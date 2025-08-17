2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Ten – Unadilla
Images by Jeff Miller
The penultimate round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought the series to one of the sport’s most iconic venues – Unadilla MX in Central New York.
As the oldest track in American motocross, Unadilla once again lived up to its reputation with spectacular racing for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross Championship and Round 27 of the SMX World Championship regular season.
What began under cloudy skies cleared into a warm afternoon sunshine, setting the stage for a landmark day for Honda, who completed a clean sweep of both classes.
Jett Lawrence Secures Second 450 Class Title
Fresh off celebrating his 22nd birthday, Jett Lawrence clinched his second AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship with another flawless ride. The Australian sensation posted a 1-1 moto tally, extending his near-perfect season to nine overall wins in 10 rounds.
Shimoda Keeps 250 Title Fight Alive
In the 250 Class, it was teammate Jo Shimoda who stole the spotlight. The Japanese rider delivered a commanding 1-1 sweep, delaying what many expected to be a title-clinching day for Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).
450 Moto One
The opening premier class moto at Unadilla MX delivered fireworks from the drop of the gate. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jorge Prado, the reigning two-time MXGP World Champion, ripped the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but was quickly shuffled back after challenges from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence.
Behind them, three past champions, Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen (Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki), and Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing), wasted little time working their way around Prado to settle into the fight up front.
The opening five minutes were relentless. Hampshire eked out a 1.5-second lead over the Lawrence brothers, with Jett pressing hard on Hunter before making a decisive move for second. On the same lap, the red plate holder also pounced on Hampshire to take control of the moto. A brief off-track excursion soon after handed Hampshire the lead back, but Jett regrouped instantly, retaking the top spot before Hampshire went down, promoting Hunter to second and Tomac to third.
From there, Jett Lawrence managed the race with trademark composure, stretching his advantage through the closing stages. He crossed the line to earn his 14th moto win of the season with a 7.7-second buffer over Hunter Lawrence, who secured the Honda family 1-2.
Tomac brought it home third, a distant 22 seconds behind Jett, while Hampshire recovered to salvage fourth.
Ken Roczen impressed with a solid fifth in his first moto appearance of 2025, underscoring that form is temporary, class is permanent.
450 Moto Two
The afternoon moto at Unadilla saw Hunter Lawrence fire out of the gate to edge Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) for the Pro Motocross Holeshot. However, it was Jett Lawrence who stole the spotlight with a daring outside line, catapulting himself from fourth to first in a single move to seize early control.
Hunter immediately went on the offensive, twice drawing alongside his younger brother in the opening laps. The challenge persisted for a number of laps before Jett gradually began edging clear. Justin Cooper held steady in third as the Lawrence brothers settled into the top two spots once again.
Further back, Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched a charge from fifth. After overtaking RJ Hampshire for fourth, Tomac reeled in teammate Cooper to secure third. Despite the strong push, he faced a sizeable gap to the leading duo with just over 10 minutes to go.
Up front, Jett Lawrence controlled proceedings, extending his lead as the clock wound down. At the flag, he claimed his 43rd career moto victory and completed a dominant sweep with a 9.3-second margin over his brother.
Tomac rounded out the podium in third, a further eight seconds behind Hunter, capping off another stellar outing for the veteran.
450 Round
Jett Lawrence ended the longest winless streak of his career, two races, with an emphatic 1-1 performance for his 23rd career victory, 17 of which have come via moto sweeps.
Jett’s championship triumph comes a little more than six months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered at the Glendale Supercross in February.
Hunter Lawrence captured his fifth runner-up finish of the season (2-2), while Tomac earned the 79th podium result of his career (3-3).
While Jett Lawrence’s 53-point lead is insurmountable, Hunter Lawrence’s 45-point margin over Eli Tomac in third has the elder Lawrence poised to complete the first 1-2 championship finish for siblings in series history.
Jett Lawrence (1-1)
“It didn’t seem possible [to be here after my ACL injury]. You work so hard for this and then it’s taken away from you in an instant. I manifested this moment every time I was at a low point in my recovery to keep believing that I could get back where I needed to be. All the pain I endured in getting the strength back in my knee was to get back to this point right here. It truly feels amazing to accomplish this.”
Hunter Lawrence (2-2)
“I’ve always considered myself as a top contender, so it’s good to be here [in the runner-up spot]. I gave it my all both motos, but it wasn’t good enough. Congrats to Jett [Lawrence], he’s been riding awesome all season. We’ll see if we can get him in the [SMX] playoffs.”
Eli Tomac (3-3)
“For Unadilla, it was a pretty good performance for me. This place can be my Achilles heel, it’s just so challenging. Other than being outridden by the Lawrence brothers, I would say that it was a pretty good day. I gave it all I had; it just wasn’t enough to catch those
250 Moto One
The first 250 Class moto at Unadilla saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) surge to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, edging out Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Red Bull KTM teammate Julien Beaumer.
Just behind, championship protagonists Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into the top five.
Shimoda wasted no time carving through the pack, making a blistering charge on the opening lap to snatch the lead.
As the Japanese rider stormed ahead, Vialle began slipping backwards, surrendering positions as Hammaker and Deegan slotted into second and third.
With a clear track, Shimoda checked out at the front, stretching his lead to nearly seven seconds. Deegan soon moved around Hammaker to take control of second, but even then, he trailed the Honda rider by double digits. By the halfway point, Shimoda had built a gap of almost 15 seconds as Deegan maintained a comfortable buffer over Hammaker in third.
From there, Shimoda never looked back. Relentless pace saw him add to his advantage right through to the finish, delivering the most dominant performance of the season in the class.
Shimoda took his fourth moto win of 2025 by a commanding 39.7 seconds over Deegan, with Hammaker holding strong for third. Vialle crossed the line in fourth, followed by Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in fifth.
250 Moto Two
The second and deciding moto once again saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) lead the charge, grabbing his second Pro Motocross Holeshot of the day ahead of Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive).
Just as he had in the opening bout, Shimoda wasted no time going on the attack, slicing past Hammaker before making the decisive move on Vialle just before the end of the opening lap.
With a clear track ahead, Shimoda quickly established control of the moto while Vialle and Hammaker gave chase.
Behind them, championship leader Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) faced an uphill climb after starting deep in the top 10. The Yamaha rider had to dig in and make passes one by one, eventually clawing his way into third with a move on Hammaker, though by then he trailed the leaders by double digits.
Up front, Shimoda was relentless. The Japanese star continued to lay down fast laps and steadily stretched his advantage over Vialle to more than 10 seconds. As the clock wound down, there was no challenge in sight, and Shimoda capped off a dominant weekend with a second runaway victory. He crossed the line 13.4 seconds clear of Vialle, with Deegan a distant third.
250 Round
The second 1-1 effort of the season netted Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) his third overall win of the summer, setting a new single-season milestone for the Japanese rider and marking the sixth career win of his Pro Motocross career. His dominance at Unadilla was undeniable, with margins of victory that left no doubt about his form heading into the finale.
Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) kept himself on the podium with a 2-3 scorecard, his ninth podium of the year, but was forced to concede valuable points to Shimoda. T
om Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) posted consistent 4-2 finishes to secure his fifth podium of the season, highlighting a strong return to form.
Championship Picture Heading to Budds Creek
Deegan arrived at Unadilla with a slim margin above the 50-point threshold needed to wrap up the 250 Class title early. However, losing eight points to Shimoda means the championship remains mathematically alive. With just one round remaining, Deegan carries a 43-point advantage, giving Shimoda and the remaining contenders a faint but still tangible shot at delaying celebrations.
Meanwhile, Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who finished sixth overall, maintains third place in the standings.
Jo Shimoda (1-1)
“Two good motos for me [today], and I got two more good starts. I just kept with the consistency. I’ve been riding much better [lately]. This was a good one today.”
Haiden Deegan (2-3)
“It’s hard to push the edge when you have a championship to win. I think that’s how I got to where I am, being patient. I never felt very comfortable today, but credit to Jo [Shimoda], he was ripping. We’ll go take care of business next weekend.”
Tom Vialle (4-2)
“My speed was a lot better in the second moto. I also was able to get two holeshots. That was good for today and hopefully we can keep that speed for the last race of the season.”
