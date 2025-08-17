2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Ten – Unadilla

Images by Jeff Miller

The penultimate round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought the series to one of the sport’s most iconic venues – Unadilla MX in Central New York.

As the oldest track in American motocross, Unadilla once again lived up to its reputation with spectacular racing for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross Championship and Round 27 of the SMX World Championship regular season.

What began under cloudy skies cleared into a warm afternoon sunshine, setting the stage for a landmark day for Honda, who completed a clean sweep of both classes.

Jett Lawrence Secures Second 450 Class Title

Fresh off celebrating his 22nd birthday, Jett Lawrence clinched his second AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship with another flawless ride. The Australian sensation posted a 1-1 moto tally, extending his near-perfect season to nine overall wins in 10 rounds.

Shimoda Keeps 250 Title Fight Alive

In the 250 Class, it was teammate Jo Shimoda who stole the spotlight. The Japanese rider delivered a commanding 1-1 sweep, delaying what many expected to be a title-clinching day for Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).

450 Moto One

The opening premier class moto at Unadilla MX delivered fireworks from the drop of the gate. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jorge Prado, the reigning two-time MXGP World Champion, ripped the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but was quickly shuffled back after challenges from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence.

Behind them, three past champions, Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen (Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki), and Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing), wasted little time working their way around Prado to settle into the fight up front.

The opening five minutes were relentless. Hampshire eked out a 1.5-second lead over the Lawrence brothers, with Jett pressing hard on Hunter before making a decisive move for second. On the same lap, the red plate holder also pounced on Hampshire to take control of the moto. A brief off-track excursion soon after handed Hampshire the lead back, but Jett regrouped instantly, retaking the top spot before Hampshire went down, promoting Hunter to second and Tomac to third.

From there, Jett Lawrence managed the race with trademark composure, stretching his advantage through the closing stages. He crossed the line to earn his 14th moto win of the season with a 7.7-second buffer over Hunter Lawrence, who secured the Honda family 1-2.

Tomac brought it home third, a distant 22 seconds behind Jett, while Hampshire recovered to salvage fourth.

Ken Roczen impressed with a solid fifth in his first moto appearance of 2025, underscoring that form is temporary, class is permanent.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 35m29.473 2 H. Lawrence Hon +7.777 3 E. Tomac Yam +22.332 4 R.J. Hampshire Hus +36.199 5 K. Roczen Suz +43.186 6 J. Cooper Yam +51.399 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +52.521 8 K. Webster Hon +1m10.855 9 J. Barcia Gas +1m15.232 10 M. Stewart Hus +1m16.168 11 V. Guillod Yam +1m20.419 12 C. Schock Yam +1m30.962 13 L. Locurcio Gas +1m35.206 14 M. Harrison Kaw +1m47.115 15 J. Prado Kaw +1m51.317 16 B. Paturel Suz +1m55.248 17 R. Pape Yam +2m05.006 18 H. Miller Yam +2m09.543 19 S. McElrath Hon +2m12.688 20 H. Kullas Hus +2m15.428 21 J. Short IV Hon +2m16.928 22 J. Hand Hon +2m37.794 23 B. Shelly Yam +1 Lap 24 B. Carroll Yam +1 Lap 25 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 Lap 26 V. Luhovey Kaw +1 Lap 27 M. Miller Kaw +1 Lap 28 B. Gardner Yam +1 Lap 29 J. Rogers Kaw +1 Lap 30 C. Durow KTM +1 Lap 31 B. Todd Hon +1 Lap 32 A. Arruda Yam +1 Lap 33 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 34 C. Groves Kaw +1 Lap 35 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 36 G. Stine Yam +1 Lap 37 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 Lap 38 J. Crown Kaw +1 Lap 39 M. Weltin Yam +5 Laps 40 T. Schmidt KTM +6 Laps

450 Moto Two

The afternoon moto at Unadilla saw Hunter Lawrence fire out of the gate to edge Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) for the Pro Motocross Holeshot. However, it was Jett Lawrence who stole the spotlight with a daring outside line, catapulting himself from fourth to first in a single move to seize early control.

Hunter immediately went on the offensive, twice drawing alongside his younger brother in the opening laps. The challenge persisted for a number of laps before Jett gradually began edging clear. Justin Cooper held steady in third as the Lawrence brothers settled into the top two spots once again.

Further back, Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched a charge from fifth. After overtaking RJ Hampshire for fourth, Tomac reeled in teammate Cooper to secure third. Despite the strong push, he faced a sizeable gap to the leading duo with just over 10 minutes to go.

Up front, Jett Lawrence controlled proceedings, extending his lead as the clock wound down. At the flag, he claimed his 43rd career moto victory and completed a dominant sweep with a 9.3-second margin over his brother.

Tomac rounded out the podium in third, a further eight seconds behind Hunter, capping off another stellar outing for the veteran.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 35m41.808 2 H. Lawrence Hon +9.305 3 E. Tomac Yam +17.598 4 J. Cooper Yam +20.026 5 R.J. Hampshire Hus +25.434 6 D. Ferrandis Hon +1m14.532 7 M. Stewart Hus +1m20.297 8 J. Barcia Gas +1m27.785 9 K. Webster Hon +1m31.548 10 V. Guillod Yam +1m34.827 11 C. Schock Yam +1m52.601 12 J. Prado Kaw +1m55.287 13 B. Paturel Suz +1m57.318 14 M. Harrison Kaw +2m06.337 15 L. Locurcio Gas +2m09.243 16 S. McElrath Hon +2m15.653 17 M. Weltin Yam +2m21.571 18 J. Short IV Hon +2m22.874 19 R. Pape Yam +1 Lap 20 H. Miller Yam +1 Lap 21 B. Shelly Yam +1 Lap 22 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 Lap 23 M. Miller Kaw +1 Lap 24 V. Luhovey Kaw +1 Lap 25 J. Hand Hon +1 Lap 26 B. Gardner Yam +1 Lap 27 B. Todd Hon +1 Lap 28 J. Rogers Kaw +1 Lap 29 G. Stine Yam +1 Lap 30 A. Arruda Yam +1 Lap 31 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 32 M. Jorgensen Hus +1 Lap 33 C. Durow KTM +1 Lap 34 C. Groves Kaw +1 Lap 35 L. Leitzel Kaw +2 Laps 36 J. Rodbell Hon +2 Laps 37 J. Crown Kaw +2 Laps 38 K. Roczen Suz +4 Laps 39 B. Carroll Yam +9 Laps 40 T. Schmidt KTM +11 Laps

450 Round

Jett Lawrence ended the longest winless streak of his career, two races, with an emphatic 1-1 performance for his 23rd career victory, 17 of which have come via moto sweeps.

Jett’s championship triumph comes a little more than six months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered at the Glendale Supercross in February.

Hunter Lawrence captured his fifth runner-up finish of the season (2-2), while Tomac earned the 79th podium result of his career (3-3).

While Jett Lawrence’s 53-point lead is insurmountable, Hunter Lawrence’s 45-point margin over Eli Tomac in third has the elder Lawrence poised to complete the first 1-2 championship finish for siblings in series history.

Jett Lawrence (1-1)

“It didn’t seem possible [to be here after my ACL injury]. You work so hard for this and then it’s taken away from you in an instant. I manifested this moment every time I was at a low point in my recovery to keep believing that I could get back where I needed to be. All the pain I endured in getting the strength back in my knee was to get back to this point right here. It truly feels amazing to accomplish this.”

Hunter Lawrence (2-2)

“I’ve always considered myself as a top contender, so it’s good to be here [in the runner-up spot]. I gave it my all both motos, but it wasn’t good enough. Congrats to Jett [Lawrence], he’s been riding awesome all season. We’ll see if we can get him in the [SMX] playoffs.”

Eli Tomac (3-3)

“For Unadilla, it was a pretty good performance for me. This place can be my Achilles heel, it’s just so challenging. Other than being outridden by the Lawrence brothers, I would say that it was a pretty good day. I gave it all I had; it just wasn’t enough to catch those

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 1 50 2 H. Lawrence Hon 2 2 44 3 E. Tomac Yam 3 3 40 4 R.J. Hampshire Hus 4 5 35 5 J. Cooper Yam 6 4 34 6 D. Ferrandis Hon 7 6 31 7 M. Stewart Hus 10 7 27 8 J. Barcia Gas 9 8 27 9 K. Webster Hon 8 9 27 10 V. Guillod Yam 11 10 23 11 C. Schock Yam 12 11 21 12 J. Prado Kaw 15 12 17 13 K. Roczen Suz 5 38 17 14 M. Harrison Kaw 14 14 16 15 L. Locurcio Gas 13 15 16 16 B. Paturel Suz 16 13 15 17 S. McElrath Hon 19 16 9 18 R. Pape Yam 17 19 8 19 H. Miller Yam 18 20 6 20 M. Weltin Yam 39 17 5 21 J. Short IV Hon 21 18 5 22 H. Kullas Hus 20 41 2 23 B. Shelly Yam 23 21 1 24 S. Verhaeghe Yam 25 22 0 25 J. Hand Hon 22 25 0 26 M. Miller Kaw 27 23 0 27 V. Luhovey Kaw 26 24 0 28 B. Gardner Yam 28 26 0 29 J. Rogers Kaw 29 28 0 30 B. Todd Hon 31 27 0 31 A. Arruda Yam 32 30 0 32 C. Durow KTM 30 33 0 33 B. Carroll Yam 24 39 0 34 Z. Williams Hon 33 31 0 35 G. Stine Yam 36 29 0 36 C. Groves Kaw 34 34 0 37 J. Rodbell Hon 35 36 0 38 L. Leitzel Kaw 37 35 0 39 M. Jorgensen Hus 41 32 0 40 J. Crown Kaw 38 37 0 41 T. Schmidt KTM 40 40 0

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 J. Lawrence 462 2 H. Lawrence 409 3 E. Tomac 364 4 J. Cooper 349 5 R.J. Hampshire 328 6 J. Prado 241 7 M. Stewart 209 8 A. Plessinger 204 9 V. Guillod 179 10 J. Barcia 165 11 C. Schock 163 12 C. Webb 151 13 C. Sexton 147 14 H. Kullas 139 15 B. Paturel 131 16 J. Savatgy 124 17 M. Harrison 117 18 J. Anderson 111 19 L. Locurcio 108 20 C. Nichols 90 21 D. Ferrandis 60 22 R. Pape 58 23 G. Harlan 50 24 H. Miller 48 25 M. Weltin 41 26 K. Webster 30 27 D. Kelley 30 28 T. Cairoli 25 29 D. Drake 24 30 F. Noren 24 31 J. Short IV 19 32 B. Shelly 19 33 B. Bloss 18 34 C. Tøndel 18 35 K. Roczen 17 36 S. McElrath 16 37 M. Jorgensen 12 38 M. Semmens 9 39 J. Hand 9 40 S. Verhaeghe 9 41 B. Gardner 7 42 B. West 7 43 M. Miller 6 44 T. Stepek 4 45 D. Oliveira 3 46 J. Harrington 2 47 N. Lapucci 2 48 J. Cokinos 1 49 R. Floyd 1

450 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 J. Cooper 630 2 J. Lawrence 533 3 C. Webb 516 4 C. Sexton 510 5 M. Stewart 486 6 H. Lawrence 471 7 A. Plessinger 459 8 E. Tomac 444 9 J. Barcia 350 10 R.J. Hampshire 328 11 K. Roczen 288 12 J. Savatgy 277 13 J. Anderson 262 14 J. Prado 259 15 D. Ferrandis 254 16 C. Nichols 220 17 S. McElrath 208 18 J. Hill 194 19 M. Harrison 182 20 V. Guillod 179 21 C. Schock 171 22 H. Kullas 139 23 M. Oldenburg 134 24 B. Bloss 131 25 B. Paturel 131 26 L. Locurcio 108 27 K. Chisholm 78 28 G. Harlan 72 29 C. Craig 69 30 F. Noren 67 31 R. Pape 58 32 D. Wilson 57 33 H. Miller 48 34 K. Moranz 42 35 M. Weltin 41 36 J. Robin 39 37 K. Webster 30 38 D. Kelley 30 39 J. Hand 28 40 T. Cairoli 25 41 D. Drake 24 42 J. Starling 22 43 T. Lane 19 44 J. Short IV 19 45 B. Shelly 19 46 A. Rodriguez 18 47 C. Tøndel 18 48 C. Clason 15 49 V. Friese 14 50 L. Leitzel 13 51 M. Jorgensen 12 52 M. Semmens 9 53 S. Verhaeghe 9 54 B. Gardner 7 55 B. West 7 56 B. Pauli 6 57 M. Miller 6 58 T. Stepek 4 59 R. Breece 3 60 D. Oliveira 3 61 J. Harrington 2 62 N. Lapucci 2 63 J. Cokinos 1 64 R. Floyd 1

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto at Unadilla saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) surge to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, edging out Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Red Bull KTM teammate Julien Beaumer.

Just behind, championship protagonists Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into the top five.

Shimoda wasted no time carving through the pack, making a blistering charge on the opening lap to snatch the lead.

As the Japanese rider stormed ahead, Vialle began slipping backwards, surrendering positions as Hammaker and Deegan slotted into second and third.

With a clear track, Shimoda checked out at the front, stretching his lead to nearly seven seconds. Deegan soon moved around Hammaker to take control of second, but even then, he trailed the Honda rider by double digits. By the halfway point, Shimoda had built a gap of almost 15 seconds as Deegan maintained a comfortable buffer over Hammaker in third.

From there, Shimoda never looked back. Relentless pace saw him add to his advantage right through to the finish, delivering the most dominant performance of the season in the class.

Shimoda took his fourth moto win of 2025 by a commanding 39.7 seconds over Deegan, with Hammaker holding strong for third. Vialle crossed the line in fourth, followed by Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Shimoda Hon 36m05.279 2 H. Deegan Yam +39.780 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +47.331 4 T. Vialle KTM +53.848 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw +1m00.174 6 J. Beaumer KTM +1m06.433 7 C. Dudney Yam +1m11.134 8 J. Smith Tri +1m17.380 9 T. Masterpool Kaw +1m20.044 10 L. Kitchen Kaw +1m23.142 11 R. Difrancesco Gas +1m36.789 12 M. Vohland Yam +1m39.397 13 N. Thrasher Yam +1m41.193 14 D. Schwartz Yam +1m44.706 15 M. Boisrame KTM +1m47.478 16 B. Connolly Hon +1m49.179 17 A. Forkbanana Tri +1m56.426 18 D. Adams Kaw +1m58.870 19 L. Turner KTM +2m07.439 20 G. Linville KTM +2m09.630 21 C. Park Hon +2m10.792 22 B. Bennett Hus +2m15.549 23 C. Davies Yam +2m21.300 24 C.J. Benard KTM +2m23.131 25 S. Orland Yam +1 Lap 26 K. Wise Yam +1 Lap 27 A. Long KTM +1 Lap 28 D. Bennick Yam +1 Lap 29 C. Heyman Hus +1 Lap 30 J. Chambers Kaw +1 Lap 31 P. Ross Yam +1 Lap 32 H. Hudson Gas +1 Lap 33 R. Buccheri KTM +1 Lap 34 A. Shive KTM +1 Lap 35 I. Clark Hon +1 Lap 36 D. Venter Yam +5 Laps 37 M. Haarup Tri +9 Laps 38 M. Phelps KTM +9 Laps 39 R. Taylor Yam +13 Laps 40 M. Mosiman Yam +14 Laps

250 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto once again saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) lead the charge, grabbing his second Pro Motocross Holeshot of the day ahead of Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive).

Just as he had in the opening bout, Shimoda wasted no time going on the attack, slicing past Hammaker before making the decisive move on Vialle just before the end of the opening lap.

With a clear track ahead, Shimoda quickly established control of the moto while Vialle and Hammaker gave chase.

Behind them, championship leader Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) faced an uphill climb after starting deep in the top 10. The Yamaha rider had to dig in and make passes one by one, eventually clawing his way into third with a move on Hammaker, though by then he trailed the leaders by double digits.

Up front, Shimoda was relentless. The Japanese star continued to lay down fast laps and steadily stretched his advantage over Vialle to more than 10 seconds. As the clock wound down, there was no challenge in sight, and Shimoda capped off a dominant weekend with a second runaway victory. He crossed the line 13.4 seconds clear of Vialle, with Deegan a distant third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Shimoda Hon 36m31.255 2 T. Vialle KTM +13.432 3 H. Deegan Yam +20.285 4 J. Beaumer KTM +30.696 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw +34.854 6 S. Hammaker Kaw +38.891 7 N. Thrasher Yam +44.514 8 R. Difrancesco Gas +51.139 9 J. Smith Tri +56.076 10 L. Kitchen Kaw +58.349 11 L. Turner KTM +1m00.401 12 D. Adams Kaw +1m03.848 13 C. Dudney Yam +1m09.051 14 A. Forkner Tri +1m12.447 15 A. Long KTM +1m13.608 16 P. Ross Yam +1m14.677 17 M. Vohland Yam +1m34.174 18 M. Boisrame KTM +1m39.778 19 D. Bennick Yam +1m42.631 20 T. Masterpool Kaw +1m44.881 21 B. Connolly Hon +1m45.452 22 B. Bennett Hus +2m04.537 23 C. Davies Yam +2m12.950 24 K. Wise Yam +2m29.785 25 C. Park Hon +1 Lap 26 G. Linville KTM +1 Lap 27 M. Phelps KTM +1 Lap 28 A. Shive KTM +1 Lap 29 S. Orland Yam +1 Lap 30 R. Buccheri KTM +1 Lap 31 D. Venter Yam +1 Lap 32 W. Mattson Yam +1 Lap 33 J. Kessler KTM +1 Lap 34 C. Heyman Hus +3 Laps 35 H. Hudson Gas +7 Laps 36 C.J. Benard KTM +10 Laps 37 I. Clark Hon +11 Laps 38 D. Schwartz Yam +13 Laps 39 J. Chambers Kaw +13 Laps 40 P. Murphy Hon +15 Laps

250 Round

The second 1-1 effort of the season netted Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) his third overall win of the summer, setting a new single-season milestone for the Japanese rider and marking the sixth career win of his Pro Motocross career. His dominance at Unadilla was undeniable, with margins of victory that left no doubt about his form heading into the finale.

Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) kept himself on the podium with a 2-3 scorecard, his ninth podium of the year, but was forced to concede valuable points to Shimoda. T

om Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) posted consistent 4-2 finishes to secure his fifth podium of the season, highlighting a strong return to form.

Championship Picture Heading to Budds Creek

Deegan arrived at Unadilla with a slim margin above the 50-point threshold needed to wrap up the 250 Class title early. However, losing eight points to Shimoda means the championship remains mathematically alive. With just one round remaining, Deegan carries a 43-point advantage, giving Shimoda and the remaining contenders a faint but still tangible shot at delaying celebrations.

Meanwhile, Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who finished sixth overall, maintains third place in the standings.

Jo Shimoda (1-1)

“Two good motos for me [today], and I got two more good starts. I just kept with the consistency. I’ve been riding much better [lately]. This was a good one today.”

Haiden Deegan (2-3)

“It’s hard to push the edge when you have a championship to win. I think that’s how I got to where I am, being patient. I never felt very comfortable today, but credit to Jo [Shimoda], he was ripping. We’ll go take care of business next weekend.”

Tom Vialle (4-2)

“My speed was a lot better in the second moto. I also was able to get two holeshots. That was good for today and hopefully we can keep that speed for the last race of the season.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Shimoda Hon 1 1 50 2 H. Deegan Yam 2 3 42 3 T. Vialle KTM 4 2 40 4 S. Hammaker Kaw 3 6 36 5 J. Beaumer KTM 6 4 34 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 5 5 34 7 J. Smith Tri 8 9 27 8 R. Difrancesco Gas 11 8 25 9 N. Thrasher Yam 13 7 24 10 L. Kitchen Kaw 10 10 24 11 C. Dudney Yam 7 13 24 12 M. Vohland Yam 12 17 15 13 T. Masterpool Kaw 9 20 15 14 L. Turner KTM 19 11 14 15 D. Adams Kaw 18 12 14 16 A. Forkner Tri 17 14 13 17 M. Boisrame KTM 15 18 11 18 D. Schwartz Yam 14 38 8 19 A. Long KTM 27 15 7 20 B. Connolly Hon 16 21 7 21 P. Ross Yam 31 16 6 22 D. Bennick Yam 28 19 3 23 G. Linville KTM 20 26 2 24 C. Park Hon 21 25 1 25 B. Bennett Hus 22 22 0 26 C. Davies Yam 23 23 0 27 K. Wise Yam 26 24 0 28 S. Orland Yam 25 29 0 29 C.J. Benard KTM 24 36 0 30 A. Shive KTM 34 28 0 31 R. Buccheri KTM 33 30 0 32 C. Heyman Hus 29 34 0 33 M. Phelps KTM 38 27 0 34 D. Venter Yam 36 31 0 35 H. Hudson Gas 32 35 0 36 J. Chambers Kaw 30 39 0 37 I. Clark Hon 35 37 0 38 W. Mattson Yam 41 32 0 39 J. Kessler KTM 41 33 0 40 M. Haarup Tri 37 41 0 41 R. Taylor Yam 39 41 0 42 P. Murphy Hon 41 40 0 43 M. Mosiman Yam 40 41 0

250 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 H. Deegan 460 2 J. Shimoda 417 3 G. Marchbanks 320 4 L. Kitchen 289 5 T. Vialle 282 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 216 8 M. Vohland 212 9 J. Smith 198 10 M. Mosiman 180 11 R. Difrancesco 165 12 D. Schwartz 160 13 D. Adams 157 14 J. Beaumer 156 15 A. Forkner 145 16 N. Thrasher 138 17 P. Ross 134 18 C. Hymas 132 19 T. Masterpool 128 20 J. Swoll 115 21 C. Cochran 88 22 A. Long 84 23 L. Turner 84 24 J. Martin 49 25 A. Fedortsov 36 26 E. Temmerman 26 27 C. Dudney 24 28 K. Minear 23 29 M. Boisrame 15 30 C.J. Benard 13 31 M. Fineis 12 32 C. Timboe 10 33 C. Park 8 34 B. Connolly 7 35 G. Linville 7 36 L. Kobusch 6 37 K. Johnson 6 38 J. Chambers 6 39 G. Towers 4 40 K. Wise 3 41 D. Bennick 3 42 B. Bennett 1 43 A. Black 1 44 S. Orland 1

250 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 H. Deegan 460 2 J. Shimoda 417 3 G. Marchbanks 320 4 L. Kitchen 289 5 T. Vialle 282 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 216 8 M. Vohland 212 9 J. Smith 198 10 M. Mosiman 180 11 R. Difrancesco 165 12 D. Schwartz 160 13 D. Adams 157 14 J. Beaumer 156 15 A. Forkner 145 16 N. Thrasher 138 17 P. Ross 134 18 C. Hymas 132 19 T. Masterpool 128 20 J. Swoll 115 21 C. Cochran 88 22 A. Long 84 23 L. Turner 84 24 J. Martin 49 25 A. Fedortsov 36 26 E. Temmerman 26 27 C. Dudney 24 28 K. Minear 23 29 M. Boisrame 15 30 C.J. Benard 13 31 M. Fineis 12 32 C. Timboe 10 33 C. Park 8 34 B. Connolly 7 35 G. Linville 7 36 L. Kobusch 6 37 K. Johnson 6 38 J. Chambers 6 39 G. Towers 4 40 K. Wise 3 41 D. Bennick 3 42 B. Bennett 1 43 A. Black 1 44 S. Orland 1