +56.843 219,5 16 L Michel Yam +59.139 219,1 17 S Varon Yam +1m00.224 215,1 18 L Kemmer Yam +1m08.200 216,0 19 L Hirano Yam +1m27.033 217,3 20 R Peixoto Yam 1 Lap 207,7 Not Classified RET J Howden Yam 5 Laps 215,6 RET T T Yam 8 Laps 217,7

WorldWCR Championship Points