WorldSBK 2024 – Round Six

Most – Sunday

Toprak Razgatlioglu took his third victory of the weekend on Sunday afternoon, wrapping up a perfect Czech Round after topping the time-sheets in every session.

Following Misano (ITA) and Donington Park (GBR), Most (CZE) was Razgatlioglu’s third consecutive hat-trick.

With 12 wins this season, ten of them in a row, the Turk has extended his lead in the riders’ standings to 64 points. Additionally, BMW has now taken first place in the manufacturers’ world championship at the season’s mid-point, now leading Ducati by seven points.

WorldSBK riders reflect on Most

In order of Championship standings

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st – 303 points

“First I did not believe it, but now we have ten wins in a row. I am very happy that we again achieved three wins here. Especially on this track where I am really strong. Thanks to my team, they did an incredibly good job this weekend. We improved the bike with every session. In the second main race, with the hot temperatures, I was not pushing because in this race the gap was not important, it was important to win and that was what I focused on. I just checked the pit board, the gap and that everything is under control. On lap 22 I did a 1:32.6, a very good time. I just tried on one lap if I can give more. Everything was fine and there was no problem with the tyre. I really enjoyed the race. Now I am really happy because we have a big margin in the championship. But I am not thinking about this, I just think from race to race because it is important for me to get many wins. I need just two more victories for the record, and this is my target. We will see in Portimão where I am also strong. But now I am just happy with this weekend, no mistakes, three wins, we are always getting better and stronger.”

Nicolo Bulega – 2nd – 239 points

“I am very satisfied to have finished second twice on a circuit that is not easy for me. We worked well over the weekend and the results proved it. The win? I think second place is the best possible result because at this moment Toprak is uncatchable. We will try again at Portimao, a circuit I like a lot.”

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd – 199 points

“It’s a real shame, especially for what happened in Race 2. I made a strong start from the tenth position and by the first corner, I was practically already with the leading group. Then, unfortunately, I was hit by Petrucci who probably went long. In Superpole Race, on the other hand, I made a mistake, but for nine laps the feeling was good and it gave me a lot of confidence ahead of Race-2.”

Alex Lowes – 4th – 179 points

“I would have been fourth in that Superpole race but for Alvaro’s fall. It is hard to pass at this circuit but in some parts of this track the bike is working so well, I can be so fast. A tough race but I can be very happy to be on the podium again. I will take that after Saturday’s no-score. To be back on the podium here at Most, I honestly didn’t expect it, and the pace was really strong. I was not comfortable at the start of the second race and I was not sure if the bike was in first gear or not. We have been trying lots of different things with the clutch for the starts, as it is so important now. Qualifying well and starting well can really change your race in WorldSBK. I went to move the clutch just to see if the gear had engaged, and the bike jumped forward. I was not trying to anticipate the start, I was just trying to feel if it was in gear. That was a first for me, a jump start like that, and I got a double long-lap penalty. The race was tough from there. But, my pace was good, very similar to podium rider Andrea Locatelli and also Remy Gardner. This was a positive in these hot conditions. Most was a difficult track for us so if we can be as competitive as we were in Superpole, the Superpole Race, both main races and in the mix with the Ducatis, I think we can look forward to the next few rounds.”

Andrea Locatelli – 5th – 145 points

“I think we did a good job today! To start from P6 is not the best, and also especially this morning from P9 in the Superpole Race. But step-by-step we improved my R1 and I think today in Race 2, we made a big step forward and the feeling was much, much better. It was really warm and much more difficult this afternoon, but I was able to keep the confidence with the bike until the end with good grip so this is a good point! We can be happy with the podium, we know that the other riders are always trying to push and it’s never easy to fight with them – but with Yamaha we made a big step forward today and we had a strong race, thanks to all the guys because this was a good gift for us – and for Tom and Riki’s birthdays!”

Andrea Iannone – 6th – 115 points

“Yesterday was an exceptional day, today I was hoping for something more but we faced some difficulties. This morning we had a complex start. This afternoon the collision at the first corner forced me to go straight and lose all the positions, starting from the bottom of the rankings. The thing that make us quite happy is that we can say that our pace was podium-level and, despite the adversities, we managed to obtain good positions and take home some points. With the tracks we met until now, in the first part of the championship, it was expected that we would suffer a little more because I didn’t know some of them and I hadn’t been back to others for a while and we defend ourselves quite well. In the second half circuits will not be completely new, except from Magny-cours, so we should be able to be more competitive.”

Remy Gardner – 7th – 112 points

“Honestly, I’m a little bit disappointed, but let’s take this as a positive thing. To be disappointed for a fourth place is a good sign, it means we have much more potential to express. In Race 2, we were also lucky on not being involved in Turn 1 crash. Then, I was able to build a good race, with strong race pace until the end. Unfortunately, I couldn’t close the gap to the final podium place, I felt there was the potential, but we’ve got to be satisfied with the weekend overall.”

Danilo Petrucci – 8th – 111 points

“Immediately after the incident, I went to race control to review the incident, and it is clear that there was no fault on my part. I am truly sorry for myself and for ruining Alvaro’s race as well, but in that position, I couldn’t do anything, I found myself in the middle. Gardner moved from right to left, I lifted the bike, and Bautista was on the other side. From the footage I reviewed in race control, the dynamics are quite clear. This episode ruined an otherwise great weekend.”

Michael van der Mark – 9th – 96 points

“We had a really nice day. This morning in the Superpole race I had a good start and nice battles. I really enjoyed the bike and had a good pace. I finished in P8 but, unfortunately, I passed under yellow and that dropped me back to ninth on the grid for race two. But our goal was to get a better starting position, and we achieved that. In race two I had a fantastic start, I had a good position and such a good pace with the bike. I stayed long together with Toprak and Nicolo Bulega in third position. I was pushing as hard as I could to get away from the group behind me, but at a certain point Andrea Locatelli was catching me. I tried to stay as clean as possible, he was just a little bit faster and then Remy Gardner as well. But it was so nice to have such a good start and pace and to finish this race in P5 is incredible. After a bad qualifying we had three very good races. So I am really happy to be in the top five and it was amazing to see Toprak taking another hat-trick.”

Jonathan Rea – 10th – 75 points

“The trajectory of the weekend was a positive one – from qualifying P15 to achieve 10th, eighth and sixth positions is somewhat positive but it really highlighted the importance of qualifying because track position is everything. My pace in all races was a little bit better than those around me, and even to be a bit more in front could have been achievable this weekend – but just trying to get though on traffic was really difficult. I made a really good start in Race 2 after giving myself half a chance from the third row of the grid, but someone came through over the top in T2 and it killed my drive into Turn 3 – but never give up on the race, always! The podium group was a bit faster, but once I settled into my rhythm I was able to dispose of the Hondas pretty quick and Rinaldi was the next target. I just kept my head down lap after lap and caught him. We had a bit of tyre left, I could see the pace of the front guys was dropping but they were too far ahead. It ended on a positive note – thanks to the team for all their hard work this weekend, I didn’t make my own job or the team’s job easy this weekend with the crash in Superpole! We will come back and try to do a better job in Portimão.”

Dominique Aegerter – 11th – 64 points

“It was a disappointing day. In the sprint race I tried my best to recover as much places as I could, but I ended up crashing in the opening lap. Maybe I asked too much and I’m really sorry to the team. Race 2 didn’t tell a different story: I had a decent getaway overall, but I almost crashed one more time. I tried to recover to points, but unfortunately I just missed out the Top 15. Let’s recover and have some rest now, hoping to bounce back in Portimao.”

Axel Bassani – 12th – 50 points

“Race Two was a little bit better than yesterday. We finally did some laps with Alex and we were in the mix but in the last lap I tried to overtake Xavi Vierge. Unfortunately I made a mistake and I crashed on the outside. Otherwise, it was quite a good race and we were a little bit nearer to the leaders than the first race on Saturday. For sure this has been a little bit of a difficult weekend for me and I need to stop and reset a little bit, and then we go to Portimao.”

Garrett Gerloff – 13th – 50 points

“I don’t know what to say about today, honestly. I’m just disappointed with how it went. I felt like the morning started really well. We just weren’t able to take the pace we had in the morning into the races and we struggled today. It wasn’t easy, but we’ll try again in the next round, which is Portimão. I have been feeling good there last year, so let’s hope we can find this sensation again.”

Scott Redding – 14th – 46 points

“The Superpole Race was kind of ok, then Sam Lowes had a crash and lost control of the bike. He just clipped my front tyre and I also crashed, but I got lucky to be honest. I didn’t feel that good with the tyre, I was spinning a lot. Then in the race this afternoon I got off a good start, I felt pretty good, but I just ran out of grip pretty fast. The front tyre was working too much and then I had a long lap penalty, which I didn’t really agree with. That kind of ruined my race. It was a tough weekend, but we keep working.”

Sam Lowes – 15th – 40 points

“This certainly wasn’t the way I wanted to finish the weekend. We were making good progress all weekend and I was feeling confident we could improve on yesterday’s result. Unfortunately a big crash in the Superpole race ended my weekend. I’m very sad how things turned out and now my only focus is to go home, rest and give my maximum to recover in the best way possible to be ready for the next round in Portugal. I want to apologise to the team as they have worked incredibly hard to give me a competitive bike and their support has been fantastic.”

Team Managers

Marc Bongers – Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was, of course, another highly gratifying weekend. Toprak‘s third consecutive triple, his tenth consecutive win… it’s really starting to become unbelievable. We had already said after Donington that the gap here wouldn‘t be as large and that we couldn’t dominate as much here. Nevertheless, we set another new lap record, achieved pole position, and won the races, even if not by such a huge margin. Basically, we had the pace to go even faster, but a very important factor in Most is tyre-preserving riding. Toprak managed that extremely well. Leaving here with over a 60-point lead in the riders’ standings and leading the manufacturers’ championship is simply fantastic. Additionally, it was very pleasing to see Michael deliver excellent races. This also shows that the base of our bike is solid. It was unfortunate about the inconsistent results in the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team. Garrett was doing quite well on Saturday, and Scott had a lot of bad luck, including today with the unfortunate crash that gave us a scare. But, luckily, he came out of it unscathed. Overall, we’re taking a lot of trophies home again, and it was very nice to have many BMW employees visiting here. Along with the many fans, and you always get goosebumps when the Turkish fans sing the national anthem. It was a great weekend, and now we’re preparing for Portimão.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“Hot weather, a huge crowd and finally this afternoon in Race 2, a well-deserved podium for Loka and the team here in Most. The guys have been working really hard to give both Loka and JR the best R1s they possibly can and despite JR’s races being compromised by the qualifying crash, he managed to improve the result in every race – and improve the consistency and performance of his bike. WorldSBK is so competitive at the moment that a small discrepancy in performance means that a lot of riders on good bikes will be filling in the positions towards the front of the field, so it was definitely positive to end the weekend with our best results of the event – topped off by a really strong, super consistent race from Loka and an overdue return to the podium!”

WorldSBK Race Two

Once the lights went out, it was a great launch from Bulega, who stole the lead from Razgatlioglu at the start as Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) jumped the start and was later handed a double Long Lap.

Meanwhile, there was further drama at Turn 1 for Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), with the #1 involved in an incident with Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) – ending both their races.

Bulega led the opening laps with Razgatlioglu hot on his tail as Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) carved into the podium places. Razgatlioglu hit the front on Lap 5 and immediately started to pull away.

There were battles throughout the field with Locatelli soon finding his way through Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) for fourth position.

Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) began to battle for the final spots inside the top 10 as team-mate Locatelli was now fighting with van der Mark, entering the podium places with nine laps remaining as Gardner set his sights on the Dutchman.

On the last lap, Razgatlioglu had a three-second advantage from Bulega in second, and stormed to victory after a mistake-free finale. Toprak won by 3.239s at the line, adding to his confidence as Bulega and Locatelli completed the podium.

There was drama on the final lap with Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) crashing out at Turn 17.

Gardner crossed the line in fourth, securing a strong end to the weekend after the Australian pulled off a fantastic overtake on van der Mark with three laps remaining. The BMW rider secured the final spot inside the top five to finish ahead of Rea, who had brilliant pace at the end of Race 2, charging through the field. Rea made a late move on Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing), who completed a strong end to the weekend, claiming his best result of the season after finishing as the top independent rider in seventh.

Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) would recover to eighth after dropping to 18th in the opening stages after the Lap 1 drama. Meanwhile, the final positions inside the top 10 went the way of Alex Lowes and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC), who received a three-second penalty for a shortcut.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) took P11, missing out on a spot inside the top 10 but would finish a mere 0.743s ahead of Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW. Gerloff was the top Bonovo Action rider after finishing in front of Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), with the British rider crossing the line in 13th.

The final point-scoring positions would go the way of Kawasaki Puccetti Racing’s Tito Rabat and Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team).

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW / 2 N Bulega Duc +3.239 3 A Locatelli Yam +5.462 4 R Gardner Yam +6.569 5 M van der Mark BMW +8.529 6 J Rea Yam +12.577 7 M Rinaldi Duc +13.808 8 A Iannone Duc +16.507 9 A Lowes Kaw +16.715 10 I Lecuona Hon +19.250 11 X Vierge Hon +20.389 12 G Gerloff BMW +21.132 13 S Redding BMW +24.596 14 Rabat Kaw +26.330 15 B Ray Yam +28.227 16 D Aegerter Yam +43.343 17 L Mercado Hon +50.770 18 H Gillim Hon +53.367 Not Classified RET A Bassani Kaw 1 Lap RET P Oettl Yam 12 Laps RET D Petrucci Duc RET RET A Bautista Duc RET

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed the holeshot and stormed to Turn 1 ahead of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati’s Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, who had a phenomenal launch. However, Bulega soon attacked the Turk, demoting Razgatlioglu to second for the first time of the race weekend. Bautista soon followed Bulega through, dropping Toprak to third, before Razgatlioglu would respond at Turn 1 on Lap 2, taking second before stealing P1 later in the lap. Bautista pushed hard throughout, making a small mistake which briefly dropped him towards Alex Lowes in fourth.

Further back, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) would make moves through the field, eventually battling for the final point-scoring position with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team). In the closing stages, nobody could match Razgatlioglu, who took victory by a comfortable margin as the battle for second was decided on the final lap. Bulega went through the gravel at Turn 1, staying on his machine as Bautista ran wide and crashed – promoting Alex Lowes to third.

Fourth place was taken by Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), who secured a good start for Race 2 after the Italian finished ahead of Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), who rounded out the top five.

Gardner had a strong Superpole Race, beating Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), who finished ahead of compatriot Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven). Rea took eighth in the results after van der Mark was demoted one position to ninth for overtaking under yellow flags at Turn 1.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) missed out on a spot inside the top nine, finishing 10th at the line.

However, it was an early end to the race for Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), who had a crash at Turn 1.

Sam Lowes would be taken to the medical centre and was later confirmed to have suffered a left collarbone fracture. Meanwhile, Bautista would enter the pit-lane on the final lap after his crash on the final and was not classified in the results.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW / 2 N Bulega Duc +3.812 3 A Lowes Kaw +4.251 4 D Petrucci Duc +6.534 5 R Gardner Yam +6.673 6 A Locatelli Yam +7.510 7 A Iannone Duc +7.556 8 J Rea Yam +10.044 9 M Mark BMW +10.100 10 M Rinaldi Duc +10.928 11 X Vierge Hon +11.291 12 G Gerloff BMW +12.532 13 A Bassani Kaw +14.128 14 I Lecuona Hon +14.133 15 T Rabat Kaw +17.553 16 B Ray Yam +17.899 17 P Oettl Yam +19.060 18 D Aegerter Yam +25.346 19 L Mercado Hon +27.054 20 H Gillim Hon +29.199 Not Classified NC A Bautista Duc 37.007 RET S Redding BMW 8 Laps RET S Lowes Duc 8 Laps

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 303 2 N Bulega 239 3 A Bautista 199 4 A Lowes 179 5 A Locatelli 145 6 A Iannone 115 7 R Gardner 112 8 D Petrucci 111 9 M Mark 96 10 J Rea 75 11 D Aegerter 64 12 A Bassani 50 13 G Gerloff 50 14 S Redding 46 15 S Lowes 40 16 M Rinaldi 38 17 X Vierge 33 18 I Lecuona 30 19 N Spinelli 25 20 T Mackenzie 7 21 T Rabat 6 22 P Oettl 5 23 M Pirro 3 24 B Ray 3

WorldSSP Race Two

Yari Montella claimed the holeshot on and instantly went to work on building a gap over from Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) behind. It was a dramatic Turn 1 as MV Agusta Reparto Corse’s Bahattin Sofuoglu and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) crashed on the opening lap. Navarro would quickly fall down the order, dropping to fifth on Lap 3 as Huertas entered second – closing Montella’s advantage. Huertas took the lead for the first time on Lap 4, with Manzi now taking second. Montella dropped to third before Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) found pace, demoting Montella to P4.

Further back, Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was defending in ninth position and was in an intense battle for the final spots inside the top 10. Oncu battled with PTR Triumph’s Ondrej Vostatek and later Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). Meanwhile, at the front, Huertas continued to stretch the field as all eyes began to turn to the brilliant battle for third in the closing stages.

Montella launched his attack on the last lap at Turn 1, with both riders running wide and Debise holding onto third position. Montella looked for another opportunity, touching the back of Debise and going onto the grass. Montella would stay on his Ducati, crossing the line in fourth but was later promoted to third as Debise was dropped one position due to a shortcut at Turn 1 & 2 on the final lap.

After being so close to a podium, Debise finished in fourth, ending Race 2 ahead of Navarro, who rounded out the top five – finishing a further six-seconds behind.

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) was sixth, grabbing a strong result to end his weekend ahead of Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in seventh. EAB Racing Team’s Niki Tuuli took eight and would finish ahead of Schroetter, who finished in ninth at the line – beating Oncu, who in tenth was the top finishing Kawasaki.

Simone Corsi (Renzi Corse) bounced back after a DNF on Saturday, crossing the line in 11th position. Vostatek finished in 12th after he made a late mistake at Turn 1 while battling with Oncu. Lorenzo Baldassarri (WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph) was 13th as the final points went the way of WRP Racing’s Steven Odendaal and Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing WorldSSP Team) in 15th.

Oli Bayliss – P15

“Difficult weekend. We made steps forward on Saturday as we went back to a set-up that was more similar to the one we had earlier on in the season, and in the second half of race one I was able to ride at a good pace, although I had a hard time overtaking in the first part. On Sunday morning I was feeling comfortable with lower temperatures but during the race, with hotter conditions, I lacked a bit of grip in the second half of the race and ended up losing a lot of ground – as well as some positions. Still, we have gathered some useful data ahead of Portimão. Now it’s time for the WDW, after which we’ll focus on the next round.”

While it was a solid result for Bayliss, D34G Racing WorldSSP team-mate Tom Edwards had a disappointing end to the weekend after he crashed out at the final corner. Despite the misfortune at Most, Edwards still leads the WorldSSP Challenge ahead of Simone Corsi.

Tom Edwards – DNF

“Just not my weekend in Most. There were glimpses of what could have been but unfortunately nothing came. A big goal for the team and I this weekend was to improve our qualifying strategy and grid position so I’m happy to say we achieved that. That’s something we will keep improving on too and try to string it all together. One weekend doesn’t define our season, we just have to learn from it and improve. Now to rest my mind and my body between now and Portimão and come back stronger. Really looking forward to having some fun with the fans at WDW next weekend.”

Countryman Luke Power just missed out on the points, crossing the line in 16th place, a couple of bike lengths behind Bayliss.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Huertas Duc / 2 S Manzi Yam +2.821 3 Y Montella Duc +7.721 4 V Debise Yam +8.000 5 J Navarro Duc +13.766 6 F Caricasulo MV +16.924 7 G Straalen Yam +21.640 8 N Tuuli Duc +26.111 9 M Schroetter MV +27.757 10 C Oncu Kaw +28.803 11 S Corsi Duc +29.656 12 O Vostatek Tri +29.687 13 L Baldassarri Tri +34.860 14 S Odendaal Yam +35.082 15 O Bayliss Duc +35.082 16 L Power MV +35.209 17 M Voort Yam +42.396 18 N Antonelli Duc +46.485 19 J Mcphee Tri +48.224 20 F Feigl Tri +50.772 21 M Brenner Kaw +53.131 22 F Fuligni Duc +53.636 23 S Minamimoto Yam +101.211 24 R Rosa QJM +1m05.928 Not Classified DNF P Biesiekirski Duc 7 Laps DNF K Pawi Hon 8 Laps DNF G Giannini Kaw 10 Laps DNF K Toba Hon 12 Laps DNF T Edwards Duc 13 Laps DNF L Mahias Yam 18 Laps DNF B Sofuoglu MV /

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 236 2 Y Montella 190 3 S Manzi 183 4 V Debise 130 5 M Schroetter 125 6 J Navarro 107 7 F Caricasulo 94 8 G Straalen 83 9 B Sofuoglu 65 10 N Tuuli 64 11 L Mahias 62 12 O Bayliss 53 13 T Amos 41 14 C Oncu 38 15 N Antonelli 28 16 J Mcphee 25 17 T Edwards 24 18 S Corsi 21 19 Y Ruiz 18 20 L Baldassarri 17 21 K Toba 10 22 A Sarmoon 10 23 L Ottaviani 9 24 O Vostatek 9 25 T Smits 6 26 L Power 6 27 T Toparis 6 28 P Biesiekirski 5 29 S Odendaal 4 30 F Fuligni 3 31 M Brenner 3 32 L Porta 3 33 G Giannini 1 34 K Pawi 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Sunday’s WorldSSP300 contest was a race full of drama with Veneman securing victory, repeating his success from Saturday. The Dutchman secured Kawasaki’s 62nd win after winning ahead of Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), as the #58 was demoted one position for irresponsible riding on the main straight on the final lap. The Spaniard still claimed his ninth podium as he finished in front of Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse), who was behind in third, after a magnificent ride where the #57 charged from the back of the field after he was forced to start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure infringement.

However, once the lights went out it was a fantastic launch from Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki), allowing the Italian to take the lead ahead of Iglesias on the opening lap. The fastest lap and the lead would change hands multiple times in the opening stages as another classic WorldSSP300 race began to unfold.

Mahendra soon entered the top five positions, carving through the WorldSSP300 field after starting at the back of the field. Iglesias was forced to drop one position for overtaking under yellow flags as Jeffery Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing), Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) and Gennai were all involved in a crash at Turn 1 with four laps to go. Vannucci would be later handed a double Long Lap to be served in the next race the #91 takes part in. There would be no fairytale repeat of Thompson’s brilliant debut podium scored on Saturday.

It would go down to the final lap with a two-way duel for victory between Iglesias and Veneman, who was aiming to do the double. The lead changed hands on the final lap with Iglesias leading in the final sector. It was a tense drag race to the line with the #7 taking victory by 0.009s after Iglesias crossed the line in P1 but was later demoted one position for irresponsible riding.

Missing out on a podium finish at Most was Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki), finishing just 0.038s behind Mahendra. Meanwhile, David Salvador (MS Racing) rounded out the top five in a career-best finishing, beating Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) to the flag. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) took sixth, finishing ahead of Julio Garcia (KOVE Racing Team), who took P7 and finished as the top KOVE rider. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) took eighth as Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) claimed ninth position after a brilliant ride. The #77 was ahead of Elia Bartolini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team), who rounded out the top 10.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Veneman Kaw / 2 I Bravo Kaw +0.009 3 A Mahendra Yam +2.479 4 B Ieraci Kaw +2.517 5 D Salvador Yam +2.533 6 M Gaggi Yam +2.555 7 J Gonzalez Kov +2.709 8 G Pratama Yam +2.775 9 J Saez Kaw +3.008 10 E Bartolini Yam +3.310 11 R Bijman Kaw +3.332 12 M Garcia Kov +3.351 13 E Ercolani Yam +3.516 14 H Maier Yam +6.172 15 S Sora Yam +15.781 16 P Tonn KTM +15.801 17 F Novotny Kaw +15.839 18 C Clark Kaw +29.024 19 G Zannini Kaw +29.069 20 K Sabatucci Kaw +29.114 21 K Quintal Kaw +29.198 22 M Martella Kaw +29.421 Not Classified RET R Tragni Yam 1 Lap RET F Seabright Kaw 3 Laps RET O Svendsen KTM 3 Laps RET D Turecek Kaw 3 Laps RET M Gennai Kaw 4 Laps RET C Thompson Kaw 4 Laps RET J Buis KTM 4 Laps RET M Vannucci Yam 4 Laps RET G Manso Yam 10 Laps RET K Fontainha Yam 10 Laps RET U Calatayud Yam 11 Laps

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 I Bravo 129 2 A Mahendra 110 3 L Veneman 106 4 D Mogeda 63 5 M Garcia 60 6 M Gaggi 58 7 J Buis 55 8 G Pratama 54 9 P Svoboda 53 10 M Gennai 49 11 B Ieraci 49 12 J Saez 43 13 D Salvador 38 14 J Gonzalez 35 15 U Calatayud 32 16 S Sora 31 17 E Bartolini 29 18 R Bijman 27 19 C Thompson 16 20 O Svendsen 10 21 M Vannucci 10 22 E Ercolani 10 23 F Seabright 10 24 H Maier 9 25 G Manso 8 26 P Tonn 7 27 E Cazzaniga 6 28 D Czarkowski 5 29 K Fontainha 4 30 R Tragni 3 31 I Hernandez 1

2024 WorldSBK Calendar