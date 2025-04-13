2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 13 – Lincoln Field, Philadelphia

Images by Jeff Miller

250 East-West Showdown Main Report

RJ Hampshire took the holeshot ahead of Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan, Coty Shock and Cole Davies. A fall in the Heat race for Tom Vialle saw him have to graduate via the LCQ, but the KTM man was sixth early on in the Main. Honda’s Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda were running seventh and eighth early on.

Hampshire continued to lead Hammaker over the first couple of laps as Deegan and Davies gave chase. The Kiwi rookie had the whoops dialled and got the better of team-mate Deegan on lap four to move up to third place.

Less than a lap later, Davies stole second place from Hammaker, and then went through to the lead just after the five-minute mark. Davies then went on to sprint away from his pursuers.

Deegan got on close terms with both Hammaker and Hampshire with just over five-minutes to run and moved through to take second place. However, by this point Davies had a five-second lead.

Haiden Deegan chased Davies hard and reeled his team-mate in during the closing stages of the race but 17-year-old Davies resisted the pressure and had enough up his sleeve to take the victory by 1.2-seconds, his second victory in succession.

RJ Hampshire took third place just ahead of fellow 250 East rider Seth Hammaker. That duo were well clear of Jo Shimoda in fifth and Tom Vialle in sixth. Hampshire and Hammaker are now tied atop the 250 East points table on 117-points apiece, two-points clear of Tom Vialle.

Haiden Deegan continues to hold sway in the 250 West rankings, 17-points clear of Davies, who in turn has nine-points over Julien Beaumer.

250 East-West Showdown Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 16m09.993 2 H. Deegan Yam +1.211 3 R. Hampshire Hus +6.289 4 S. Hammaker Kaw +6.829 5 J. Shimoda Hon +11.853 6 T. Vialle KTM +12.401 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +28.029 8 M. Vohland Yam +30.652 9 J. Smith Tri +33.433 10 C. Hymas Hon +36.007 11 C. Schock Yam +37.966 12 J. Beaumer KTM +39.455 13 E. Lopes Yam +42.973 14 N. Thrasher Yam +44.461 15 C. Park Hon +47.179 16 A. Forkner Tri +52.829 17 H. Miller Hon 1 Lap 18 M. Mosiman Yam 1 Lap 19 H. Yoder Kaw 2 Laps 20 G. Towers Hon 9 Laps 21 H. Munoz Yam 17 Laps 22 D. Bennick Yam DNS

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 171 2 C. Davies 154 3 J. Beaumer 145 4 J. Shimoda 136 5 C. Schock 115 6 G. Marchbanks 110 7 J. Smith 108 8 M. Mosiman 99 9 H. Yoder 68 10 L. Turner 63 11 A. Bourdon 54 12 P. Ross 51 13 C. Thompson 47 14 E. Lopes 43 15 T. Albright 36 16 R. Difrancesco 35 17 G. Towers 35 18 J. Reynolds 34 19 D. Walsh 31 20 A. Long 20 21 D. Adams 14 22 J. Varize 14 23 B. West 13 24 D. Thury 12 25 D. Kelley 10 26 M. Weltin 9 27 M. Miller 8 28 D. Schwartz 7 29 N. Koch 5 30 S. Orland 4 31 N. Viney 4 32 C. Jurin 2 33 S. Robertson 2 34 P. Masciangelo 1 35 B. Laninovich 1 36 T. Masterpool 1 37 A. Nordstrom 1 38 B. Ray 0 39 M. Sanford 0

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 R. Hampshire 117 2 S. Hammaker 117 3 T. Vialle 115 4 C. Hymas 103 5 C. Park 91 6 N. Thrasher 89 7 M. Anstie 78 8 D. Bennick 77 9 M. Vohland 74 10 H. Miller 57 11 A. Forkner 53 12 C. Mumford 51 13 H. Munoz 45 14 G. Linville 42 15 L. Kitchen 39 16 J. Chambers 34 17 T. Colip 32 18 L. Kobusch 31 19 C. Mcadoo 20 20 J. Rodbell 18 21 M. Fineis 18 22 L. Locurcio 14 23 L. Neese 13 24 P. Taylor 12 25 M. Hicks 12 26 R. Randanella 10 27 C. Myers 10 28 C. Baker 8 29 I. Clark 8 30 V. Luhovey 7 31 H. Hudson 7 32 D. Briggs 5 33 C. Marquier 4 34 P. Boespflug 3 35 N. Romano 3 36 A. Shive 3 37 P. Brown 2 38 L. Shaw 1

450 Main Report

Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton tangled with each other slightly in turn one which sent both KTM team-mates wide and opened the door for Ken Roczen to steal the holeshot but Justin Barcia was soon through to the lead and stretched out a couple of bike lengths over Roczen only to then go down halfway around the opening lap.

The German inherited the lead and looked strong early on as he led Joey Savatgy, Mitchell Harrison and Malcolm Stewart. Sexton had regrouped to fifth by lap three and primary championship rival Cooper Webb was sixth.

Chase Sexton was up to second by the five-minute mark and had Cooper Webb right behind him. That pair were four-seconds behing Roczen at this juncture.

That gap was not enough for the injured Suzuki rider to hold on. Sexton took the lead with eight-minutes left on the clock and then rapidly pulled away.

Cooper Webb pushed Roczen further back to third two-minutes later and from thereon Sexton and Webb left the ailing Roczen in their wake.

Sexton went on to take the win over Webb by 2.6-seconds. That pair taking the chequered flag 24-seconds clear of Roczen by the end of the Main.

Malcolm Stewart bagged good points in fourth place ahead of Joey Savatgy and Dylan Ferrandis.

Aaron Plessinger eighth well clear of Benny Bloss and Justin Hill who rounded out the top ten.

Sexton’s victory trimmed Webb’s championship lead to eight-points. Despite the shoulder injury Roczen has been suffering with in recent rounds he is still in the championship chase, only 26-points behind Sexton.

Four rounds to go.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM 20m53.803 2 C. Webb Yam +2.654 3 K. Roczen Suz +24.040 4 M. Stewart Hus +35.420 5 J. Savatgy Hon +37.803 6 J. Cooper Yam +41.670 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +42.917 8 A. Plessinger KTM +48.523 9 B. Bloss Bet 1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM 1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet 1 Lap 12 S. McElrath Hon 1 Lap 13 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 14 J. Barcia Gas 1 Lap 15 C. Craig Yam 1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw 1 Lap 17 D. Wilson Hon 1 Lap 18 K. Chisholm Suz 2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM 2 Laps 20 G. Harlan Yam 2 Laps 21 F. Noren Kaw 2 Laps 22 J. Hand Hon 2 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 278 2 C. Sexton 266 3 K. Roczen 240 4 M. Stewart 204 5 J. Cooper 203 6 A. Plessinger 184 7 J. Barcia 181 8 J. Anderson 151 9 J. Hill 149 10 S. McElrath 136 11 D. Ferrandis 135 12 M. Oldenburg 103 13 B. Bloss 101 14 J. Savatgy 97 15 C. Nichols 93 16 E. Tomac 80 17 J. Lawrence 71 18 H. Lawrence 62 19 K. Chisholm 52 20 M. Harrison 47 21 J. Robin 39 22 K. Moranz 30 23 C. Craig 29 24 J. Starling 19 25 J. Prado 18

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 A. Plessinger KTM 6m58.983 2 C. Webb Yam +1.617 3 M. Stewart Hus +11.147 4 S. McElrath Hon +12.656 5 J. Hill KTM +22.139 6 D. Wilson Hon +23.726 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +24.291 8 M. Harrison Kaw +32.904 9 C. Craig Yam +35.760 10 K. Chisholm Suz +43.347 11 K. Moranz KTM +46.958 12 S. Meshey KTM +48.229 13 C. Clason Kaw +51.313 14 L. Karnow Kaw +51.797 15 J. Rogers Kaw 1 Lap 16 R. Randanella Kaw 1 Lap 17 P. Taylor Kaw 1 Lap 18 A. Cozadd Yam 1 Lap 19 J. Rodbell Hon 1 Lap 20 A. Rodriguez KTM 7 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM 6m59.531 2 J. Cooper Yam +3.641 3 J. Barcia Gas +18.211 4 B. Bloss Bet +20.829 5 K. Roczen Suz +26.838 6 C. Nichols Suz +33.320 7 M. Oldenburg Bet +36.312 8 J. Savatgy Hon +42.620 9 F. Noren Kaw +44.280 10 J. Hand Hon +44.322 11 G. Harlan Yam +48.411 12 T. Lane KTM +54.027 13 J. Starling Gas 1 Lap 14 Z. Williams Hon 1 Lap 15 H. Schlosser Hon 1 Lap 16 L. Leitzel Kaw 1 Lap 17 C. Harmon Yam 1 Lap 18 J. Robin Yam 1 Lap 19 J. Greco Kaw 1 Lap 20 B. Piazza Yam 1 Lap

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 G. Harlan Yam 6m30.944 2 K. Chisholm Suz +1.754 3 K. Moranz KTM +3.453 4 J. Hand Hon +4.878 5 J. Rodbell Hon +7.843 6 J. Robin Yam +10.946 7 J. Starling Gas +13.273 8 A. Rodriguez KTM +14.715 9 S. Meshey KTM +15.693 10 L. Karnow Kaw +18.156 11 L. Leitzel Kaw +27.734 12 Z. Williams Hon +28.195 13 R. Randanella Kaw +29.427 14 J. Rogers Kaw +30.840 15 P. Taylor Kaw +33.645 16 H. Schlosser Hon +33.995 17 C. Clason Kaw +36.195 18 A. Cozadd Yam +38.590 19 J. Greco Kaw +42.998 20 B. Piazza Yam +54.817 21 T. Lane KTM 1 Lap 22 C. Harmon Yam 1 Lap

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 7m06.003 2 R. Hampshire Hus +6.000 3 C. Hymas Hon +6.775 4 N. Thrasher Yam +10.561 5 D. Bennick Yam +13.779 6 M. Vohland Yam +16.719 7 A. Forkner Tri +21.204 8 C. Park Hon +23.725 9 H. Miller Hon +32.203 10 H. Munoz Yam +33.892 11 I. Clark Hon +36.124 12 J. Chambers Kaw +45.598 13 L. Neese Hon +47.948 14 M. Fineis Kaw +50.781 15 B. Carroll Yam +52.248 16 R. Floyd Hon +54.977 17 B. Shelly Yam 1 Lap 18 T. Colip Hon 1 Lap 19 V. Luhovey Kaw 1 Lap 20 T. Vialle KTM 8 Laps

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam 7m05.007 2 C. Davies Yam +2.294 3 J. Beaumer KTM +3.489 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw +9.397 5 J. Shimoda Hon +14.890 6 J. Smith Tri +16.640 7 E. Lopes Yam +21.889 8 C. Schock Yam +24.453 9 H. Yoder Kaw +29.205 10 B. West Yam +35.442 11 M. Mosiman Yam +44.037 12 A. Long KTM +48.348 13 B. Bennett Hus +1m20.813 14 G. Towers Hon 1 Lap 15 S. Varola Hus 1 Lap 16 D. Walsh Kaw 1 Lap 17 D. Kelley Yam 1 Lap 18 S. Wennerstrom KTM 2 Laps 19 K. Wise Yam 4 Laps 20 L. Turner KTM 8 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 G. Towers Hon 6m24.272 2 T. Vialle KTM +1.945 3 M. Mosiman Yam +4.405 4 H. Munoz Yam +6.623 5 L. Neese Hon +7.818 6 J. Chambers Kaw +11.766 7 A. Long KTM +13.469 8 B. West Yam +18.989 9 R. Floyd Hon +23.817 10 K. Wise Yam +26.636 11 B. Shelly Yam +27.147 12 D. Walsh Kaw +28.943 13 T. Colip Hon +31.804 14 I. Clark Hon +32.305 15 S. Varola Hus +35.537 16 D. Kelley Yam +36.196 17 L. Turner KTM +39.048 18 V. Luhovey Kaw +40.870 19 B. Bennett Hus +43.061 20 S. Wennerstrom KTM +43.614 21 M. Fineis Kaw +46.786 22 B. Carroll Yam 1 Lap

Images by KardyPhoto