2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 13 – Lincoln Field, Philadelphia
250 East-West Showdown Main Report
RJ Hampshire took the holeshot ahead of Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan, Coty Shock and Cole Davies. A fall in the Heat race for Tom Vialle saw him have to graduate via the LCQ, but the KTM man was sixth early on in the Main. Honda’s Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda were running seventh and eighth early on.
Hampshire continued to lead Hammaker over the first couple of laps as Deegan and Davies gave chase. The Kiwi rookie had the whoops dialled and got the better of team-mate Deegan on lap four to move up to third place.
Less than a lap later, Davies stole second place from Hammaker, and then went through to the lead just after the five-minute mark. Davies then went on to sprint away from his pursuers.
Deegan got on close terms with both Hammaker and Hampshire with just over five-minutes to run and moved through to take second place. However, by this point Davies had a five-second lead.
Haiden Deegan chased Davies hard and reeled his team-mate in during the closing stages of the race but 17-year-old Davies resisted the pressure and had enough up his sleeve to take the victory by 1.2-seconds, his second victory in succession.
RJ Hampshire took third place just ahead of fellow 250 East rider Seth Hammaker. That duo were well clear of Jo Shimoda in fifth and Tom Vialle in sixth. Hampshire and Hammaker are now tied atop the 250 East points table on 117-points apiece, two-points clear of Tom Vialle.
Haiden Deegan continues to hold sway in the 250 West rankings, 17-points clear of Davies, who in turn has nine-points over Julien Beaumer.
250 East-West Showdown Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
16m09.993
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+1.211
|
3
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+6.289
|
4
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+6.829
|
5
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+11.853
|
6
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+12.401
|
7
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+28.029
|
8
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+30.652
|
9
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+33.433
|
10
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+36.007
|
11
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+37.966
|
12
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+39.455
|
13
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+42.973
|
14
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+44.461
|
15
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+47.179
|
16
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+52.829
|
17
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
20
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
9 Laps
|
21
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
17 Laps
|
22
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
DNS
250 West Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
171
|
2
|
C. Davies
|
154
|
3
|
J. Beaumer
|
145
|
4
|
J. Shimoda
|
136
|
5
|
C. Schock
|
115
|
6
|
G. Marchbanks
|
110
|
7
|
J. Smith
|
108
|
8
|
M. Mosiman
|
99
|
9
|
H. Yoder
|
68
|
10
|
L. Turner
|
63
|
11
|
A. Bourdon
|
54
|
12
|
P. Ross
|
51
|
13
|
C. Thompson
|
47
|
14
|
E. Lopes
|
43
|
15
|
T. Albright
|
36
|
16
|
R. Difrancesco
|
35
|
17
|
G. Towers
|
35
|
18
|
J. Reynolds
|
34
|
19
|
D. Walsh
|
31
|
20
|
A. Long
|
20
|
21
|
D. Adams
|
14
|
22
|
J. Varize
|
14
|
23
|
B. West
|
13
|
24
|
D. Thury
|
12
|
25
|
D. Kelley
|
10
|
26
|
M. Weltin
|
9
|
27
|
M. Miller
|
8
|
28
|
D. Schwartz
|
7
|
29
|
N. Koch
|
5
|
30
|
S. Orland
|
4
|
31
|
N. Viney
|
4
|
32
|
C. Jurin
|
2
|
33
|
S. Robertson
|
2
|
34
|
P. Masciangelo
|
1
|
35
|
B. Laninovich
|
1
|
36
|
T. Masterpool
|
1
|
37
|
A. Nordstrom
|
1
|
38
|
B. Ray
|
0
|
39
|
M. Sanford
|
0
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Hampshire
|
117
|
2
|
S. Hammaker
|
117
|
3
|
T. Vialle
|
115
|
4
|
C. Hymas
|
103
|
5
|
C. Park
|
91
|
6
|
N. Thrasher
|
89
|
7
|
M. Anstie
|
78
|
8
|
D. Bennick
|
77
|
9
|
M. Vohland
|
74
|
10
|
H. Miller
|
57
|
11
|
A. Forkner
|
53
|
12
|
C. Mumford
|
51
|
13
|
H. Munoz
|
45
|
14
|
G. Linville
|
42
|
15
|
L. Kitchen
|
39
|
16
|
J. Chambers
|
34
|
17
|
T. Colip
|
32
|
18
|
L. Kobusch
|
31
|
19
|
C. Mcadoo
|
20
|
20
|
J. Rodbell
|
18
|
21
|
M. Fineis
|
18
|
22
|
L. Locurcio
|
14
|
23
|
L. Neese
|
13
|
24
|
P. Taylor
|
12
|
25
|
M. Hicks
|
12
|
26
|
R. Randanella
|
10
|
27
|
C. Myers
|
10
|
28
|
C. Baker
|
8
|
29
|
I. Clark
|
8
|
30
|
V. Luhovey
|
7
|
31
|
H. Hudson
|
7
|
32
|
D. Briggs
|
5
|
33
|
C. Marquier
|
4
|
34
|
P. Boespflug
|
3
|
35
|
N. Romano
|
3
|
36
|
A. Shive
|
3
|
37
|
P. Brown
|
2
|
38
|
L. Shaw
|
1
450 Main Report
Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton tangled with each other slightly in turn one which sent both KTM team-mates wide and opened the door for Ken Roczen to steal the holeshot but Justin Barcia was soon through to the lead and stretched out a couple of bike lengths over Roczen only to then go down halfway around the opening lap.
The German inherited the lead and looked strong early on as he led Joey Savatgy, Mitchell Harrison and Malcolm Stewart. Sexton had regrouped to fifth by lap three and primary championship rival Cooper Webb was sixth.
Chase Sexton was up to second by the five-minute mark and had Cooper Webb right behind him. That pair were four-seconds behing Roczen at this juncture.
That gap was not enough for the injured Suzuki rider to hold on. Sexton took the lead with eight-minutes left on the clock and then rapidly pulled away.
Cooper Webb pushed Roczen further back to third two-minutes later and from thereon Sexton and Webb left the ailing Roczen in their wake.
Sexton went on to take the win over Webb by 2.6-seconds. That pair taking the chequered flag 24-seconds clear of Roczen by the end of the Main.
Malcolm Stewart bagged good points in fourth place ahead of Joey Savatgy and Dylan Ferrandis.
Aaron Plessinger eighth well clear of Benny Bloss and Justin Hill who rounded out the top ten.
Sexton’s victory trimmed Webb’s championship lead to eight-points. Despite the shoulder injury Roczen has been suffering with in recent rounds he is still in the championship chase, only 26-points behind Sexton.
Four rounds to go.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
20m53.803
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+2.654
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+24.040
|
4
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+35.420
|
5
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+37.803
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+41.670
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+42.917
|
8
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+48.523
|
9
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
1 Lap
|
10
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
11
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
1 Lap
|
12
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
13
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
2 Laps
|
19
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
20
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
21
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
22
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
278
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
266
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
240
|
4
|
M. Stewart
|
204
|
5
|
J. Cooper
|
203
|
6
|
A. Plessinger
|
184
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
181
|
8
|
J. Anderson
|
151
|
9
|
J. Hill
|
149
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
136
|
11
|
D. Ferrandis
|
135
|
12
|
M. Oldenburg
|
103
|
13
|
B. Bloss
|
101
|
14
|
J. Savatgy
|
97
|
15
|
C. Nichols
|
93
|
16
|
E. Tomac
|
80
|
17
|
J. Lawrence
|
71
|
18
|
H. Lawrence
|
62
|
19
|
K. Chisholm
|
52
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
47
|
21
|
J. Robin
|
39
|
22
|
K. Moranz
|
30
|
23
|
C. Craig
|
29
|
24
|
J. Starling
|
19
|
25
|
J. Prado
|
18
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
6m58.983
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+1.617
|
3
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+11.147
|
4
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+12.656
|
5
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+22.139
|
6
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+23.726
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+24.291
|
8
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+32.904
|
9
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+35.760
|
10
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+43.347
|
11
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+46.958
|
12
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+48.229
|
13
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
+51.313
|
14
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+51.797
|
15
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
R. Randanella
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
7 Laps
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
6m59.531
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+3.641
|
3
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+18.211
|
4
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+20.829
|
5
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+26.838
|
6
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+33.320
|
7
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+36.312
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+42.620
|
9
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+44.280
|
10
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+44.322
|
11
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+48.411
|
12
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+54.027
|
13
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
6m30.944
|
2
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1.754
|
3
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+3.453
|
4
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+4.878
|
5
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+7.843
|
6
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+10.946
|
7
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+13.273
|
8
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+14.715
|
9
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+15.693
|
10
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+18.156
|
11
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+27.734
|
12
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+28.195
|
13
|
R. Randanella
|
Kaw
|
+29.427
|
14
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+30.840
|
15
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+33.645
|
16
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+33.995
|
17
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
+36.195
|
18
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+38.590
|
19
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+42.998
|
20
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
+54.817
|
21
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
250 East Heat Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
7m06.003
|
2
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+6.000
|
3
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+6.775
|
4
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+10.561
|
5
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+13.779
|
6
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+16.719
|
7
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+21.204
|
8
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+23.725
|
9
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+32.203
|
10
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+33.892
|
11
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+36.124
|
12
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+45.598
|
13
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+47.948
|
14
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+50.781
|
15
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+52.248
|
16
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+54.977
|
17
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
8 Laps
250 West Heat Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
7m05.007
|
2
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+2.294
|
3
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+3.489
|
4
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+9.397
|
5
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+14.890
|
6
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+16.640
|
7
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+21.889
|
8
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+24.453
|
9
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+29.205
|
10
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
+35.442
|
11
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+44.037
|
12
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+48.348
|
13
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+1m20.813
|
14
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
19
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
4 Laps
|
20
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
8 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
6m24.272
|
2
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+1.945
|
3
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+4.405
|
4
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+6.623
|
5
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+7.818
|
6
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+11.766
|
7
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+13.469
|
8
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
+18.989
|
9
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+23.817
|
10
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+26.636
|
11
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+27.147
|
12
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+28.943
|
13
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+31.804
|
14
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+32.305
|
15
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+35.537
|
16
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+36.196
|
17
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+39.048
|
18
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+40.870
|
19
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+43.061
|
20
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
+43.614
|
21
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+46.786
|
22
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
