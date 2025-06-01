2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Two – Hangtown

The story of the day for the second race of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, was the weather, as a weekend heatwave pushed temperatures into the triple digits for Round 19 of the SMX World Championship and the Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic Presented by Seven MX.

While racers were tested even further across each pair of motos in the 450 Class and 250 Class, in the end the respective points leaders rose to the occasion to take firm hold of the early championship battles.

In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence made a statement in the final moto to prevail with the win, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan remained unbeaten four motos into his 250 Class title defence.

450 Moto One

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Justin Cooper led the field through the first turn to open Moto 1 with the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but an aggressive Aaron Plessinger was able to wrestle the lead away aboard his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ride. Slotting into third was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, followed by the Team Honda HRC Progressive mounted siblings of Hunter and Jett Lawrence.

Tomac pushed the pace early and got around his teammate for second. He then looked to erase the two-second deficit Plessinger established through his early laps sprint. Behind the lead duo, Cooper and Jett Lawrence engaged in a battle for third, with the Australian rider able to get the upper hand. The top three then settled in through the middle portion of the moto.

All was relatively quiet until the final five minutes, when Tomac picked up the pace and began to close in on Plessinger. The KTM rider responded initially and re-extended the lead, but Tomac didn’t relent. As time ran out on the moto clock and they crossed the line with two laps to go, the Yamaha rider gave it all he had to get onto Plessinger’s rear fender and make the pass. Once out front, Tomac ran away to his first moto win of the season and the first since his championship-winning 2022 campaign. Plessinger dropped well back for second, just ahead of Lawrence in third, and later admitted he misjudged how much time remained and made too soon of a push to keep Tomac at bay. Cooper parlayed his holeshot into a fourth-place finish, with Hunter Lawrence rounding out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 E. Tomac Yam 34m16.518 2 A. Plessinger KTM +11.574 3 J. Lawrence Hon +11.922 4 J. Cooper Yam +24.484 5 H. Lawrence Hon +29.503 6 R.J. Hampshire Hus +44.581 7 C. Webb Yam +1m02.733 8 M. Stewart Hus +1m07.489 9 J. Anderson Kaw +1m14.553 10 J. Savatgy Hon +1m17.996 11 C. Schock Yam +1m33.739 12 J. Prado Kaw +1m41.719 13 B. Paturel Suz +1m42.093 14 G. Harlan Yam +1m48.945 15 V. Guillod Yam +1m50.346 16 D. Kelley Yam +1m59.260 17 L. Locurcio Gas +2m01.519 18 F. Noren Kaw +2m11.831 19 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 20 H. Kullas Hus 1 Lap 21 M. Semmens KTM 1 Lap 22 B. Bloss Bet 1 Lap 23 R. Pape Yam 1 Lap 24 J. Short IV Hon 1 Lap 25 M. Harrison Kaw 1 Lap 26 T. Stepek Yam 1 Lap 27 B. Shelly Yam 1 Lap 28 D. Oliveira KTM 1 Lap 29 T. Purdon Hus 1 Lap 30 S. Verhaeghe Yam 1 Lap 31 M. Jorgensen Hus 1 Lap 32 D. DeMartile Bet 1 Lap 33 B. Gardner Bet 1 Lap 34 B. Ray Hon 1 Lap 35 J. Mosiman Yam 1 Lap 36 J. Boaz KTM 1 Lap 37 C. Tucker Bet 2 Laps 38 B. West Yam 7 Laps 39 D. Drake Yam 11 Laps 40 M. Miller Yam 16 Laps 450 Moto Two The final moto of the afternoon featured the hottest temperatures of the day and was shortened by five minutes as a precautionary measure. Out of the gate, it was the Hondas of Jett and Hunter Lawrence alongside Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, who inched ahead for the Pro Motocross Holeshot. Meanwhile, Tomac made contact with another rider off the start and was mired outside the top 20 in the running order. Back up front, Jett Lawrence sprinted out to a multi-second lead as teammates Cooper and Webb moved into second and third, respectively. With Lawrence pacing the field, all eyes were on Tomac and his journey through the running order, as the Moto 1 winner was on the cusp of the top 10 after just five minutes. Back up front, Hunter Lawrence made a move around Webb to take third, while Plessinger followed into fourth. Lawrence and Plessinger then engaged in a battle for third for several laps, from which Plessinger got the upper hand. At this point, Tomac had climbed up to eighth and had three riders within his sights to break into the top five. However, as he looked to make a move, he lost traction with his front tire and went down. He remounted in 12th with a little more than 10 minutes remaining. Back up front, Jett Lawrence went unchallenged from the conclusion of the opening lap and put an exclamation point on an impressive performance with a wire-to-wire moto victory. Cooper equaled his career-best moto finish from one week prior in second, 10.9 seconds behind Lawrence, while Plessinger wrapped up a solid afternoon in third. Tomac soldiered home in ninth. 450 Moto Two Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 30m17.529 2 J. Cooper Yam +10.911 3 A. Plessinger KTM +22.247 4 H. Lawrence Hon +25.738 5 J. Prado Kaw +43.482 6 J. Anderson Kaw +47.633 7 C. Webb Yam +50.162 8 R.J. Hampshire Hus +51.371 9 E. Tomac Yam +1m06.608 10 M. Stewart Hus +1m13.406 11 J. Savatgy Hon +1m16.313 12 C. Schock Yam +1m18.347 13 C. Nichols Suz +1m18.493 14 B. Paturel Suz +1m19.423 15 L. Locurcio Gas +1m25.153 16 D. Kelley Yam +1m28.970 17 F. Noren Kaw +1m40.614 18 M. Harrison Kaw +1m52.121 19 D. Oliveira KTM +1m57.255 20 V. Guillod Yam +2m04.230 21 H. Kullas Hus +2m07.500 22 D. DeMartile Bet 1 Lap 23 J. Short IV Hon 1 Lap 24 B. Gardner Bet 1 Lap 25 R. Pape Yam 1 Lap 26 M. Semmens KTM 1 Lap 27 J. Boaz KTM 1 Lap 28 M. Jorgensen Hus 1 Lap 29 B. West Yam 1 Lap 30 J. Mosiman Yam 1 Lap 31 S. Verhaeghe Yam 1 Lap 32 C. Tucker Bet 1 Lap 33 T. Stepek Yam 1 Lap 34 T. Purdon Hus 5 Laps 35 B. Shelly Yam 6 Laps 36 B. Ray Hon 6 Laps 37 D. Drake Yam 7 Laps 38 M. Miller Yam 12 Laps 39 B. Bloss Bet 14 Laps 40 G. Harlan Yam 15 Laps

450 Round

Jett Lawrence’s 3-1 effort gives him back-to-back overall wins to open the season, with 17 career victories in 18 starts, the lone blemish on his record coming at Hangtown one year ago. Plessinger’s 2-3 finishes landed him in the runner-up spot for the sixth time in his career, while Cooper completed the top three (4-2) with his third career podium result. Tomac just missed the overall podium in fourth (1-9).

Another win for Lawrence, combined with Tomac’s challenging second moto, extended the Honda rider’s lead in the championship standings to 16 points over Plessinger, who moved up to second, with Tomac one additional point behind in third.

1st Place: Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (3-1)

“The main obstacle today was the heat, and I did what I wanted to do [in Moto 2]. I wanted to get the start and then sprint in the opening laps to get a gap that I could manage the rest of the way. My plan worked, so I’m happy.”

2nd Place: Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (2-3)

“On days like today, as sweet as it is to be on the podium, being out there on that last lap, you don’t want to be out there. It takes a lot of heart. I was hurting, but I knew I needed to make the passes I did. I’m really proud of myself today and what we’ve done so far after two races.”

3rd Place: Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (4-2)

“Two good starts today and we did well to adapt to the track [with bike setup]. It was really hot weather and a dry, hard track, but everyone worked together well, and we came home with a great result. We all suffered a bit today, but I know I did all I could and I’m happy with the result.”

4th Place: Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (1-9)

“A couple things happened to me [in Moto 2]. Bad luck on the start as I hit the guy next to me off the gate. Then I made a mistake on my own and washed the front end. I think I would have had a good shot to make the podium had I not made that mistake, but it was just too much to overcome in the end.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 2 A. Plessinger KTM 2 3 42 3 J. Cooper Yam 4 2 40 4 E. Tomac Yam 1 9 38 5 H. Lawrence Hon 5 4 35 6 C. Webb Yam 7 7 30 7 R.J. Hampshire Hus 6 8 30 8 J. Anderson Kaw 9 6 29 9 J. Prado Kaw 12 5 27 10 M. Stewart Hus 8 10 26 11 J. Savatgy Hon 10 11 23 12 C. Schock Yam 11 12 21 13 B. Paturel Suz 13 14 17 14 C. Nichols Suz 19 13 12 15 L. Locurcio Gas 17 15 12 16 D. Kelley Yam 16 16 12 17 F. Noren Kaw 18 17 9 18 V. Guillod Yam 15 20 9 19 G. Harlan Yam 14 40 8 20 M. Harrison Kaw 25 18 4 21 D. Oliveira KTM 28 19 3 22 H. Kullas Hus 20 21 3 23 M. Semmens KTM 21 26 1 24 J. Short IV Hon 24 23 0 25 R. Pape Yam 23 25 0 26 D. DeMartile Bet 32 22 0 27 B. Gardner Bet 33 24 0 28 M. Jorgensen Hus 31 28 0 29 T. Stepek Yam 26 33 0 30 S. Verhaeghe Yam 30 31 0 31 B. Bloss Bet 22 39 0 32 B. Shelly Yam 27 35 0 33 J. Boaz KTM 36 27 0 34 T. Purdon Hus 29 34 0 35 J. Mosiman Yam 35 30 0 36 B. West Yam 38 29 0 37 C. Tucker Bet 37 32 0 38 B. Ray Hon 34 36 0 39 D. Drake Yam 39 37 0 40 M. Miller Yam 40 38 0

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Lawrence 95 2 A. Plessinger 79 3 E. Tomac 78 4 J. Cooper 76 5 H. Lawrence 73 6 J. Anderson 59 7 J. Prado 58 8 R.J. Hampshire 56 9 J. Savatgy 49 10 C. Webb 45 11 B. Paturel 41 12 M. Stewart 36 13 V. Guillod 30 14 C. Schock 28 15 G. Harlan 27 16 D. Bortolin 25 17 C. Nichols 21 18 D. Kelley 18 19 L. Locurcio 15 20 F. Noren 15 21 D. Drake 13 22 H. Kullas 10 23 M. Semmens 9 24 C. Tucker 8 25 R. Pape 7 26 B. Shelly 5 27 H. Schlosser 5 28 M. Harrison 4 29 D. Oliveira 3 30 N. Lapucci 2 31 J. Short IV 0 32 B. West 0 33 D. DeMartile 0 34 T. Purdon 0 35 B. Gardner 0 36 M. Jorgensen 0 37 C. Durow 0 38 T. Stepek 0 39 B. Ray 0 40 S. Verhaeghe 0 41 M. Miller 0 42 B. Bloss 0 43 J. Boaz 0 44 J. Mosiman 0 45 G. Brough 0 46 C. Sexton 0

450 SMX Championship Points

TBC

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon began with Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas surging to the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing duo Casey Cochran and Ryder DiFrancesco, in addition to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, who crashed out of the moto early on. Deegan started just outside the top five aboard his Yamaha. Hymas then gave up the lead after he miscalculated a jump and went off track, reentering the fray in second as Cochran assumed the lead. Behind them, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker fought his way up into third.

Deegan’s march forward began a little more than five minutes into the moto as he made a series of passes to slot into the top three. That pushed Hymas’ pace onto the rear of Cochran, which ignited a three-rider battle for the lead. Deegan made the move around Hymas and gave pursuit to Cochran, taking control of first just before the halfway point. Once out front, Deegan sprinted to a lead of more than two seconds.

Deegan continued to build on his lead and soon moved out to an advantage of more than five seconds as Cochran fell into the clutches of a hard charging Jo Shimoda and his Team Honda HRC Progressive machine. The Japanese rider made the move into second and asserted his hold on the position. As the race entered its final five minutes, Cochran continued to lose ground and eventually dropped off the podium as the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki trio of Ty Masterpool, Levi Kitchen, and Hammaker all got by.

Haiden Deegan cruised to his third straight moto win, 6.9 seconds ahead of Shimoda, while Kitchen made a late pass to secure third. Masterpool finished fourth, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman in fifth.

250 Moto One Results