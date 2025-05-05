2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 16 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
250 Main Report
Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Mosiman, Deegan and Shimoda and immediately started to pull away from the field. The top four remained in that order for the opening five laps, Julien Beaumer demoting Shimoda to fifth as he moved up to fourth. Davies led Mosiman by 1.7-seconds at this juncture, with Deegan equidistant further back in third.
At half-race distance, Davies led Deegan by 3.4-seconds, with Mosiman a further two-seconds back in third. Beaumer was fourth and Marchbanks had moved up to fifth as Shimoda faded.
Deegan was right on the wheel of Davies with two laps to run. Deegan ran into the side of the young Kiwi, pushing him up and over the berm where he went down. Davies resumed the race in fifth.
Deegan went on to take a clear victory, and with that took out the 250 West Championship title. Much of the crowd didn’t seem in the mood to celebrate Deegan’s win. The boos drowning out the cheers.
Beaumer second at the flag ahead of Marchbanks and Smith.
Cole Davies left to rue what might have been, his head in his hands. His fastest lap of the race almost a full second quicker than Deegan but that mattered little to the championship score. Davies showed great maturity in the immediate post-race interview, simply saying that he was too slow getting through the lappers and shouldn’t have put himself in the position where Deegan could challenge.
250 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+12.945
|
3
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+16.624
|
4
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+21.428
|
5
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+24.236
|
6
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+27.681
|
7
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+31.107
|
8
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+34.333
|
9
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+36.435
|
10
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+49.260
|
11
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
R. Wageman
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
22
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
+2 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
196
|
2
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
171
|
3
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
167
|
4
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
149
|
5
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
131
|
6
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
130
|
7
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
126
|
8
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
114
|
9
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
73
|
10
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
65
|
11
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
58
|
12
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
57
|
13
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
55
|
14
|
A. Bourdon
|
Suz
|
54
|
15
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
43
|
16
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
41
|
17
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
36
|
18
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
35
|
19
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
34
|
20
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
29
|
21
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
28
|
22
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
17
|
23
|
J. Varize
|
Hon
|
14
|
24
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
13
|
25
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
12
|
26
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
9
|
27
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
8
|
28
|
D. Schwartz
|
Suz
|
7
|
29
|
R. Wageman
|
Yam
|
7
|
30
|
N. Koch
|
KTM
|
5
|
31
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
4
|
32
|
N. Viney
|
Hon
|
4
|
33
|
C. Jurin
|
Yam
|
2
|
34
|
S. Robertson
|
Yam
|
2
|
35
|
P. Masciangelo
|
Hon
|
1
|
36
|
B. Laninovich
|
Hon
|
1
|
37
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
1
|
38
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
1
|
39
|
A. Nordstrom
|
KTM
|
1
|
40
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
0
|
41
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
0
450 Main Report
Ken Roczen was not on the gates this weekend. The German was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.
Malcolm Stewart claimed the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. Webb made short work of Stewart to take the early race lead. Sexton then pushed Stewart back to third on lap two and quickly reeled in Webb and started to challenge for the race lead.
Sexton blew past Webb with ease then streaked away to a dominant victory. The KTM man took the chequered flag eight-seconds clear of Webb to pull another three-points back on the championship leader. Webb’s lead down to nine-points with two rounds remaining.
Justin Cooper completed the race podium less than half-a-second behind Webb, but with four-seconds over Malcolm Stewart. Aaron Plessinger a further 11-seconds adrift in fifth just ahead of Shane McElrath.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+8.624
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+9.071
|
4
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+13.169
|
5
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+24.281
|
6
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+24.547
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+38.537
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+40.314
|
9
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+45.705
|
10
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+46.773
|
11
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
+2 Laps
|
19
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
20
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
21
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+2 Laps
|
22
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
347
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
338
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
271
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
261
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
255
|
6
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
239
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
185
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
182
|
9
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
180
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
179
|
11
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
151
|
12
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
136
|
13
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
134
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
120
|
15
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
113
|
16
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
80
|
17
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
71
|
18
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
70
|
19
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
62
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
60
|
21
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
58
|
22
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
42
|
23
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
39
|
24
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
38
|
25
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
34
|
26
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
20
|
27
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
19
|
28
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
19
|
29
|
J. Prado
|
KTM
|
18
|
30
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
17
|
31
|
V. Friese
|
Hon
|
14
|
32
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
13
|
33
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
12
|
34
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
9
|
35
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
8
|
36
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
6
|
37
|
R. Breece
|
Suz
|
3
|
38
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
0
|
39
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
0
|
40
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
0
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
/
|
2
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+6.835
|
3
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+10.942
|
4
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+12.702
|
5
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+13.394
|
6
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+18.315
|
7
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+22.383
|
8
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+26.685
|
9
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+30.092
|
10
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+33.581
|
11
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+38.470
|
12
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+42.242
|
13
|
B. Lamay
|
KTM
|
+49.111
|
14
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
+50.246
|
15
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+51.079
|
16
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Politelli
|
Yam
|
+5 Laps
|
18
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+5 Laps
|
19
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+7 Laps
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+8 Laps
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+3.862
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+4.706
|
4
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+20.581
|
5
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+27.325
|
6
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+28.863
|
7
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+30.615
|
8
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
+31.704
|
9
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+32.034
|
10
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+32.348
|
11
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+38.086
|
12
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+39.182
|
13
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+41.086
|
14
|
J. Benek
|
Tri
|
+46.153
|
15
|
J. Cartwright
|
Kaw
|
+50.857
|
16
|
J. Cros
|
Yam
|
+55.401
|
17
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+58.401
|
18
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
/
|
2
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+7.290
|
3
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+9.030
|
4
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+10.381
|
5
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+12.214
|
6
|
B. Lamay
|
KTM
|
+22.870
|
7
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+24.488
|
8
|
A. Politelli
|
Yam
|
+26.959
|
9
|
J. Benek
|
Tri
|
+28.792
|
10
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+29.578
|
11
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+30.112
|
12
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+31.271
|
13
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+31.727
|
14
|
J. Cros
|
Yam
|
+33.111
|
15
|
J. Cartwright
|
Kaw
|
+35.093
|
16
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+37.386
|
17
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
+42.446
|
18
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+49.029
|
19
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+54.603
|
20
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+3 Laps
|
21
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+6 Laps
|
22
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+7 Laps
250 Heat One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+3.893
|
3
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+4.176
|
4
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+19.905
|
5
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+22.196
|
6
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
+29.626
|
7
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+30.496
|
8
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+30.852
|
9
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
+31.163
|
10
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+32.412
|
11
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
+38.745
|
12
|
A. Castaneda
|
Yam
|
+39.403
|
13
|
B. Davies
|
Tri
|
+40.702
|
14
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
+42.011
|
15
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+43.475
|
16
|
T. Freehill
|
KTM
|
+50.138
|
17
|
D. Cunha
|
Hus
|
+51.460
|
18
|
R. Hailey III
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Aragaki
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+7 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+0.938
|
3
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+9.712
|
4
|
R. Wageman
|
Yam
|
+19.590
|
5
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+20.771
|
6
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+21.762
|
7
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+29.719
|
8
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+29.957
|
9
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+30.668
|
10
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+31.163
|
11
|
R. Gordon
|
Kaw
|
+39.196
|
12
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
+44.297
|
13
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
+45.926
|
14
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+51.524
|
15
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+1m00.120
|
16
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
L. Kalaitzian
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
K. Aiello
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+5 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
+0.765
|
3
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+1.892
|
4
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+4.537
|
5
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+5.912
|
6
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+8.970
|
7
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
+12.318
|
8
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+13.373
|
9
|
A. Castaneda
|
Yam
|
+15.225
|
10
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+16.786
|
11
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
+19.752
|
12
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
+22.220
|
13
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+25.464
|
14
|
B. Davies
|
Tri
|
+26.260
|
15
|
R. Gordon
|
Kaw
|
+31.060
|
16
|
T. Freehill
|
KTM
|
+33.617
|
17
|
K. Aiello
|
Hus
|
+35.068
|
18
|
L. Kalaitzian
|
Kaw
|
+37.228
|
19
|
D. Cunha
|
Hus
|
+38.650
|
20
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
+39.470
|
21
|
R. Hailey III
|
Yam
|
+54.656
|
22
|
J. Aragaki
|
Hus
|
+1m00.054
