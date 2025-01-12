2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round One – Angel Stadium
250 Heat One
The opening 250 Heat was all about the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha duo of Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies. The team-mates were 1-2 from turn one and stayed out front for the entire seven-lap distance.
Haiden Deegan took full advantage of a clear track up front to pull away from the field. The 19-year-old lapped more than a second quicker than the best of the rest to race away to a six-seconds win over his 17-year-old team-mate.
20-year-old Californian Hunter Yoder rounded out the podium for Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki and had ran in third place for much of the contest.
Jo Shimoda made life hard for himself with a poor start, forcing the 22-year-old Japanese Honda rider to work his way through the pack to fourth place ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|H Deegan
|Yam
|/
|2
|C Davies
|Yam
|+6.370
|3
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|+12.506
|4
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|+15.512
|5
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+24.261
|6
|S Robertson
|Tri
|+28.025
|7
|M Miller
|Yam
|+28.962
|8
|N Viney
|Hon
|+29.573
|9
|C Schock
|Yam
|+30.668
|10
|G Towers
|Hon
|+31.974
|11
|D Thury
|Yam
|+38.956
|12
|P Masciangelo
|Gas
|+42.705
|13
|B Laninovich
|Hon
|+45.838
|14
|S Varola
|Hus
|+49.252
|15
|B Bennett
|Hus
|+56.722
|16
|S Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+1m08.223
|17
|K Aiello
|Hus
|+1m12.921
|18
|E Ferry
|Hon
|2 Laps
|19
|D Walsh
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|20
|B Spangle
|Yam
|3 Laps
250 Heat Two
Triumph’s Jordon Smith scored the holeshot ahead of top qualifier Julien Beaumier. Ryder DiFrancesco in third place early on ahead of Lux Turner and Canadian Cole Thompson.
Smith held the lead until their was 30-seconds left on the clock when Beaumier made his move. The 18-year Arizonan held the lead from there to the flag, fending off a last-turn block-pass attempt from Smith.
Ryder DiFrancesco showed good speed and was not far behind to claim third place with a handy 17-second buffer over fourth-placed Cole Thompson.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|/
|2
|J Smith
|Tri
|+0.850
|3
|R Difrancesco
|Gas
|+3.098
|4
|C Thompson
|Yam
|+20.570
|5
|L Turner
|KTM
|+22.811
|6
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|+23.652
|7
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|+27.376
|8
|J Varize
|KTM
|+29.327
|9
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|+31.174
|10
|A Long
|KTM
|+33.206
|11
|P Ross
|Hon
|+34.012
|12
|T Albright
|Yam
|+36.095
|13
|B West
|Yam
|+37.237
|14
|R Gordon
|Kaw
|+40.946
|15
|K Wise
|Yam
|+44.996
|16
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|+53.162
|17
|L MacLer
|Suz
|+1m08.062
|18
|J Greco
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|19
|D Harriman
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|5 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|G Towers
|Hon
|/
|2
|P Ross
|Hon
|+0.954
|3
|A Long
|KTM
|+3.900
|4
|T Albright
|Yam
|+5.885
|5
|B West
|Yam
|+7.119
|6
|D Thury
|Yam
|+12.413
|7
|B Bennett
|Hus
|+14.328
|8
|S Varola
|Hus
|+15.186
|9
|B Laninovich
|Hon
|+17.853
|10
|K Wise
|Yam
|+18.799
|11
|D Walsh
|Kaw
|+21.107
|12
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|+23.375
|13
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|+25.177
|14
|R Gordon
|Kaw
|+31.401
|15
|K Aiello
|Hus
|+34.382
|16
|D Harriman
|KTM
|+41.245
|17
|J Greco
|Kaw
|43.215
|18
|S Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+45.917
|19
|P Masciangelo
|Gas
|+46.337
|20
|L MacLer
|Suz
|+1m07.699
|21
|B Spangle
|Yam
|+1m13.581
|22
|E Ferry
|Hon
|DNS
250 Main
The first 250 Main holeshot of season 2025 went to Jo Shimoda but left on the deck on the entry to turn two was Jett Reynolds, Max Miller and Haiden Deegan!
At the end of lap one the order was Shimoda, Beaumer, Smith, Marchbanks, Yoder and Schock. Haiden Deegan was around 15-seconds behind the race leader and already scything his way through the field. By half-race distance Deegan was already inside the top ten.
Garrett Marchbanks made a mistake in the whoops with five-minutes left on the clock which saw him relegated from fourth to eighth place.
Ryder DiFranceso had moved up to third place by half-race distance but was coming under attack from Jordon Smith across the final laps.
At the last lap board Shimoda led Beaumer by four-seconds and that pair had another ten-second over Smith who had got the better of DiFrancesco for fourth. Shocks was a further five-seconds behind in fifth place but was being rapidly caught by Haiden Deegan.
Shimoda took the win by almost five-seconds over Beaumer and also carded the fastest lap of the race.
Jordon Smith rounded out the podium, Triumph’s first, seven-seconds behind Beamuer after pulling clear of Ryder DiFrancesco.
Haiden Deegan took 17-points for his fifth place result but will be looking for the maximum 25 next weekend in San Diego.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|/
|2
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|+4.747
|3
|J Smith
|Tri
|+11.599
|4
|R Difrancesco
|Gas
|+13.081
|5
|H Deegan
|Yam
|+18.945
|6
|C Schock
|Yam
|+19.879
|7
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|+36.822
|8
|C Davies
|Yam
|+39.681
|9
|G HS)
|Kaw
|+43.943
|10
|C Thompson
|Yam
|+44.623
|11
|L Turner
|KTM
|+56.381
|12
|A Long
|KTM
|+1m01.272
|13
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|+1m03.220
|14
|T Albright
|Yam
|+1m04.857
|15
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|+1m05.177
|16
|M Miller
|Yam
|1 Lap
|17
|P Ross
|Hon
|1 Lap
|18
|N Viney
|Hon
|1 Lap
|19
|G Towers
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|S Robertson
|Tri
|1 Lap
|21
|J Varize
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|1 Lap
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|3
|Jordon Smith
|20
|4
|Ryder Difrancesco
|18
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|17
|6
|Coty Schock
|16
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|15
|8
|Cole Davies
|14
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|13
|10
|Cole Thompson
|12
|11
|Lux Turner
|11
|12
|Avery Long
|10
|13
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|Tj Albright
|8
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|7
|16
|Max Miller
|6
|17
|Parker Ross
|5
|18
|Noah Viney
|4
|19
|Gavin Towers
|3
|20
|Stilez Robertson
|2
|21
|Jett Reynolds
|1
|22
|Joshua Varize
|0
|23
|Brad West
|0
|24
|Dominique Thury
|0
|26
|Slade Varola
|0
|27
|Billy Laninovich
|0
|28
|Kyle Wise
|0
|29
|Dylan Walsh
|0
|30
|Talon Hawkins
|0
|31
|Max Sanford
|0
|32
|Reven Gordon
|0
|33
|Kai Aiello
|0
|34
|Devin Harriman
|0
|35
|Josh Greco
|0
|36
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|0
|37
|Preston Masciangelo
|0
|38
|Ludovic MacLer
|0
|39
|Braden Spangle
|0
|40
|Wyatt Mattson
|0
|41
|Stav Orland
|0
|42
|Mason Kerr
|0
|43
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|0
|44
|Ryan Carlson
|0
|45
|Thomas Ralston
|0
|46
|Anthony Castaneda
|0
|47
|Blake Davies
|0
|48
|Kile Epperson
|0
|49
|Robert Hailey Iii
|0
|50
|Carter Biese
|0
|51
|Chad Saultz
|0
|52
|Kevin Ballanger
|0
|53
|Ty Freehill
|0
|54
|Evan Ferry
|0
|55
|Logan Boye
|0
|56
|Blaine Silveira
|0
|57
|Derek Kelley
|0
|58
|David Pulley Jr
|0
|59
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
|60
|Hayden Robinson
|0
|61
|Dylan Cunha
|0
|62
|Deegan Hepp
|0
|63
|Konnor Visger
|0
|64
|Collin Jurin
|0
|65
|Jack Beeland
|0
|66
|Kaden Lewis
|0
|67
|Justin Aragaki
|0
|68
|Chris Howell
|0
450 Heat One
The opening 450 Heat saw three riders get hooked up together and go down way before they even got to turn one. Justin Starling, Anthony Rodriguez and Marshal Weltin all going down. Rodriguez limped away with what looked like some sort of lower leg injury.
Well clear of that melee was Dylan Ferrandis who scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson. Jett Lawrence was way down in 11th place on the opening lap after almost banging bars with Cooper Webb on the run to turn one.
Justin Cooper took the lead from Ferrandis early on the opening lap and Ken Roczen relegated Ferrandis further back to third place in short order. Roczen wasted little time in getting past Cooper and from thereon-in the German was never headed.
Jason Anderson forged his way through to third place and then actually lapped quicker than Roczen on his way up to second place.
The quickest lap of the race though was set by Jett Lawrence. The defending champ working his way up to fifth place by the flag. Jett was closing in on Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper when the chequered flag came out.
A fall for Ferrandis a bit over a lap before the end saw the Frenchman slip down to 11th place.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|K Roczen
|Suz
|/
|2
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|+2.574
|3
|J Cooper
|Yam
|+5.672
|4
|C Webb
|Yam
|+7.116
|5
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|+7.721
|6
|J Hill
|KTM
|+13.730
|7
|B Bloss
|Bet
|+19.633
|8
|S McElrath
|Hon
|+20.635
|9
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|+21.678
|10
|F Noren
|Kaw
|+22.864
|11
|D HS)
|Hon
|+28.142
|12
|A Politelli
|Yam
|+34.365
|13
|J Robin
|Yam
|+36.047
|14
|G Harlan
|Yam
|+42.310
|15
|S Meshey
|KTM
|+57.110
|16
|H Schlosser
|Hon
|+1m03.622
|17
|A Nagy
|Hon
|+1m11.733
|18
|M Weltin
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|19
|J Starling
|Gas
|DNF
|20
|A Rodriguez
|KTM
|DNF
450 Heat Two
Colt Nichols, Jared Lesher, Justin Rodbell and Ryan Breece got tangled up on the run to turn one and hit the deck. Chase Sexton led early on ahead of Jorge Prado, Hunter Lawrence and holeshot man Justin Barcia.
Sexton streaked away from the off, putting down lap-times that his rivals couldn’t match on his way to a decisive 7.5-second victory over Prado.
Malcolm Stewart put in an early charge to sneak past Barcia and Lawrence before the Rockstar Husqvarna made a mistake that saw him hit the deck pretty hard. Malcolm failed to get going again and recorded a DNF.
Hunter Lawrence had held down third place for much of the contest but got chased down by Justin Barcia on the penultimate lap and the GASGAS rider stole that final place on the rostrum. Eli Tomac also joined the party but opted to play it safe and watch on from behind on his way to fifth.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C Sexton
|KTM
|/
|2
|J Prado
|Kaw
|+7.447
|3
|J HS)
|Gas
|+9.083
|4
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|+9.344
|5
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+10.390
|6
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|+13.218
|7
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+18.167
|8
|V Friese
|Hon
|+25.731
|9
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|+28.214
|10
|C Clason
|Kaw
|+33.253
|11
|K Moranz
|KTM
|+37.690
|12
|T Lane
|KTM
|+42.392
|13
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|+49.786
|14
|R Breece
|Hon
|+51.456
|15
|C Nichols
|Suz
|+55.632
|16
|J Rodbell
|Hon
|+1m05.403
|17
|L Karnow
|Kaw
|+1m14.078
|18
|J Lesher
|Yam
|1 Lap
|19
|G Steinke
|Hus
|DNF
|20
|M Stewart
|Hus
|DNF
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|F Noren
|Kaw
|/
|2
|M Stewart
|Hus
|+1.389
|3
|R Breece
|Hon
|+3.055
|4
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|+4.252
|5
|K HS)
|KTM
|+6.065
|6
|C Nichols
|Suz
|+6.272
|7
|J Robin
|Yam
|+8.573
|8
|M Weltin
|Yam
|+11.982
|9
|C Clason
|Kaw
|+12.580
|10
|T Lane
|KTM
|+14.884
|11
|G Harlan
|Yam
|+17.663
|12
|J Starling
|Gas
|+21.364
|13
|J Rodbell
|Hon
|+22.664
|14
|H Schlosser
|Hon
|+24.024
|15
|S Meshey
|KTM
|+27.233
|16
|A Rodriguez
|KTM
|+28.228
|17
|J Lesher
|Yam
|+28.674
|18
|L Karnow
|Kaw
|+38.322
|19
|A Nagy
|Hon
|+48.146
|20
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|DNF
|21
|A Politelli
|Yam
|DNF
|22
|G Steinke
|Hus
|DNS
450 Main
Jett Lawrence made a mistake on the run to turn one and was left caught up in a tough-block, after clashing with an out of control looking Jason Anderson, as the the rest of the field swept around turn one.
Eil Tomac went to the front of the pack ahead of Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton but Tomac then went down after the rhythm section, and was ridden over by Sexton! Tomac rejoining the race dead last just behind Jett Lawrence. Meanwhile Jason Anderson had hit the front ahead of his Monster Energy Kawasaki team-mate Jorge Prado.
Chase Sexton then got the better of Prado for second place late on lap two and the KTM rider was then all over the back of Anderson in no time. Ken Roczen had pushed Prado further back to fourth. Justin Cooper was fifth, Hunter Lawrence sixth. Jett Lawrence had made his inside the top 15 only to then swap ends in a sandy section and go down, the defending champion relegated to the back of the field once again!
Sexton hit the lead late on lap three and immediately started to pull away from Anderson. Ken Roczen then closed in on Anderson and made a great move on the Kawasaki rider to steal that second place.
With 15-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds, the German had 1.5-seconds on Anderson. Prado was a further second back in fourth and being hounded relentlessly by Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence sixth, Cooper seventh. At this juncture Tomac was up to 13th, and Lawrence 25-seconds away from the leaders down in 19th place.
Chase Sexton then stalled the KTM which allowed Roczen to bridge that three-second gap and the German was now all over the back of Sexton. Chase recovered though and managed to stretch away from Roczen once again.
Hunter Lawrence had worked his way through to fourth place, ahead of Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado, only to go down in the same place that Jett had gone down a few laps later. Hunter was down in 11th place by the time he was back up and running.
With ten-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds with Jason Anderson a similar distance further back in third. Cooper Webb was now fourth and Justin Barcia fifth. Jorge Prado, Eli Tomac and Justin Hill were brushing elbows as they fought a tight battle for sixth place ahead of ninth place Justin Cooper while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top ten. Jett Lawrence was in 15th place, more than 30-seconds behind the race leader.
Chase Sexton continued to pull away from Roczen and with two-laps to run had a five-second lead. Jason Anderson was in thnird place ahead of Cooper Webb while Eli Tomac was challenging Justin Barcia for fifth place. Hunter and Jett Lawrence were tenth and eleventh with two laps to run.
Sexton the clear victor and also the only rider to run a 64-second lap in the Main.
Ken Roczen held off a late charge from Jason Anderson to take second place. Cooper Webb was also right there in fourth.
Eli Tomac came from dead last through to a fifth place finish to open his 2025 account with 17-points. Justin Barcia lost that fifth place to Tomac in the closing laps.
Justin Cooper was a long way further back in seventh place ahead of Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger and Malcom Stewart.
Hunter and Jett Lawrence take eleven and ten-points respectively from their 11th and 12th place finishes.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C Sexton
|KTM
|/
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+4.293
|3
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|+5.916
|4
|C Webb
|Yam
|+6.861
|5
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+10.469
|6
|J Barcia
|Gas
|+11.644
|7
|J Cooper
|Yam
|+27.925
|8
|J Hill
|KTM
|+30.433
|9
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|+32.470
|10
|M Stewart
|Hus
|+38.700
|11
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|+40.050
|12
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|+42.252
|13
|S McElrath
|Hon
|+52.685
|14
|J HS)
|Kaw
|+54.809
|15
|V Friese
|Hon
|+1m00.279
|16
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|+1m03.651
|17
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|18
|F Noren
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|19
|R Breece
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|1 Lap
|21
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|B Bloss
|Bet
|DNF
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|20
|4
|Cooper Webb
|18
|5
|Eli Tomac
|17
|6
|Justin Barcia
|16
|7
|Justin Cooper
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|14
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|13
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|12
|11
|Hunter Lawrence
|11
|12
|Jett Lawrence
|10
|13
|Shane McElrath
|9
|14
|Jorge Prado
|8
|15
|Vince Friese
|7
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|6
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|5
|18
|Freddie Noren
|4
|19
|Ryan Breece
|3
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|2
|21
|Benny Bloss
|1
|22
|Joey Savatgy
|0
|23
|Kevin Moranz
|0
|24
|Colt Nichols
|0
|25
|Jerry Robin
|0
|26
|Marshal Weltin
|0
|27
|Cade Clason
|0
|28
|Tristan Lane
|0
|29
|Grant Harlan
|0
|30
|Justin Starling
|0
|31
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|32
|Hunter Schlosser
|0
|33
|Scott Meshey
|0
|34
|Anthony Rodriguez
|0
|35
|Jared Lesher
|0
|36
|Logan Karnow
|0
|37
|Alex Nagy
|0
|38
|Dylan Ferrandis
|0
|39
|Austin Politelli
|0
|40
|Jb Buller Jr.
|0
|41
|Austin Cozadd
|0
|42
|Colby Copp
|0
|43
|Rider Fisher
|0
|44
|Bubba Pauli
|0
|45
|Joey Desimone Jr
|0
|46
|Bobby Piazza
|0
|47
|Gared Steinke
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|1m04.669
|2
|H Deegan
|Yam
|1m04.796
|3
|R Difrancesco
|Gas
|1m05.690
|4
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|1m05.801
|5
|J Smith
|Tri
|1m06.076
|6
|C Davies
|Yam
|1m06.218
|7
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|1m06.361
|8
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|1m06.554
|9
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|1m06.619
|10
|S Robertson
|Tri
|1m07.376
|11
|C Thompson
|Yam
|1m07.399
|12
|C Schock
|Yam
|1m07.467
|13
|A Long
|KTM
|1m07.614
|14
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|1m07.885
|15
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|1m07.913
|16
|G Towers
|Hon
|1m08.162
|17
|L Turner
|KTM
|1m08.298
|18
|M Miller
|Yam
|1m08.522
|19
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|1m08.583
|20
|E Ferry
|Hon
|1m08.861
|21
|B West
|Yam
|1m08.995
|22
|N Viney
|Hon
|1m09.035
|23
|P Ross
|Hon
|1m09.156
|24
|D Thury
|Yam
|1m09.539
|25
|T Albright
|Yam
|1m09.628
|26
|D Walsh
|Kaw
|1m09.703
|27
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|1m10.071
|28
|P Masciangelo
|Gas
|1m10.375
|29
|K Wise
|Yam
|1m10.783
|30
|S Wennerstrom
|KTM
|1m10.812
|31
|J Varize
|KTM
|1m11.082
|32
|S Varola
|Hus
|1m11.097
|33
|R Gordon
|Kaw
|1m11.266
|34
|B Spangle
|Yam
|1m11.496
|35
|L MacLer
|Suz
|1m11.540
|36
|K Aiello
|Hus
|1m11.571
|37
|D Harriman
|KTM
|1m11.663
|38
|B Laninovich
|Hon
|1m11.692
|39
|J Greco
|Kaw
|1m11.703
|40
|B Bennett
|Hus
|1m11.741
|41
|K Ballanger
|Hus
|1m11.859
|42
|M Kerr
|Hon
|1m11.888
|43
|B Davies
|Tri
|1m12.008
|44
|S Orland
|Yam
|1m12.066
|45
|K Lewis
|Gas
|1m12.080
|46
|D Kelley
|Yam
|1m12.197
|47
|W Mattson
|Yam
|1m12.291
|48
|A Castaneda
|Yam
|1m12.548
|49
|H Robinson
|Yam
|1m12.576
|50
|K Epperson
|Hon
|1m12.597
|51
|D Cunha
|Hus
|1m12.876
|52
|C Biese
|Kaw
|1m12.913
|53
|C Howell
|Yam
|1m12.920
|54
|R Iii
|Yam
|1m12.953
|55
|C Jurin
|Yam
|1m12.976
|56
|B Silveira
|Suz
|1m13.441
|57
|J Aragaki
|Hus
|1m13.529
|58
|T Freehill
|KTM
|1m13.895
|59
|D Hepp
|Hon
|1m14.323
|60
|K Visger
|Hon
|1m15.218
|61
|D Jr
|Yam
|1m15.383
|62
|T Ralston
|Gas
|1m15.864
|63
|G Cyr
|KTM
|1m17.452
|64
|J Beeland
|Tri
|1m18.890
|65
|R Carlson
|Kaw
|1m19.413
|66
|L Boye
|Kaw
|/
|67
|L Kalaitzian
|Kaw
|/
|68
|C Saultz
|KTM
|/
|69
|L Kitchen
|Kaw
|/
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|E Tomac
|Yam
|1m03.120
|2
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|1m03.372
|3
|C Sexton
|KTM
|1m03.478
|4
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|1m04.269
|5
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|1m04.361
|6
|J Hill
|KTM
|1m04.470
|7
|M Stewart
|Hus
|1m04.532
|8
|C Webb
|Yam
|1m04.595
|9
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|1m04.865
|10
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|1m04.919
|11
|J Prado
|Kaw
|1m04.947
|12
|J Cooper
|Yam
|1m05.090
|13
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|1m05.266
|14
|K Roczen
|Suz
|1m05.285
|15
|V Friese
|Hon
|1m06.018
|16
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|1m06.209
|17
|J Barcia
|Gas
|1m06.238
|18
|B Bloss
|Bet
|1m06.248
|19
|C Nichols
|Suz
|1m06.372
|20
|S McElrath
|Hon
|1m06.394
|21
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|1m07.269
|22
|J Robin
|Yam
|1m07.382
|23
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|1m7.425
|24
|G Harlan
|Yam
|1m07.617
|25
|C Clason
|Kaw
|1m07.643
|26
|F Noren
|Kaw
|1m07.789
|27
|R Breece
|Hon
|1m07.900
|28
|A Politelli
|Yam
|1m08.385
|29
|T Lane
|KTM
|1m08.928
|30
|J Starling
|Gas
|1m09.035
|31
|K Moranz
|KTM
|1m09.179
|32
|M Weltin
|Yam
|1m09.512
|33
|J Lesher
|Yam
|1m09.769
|34
|A Rodriguez
|KTM
|1m09.804
|35
|L Karnow
|Kaw
|1m10.163
|36
|H Schlosser
|Hon
|1m10.190
|37
|J Rodbell
|Hon
|1m10.418
|38
|S Meshey
|KTM
|1m10.770
|39
|G Steinke
|Hus
|1m11.344
|40
|A Nagy
|Hon
|1m11.345
|41
|C Copp
|Hon
|1m12.083
|42
|B Pauli
|Kaw
|1m12.109
|43
|B Piazza
|Yam
|1m13.681
|44
|A Cozadd
|Yam
|1m13.828
|45
|J Jr
|Kaw
|1m15.592
|46
|J Jr.
|Hus
|1m17.724
|47
|R Fisher
|Kaw
|1m18.279
Images by KardyPhoto