ASBK 2024

Round Five – Phillip Island

Team Reports

Listed in order of receipt

Penrite Racing

Penrite Racing’s Cameron Dunker and Max Stauffer faced tough conditions at Phillip Island during Round Five of the Australian Superbike series, with both riders only finishing one race each, coming away with 13th and 14th overall, respectively.

As typical for the Island, heavy rain poured down during Friday’s setup, leaving the track soaked and slippery for Saturday morning’s practice. With the track too wet for the team to participate in Practice One, valuable time was lost that could have been used to fine-tune the bikes ahead of Qualifying later in the day.

Both riders showed steady improvement throughout the remaining practice sessions, with Stauffer clocking a 1:33.841 (P9) in session two and 1:33.014 (P10) in session three. Dunker recorded times of 1:33.908 (P10) in FP2 and 1:33.902 (P9) in session three. Qualifying saw Stauffer place himself in 9th on the grid, with a best time of 1:31.956, while Dunker qualified in 10th with a 1:32.192.

Race one got off to a rough start with cold and windy conditions. Dunker suffered a mechanical issue at the start and had to retire, leading to a disappointing DNF. Stauffer however flew the flag for Penrite Racing and his strong start saw him move into 5th. After clocking 320km down the straight he ran wide at turn one and he dropped back into 7th place where he ultimately finished.

Race two brought even more challenges as rain fell as riders headed out to pit lane, prompting a frantic switch to wet settings after a delay was called and a wet race declared. Once racing got underway, both riders managed respectable starts under the tough heavy rain conditions. Stauffer pushed hard, battling for 3rd place for much of the race. Unfortunately, on the final lap at turn four, he high-sided and crashed heavily, sliding off the track and suffering suspected injuries. He was taken to the medical team for treatment and was unable to finish the race.

Dunker, however, pushed through the difficult conditions and delivered a commendable 5th-place finish, a solid result for the 16-year-old.

Penrite Racing looks forward to recovering from this tough weekend and heading into One Raceway, Goulburn, NSW, on October 4-6 stronger and ready for redemption.

Cameron Dunker

“It was an up-and-down weekend here at Phillip Island, for round five of ASBK. Unfortunate to have a mechanical in race one, but I think we salvaged the day a little bit in this wet race to come 5th. I would have liked to have been closer to the front but we are improving in the wet on the Superbike so I’m happy with that. My teammate Max had a rough race two and we hope he makes a speedy recovery, we are waiting to know how he’s going, I saw him after the race in medical and he’s in good spirits considering. Thanks to the team and all our sponsors for supporting us, and we look forward to the next round at One Raceway in Goulburn.”

Max Stauffer

“Tough weekend from start to finish for me. Never really got comfortable with the bike qualifying in P9. The races were also tough. I finished race 1 in 7th place. For race two the rain had set in and unfortunately battling for third position on the last lap I had a high side and have broken six ribs and a collapsed lung. I’m on the road to recovery and looking forward to getting with my Penrite Racing Superbike Team again.

Thanks for everyone’s hard work, I’ll put it all together soon.”

DesmoSport Ducati

Broc Pearson has secured his first Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) race win at Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit aboard the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R as the Gold Coast-based rider took second overall once again and continues his charge up the championship leader board to now sit third in the championship.

Ben Henry

“Our weekend started strong, with Broc picking right back up where we left off in Morgan Park with strong times in the practice sessions, but Quaifying just didn’t quite go to plan for us. Broc set his fastest lap of the weekend, but the reality is, he had a little bit more in the tank, but lost track position and some momentum before running out of time. In race one, a switch failed momentarily as Broc launched, forcing him to restart the bike and raced through the field, setting strong and consistent lap times, before finally showing his true potential in race two. Two strong starts in a row to take the lead immediately after a red flag on the first opening lap, and he then controlled the speed of the race from the front and upped the pace when he was challenged to take the win. I’m proud of him for the way he’s grown as a rider and I’m so happy that we have been able to get this win together today.”

Broc Pearson

“We’ve had a pretty good weekend overall really, fast out of the box on Saturday morning, although we probably didn’t execute Qualifying as well as we could have, I had a lot of confidence going into the two races that I would be able to move forward through the field. The technical issue as I launched in race one threw a spanner in the works there and I had to fight my way back from dead last. For the second race, rain fell as we were about to head out, but we were prepared for it, so I just went for it. Twice in a row, I got off the line really well and led the way for essentially the whole race. It got a bit tricky to gauge just how fast I could push in the cold, wet and miserable conditions, but when a few riders started to come up on me, I put my head down to win by around a second. I’m so glad to get my first ASBK win with DesmoSport, the team work so hard day-in and day-out to give me the best opportunity and I’m happy I can reward everyone with a win today.”

DesmoSport Ducati now sets their sights on the rejuvenated One Raceway (Wakefield Park) for round 6 of the ASBK in Goulburn at the start of October. Troy Herfoss is set to race back in the US at COTA next weekend, while DesmoSport Ducati will return to Phillip Island for a private day on-track prior to MotoGP, before heading to Goulburn a day early as the entire ASBK paddock gets their first look at the venue on Thursday prior to the event officially kicking off.

Yamaha Racing Team

The Yamaha Racing Team experienced the full range of conditions only Phillip Island can produce in a challenging weekend for the team that has left them frustrated and out for redemption at the final two rounds.

In a condensed two day format that kept everyone busy, conditions went from sunny, cold and windy to wet, cold and windy across the weekend and as a result, the Superbike division had one dry and one wet race and the YRT riders a heap of work to do with two rounds remaining in the ASBK Championship.

Mike Jones finished fifth for the round and was disappointed he couldn’t make the most of his riding over the weekend. Jones qualified in fifth and with the top 10 all within a second, the racing was set to be tight in the opening 11 lap race.

But his plans of getting to the front early went out the window as he was shuffled back through the field on the opening lap. He regained his positions quickly and then was engaged in a race long four rider battle for the final spot on the podium. He made a last lap lunge to snare third but ultimately ran wide and gave up a couple of positions to cross the line in sixth.

Race two and just as the field was about to ride onto the track, the rain came in and it was delayed as officials declared it a wet race. It was off with the slicks and on with the wets and swap to the wet settings before hitting the track. Jones was tentative on the opening laps as he tip-toed his way around the track. It wasn’t until the last few laps he back to find his pace on the drenched circuit and was able to move forward to finish seventh.

His 6-7 results gave him fifth for the round and while he remains second in the championship chase, he lost valuable points to Josh Waters in the championship standings.

“I felt like my riding was better here this weekend as Phillip Island as long been a track that I have struggled with,” Jones begins. “I felt I made some gains in certain areas of the track and my times were a lot more competitive than they have been here previously.

“But it didn’t show in the results and that’s disappointing. In race one, I was trying to make things happen and move forward but ran wide and lost a position or two on the last lap and then the last race in the rain was just survival. I need to be better at riding in the wet and slippery conditions and something I need to work on,” Jones ends.

Cru Halliday finished right behind his team-mate in the round standings in sixth place with 4-10 results. Halliday has proven to be fast at the Island circuit and the weekend started out no differently when he charged to P2 ibn qualifying and well placed for the two, points paying races.

The opening leg saw Halliday pushed back to fifth on the opening lap, before fighting his way back into third by the end of lap two. He maintained that position for the majority of the race, but his rear tyre was copping a beating, and he came under attack in the closing stages. He fended them off as best he could and despite a lack of rear grip, he managed to hang on to fourth place by race end.

The wet race proved challenging for Halliday and commented afterwards he just couldn’t get any feel or confidence on the slippery surface and decided to play it safe then risk going down. A few mistakes early cost him several positions and then he dropped into damage control to coast across the finish line in 10th place.

“It wasn’t a good weekend for me,” Halliday states. “It started well, and I felt my speed with good and that was the case in qualifying but in the first race, I could feel the tyre going and I felt I was at my limit given the condition of it.

“Race two was just a disaster. I felt terrible, like I was riding on ice. The other guys seemed to be getting around ok, so it was me, but I just couldn’t push the speed at all as every time I did, I felt like I was about to go down.

“It wasn’t the round we were after and I owe the team one. They worked hard all weekend in tough conditions, so I need to bounce back at the next round and give them a result they deserve,” he said.

Round six of the championship moves to the freshly upgraded One Raceway Circuit in Goulburn. Mike Jones holds down second place, about 30 points behind the championship leader, While Halliday has slipped to fourth and will be out to get himself back into the top three in the championship.

RaceDNA Motorsports

Round five of the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) at Phillip Island saw RaceDNA Motorsports solidify its podium reputation with Calvin Moylan earning two top-three finishes, amidst a range of positive results from other riders on the team.

A unique two-day format was used at this round, with practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday, before racing on Sunday. No Friday track-action placed an added emphasis on swiftly getting up to speed.

Saturday morning’s practice commenced with drying and cold conditions producing a slippery circuit. In the Supersport 300 class, Queensland’s Casey Middleton concluded practice second-fastest, while Moylan was seventh and Georgia Stephens finished 22nd.

Conditions improved for qualifying and Moylan secured P7 on the grid for Sunday’s races, notably posting the second-fastest time (1m49.816s) in the second session.

Middleton joined Moylan on the third row of the grid in P8, while Stephens smashed her PB on her way to 22nd.

Race one on Sunday morning saw both Moylan and Middleton feature right at the front of the leading group.

With one and a half laps to go, it was a commanding RaceDNA Motorsports 1-2 with Moylan and Middleton at the front of the field, before the red flags came out to bring a premature end to the bout.

The results were taken back to the lap before the red flag, with Moylan – who posted the fastest lap of the race – classified second, and Middleton fourth. Meanwhile, Stephens took the checkers in P22.

Middleton and Moylan both showed plenty of potential in race two, with Middleton enjoying a stint in P1 before a hectic last lap saw him shuffled back to P7, one spot ahead of Moylan in eighth who also led during the race. Stephens continued to lower her times on her way to P21.

The heavens opened ahead of race three and the drenched track continues added an extra challenge for riders in the final outing of the weekend.

Moylan adapted to the conditions well and secured a comfortable third place, while Stephens recovered from an off-track excursion to finish P18. Middleton was unable to complete the bout, but overall it was another promising weekend for RaceDNA Motorsports in the Supersport 300 category.

Calvin Moylan

“Philip island treated me really well, wasn’t expecting anything special from this round as it’s not my best track at all. Was really happy with qualifying in P7, only 0.6 off pole, as my goal was to be on the front three rows. Race one was a race to remember. I got off to a bad start but managed to make my way through the pack and to the lead. The race ended due to a red flag which put me P2, 0.047 seconds from the win. Race two went really well, managed to lead and stay in the top three for most of the race, but on the last lap I got swamped before the line and dropped from 3rd to 8th. Before the final race, the rain came down and the race was wet. I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the set-up, but I had to suck it up and put my head down and managed to get P3. Super happy with this weekend and super happy with the improvements in my riding ability.”

Casey Middleton

“Had a decent weekend at The Island. The end result was not what I wanted but overall it was a great team effort. I was strong in practice but in qualifying I couldn’t find the times I needed. Sunday rolled around and I got great starts in all the races but the first race got red-flagged and that put me 4th. In the second race, I had a good slipstream lined up for the run to the line but got swamped into turn nine and ended up 7th. The third race was wet and had a good start but I was forced to retire from the race.”

Georgia Stephens

“Day one at The Island was very positive for myself with PB’s and getting used to the track again. The support from my family and team was empowering and gave me that push to keep chipping away at my goals! Day two was also a good day with positive times and the last race was definitely interesting with torrential rain. I was very happy with how race three was going until I managed to save a massive highside going up Lukey Heights, which put me in the grass and gravel. I was fortunate enough to remount safely onto the track and finish the race! Overall not the results I wanted but I’m happy with my progression on the bike and to be coming home in one piece again this time.”

In the Supersport category, Brandon Demmery was the sole representative for RaceDNA Motorsports as Callum Barker was forced to miss the round due to injuries sustained at a club event prior.

Demmery and the team opted to sit out the first practice session in wet conditions, before concluding FP2 in ninth position.

Come qualifying, a solid Q1 saw Demmery provisionally P9 on the grid with a 1m37.821s. Brando improved in Q2 to a 1m37.239, ultimately ending up 12th on the grid.

In race one on Sunday morning, Demmery was strong in the opening half of the race and worked his way forward to P8. In the closing stages, he slipped back to P11, narrowly missing out on the top 10.

Race two was re-started after an early incident, and Demmery featured as high as P5 before ultimately concluding the bout in 10th position. With two rounds remaining, Brandon is just 19 points shy of a top-six position in the championship standings, currently ranked 11th.

The sixth round of the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) takes place at One Raceway, NSW, between 4-6 October.

Brandon Demmery

“A decent weekend all things considered – the shortened weekend and having to make our decision on tyre choice before qualifying made it fairly challenging. Practice wasn’t ideal due to the rained-out first session and set-up in FP2, but we made some really good changes to the bike for qualifying. I still ended up a bit disappointed in 12th which is purely on me because I ruined my last two flying laps with mistakes. Race one was a bit of a challenge, we had decent pace at the start but struggled with rear grip late on so I ended up losing a few spots late in the race. Race two things looked really good early, I managed to avoid all the chaos and was up to 5th in the early stages. However, because the track temp dropped we were on the wrong tyre so lost grip and went backwards very quickly. Got to thank the whole RaceDNA team and SureFlight for their efforts. While I leave a bit disappointed because we definitely were capable of much better results, it was still a very positive weekend. We learned heaps and I think we are heading in a really good direction with the bike.”

Jason Whitehead (RaceDNA Motorsports Team Owner)

“To make it five from five rounds this year where we’ve scored a race podium is incredible. I’m really proud of the way Calvin rode this weekend in both wet and dry conditions, a big credit to both him and everyone in the team. Casey showed plenty of promise but was just a little unlucky, while Georgia continued to take positive steps forward. In the Supersport class, we gained some valuable mileage and data as we continue to learn as much as possible during our first year in the category. We really appreciate Brandon’s efforts and know the best is yet to come.”

Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech

Josh Waters and the Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech Team have extended their ASBK championship lead with a round victory for round 5 held at Phillip Island held over the weekend 7-8 September.

Queenslander Harrison Voight once again joined the Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech Team for this pivotal round, and with only limited practice for the two-day meeting both riders got straight to work on their Ducati V4R’s.

Successful practice in perfect Phillip Island conditions saw both riders enter the qualifying sessions confident of strong results, both moving directly to the second session to determine the top twelve positions on the grid. The Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech team worked through their plan allowing both riders to secure front row grid positions, Josh on Pole and Harry with his best Phillip Island performance in third.

Josh and Harry both got away swiftly at the start of race one and were first and second into the iconic turn one. By the completion of lap one Josh and Harry and the Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducti V4R’s had built a lead of one second over Glenn Allerton, by lap three that lead was over two seconds. Josh continued to lead until Harry made a bid for the lead at turn four on lap seven. Despite Josh setting a slightly faster lap time on the final lap he was not able to get past Harry who was inch perfect to take his first ever ASBK Superbike race win and another one-two finish for the Onyabike McMartin Racing with K-Tech Team, the third this year.

The second race finally got underway in wet, wild and windy conditions after a weather delay and a red flag stoppage. Josh got a good start from pole position but slotted back into the pack in sixth just getting a feel for the tricky track conditions before moving forward to third on lap three, then second a lap later to begin a challenge for the race win.

Closing in on the back of race leader Broc Pearson, also Ducati V4R mounted, Josh reduced the gap before taking the lead on lap eight. Not to be denied his first ever race win Broc threw caution to the wind to retake the lead on the final lap and with a solid points haul and round win in sight Josh took the chequered flag in second position to extend his championship lead.

Josh Waters now leads the 2024 title race by an increased margin of twenty-nine points over Mike Jones.

“Overall, a good weekend, to qualify on pole and to be very strong in all conditions and win the round” commented round winner Josh Waters. “I gained more points for the championship which was my main focus for the weekend. A huge thank you to the Onyabike McMartin Racing Team with K-Tech team and all of our sponsors for all their hard work across the weekend”.

“It was a busy weekend, and I am very happy to have extended the lead in the championship” said Team Owner Craig McMartin. “Both Josh and Harry rode extremely will in sometimes very tricky conditions and the team worked really hard all weekend to get the bikes ready over for each race, I really appreciate their hard work and dedication”.

Addicted to Track

Mark McGregor – Team Owner

“The much-anticipated standalone Philip Island round 5, where the entire team put in a huge effort that we are super proud of – and it showed across the team for our best results for the season.”

SBK – two riders for this round, with Pops Edwards #37 sitting this one out.

Ant West #13 – We started the weekend strong with Westy at the top of the time sheets in free practice, Quali in P10 was a setback after not getting clear track but we had good pace for Race 1 finishing in P8 and the heavens opened for Race 2 where Westy took a well-deserved P3 podium and P4 for the round. With a taste for the top of the sheets, Westy will be one to watch at Round 6 next month.

RyanYanko #82 – After a slow start to the weekend and a huge effort from the Addicted to Track team to get me out on track we finished qualifying in 15th.

We managed to finish race 1 in 12th and a very wet and windy race 2 in 8th position getting pipped on the line by .048. That gave us a top 10 finish overall for the weekend in 9th.

SS600 – three riders this weekend with regulars Jack #33 and Cooper #57 joined by Luca Durning #12 joining the team again from across the ditch in preparation for his upcoming NZSBK domestic season

Jack Favelle #33 – continues to edge forward in a tough field of SS600 riders, Qualified in P7, and raced smart to bring home a pair of P5 results giving Jack a P4 for the round – podiums are not far away for the hard working 18 year old.

Cooper Rowntree #57 – continual improvement for Cooper again this weekend, Qualified P18 and raced well to bring home P16 & P14 for a P15 overall. Cooper continues to gel with the team with his first season on a Yamaha R6

Luca Durning #12 – after a year away from Phillip Island it was a tough ask for Luca to get upto speed in the fast SS600 grid; Qulaified P15 and had a great Race 1 to bring home P12. Unfortunatley Luca got caught up in a racing incident and missed the restart of Race 2 which scored him at P19 for the round.

GT Racing

Following a successful test at Eastern Creek, the GT Racing team approached the two-day event at Phillip Island with confidence. Although practice and qualifying presented challenges, the team worked well together, securing a spot for Glenn on the second row of the grid in 6th place with a lap time of 1:31.8.

In the morning warm-up, Glenn showed strong performance, starting Race 1 from third position. He engaged in a battle for the final podium spot but ultimately finished in fifth place. Despite this, his performance, especially towards the end of the race on worn tires, demonstrated significant speed.

Race 2 was marked by torrential rain and high winds. Glenn made another great start, moving into second place early on. It turned into a gruelling race of attrition, with numerous crashes and retirements. Glenn finished in fourth position but secured a third place overall for the weekend.

Looking ahead, we are excited for the next round of ASBK at the revamped One Raceway just outside Goulburn, a personal favorite track of Glenn’s. The track’s recent overhaul promises a fresh start for everyone.

Glenn Allerton

“Going into the race weekend, I felt confident with the bike after testing at Eastern Creek. Unfortunately, that feeling didn’t fully translate to the track at Phillip Island, partly due to the strong winds and gusts we experienced all weekend. My dry race pace was promising, especially towards the end, and the overall performance was solid.

“The wet race was one of the toughest I’ve faced in a long time. It felt extremely slippery, and the wind made high-speed corners particularly challenging.

“It’s great to have made it onto the podium overall for the weekend and to reward the team for their hard work. I’m really looking forward to the next round at the new One Raceway in Goulburn.”

Phillip Island Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Waters Duc 1 20 20 41 2 B Pearson Duc 12 25 37 3 G Allerton BMW 16 17 33 4 A West Yam 13 18 31 5 M Jones Yam 15 14 29 6 C Halliday Yam 17 11 28 7 H Voight Duc 25 25 8 P Hardwick Kaw 8 15 23 9 R Yanko Duc 9 13 22 10 M Walters Apr 10 9 19 11 A Senior Yam 6 12 18 12 A Sissis Yam 18 18 13 C Dunker Yam 16 16 14 M Stauffer Yam 14 14 15 C Holding Yam 3 10 13 16 N Mahon Yam 5 8 13 17 J Lytras Yam 11 11 18 M Kemp Yam 2 7 9 19 J Soderland Yam 7 7 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 4 4

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 220.5 2 M Jones Yam 191.5 3 B Pearson Duc 176.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 144 6 C Dunker Yam 131.5 7 A West Yam 128.5 8 G Allerton BMW 124 9 A Sissis Yam 113.5 10 H Voight Duc 107 11 P Hardwick Kaw 84 12 T Herfoss Duc 84 13 J Lytras Yam 77 14 R Yanko Duc 72 15 B Staring Yam 69 16 J Soderland Yam 68.5 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Kemp Yam 35 19 M Walters Apr 32 20 M Edwards Yam 28 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 26 22 D Carberry BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 O Simpson Yam 1 18 25 44 2 J Farnsworth Yam 17 20 37 3 T Bramich Yam 15 18 33 4 J Favelle Yam 16 16 32 5 H Nelson Kaw 14 15 29 6 M Hamod Hon 13 13 26 7 G Nelson Yam 11 14 25 8 J Nahlous Yam 25 25 9 H Ford Yam 12 10 22 10 S Nicholson Yam 9 12 21 11 B Demmery Kaw 10 11 21 12 A Mcdonald Yam 20 20 13 J Mahaffy Yam 17 17 14 C Rende Yam 6 9 15 15 C Rowntree Yam 5 7 12 16 J Huddlestone Yam 4 6 10 17 M Chiodo Hon 8 8 18 M Nikolis Yam 8 8 19 L Durning Yam 7 7

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 201 2 O Simpson Yam 181 3 J Farnsworth Yam 169 4 T Bramich Yam 166 5 A Mcdonald Yam 164 6 J Favelle Yam 120 7 H Nelson Kaw 116 8 J Mahaffy Yam 107 9 G Nelson Yam 106 10 M Hamod Hon 102 11 B Demmery Kaw 101 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 M Chiodo Hon 72 14 C Turner Yam 71 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 58 17 S Nicholson Yam 45 18 M Nikolis Yam 34 19 H Ford Yam 34 20 D Van Rosmalen Yam 26 21 C Snowsill Yam 24 22 L Sanders Yam 24 23 S Condon Yam 23 24 J Huddlestone Yam 18 25 S Pezzetta Yam 18 26 C Rende Yam 15 27 B Wilson Yam 15 28 Z Johnson Yam 12 29 C Barker Kaw 11 30 L Jhonston Yam 10 31 J Quinn Yam 9 32 N Mahon Yam 9 33 L Durning Yam 7

Supersport 300 Round Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 W Nassif 1 18 18 25 62 2 S Nicholson 14 25 17 56 3 J Newman 25 17 12 54 4 C Moylan 20 13 18 51 5 J Simpson 12 16 20 48 6 H Watts 15 12 16 43 7 R Gilbert 13 15 11 39 8 V Knezovic 16 20 36 9 T Morrison 11 7 15 33 10 W Hunt 9 8 14 31 11 C Middleton 17 14 31 12 O Lewis 7 10 13 30 13 J Pelgrave 8 11 10 29 14 O Short 10 9 5 24 15 L Knight 6 6 7 19 16 H Air 3 4 9 16 17 T Nicolson 5 5 6 16 18 M Shaw 1 2 8 11 19 T Zhao 1 4 5 20 F Jacobs 2 3 5 21 A Codey 4 4 22 G Stephens 3 3

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Newman 278 2 V Knezovic 259 3 H Watts 254 4 J Simpson 208 5 W Nassif 203 6 C Moylan 187 7 J Pelgrave 168 8 R Gilbert 142 9 C Middleton 134 10 J Stroud 128 11 T Morrison 124 12 M Simpson 123 13 L Knight 111 14 W Hunt 110 15 O Short 102 16 R Larkin 102 17 O Lewis 100 18 P Svoboda 69 19 T Nicolson 59 20 S Nicholson 56 21 V Fleming 44 22 M Cartwright 35 23 A Codey 34 24 T Relph 28 25 A Cameron 22 26 M Shaw 21 27 H Air 20 28 D Coward 20 29 M Ritter 20 30 N Yfantidis 14 31 G Stephens 12 32 T Zhao 8 33 F Jacobs 5 34 J Kaiser 4 35 H Short 2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar