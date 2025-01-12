2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round One – Angel Stadium

250 Heat One

The opening 250 Heat was all about the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha duo of Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies. The team-mates were 1-2 from turn one and stayed out front for the entire seven-lap distance.

Haiden Deegan took full advantage of a clear track up front to pull away from the field. The 19-year-old lapped more than a second quicker than the best of the rest to race away to a six-seconds win over his 17-year-old team-mate.

20-year-old Californian Hunter Yoder rounded out the podium for Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki and had ran in third place for much of the contest.

Jo Shimoda made life hard for himself with a poor start, forcing the 22-year-old Japanese Honda rider to work his way through the pack to fourth place ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 H Deegan Yam / 2 C Davies Yam +6.370 3 H Yoder Kaw +12.506 4 J Shimoda Hon +15.512 5 G Marchbanks Kaw +24.261 6 S Robertson Tri +28.025 7 M Miller Yam +28.962 8 N Viney Hon +29.573 9 C Schock Yam +30.668 10 G Towers Hon +31.974 11 D Thury Yam +38.956 12 P Masciangelo Gas +42.705 13 B Laninovich Hon +45.838 14 S Varola Hus +49.252 15 B Bennett Hus +56.722 16 S Wennerstrom KTM +1m08.223 17 K Aiello Hus +1m12.921 18 E Ferry Hon 2 Laps 19 D Walsh Kaw 2 Laps 20 B Spangle Yam 3 Laps

250 Heat Two

Triumph’s Jordon Smith scored the holeshot ahead of top qualifier Julien Beaumier. Ryder DiFrancesco in third place early on ahead of Lux Turner and Canadian Cole Thompson.

Smith held the lead until their was 30-seconds left on the clock when Beaumier made his move. The 18-year Arizonan held the lead from there to the flag, fending off a last-turn block-pass attempt from Smith.

Ryder DiFrancesco showed good speed and was not far behind to claim third place with a handy 17-second buffer over fourth-placed Cole Thompson.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J Beaumer KTM / 2 J Smith Tri +0.850 3 R Difrancesco Gas +3.098 4 C Thompson Yam +20.570 5 L Turner KTM +22.811 6 M Mosiman Yam +23.652 7 J Reynolds Yam +27.376 8 J Varize KTM +29.327 9 A Bourdon Yam +31.174 10 A Long KTM +33.206 11 P Ross Hon +34.012 12 T Albright Yam +36.095 13 B West Yam +37.237 14 R Gordon Kaw +40.946 15 K Wise Yam +44.996 16 T Hawkins KTM +53.162 17 L MacLer Suz +1m08.062 18 J Greco Kaw 1 Lap 19 D Harriman KTM 1 Lap 20 M Sanford Kaw 5 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 G Towers Hon / 2 P Ross Hon +0.954 3 A Long KTM +3.900 4 T Albright Yam +5.885 5 B West Yam +7.119 6 D Thury Yam +12.413 7 B Bennett Hus +14.328 8 S Varola Hus +15.186 9 B Laninovich Hon +17.853 10 K Wise Yam +18.799 11 D Walsh Kaw +21.107 12 T Hawkins KTM +23.375 13 M Sanford Kaw +25.177 14 R Gordon Kaw +31.401 15 K Aiello Hus +34.382 16 D Harriman KTM +41.245 17 J Greco Kaw 43.215 18 S Wennerstrom KTM +45.917 19 P Masciangelo Gas +46.337 20 L MacLer Suz +1m07.699 21 B Spangle Yam +1m13.581 22 E Ferry Hon DNS

250 Main

The first 250 Main holeshot of season 2025 went to Jo Shimoda but left on the deck on the entry to turn two was Jett Reynolds, Max Miller and Haiden Deegan!

At the end of lap one the order was Shimoda, Beaumer, Smith, Marchbanks, Yoder and Schock. Haiden Deegan was around 15-seconds behind the race leader and already scything his way through the field. By half-race distance Deegan was already inside the top ten.

Garrett Marchbanks made a mistake in the whoops with five-minutes left on the clock which saw him relegated from fourth to eighth place.

Ryder DiFranceso had moved up to third place by half-race distance but was coming under attack from Jordon Smith across the final laps.

At the last lap board Shimoda led Beaumer by four-seconds and that pair had another ten-second over Smith who had got the better of DiFrancesco for fourth. Shocks was a further five-seconds behind in fifth place but was being rapidly caught by Haiden Deegan.

Shimoda took the win by almost five-seconds over Beaumer and also carded the fastest lap of the race.

Jordon Smith rounded out the podium, Triumph’s first, seven-seconds behind Beamuer after pulling clear of Ryder DiFrancesco.

Haiden Deegan took 17-points for his fifth place result but will be looking for the maximum 25 next weekend in San Diego.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J Shimoda Hon / 2 J Beaumer KTM +4.747 3 J Smith Tri +11.599 4 R Difrancesco Gas +13.081 5 H Deegan Yam +18.945 6 C Schock Yam +19.879 7 A Bourdon Yam +36.822 8 C Davies Yam +39.681 9 G HS) Kaw +43.943 10 C Thompson Yam +44.623 11 L Turner KTM +56.381 12 A Long KTM +1m01.272 13 H Yoder Kaw +1m03.220 14 T Albright Yam +1m04.857 15 M Mosiman Yam +1m05.177 16 M Miller Yam 1 Lap 17 P Ross Hon 1 Lap 18 N Viney Hon 1 Lap 19 G Towers Hon 1 Lap 20 S Robertson Tri 1 Lap 21 J Varize KTM 1 Lap 22 J Reynolds Yam 1 Lap

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Name Points 1 Jo Shimoda 25 2 Julien Beaumer 22 3 Jordon Smith 20 4 Ryder Difrancesco 18 5 Haiden Deegan 17 6 Coty Schock 16 7 Anthony Bourdon 15 8 Cole Davies 14 9 Garrett Marchbanks 13 10 Cole Thompson 12 11 Lux Turner 11 12 Avery Long 10 13 Hunter Yoder 9 14 Tj Albright 8 15 Michael Mosiman 7 16 Max Miller 6 17 Parker Ross 5 18 Noah Viney 4 19 Gavin Towers 3 20 Stilez Robertson 2 21 Jett Reynolds 1 22 Joshua Varize 0 23 Brad West 0 24 Dominique Thury 0 26 Slade Varola 0 27 Billy Laninovich 0 28 Kyle Wise 0 29 Dylan Walsh 0 30 Talon Hawkins 0 31 Max Sanford 0 32 Reven Gordon 0 33 Kai Aiello 0 34 Devin Harriman 0 35 Josh Greco 0 36 Scotty Wennerstrom 0 37 Preston Masciangelo 0 38 Ludovic MacLer 0 39 Braden Spangle 0 40 Wyatt Mattson 0 41 Stav Orland 0 42 Mason Kerr 0 43 Guillaume St-Cyr 0 44 Ryan Carlson 0 45 Thomas Ralston 0 46 Anthony Castaneda 0 47 Blake Davies 0 48 Kile Epperson 0 49 Robert Hailey Iii 0 50 Carter Biese 0 51 Chad Saultz 0 52 Kevin Ballanger 0 53 Ty Freehill 0 54 Evan Ferry 0 55 Logan Boye 0 56 Blaine Silveira 0 57 Derek Kelley 0 58 David Pulley Jr 0 59 Luke Kalaitzian 0 60 Hayden Robinson 0 61 Dylan Cunha 0 62 Deegan Hepp 0 63 Konnor Visger 0 64 Collin Jurin 0 65 Jack Beeland 0 66 Kaden Lewis 0 67 Justin Aragaki 0 68 Chris Howell 0

450 Heat One

The opening 450 Heat saw three riders get hooked up together and go down way before they even got to turn one. Justin Starling, Anthony Rodriguez and Marshal Weltin all going down. Rodriguez limped away with what looked like some sort of lower leg injury.

Well clear of that melee was Dylan Ferrandis who scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson. Jett Lawrence was way down in 11th place on the opening lap after almost banging bars with Cooper Webb on the run to turn one.

Justin Cooper took the lead from Ferrandis early on the opening lap and Ken Roczen relegated Ferrandis further back to third place in short order. Roczen wasted little time in getting past Cooper and from thereon-in the German was never headed.

Jason Anderson forged his way through to third place and then actually lapped quicker than Roczen on his way up to second place.

The quickest lap of the race though was set by Jett Lawrence. The defending champ working his way up to fifth place by the flag. Jett was closing in on Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper when the chequered flag came out.

A fall for Ferrandis a bit over a lap before the end saw the Frenchman slip down to 11th place.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K Roczen Suz / 2 J Anderson Kaw +2.574 3 J Cooper Yam +5.672 4 C Webb Yam +7.116 5 J Lawrence Hon +7.721 6 J Hill KTM +13.730 7 B Bloss Bet +19.633 8 S McElrath Hon +20.635 9 M Oldenburg Bet +21.678 10 F Noren Kaw +22.864 11 D HS) Hon +28.142 12 A Politelli Yam +34.365 13 J Robin Yam +36.047 14 G Harlan Yam +42.310 15 S Meshey KTM +57.110 16 H Schlosser Hon +1m03.622 17 A Nagy Hon +1m11.733 18 M Weltin Yam +2 Laps 19 J Starling Gas DNF 20 A Rodriguez KTM DNF

450 Heat Two

Colt Nichols, Jared Lesher, Justin Rodbell and Ryan Breece got tangled up on the run to turn one and hit the deck. Chase Sexton led early on ahead of Jorge Prado, Hunter Lawrence and holeshot man Justin Barcia.

Sexton streaked away from the off, putting down lap-times that his rivals couldn’t match on his way to a decisive 7.5-second victory over Prado.

Malcolm Stewart put in an early charge to sneak past Barcia and Lawrence before the Rockstar Husqvarna made a mistake that saw him hit the deck pretty hard. Malcolm failed to get going again and recorded a DNF.

Hunter Lawrence had held down third place for much of the contest but got chased down by Justin Barcia on the penultimate lap and the GASGAS rider stole that final place on the rostrum. Eli Tomac also joined the party but opted to play it safe and watch on from behind on his way to fifth.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C Sexton KTM / 2 J Prado Kaw +7.447 3 J HS) Gas +9.083 4 H Lawrence Hon +9.344 5 E Tomac Yam +10.390 6 A Plessinger KTM +13.218 7 J Savatgy Hon +18.167 8 V Friese Hon +25.731 9 K Chisholm Suz +28.214 10 C Clason Kaw +33.253 11 K Moranz KTM +37.690 12 T Lane KTM +42.392 13 M Harrison Kaw +49.786 14 R Breece Hon +51.456 15 C Nichols Suz +55.632 16 J Rodbell Hon +1m05.403 17 L Karnow Kaw +1m14.078 18 J Lesher Yam 1 Lap 19 G Steinke Hus DNF 20 M Stewart Hus DNF

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 F Noren Kaw / 2 M Stewart Hus +1.389 3 R Breece Hon +3.055 4 M Harrison Kaw +4.252 5 K HS) KTM +6.065 6 C Nichols Suz +6.272 7 J Robin Yam +8.573 8 M Weltin Yam +11.982 9 C Clason Kaw +12.580 10 T Lane KTM +14.884 11 G Harlan Yam +17.663 12 J Starling Gas +21.364 13 J Rodbell Hon +22.664 14 H Schlosser Hon +24.024 15 S Meshey KTM +27.233 16 A Rodriguez KTM +28.228 17 J Lesher Yam +28.674 18 L Karnow Kaw +38.322 19 A Nagy Hon +48.146 20 D Ferrandis Hon DNF 21 A Politelli Yam DNF 22 G Steinke Hus DNS

450 Main

Jett Lawrence made a mistake on the run to turn one and was left caught up in a tough-block, after clashing with an out of control looking Jason Anderson, as the the rest of the field swept around turn one.

Eil Tomac went to the front of the pack ahead of Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton but Tomac then went down after the rhythm section, and was ridden over by Sexton! Tomac rejoining the race dead last just behind Jett Lawrence. Meanwhile Jason Anderson had hit the front ahead of his Monster Energy Kawasaki team-mate Jorge Prado.

Chase Sexton then got the better of Prado for second place late on lap two and the KTM rider was then all over the back of Anderson in no time. Ken Roczen had pushed Prado further back to fourth. Justin Cooper was fifth, Hunter Lawrence sixth. Jett Lawrence had made his inside the top 15 only to then swap ends in a sandy section and go down, the defending champion relegated to the back of the field once again!

Sexton hit the lead late on lap three and immediately started to pull away from Anderson. Ken Roczen then closed in on Anderson and made a great move on the Kawasaki rider to steal that second place.

With 15-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds, the German had 1.5-seconds on Anderson. Prado was a further second back in fourth and being hounded relentlessly by Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence sixth, Cooper seventh. At this juncture Tomac was up to 13th, and Lawrence 25-seconds away from the leaders down in 19th place.

Chase Sexton then stalled the KTM which allowed Roczen to bridge that three-second gap and the German was now all over the back of Sexton. Chase recovered though and managed to stretch away from Roczen once again.

Hunter Lawrence had worked his way through to fourth place, ahead of Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado, only to go down in the same place that Jett had gone down a few laps later. Hunter was down in 11th place by the time he was back up and running.

With ten-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds with Jason Anderson a similar distance further back in third. Cooper Webb was now fourth and Justin Barcia fifth. Jorge Prado, Eli Tomac and Justin Hill were brushing elbows as they fought a tight battle for sixth place ahead of ninth place Justin Cooper while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top ten. Jett Lawrence was in 15th place, more than 30-seconds behind the race leader.

Chase Sexton continued to pull away from Roczen and with two-laps to run had a five-second lead. Jason Anderson was in thnird place ahead of Cooper Webb while Eli Tomac was challenging Justin Barcia for fifth place. Hunter and Jett Lawrence were tenth and eleventh with two laps to run.

Sexton the clear victor and also the only rider to run a 64-second lap in the Main.

Ken Roczen held off a late charge from Jason Anderson to take second place. Cooper Webb was also right there in fourth.

Eli Tomac came from dead last through to a fifth place finish to open his 2025 account with 17-points. Justin Barcia lost that fifth place to Tomac in the closing laps.

Justin Cooper was a long way further back in seventh place ahead of Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger and Malcom Stewart.

Hunter and Jett Lawrence take eleven and ten-points respectively from their 11th and 12th place finishes.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C Sexton KTM / 2 K Roczen Suz +4.293 3 J Anderson Kaw +5.916 4 C Webb Yam +6.861 5 E Tomac Yam +10.469 6 J Barcia Gas +11.644 7 J Cooper Yam +27.925 8 J Hill KTM +30.433 9 A Plessinger KTM +32.470 10 M Stewart Hus +38.700 11 H Lawrence Hon +40.050 12 J Lawrence Hon +42.252 13 S McElrath Hon +52.685 14 J HS) Kaw +54.809 15 V Friese Hon +1m00.279 16 M Oldenburg Bet +1m03.651 17 M Harrison Kaw 1 Lap 18 F Noren Kaw 1 Lap 19 R Breece Hon 1 Lap 20 K Chisholm Suz 1 Lap 21 J Savatgy Hon 1 Lap 22 B Bloss Bet DNF

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 25 2 Ken Roczen 22 3 Jason Anderson 20 4 Cooper Webb 18 5 Eli Tomac 17 6 Justin Barcia 16 7 Justin Cooper 15 8 Justin Hill 14 9 Aaron Plessinger 13 10 Malcolm Stewart 12 11 Hunter Lawrence 11 12 Jett Lawrence 10 13 Shane McElrath 9 14 Jorge Prado 8 15 Vince Friese 7 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 6 17 Mitchell Harrison 5 18 Freddie Noren 4 19 Ryan Breece 3 20 Kyle Chisholm 2 21 Benny Bloss 1 22 Joey Savatgy 0 23 Kevin Moranz 0 24 Colt Nichols 0 25 Jerry Robin 0 26 Marshal Weltin 0 27 Cade Clason 0 28 Tristan Lane 0 29 Grant Harlan 0 30 Justin Starling 0 31 Justin Rodbell 0 32 Hunter Schlosser 0 33 Scott Meshey 0 34 Anthony Rodriguez 0 35 Jared Lesher 0 36 Logan Karnow 0 37 Alex Nagy 0 38 Dylan Ferrandis 0 39 Austin Politelli 0 40 Jb Buller Jr. 0 41 Austin Cozadd 0 42 Colby Copp 0 43 Rider Fisher 0 44 Bubba Pauli 0 45 Joey Desimone Jr 0 46 Bobby Piazza 0 47 Gared Steinke 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J Beaumer KTM 1m04.669 2 H Deegan Yam 1m04.796 3 R Difrancesco Gas 1m05.690 4 J Shimoda Hon 1m05.801 5 J Smith Tri 1m06.076 6 C Davies Yam 1m06.218 7 A Bourdon Yam 1m06.361 8 G Marchbanks Kaw 1m06.554 9 M Mosiman Yam 1m06.619 10 S Robertson Tri 1m07.376 11 C Thompson Yam 1m07.399 12 C Schock Yam 1m07.467 13 A Long KTM 1m07.614 14 H Yoder Kaw 1m07.885 15 J Reynolds Yam 1m07.913 16 G Towers Hon 1m08.162 17 L Turner KTM 1m08.298 18 M Miller Yam 1m08.522 19 T Hawkins KTM 1m08.583 20 E Ferry Hon 1m08.861 21 B West Yam 1m08.995 22 N Viney Hon 1m09.035 23 P Ross Hon 1m09.156 24 D Thury Yam 1m09.539 25 T Albright Yam 1m09.628 26 D Walsh Kaw 1m09.703 27 M Sanford Kaw 1m10.071 28 P Masciangelo Gas 1m10.375 29 K Wise Yam 1m10.783 30 S Wennerstrom KTM 1m10.812 31 J Varize KTM 1m11.082 32 S Varola Hus 1m11.097 33 R Gordon Kaw 1m11.266 34 B Spangle Yam 1m11.496 35 L MacLer Suz 1m11.540 36 K Aiello Hus 1m11.571 37 D Harriman KTM 1m11.663 38 B Laninovich Hon 1m11.692 39 J Greco Kaw 1m11.703 40 B Bennett Hus 1m11.741 41 K Ballanger Hus 1m11.859 42 M Kerr Hon 1m11.888 43 B Davies Tri 1m12.008 44 S Orland Yam 1m12.066 45 K Lewis Gas 1m12.080 46 D Kelley Yam 1m12.197 47 W Mattson Yam 1m12.291 48 A Castaneda Yam 1m12.548 49 H Robinson Yam 1m12.576 50 K Epperson Hon 1m12.597 51 D Cunha Hus 1m12.876 52 C Biese Kaw 1m12.913 53 C Howell Yam 1m12.920 54 R Iii Yam 1m12.953 55 C Jurin Yam 1m12.976 56 B Silveira Suz 1m13.441 57 J Aragaki Hus 1m13.529 58 T Freehill KTM 1m13.895 59 D Hepp Hon 1m14.323 60 K Visger Hon 1m15.218 61 D Jr Yam 1m15.383 62 T Ralston Gas 1m15.864 63 G Cyr KTM 1m17.452 64 J Beeland Tri 1m18.890 65 R Carlson Kaw 1m19.413 66 L Boye Kaw / 67 L Kalaitzian Kaw / 68 C Saultz KTM / 69 L Kitchen Kaw /

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 E Tomac Yam 1m03.120 2 J Lawrence Hon 1m03.372 3 C Sexton KTM 1m03.478 4 J Anderson Kaw 1m04.269 5 H Lawrence Hon 1m04.361 6 J Hill KTM 1m04.470 7 M Stewart Hus 1m04.532 8 C Webb Yam 1m04.595 9 A Plessinger KTM 1m04.865 10 D Ferrandis Hon 1m04.919 11 J Prado Kaw 1m04.947 12 J Cooper Yam 1m05.090 13 J Savatgy Hon 1m05.266 14 K Roczen Suz 1m05.285 15 V Friese Hon 1m06.018 16 M Oldenburg Bet 1m06.209 17 J Barcia Gas 1m06.238 18 B Bloss Bet 1m06.248 19 C Nichols Suz 1m06.372 20 S McElrath Hon 1m06.394 21 M Harrison Kaw 1m07.269 22 J Robin Yam 1m07.382 23 K Chisholm Suz 1m7.425 24 G Harlan Yam 1m07.617 25 C Clason Kaw 1m07.643 26 F Noren Kaw 1m07.789 27 R Breece Hon 1m07.900 28 A Politelli Yam 1m08.385 29 T Lane KTM 1m08.928 30 J Starling Gas 1m09.035 31 K Moranz KTM 1m09.179 32 M Weltin Yam 1m09.512 33 J Lesher Yam 1m09.769 34 A Rodriguez KTM 1m09.804 35 L Karnow Kaw 1m10.163 36 H Schlosser Hon 1m10.190 37 J Rodbell Hon 1m10.418 38 S Meshey KTM 1m10.770 39 G Steinke Hus 1m11.344 40 A Nagy Hon 1m11.345 41 C Copp Hon 1m12.083 42 B Pauli Kaw 1m12.109 43 B Piazza Yam 1m13.681 44 A Cozadd Yam 1m13.828 45 J Jr Kaw 1m15.592 46 J Jr. Hus 1m17.724 47 R Fisher Kaw 1m18.279

Images by KardyPhoto