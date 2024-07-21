WorldSBK 2024 – Round Six

Most – Saturday

WorldSBK riders reflect on race one

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1

“I’m happy. We have won again and we had an amazing lap time in the Superpole session. I pushed a lot on the first lap and then I just found my rhythm. I had a very good pace in the race but during the the last five laps the front was closing, especially on the left corner. After last year, when I crashed at corner two, it’s an incredible win. I want to say thanks to my team because we did an incredible job today! We have two more races tomorrow, and that’s my focus now.”

Danilo Petrucci – P2

“Really happy. I knew we could fight for the podium, but doing it is a whole different story. At the beginning of the race, I had some problems, but then I saw that Iannone and Bulega were a bit slower than me in the corners, so I tried to attack them. I wanted to stay ahead, and when Andrea tried to pass me again, I realized the last lap would be very tough. I closed all the doors and made it. I can’t believe I’m here after what happened. Three months ago, I almost lost my life, and now I’m back on the podium. I want to thank everyone who supported me and the team, which did an excellent job.”

Andrea Iannone – P3

“It’s my first race at Most, it wasn’t so easy to predict to achieve such a result. In the first practice session I was 15th, we managed to recover a lot. We did a magnificent job with the team, yesterday we stayed in meetings until late to define the final details. We are very motivated in trying to obtain good results, it is not easy because the general level is very high, but we still need to perfect some aspects.”

Alvaro Bautista – P4

“The fourth place is a good result in light of the starting position. I have to say, though, that the feeling with the bike was slightly less than I felt during free practice. I don’t know if losing the left wing due to contact with Petrucci (Ducati) at the first chicane had an effect but we’ll certainly have to study the data well to take a step forward tomorrow.’

Remy Gardner – P5

“Overall I think we can be satisfied with the result. The qualifying was very good, I was able to make a great lap and being able to start from P5. Then, in Race 1 I had some great battles and tried to stay close with the front group, managing to build a good race overall fighting against the other riders. We’ll try to improve even more tomorrow, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Nicolò Bulega – P6

“I can’t be thrilled but at the same time, I’m not too disappointed either because I didn’t have a great feeling with the bike today. At the start, with the new tyre, I was able to ride well but then when the grip dropped I had a few problems. We have to fix some details but I am still confident for tomorrow”.

Andrea Locatelli – P7

“Unfortunately, we finished in P9 in Superpole – we needed a tiny bit more for the second row and this was not the best result for a good start in the race. The starting position was the main problem first of all and I think we need to try tomorrow in the Superpole Race to make a step forward. We were not so far but we missed the opportunity just in the beginning of the race to be fighting with the riders in front. But overall, we got a lot of information – we understand what we are missing and where we miss it, so we can adjust on these points and we have time to make a step forward, then we will see what we can do. In general, I am not so happy because it looks like it is hard to ride the bike and difficult to make a big step, but I believe maybe with a lot of data after Race 1 to have a better opportunity tomorrow to fight, especially in the long race.”

Jonathan Rea – P10

“Very difficult Race 1, compounded from a bad qualifying – I made a mistake on my first timed lap. I had a good wheel in front and was just fractionally wide on the bumps in Turn 16, had some chatter and just folded the front. Huge kudos to the guys because they turned the bike around in seven minutes and I was back out there to finish the session. I got one lap which was clean enough for P15, better than where we were and I appreciated getting out there, but it still really damaged our changes of a good result after a strong Friday. I made a good start from row five though unfortunately, I got sandwiched at Turn 1 with two riders and after T2 I was almost dead last. So step-by-step, just making good passes – my rhythm in the middle of the race was quite ok, but I struggled with some chatter at the end of the race. We have some good data and now’s the time for the crew to improve the bike, we have a lot of information so hopefully we can make a step for tomorrow. The key will be to do a good Superpole Race to put us in a better grid position for Race 2. P10 for all our work, it was a hard race and tough work coming through, but we have more experience now and we’ll go again tomorrow!”

Sam Lowes – P12

“I know on paper the result doesn’t look fantastic and we want to be further up, but I’m satisfied with how I finished considering some issues I was dealing with. It was a solid race and important to gain some experience and data for tomorrow’s action and we managed that. I had a physical issue with my arm that certainly didn’t help, but I made sure with this being my first race in Most that I didn’t make any mistakes and managed my pace well. Now we have that first race under our belt here and know a bit more about what to expect over a full race distance, I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can improve tomorrow.”

Dominique Aegerter – P13

“It was a complicated day to be honest. In the qualifying unfortunately we couldn’t climb higher than 17th and that made things difficult for the race. I tried my best and recovered some positions going on to score some points. I think we’ll have a tough Sunday as well, but we’ll keep working hard to improve our performance, trying to bounce back tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P14

“We made a small step with the bike’s setup this morning in FP3, just a little change that gave me more confidence. We then had a decent qualifying, improving by more than half a second compared to last year, but so did many other riders, and with such a close classification, even a few tenths count. I made a good enough start from the fifth row, and through the central part of the race, I had the pace and the chance to fight for the top ten. Unfortunately, I made a mistake though, and ran straight at turn 1, which meant I received a long lap penalty. I tried to fight back, but it was impossible to recover more than I did. Having said that, let’s look at the positives and focus on what we need to do for tomorrow’s races, which is mainly trying to improve in sector 3 where I’m losing the most. If we can find a couple of tenths there, tomorrow we will fight for the top ten.”

Axel Bassani – P16

“In Superpole we were a little bit unlucky because the second tyre for the time attack was not working. It was impossible to ride. In the race I was not able to ride like I wanted and attack. I was slow and I have not a lot to say. I also had to do a long lap because I went out of the track in Turn One. A really unproductive race and I hope things will be better tomorrow.”

Leandro ‘Tati’ Mercado – P20

“It was a difficult race, harder than I expected actually, because right from lap one I had issues shifting gear. It meant I ran long a few times. I found a way to ride and thought it important to complete the race and increase my understanding so that we can find a way for tomorrow. It was a pity about how it went but I wanted to collect as much useful data as possible ahead of the next races. We’ll do our best to take another step tomorrow, just as we’ve done in every session until now.”

Hayden Gillim – P21

“I had no expectations heading into my first WorldSBK race other than to bring the bike back in one piece. I got off to a good start and was on the back of the group. I ran wide at turn one which began a bit of a lonely race for me on lap 2. I made some more little mistakes throughout the first quarter of the race before I was able to get my head straight and start being consistent. Leandro had some issues that allowed me to close in on him and with six laps to go I was right on him, but again ran wide through turn 1. After that mistake I decided it was time to call it a day and bring the bike home safe. I feel like I learned a lot and was able to get a decent first race under my belt. I’m excited to see what we can improve on for tomorrow. A big thanks to the team for working so hard!”

Alex Lowes – DNF

“I was happy with Superpole as we need to start at the front to give ourselves the best chance to fight. Unfortunately I didn’t make a good start and the bike slowed a little in 2nd/3rd gear, so we need to check that for tomorrow. I was taking my time and trying to keep the pace I knew, which was mid-1’32s. With seven or eight laps to go I could see Bulega struggling a bit. I tried to pass him a couple of times but he came back past me up the straight. The final time he came across a bit when he passed me. Then he braked and I was on his outside, but going faster, so we went a little wide at T1. This meant my entry into T2 was a bit tighter. I leaned the bike slightly more and lost the front. I was having a good race so the punishment didn’t fit the crime. We will try again tomorrow with a few small changes before the Superpole race.”

Iker Lecuona – DNF

“What can I say? It was a tough day all in all. The Superpole didn’t go too badly and at least we were able to progress compared to yesterday and lap quite a bit faster. We then headed into Race 1 with the aim of fighting for as many points as possible, but after a few laps I had a technical problem and had to stop. The team will look into it and will prepare as well as possible for tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Report

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his domination at the Czech Round, finishing first in every session so far and winning Race 1 by an unbelievable 5.740s ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team). The Italian took P2 at the line to claim a heroic podium after a tough start to 2024. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) rounded out the podium after putting Petrucci under pressure on the final lap.

Once the lights went out it was a perfect launch from Razgatlioglu, who led the field as 23 riders roared down to Turn 1. Further back, it was a phenomenal opening lap for Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), charging to fifth after losing his left winglet. The #1 would enter a great battle in the opening stages with Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) soon overtaking Bautista. Meanwhile, it was a tough start for Jonathan Rea, with the six-time Champion unable to enter point-scoring positions in the opening laps with work to do.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) would soon enter the podium positions, before Petrucci responded, entering third and then second. The #11 began to lose some momentum, dropping back to fourth as Gardner and Bautista began to close in. Alex Lowes would also begin to close the gap to Bulega before the #22 lost the front and crashed out on the exit of Turn 2. Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu continued to lead, setting the fastest lap in the process.

It was a tense final lap battle, as Razgatlioglu maintained his lead, leaving the battle for the final spot on the podium undecided. After defending the entire lap, it was Petrucci, who claimed second after defending from the #29. Just 0.141s separated Petrucci and Iannone at the line, in a tense finale to Race 1.

Taking fourth position after narrowly missing out on a podium was Bautista, who battled from 10th on the grid after receiving a three-place grid penalty in Superpole. The Spaniard finished ahead of Gardner, who took the final spot inside the all-important top five positions. The Australian was the top Yamaha in Race 1, crossing the line to finish in front of Bulega in sixth position. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) was seventh ahead of Bonovo Action BMW’s Garrett Gerloff in P8. Meanwhile, the final spots inside the top ten went the way of Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Rea, after a strong end to his race.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) was less than two seconds adrift from Rea, finishing 11th place, ahead of ELF Marc VDS Racing Team’s Sam Lowes in 12th. Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) took 13th, with the final points going the way of Team HRC’s Xavi Vierge and Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW). Further back, Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) would have an early end to Race 1, retiring to the pits.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time./Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW / 2 D Petrucci Duc +5.740 3 A Iannone Duc +5.881 4 A Bautista Duc +9.217 5 R Gardner Yam +11.622 6 N Bulega Duc +13.841 7 A Locatelli Yam +14.186 8 G Gerloff BMW +14.596 9 M Van Der Mark BMW +19.520 10 J Rea Yam +23.579 11 M Rinaldi Duc +25.370 12 S Lowes Duc +25.993 13 D Aegerter Yam +28.213 14 X Vierge Hon +29.628 15 S Redding BMW +32.972 16 A Bassani Kaw +35.666 17 Rabat Kaw +36.979 18 P Oettl Yam +39.711 19 B Ray Yam +39.850 20 L Mercado Hon +56.310 21 H Gillim Duc +1m02.692 Not Classified RET A Lowes kaw 5 Laps RET I Lecona Hon 13 Laps

WorldSBK Superpole

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW 1m30.064 2 A Iannone Duc +0.665 3 A Lowes Kaw +0.694 4 N Bulega Duc +0.793 5 R Gardner Yam +0.825 6 D Petrucci Duc +0.933 7 A Bautista Duc +0.953 8 G Gerloff BMW +1.018 9 A Locatelli Yam +1.046 10 M Rinaldi Duc +1.106 11 S Redding BMW +1.165 12 S Lowes Duc +1.281 13 I Lecuona Hon +1.326 14 X Vierge Hon +1.401 15 J Rea Yam +1.403 16 M Van Der Mark BMW +1.429 17 D Aegerter Yam +1.469 18 A Bassani Kaw +1.554 19 T Rabat Kaw +2.049 20 P Oettl Yam +2.059 21 B Ray Yam +2.152 22 L Mercado Hon +2.897 23 H Gillim Hon +3.692

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 266 2 N Bulega 210 3 A Bautista 199 4 A Lowes 165 5 A Locatelli 125 6 D Petrucci 105 7 A Iannone 104 8 R Gardner 94 9 M Mark 84 10 D Aegerter 64 11 J Rea 63 12 A Bassani 50 13 G Gerloff 46 14 S Redding 43 15 S Lowes 40 16 M Rinaldi 29 17 X Vierge 28 18 N Spinelli 25 19 I Lecuona 24 20 T Mackenzie 7 21 P Oettl 5 22 T Rabat 4 23 M Pirro 3 24 B Ray 2

WorldSSP Race One

The FIM Supersport World Championship was back on track for Race 1 on Saturday, in what was a stunning ride from Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team), storming to victory. The Spaniard took his fifth consecutive victory of 2024 after crossing the line 3.758s ahead of the field.

Huertas charged to victory at the Czech Round, adding to Ducati’s success in WorldSSP after crossing the line ahead of Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) in second – finishing as the top Yamaha. The Frenchman had a great end to Saturday, after a duel with Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), who claimed his seventh podium of the season.

There was drama before the start with Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) crashing on the sighting lap, leaving the #9 with work in Race 1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) secured the holeshot on the run to Turn 1, running wide on the entry with Huertas on his tail. On Lap 2, Manzi would enter the lead for the first time, launching an attack on the entry to Turn 1. It would be an early end to the race for Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) crashing at Turn 21 with 17 laps remaining.

Meanwhile, at the front, it was Huertas who entered first in a thrilling battle for victory and the podium. It did not take the #99 long to begin to stretch a lead, extending his gap to over two seconds with less than 10 laps remaining. However, the battle for the podium was not over with Montella leading Manzi and Debise for second position.

While Huertas led it was a duel for the podium position with Manzi entering second on the entry to Turn 1. It was three wide briefly as Debise responded, entering second and clinching P2 at the line with Manzi forced to settle for third as a mere 0.134s separated the pair.

Unable to claim a podium was Montella, finishing fourth at the line ahead of Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing), who rounded out the top five. The #64 crossed the line in front of Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha), with the #94 fending off MV Agusta Reparto Corse’s Marcel Schrotter for sixth. The German missed on P6 by 0.043s at the line but would finish ahead of PTR Triumph’s Tom Booth-Amos in eighth. Meanwhile, Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) was demoted one position to ninth after exceeding track limits on the final lap. Further back, Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team) would take the final spot inside the top 10 after starting P15 on the grid.

Outside of the top 10, Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) took 11th ahead of D34G Racing WorldSSP Team’s Oli Bayliss in 12th.

Ondrej Vostatek (PTR Triumph) was 13th at the line, finishing ahead of WRP Racing’s Steven Odendaal and Lorenzo Baldassarri (WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph), who took the final points on Saturday ahead of Luke Power.

However, not every rider would complete the opening lap with Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team’s Niccolo Antonelli, Piotr Biesiekirski, Marcel Brenner (VIAMO Racing by MTM) and Anupab Sarmoon (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) crashing at Turn 1. There would later be an incident at Turn 20 involving Simone Corsi (Renzi Corse) and Tom Edwards (D34G Racing WorldSSP Team), which brought an early end to their day.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Huertas Duc / 2 V Debise Yam +3.758 3 S Manzi Yam +3.892 4 Y Montella Duc +4.726 5 F Caricasulo MV +16.411 6 L Mahias Yam +19.043 7 M Schroetter MV +19.086 8 BOOTH Amos Tri +19.780 9 VAN Straalen Yam +20.000 10 N Tulli Duc +22.403 11 C Oncu Kaw +28.718 12 O Bayliss Duc +29.313 13 O Vostatek Tri +29.764 14 S Odendaal Yam +33.877 15 L Baldassarri Tri +34.326 16 L Power MV +41.464 17 M Van Der Yam +47.101 18 J Navarro Duc +51.461 19 K Toba Hon +53.592 20 J Mcphee Tri +53.858 21 F Feigl Tri +58.193 22 BIN Pawi Hon +1m00.194 23 DE Rosa QJM +1m00.448 24 F Fuligni Duc +1m00.558 25 S Minamimoto Yam +1m02.901 26 G Giannini Kaw +1m23.335 27 N Antonelli Duc 5 Laps Not Classified RET S Corsi Duc 11 Laps RET T Edwards Duc 11 Laps RET B Sofuoglu MV 17 Laps RET A Sarmoon Yam / RET M Brenner Kaw / RET P Biesiekirski Duc /

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 211 2 Y Montella 174 3 S Manzi 163 4 M Schroetter 118 5 V Debise 117 6 J Navarro 96 7 F Caricasulo 84 8 G Straalen 74 9 B Sofuoglu 65 10 L Mahias 62 11 N Tuuli 56 12 O Bayliss 52 13 T Amos 41 14 C Oncu 32 15 N Antonelli 28 16 J Mcphee 25 17 T Edwards 24 18 Y Ruiz 18 19 S Corsi 16 20 L Baldassarri 14 21 K Toba 10 22 A Sarmoon 10 23 L Ottaviani 9 24 T Smits 6 25 L Power 6 26 T Toparis 6 27 P Biesiekirski 5 28 O Vostatek 5 29 F Fuligni 3 30 M Brenner 3 31 L Porta 3 32 S Odendaal 2 33 G Giannini 1 34 K Pawi 1

WorldSSP300 Race One

The opening FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race delivered everything you could ask for at the Czech Round, with a stunning battle for victory which was decided on the final lap. Taking the glory on Saturday was polesitter Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) after a brilliant move saw the Dutchman claim his second victory in the class.

The WorldSSP300 grid put on a fantastic display, sending the crowd surrounding the Autodrom Most to their feet after Veneman took victory by a mere 0.075s. The #7 won from Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team), who claimed second and his 15th podium after a fantastic ride. Meanwhile, the final spot on the podium went the way of Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) on his WorldSSP300 debut.

There was drama before the start with Jeffery Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) entering the pitlane, with his team working frantically to fix an issue. Once the lights went out it was a phenomenal start from Veneman, who led the field through Turn 1, with Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) charging behind. The lead would change multiple times in the opening laps with Thompson also hitting the front briefly.

Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) soon took P1, before the #91 was forced to retire with nine laps remaining due to a technical issue. It was then a six-rider group at the front, with the lead changing every lap and tension building around the circuit. Veneman soon began to fight back as all attention soon turned to the final lap of the race.

The polesitter’s lead did not last long with Iglesias stealing the lead on the entry to Turn 1, aiming to add to his win tally in 2024. Veneman soon responded, putting together the perfect final sector, jumping from third to first with a brave overtake.

Missing out on a podium in Race 1 was Mirko Gennai, who was 0.064s behind and completed a great day for the MTM Kawasaki squad. The #26 was ahead of Iglesias, who rounded out the top five positions after a small mistake on the last lap.

Oliver Svendsen (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) took sixth, finishing ahead of Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). Eighth place went the way of Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse), who carved through the field after he had to complete a double Long Lap due to an incident in Warm Up. The #57 was ahead of MS Racing’s Humberto Maier and David Salvador, who rounded out the top 10.

Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki) was 11th ahead of compatriot Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) in Race 1. Gaggi was promoted to 12th after Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) was demoted one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap. Meanwhile, the final point-scoring positions went the way of Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team’s Emiliano Ercolani and Kevin Fontainha (Yamaha AD78 FIM LA by MS Racing). However, further back Buis would finish down in 21st after the #1 lost time in pitlane and had to take a Long Lap due to an incident in Superpole.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Veneman Kaw / 2 M Garcia Kov +0.075 3 C Thompson Kaw +0.150 4 M Gennai Kaw +0.214 5 IGLESIAS Bravo Kaw +0.398 6 O Svendsen KTM +0.477 7 OSUNA Saez Kaw +8.735 8 A Mahendra Yam +9.005 9 H Maier Yam +9.276 10 D Salvador Yam +9.300 11 B Ieraci Kaw +9.368 12 M Gaggi Yam +10.796 13 G Pratama Yam +10.800 14 E Ercolani Yam +10.873 15 K Fontainha Yam +10.906 16 E Bartolini Yam +11.046 17 F Seabright Kaw +11.062 18 G Manso Yam +11.455 19 U Calatayud Yam +15.305 20 GARCIA Gonzalez Kov +17.393 21 J Buis KTM +21.815 22 F Novotny Kaw +28.054 23 C Clark Kaw +28.055 24 R Tragni Yam +28.431 25 K Sabatucci Kaw +29.939 26 G Zannini Kaw +30.015 27 M Martella Kaw +30.165 28 D Turecek Kaw +30.383 29 K Quintal Kaw +39.613 30 P Tonn KTM +54.876 Not Classified RET DI Sora Yam 2 Laps RET R Bijman Kaw 3 Laps RET M Vannucci Yam 9 Laps

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 I I Bavo 109 2 A S Mahendra 94 3 L Veneman 81 4 D Mogeda 63 5 M Garcia 56 6 J Buis 55 7 P Svoboda 53 8 M Gennai 49 9 M Gaggi 48 10 G Pratama 46 11 B Ieraci 36 12 J Saez 36 13 U Calatayud 32 14 S Sora 30 15 D Salvador 27 16 J Gonzalez 26 17 E Bartolini 23 18 R Bijman 22 19 C Thompson 16 20 O Svendsen 10 21 M Vannucci 10 22 F Seabright 10 23 G Manso 8 24 H Maier 7 25 E Ercolani 7 26 P Tonn 7 27 E Cazzaniga 6 28 D Czarkowski 5 29 K Fontainha 4 30 R Tragni 3 31 I Hernandez 1

