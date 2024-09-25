2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Review

A couple of months back, I got some seat-time on the heavily-revised Yamaha MT-09, a bike that’s been in production for 10 years. I feel old saying that.

I loved it so much that I requested a long-term loaner from Yamaha as the new Scaysbrook household runabout, but I feel I may have jumped the gun and should have waited a bit and grabbed the SP version instead.

It’s not that the SP is that much better than the base model, it’s just that it’s little bit more special in the right ways.

The MT-09 SP for 2024 is the same as the base model in the key areas — its 117 hp, 890 cc in-line three-cylinder motor remains as you were, as does the cast aluminium frame — the main differences lie in the gold things that hold the front wheel on, the silver things that stop the wheel, and a few sparky things you can’t see but make quite the difference when in attack mode.

Yamaha’s history with the term ‘SP’ dates back around 30-40 years with their 750 cc rides. The term “Sport Production” used to give buyers a bit more incentive to splash a few more dollars out in exchange for a few choice go-fast bits. The R1 has long since dropped the SP moniker for its R1/R1M terminology.

The last time “SP” was used with the R1 was with the excellent 2006 model, and ever since, “SP” has been moved into the naked-bike realm with MT-09/MT-10 both getting SP variants.

Before we go too much further, yes, there is a price difference. The base model MT-09 ticks the dollar scales at $17,399 ride-away, the SP commanding a $3400-higher price tag at $20,799 ride-away. Although that may seem a hefty increase for what, at its heart, is basically the same bike, to look solely at the price tag and make a decision based on that alone is a bit rash.

Delving first into the electronics, the SP gains two-stage engine-brake control and a four-stage Track setting that gives the rider the chance to really screw around with the settings. But here’s the thing: the Track mode is just an extension of the two Custom modes that already exist in the ECU, which enable you to play around with different power maps, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, the sensitivity of the quick-shifter and brake control.

The only difference, and it’s noticeable (especially on track), is the SP’s ability to vary how much engine brake it gives back to the rider.

If you want to simplify it even further, you now have six Custom modes rather than two. No one needs six Custom modes, not unless you’re riding through the snow of Norway, grabbing a beachside cocktail in Gibraltar, riding into the baking deserts of northern Africa, and maybe stopping at the Kyalami racetrack when you get to Johannesburg.

Ratcheting the electronic aids down to their minimum intervention is where most riders will end up on their MT-09 SP because the further down you go in the power modes, the more neutered the bike feels. Chopping the nuts off an MT-09 SP should be severely punishable.

Yamaha’s created one of the most fun, peppy, and downright naughty engines around in the 890 cc CP3, although the fun police have sunk their stinky teeth into the MT-09/MT-09 SP engine through 4000-6000 rpm. The flat spot that occurs at this engine speed is almost demoralising, because it acts as an unwanted intermission from the punch you get under 3000 rpm to the roaring top-end that surges through at 8000 rpm. This is down to the emissions police wanting to curb the miniscule C02 pollutants that come from a sub-1000 cc motorcycle engine, and also the raspy noise the little triple makes as it charges up the rev range.

If you do indeed pick up an MT-09/MT-09 SP, take it to your local tuner (provided they know what they’re doing), get a pipe fitted and that emissions-induced dent in the delivery massaged out and only then will your MT really be let off its leash.

As is the case with the base model, the SP is graced with a superb quick-shifter that not only slices up and down gears as per a normal quick-shifter, but allows you to downshift with the throttle open (like if you come out of a corner in too high a gear and have to backshift), and, conversely, you can grab a gear higher with the throttle closed (like if you’re in too low a gear for a given roll-speed).

What Yamaha’s done is make the MT-09 SP’s clutch almost superfluous except for taking off and coming to a stop. Soon enough, you won’t need gears at all…

Another benefit of the quick-shifter is the almost gunshot-like “bang” that comes from droplets of unburnt fuel being deposited into the exhaust and igniting when the quick-shifter momentarily cuts the ignition. That’s oh-so-satisfying, and something electric vehicle operators know absolutely f-all about.

Now, leaving the base MT-09 behind for a bit (this is a test on the SP, after all), we’ll look at the suspension. Gold in colour compared to the base model’s rather bland black fork legs, shock and spring, the SP gains high and low-speed compression damping on the fork and an Öhlins shock at the rear, again with full adjustment and a remote pre-load adjuster.

The steering geometry is the same between the base and SP, with the shock running on a modified linkage ratio that helps put more weight on the front end while reducing rear-wheel travel a touch.

Yamaha did not make the SP’s new gold KYB forks stiffer by upping the spring rate (still 15Nm as it is on the base bike), but adjusted the valving to give a firmer ride and one that’s also more compliant.

The feel from the front-end is one that allows more sporty pushing — you can brake a little harder, turn a bit faster, and conversely, the ride is more comfortable due to a fork that’s overall more composed and doesn’t get flustered.

The rear is a bit different. The Öhlins shock runs a slightly heavier spring, up from 95Nm to 100Nm, and the remote pre-load adjuster makes changing settings a cinch. Again, it’s not leaps and bounds different, but it’s just a bit better everywhere.

Under the initial crack of the throttle, there’s more composure, more feel, and thus, more confidence passed onto the rider. Helping this to no end, is the fact the SP (like the base model) comes standard with the Bridgestone Battlax S23 rubber, so you’re in good hands there.

Stopping the SP is now the job of the Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers, which work brilliantly and make me wonder with sheer amazement and anger as to why they’re not fitted to the R1 or R1M, a bike that can suffer from brake fade after hot laps at any given circuit.

The base MT-09’s brakes are pretty good, certainly I’ve not got much to whine about when just riding on the street, but the Stylemas are class above and complete the Brembo package by mating to the Brembo master-cylinder that’s new for 2024. They do, however, clamp down on the same dual 298mm discs as the base MT-09.

Other touches for the SP are the model-specific Liquid Metal/Raven colour scheme that looks a treat and the brushed aluminium swingarm that’s the same as the base one but just pops a bit more.

The SP also gains a keyless ignition/key fob, a system I famously hate because I’ve had too many systems crap out on me, and leave me unable to start the bike. I’m sure Yamaha has this problem figured out, but as they say, once bitten…

The TFT dash allows you access to the Yamaha Garmin app for navigation, that works surprisingly well. Having had the base model for a few weeks, I’ve been playing around with it, and although the Garmin system doesn’t work off Google Maps, it’s easy enough to use after a bit of fiddling.

These Bluetooth systems between phone, dash, and helmet headset have been a pet peeve of mine for a long time, but it now appears the systems are getting smarter and easier to use.

Overall, for an extra $3400, you’d be mad not to go for the SP over the base model MT-09 SP. The benefits, some big, some irrelevant, add up to more than the price of their parts, and I think the blue, silver and black paint looks an absolute treat.

There’s no denying the MT-09 SP is a brilliant machine and, like all its predecessors, boasts a huge amount of character.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Specifications Engine 890 cc Liquid-cooled, 4stroke,DOHC, 4-valve, 3-cylinder Bore / Stroke 78.0 x 62.1 Compression Ration 11.5 : 11 Lubrication Wet Sump Fuel Fuel Injection Ignition TCI Starter Electric Fuel Capacity 14L Final Drive Chain Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed Frame Diamond F Suspension Fully adjustable, DLC coated, 41mm KYB front forks in gold, 130mm travel R Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins rear shock, brushed aluminium swingarm (link suspension), 117mm travel F Brakes Hydraulic dual discs, 298mm – ABS, dual Brembo Stylema calipers, Brembo radial master cylinder R Brakes Hydraulic single disc, 245mm – ABS F Tyres 120/70 ZR 17M/C(58W) Tubeless, Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 R Tyres 180/55 ZR 17M/C(73W) Tubeless, Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 Length 2090 mm Width 820 mm Height 1145 mm Seat Height 825 mm Wheelbase 1430 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Wet Weight 194 Kg Electronics 5 inch TFT dash, six-axis IMU, Ride Modes (Sport, Street, Rain, plus four custom TRACK Modes), Cornering TC, Slide ControlSystem (SCS), Brake Control (EB, EBM), Back Slip Regulator (BSR), Cruise Control, smartphone connectivity, navigation, YRC settings via smartphone (MyRide app), Quickshifter (3rd gen), Smart Key System

2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Gallery

Images by Dave Schelske