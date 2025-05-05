2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 16 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

250 Main Report

Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Mosiman, Deegan and Shimoda and immediately started to pull away from the field. The top four remained in that order for the opening five laps, Julien Beaumer demoting Shimoda to fifth as he moved up to fourth. Davies led Mosiman by 1.7-seconds at this juncture, with Deegan equidistant further back in third.

At half-race distance, Davies led Deegan by 3.4-seconds, with Mosiman a further two-seconds back in third. Beaumer was fourth and Marchbanks had moved up to fifth as Shimoda faded.

Deegan was right on the wheel of Davies with two laps to run. Deegan ran into the side of the young Kiwi, pushing him up and over the berm where he went down. Davies resumed the race in fifth.

Deegan went on to take a clear victory, and with that took out the 250 West Championship title. Much of the crowd didn’t seem in the mood to celebrate Deegan’s win. The boos drowning out the cheers.

Beaumer second at the flag ahead of Marchbanks and Smith.

Cole Davies left to rue what might have been, his head in his hands. His fastest lap of the race almost a full second quicker than Deegan but that mattered little to the championship score. Davies showed great maturity in the immediate post-race interview, simply saying that he was too slow getting through the lappers and shouldn’t have put himself in the position where Deegan could challenge.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 J. Beaumer KTM +12.945 3 G. Marchbanks Kaw +16.624 4 J. Smith Tri +21.428 5 C. Davies Yam +24.236 6 C. Schock Yam +27.681 7 M. Mosiman Yam +31.107 8 D. Adams Kaw +34.333 9 J. Shimoda Hon +36.435 10 E. Lopes Yam +49.260 11 C. Thompson Yam +1 Lap 12 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 13 A. Long KTM +1 Lap 14 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 15 R. Wageman Yam +1 Lap 16 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 17 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 18 B. West Yam +1 Lap 19 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lap 20 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 21 C. Benard KTM +2 Laps 22 M. Sanford Kaw +2 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 196 2 C. Davies Yam 171 3 J. Beaumer KTM 167 4 J. Shimoda Hon 149 5 C. Schock Yam 131 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 130 7 J. Smith Tri 126 8 M. Mosiman Yam 114 9 H. Yoder Kaw 73 10 L. Turner KTM 65 11 C. Thompson Yam 58 12 P. Ross Hon 57 13 E. Lopes Yam 55 14 A. Bourdon Suz 54 15 G. Towers Hon 43 16 D. Walsh Kaw 41 17 T. Albright Yam 36 18 R. Difrancesco Gas 35 19 J. Reynolds Yam 34 20 A. Long KTM 29 21 D. Adams Kaw 28 22 B. West Yam 17 23 J. Varize Hon 14 24 D. Kelley Yam 13 25 D. Thury Yam 12 26 M. Weltin Yam 9 27 M. Miller Yam 8 28 D. Schwartz Suz 7 29 R. Wageman Yam 7 30 N. Koch KTM 5 31 S. Orland Yam 4 32 N. Viney Hon 4 33 C. Jurin Yam 2 34 S. Robertson Yam 2 35 P. Masciangelo Hon 1 36 B. Laninovich Hon 1 37 T. Masterpool Kaw 1 38 C. Benard KTM 1 39 A. Nordstrom KTM 1 40 M. Sanford Kaw 0 41 B. Ray Hon 0

450 Main Report

Ken Roczen was not on the gates this weekend. The German was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.

Malcolm Stewart claimed the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. Webb made short work of Stewart to take the early race lead. Sexton then pushed Stewart back to third on lap two and quickly reeled in Webb and started to challenge for the race lead.

Sexton blew past Webb with ease then streaked away to a dominant victory. The KTM man took the chequered flag eight-seconds clear of Webb to pull another three-points back on the championship leader. Webb’s lead down to nine-points with two rounds remaining.

Justin Cooper completed the race podium less than half-a-second behind Webb, but with four-seconds over Malcolm Stewart. Aaron Plessinger a further 11-seconds adrift in fifth just ahead of Shane McElrath.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 C. Webb Yam +8.624 3 J. Cooper Yam +9.071 4 M. Stewart Hus +13.169 5 A. Plessinger KTM +24.281 6 S. McElrath Hon +24.547 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +38.537 8 J. Savatgy Hon +40.314 9 M. Oldenburg Bet +45.705 10 D. Wilson Hon +46.773 11 C. Craig Yam +1 Lap 12 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 13 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap 16 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 17 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 18 C. Clason Kaw +2 Laps 19 T. Lane KTM +2 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 22 M. Hicks Yam +4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 347 2 C. Sexton KTM 338 3 K. Roczen Suz 271 4 J. Cooper Yam 261 5 M. Stewart Hus 255 6 A. Plessinger KTM 239 7 J. Barcia Gas 185 8 D. Ferrandis Hon 182 9 J. Hill KTM 180 10 S. McElrath Hon 179 11 J. Anderson Kaw 151 12 J. Savatgy Hon 136 13 M. Oldenburg Bet 134 14 C. Nichols Suz 120 15 B. Bloss Bet 113 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 J. Lawrence Hon 71 18 K. Chisholm Suz 70 19 H. Lawrence Hon 62 20 M. Harrison Kaw 60 21 C. Craig Yam 58 22 D. Wilson Hon 42 23 J. Robin Yam 39 24 K. Moranz KTM 38 25 F. Noren Kaw 34 26 J. Starling Gas 20 27 T. Lane KTM 19 28 G. Harlan Yam 19 29 J. Prado KTM 18 30 A. Rodriguez KTM 17 31 V. Friese Hon 14 32 L. Leitzel Kaw 13 33 J. Hand Hon 12 34 C. Clason Kaw 9 35 C. Schock Yam 8 36 B. Pauli Kaw 6 37 R. Breece Suz 3 38 H. Schlosser Hon 0 39 S. Meshey KTM 0 40 M. Hicks Yam 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Stewart Hus / 2 A. Plessinger KTM +6.835 3 M. Oldenburg Bet +10.942 4 J. Hill KTM +12.702 5 S. McElrath Hon +13.394 6 D. Wilson Hon +18.315 7 B. Bloss Bet +22.383 8 J. Starling Gas +26.685 9 J. Hand Hon +30.092 10 T. Lane KTM +33.581 11 M. Hicks Yam +38.470 12 H. Schlosser Hon +42.242 13 B. Lamay KTM +49.111 14 M. Kerr Hon +50.246 15 L. Karnow Kaw +51.079 16 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 Lap 17 A. Politelli Yam +5 Laps 18 A. Rodriguez KTM +5 Laps 19 S. Meshey KTM +7 Laps 20 M. Harrison Kaw +8 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 C. Webb Yam +3.862 3 J. Cooper Yam +4.706 4 D. Ferrandis Hon +20.581 5 K. Chisholm Suz +27.325 6 C. Craig Yam +28.863 7 F. Noren Kaw +30.615 8 C. Clason Kaw +31.704 9 C. Nichols Suz +32.034 10 J. Savatgy Hon +32.348 11 K. Moranz KTM +38.086 12 G. Harlan Yam +39.182 13 M. Weltin Yam +41.086 14 J. Benek Tri +46.153 15 J. Cartwright Kaw +50.857 16 J. Cros Yam +55.401 17 C. Harmon Yam +58.401 18 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 19 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 20 P. Taylor Kaw +1 Lap

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Savatgy Hon / 2 M. Hicks Yam +7.290 3 K. Moranz KTM +9.030 4 T. Lane KTM +10.381 5 M. Weltin Yam +12.214 6 B. Lamay KTM +22.870 7 J. Rodbell Hon +24.488 8 A. Politelli Yam +26.959 9 J. Benek Tri +28.792 10 Z. Williams Hon +29.578 11 A. Rodriguez KTM +30.112 12 L. Karnow Kaw +31.271 13 G. Harlan Yam +31.727 14 J. Cros Yam +33.111 15 J. Cartwright Kaw +35.093 16 C. Harmon Yam +37.386 17 M. Kerr Hon +42.446 18 S. Meshey KTM +49.029 19 P. Taylor Kaw +54.603 20 L. Leitzel Kaw +3 Laps 21 H. Schlosser Hon +6 Laps 22 M. Harrison Kaw +7 Laps

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 E. Lopes Yam +3.893 3 D. Adams Kaw +4.176 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw +19.905 5 J. Shimoda Hon +22.196 6 M. Sanford Kaw +29.626 7 G. Towers Hon +30.496 8 D. Kelley Yam +30.852 9 B. West Yam +31.163 10 L. Turner KTM +32.412 11 S. Orland Yam +38.745 12 A. Castaneda Yam +39.403 13 B. Davies Tri +40.702 14 M. Miller Yam +42.011 15 B. Bennett Hus +43.475 16 T. Freehill KTM +50.138 17 D. Cunha Hus +51.460 18 R. Hailey III Yam +1 Lap 19 J. Aragaki Hus +1 Lap 20 K. Wise Yam +7 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam / 2 M. Mosiman Yam +0.938 3 C. Schock Yam +9.712 4 R. Wageman Yam +19.590 5 H. Yoder Kaw +20.771 6 J. Beaumer KTM +21.762 7 D. Walsh Kaw +29.719 8 A. Long KTM +29.957 9 J. Smith Tri +30.668 10 C. Thompson Yam +31.163 11 R. Gordon Kaw +39.196 12 D. Thury Yam +44.297 13 C. Benard KTM +45.926 14 T. Albright Yam +51.524 15 B. Ray Hon +1m00.120 16 S. Varola Hus +1 Lap 17 L. Kalaitzian Kaw +1 Lap 18 K. Aiello Hus +1 Lap 19 S. Wennerstrom KTM +1 Lap 20 P. Ross Hon +5 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner KTM / 2 C. Benard KTM +0.765 3 C. Thompson Yam +1.892 4 P. Ross Hon +4.537 5 B. Ray Hon +5.912 6 T. Albright Yam +8.970 7 M. Miller Yam +12.318 8 B. Bennett Hus +13.373 9 A. Castaneda Yam +15.225 10 K. Wise Yam +16.786 11 S. Orland Yam +19.752 12 D. Thury Yam +22.220 13 S. Varola Hus +25.464 14 B. Davies Tri +26.260 15 R. Gordon Kaw +31.060 16 T. Freehill KTM +33.617 17 K. Aiello Hus +35.068 18 L. Kalaitzian Kaw +37.228 19 D. Cunha Hus +38.650 20 S. Wennerstrom KTM +39.470 21 R. Hailey III Yam +54.656 22 J. Aragaki Hus +1m00.054

Images by KardyPhoto