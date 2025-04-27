2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 15 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
250 Main Report
The penultimate round of the 250 East Championship was staged in Pittsburgh on the last Saturday in March, and it was tight at the top before proceedings got underway. Hammaker led Hampshire by three-points, and Tom Vialle was only four-points further adrift in third. When they left Pittsburgh, though, there was a new championship leader…
Nate Thrasher scored the holeshot ahead of Tom Vialle, meanwhile Hammaker was stuck way down in the pack, the championship leader 15th at the end of the opening lap and with plenty of work to do.
Thrasher made the most of the early clear air to stretch away from Vialle. Max Vohland was third as they started lap three, ahead of Hampshire and Hymas.
Hammaker was up to seventh by the five-minute mark, as Thrasher continued to lead Vialle, Vohland and Hampshire.
Thrasher continued to lead at the halfway mark, his buffer over Vialle more than two-seconds, and Vialle had three-seconds on third-placed Hampshire.
Hampshire then got tripped up by a lapper with just over two-minutes left on the clock, which saw him lose that third place to Vohland, while Hammaker was now right on his tail in fifth.
Tom Vialle took the lead for the first time with just over a minute left on the clock, demoting Thrasher to second place. The Yamaha man tried to come back at the European but the KTM rider had enough left in the tank and went on to take his first victory of the season, and with it the championship lead.
Thrasher took second place well clear of Vohland.
RJ Hampshire claimed 18-points for his fourth place finish, taking the chequered flag ahead of Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas and Cullin Park.
Vialle will take a one-point lead over Hammaker into the 250 East-West Showdown season finale in Salt Lake City on May 10. RJ Hampshire is only two-points further adrift, thus we have three riders covered by only three-points heading into the final.
Next week, May 3, in Denver, 250 West competitors will battle out their penultimate round ahead of the showdown.
250 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
16m29.322
|
2
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+1.637
|
3
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+11.408
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+17.467
|
5
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+19.462
|
6
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+32.248
|
7
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+50.566
|
8
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
9
|
D. Simonson
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
10
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
11
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
12
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Gas
|
DNF
|
22
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
DNF
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
160
|
2
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
159
|
3
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
157
|
4
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
128
|
5
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
124
|
6
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
119
|
7
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
110
|
8
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
85
|
9
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
78
|
10
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
77
|
11
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
75
|
12
|
C. Mumford
|
Hon
|
51
|
13
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
51
|
14
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
50
|
15
|
J. Chambers
|
Hon
|
47
|
16
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
43
|
17
|
G. Linville
|
Hon
|
42
|
18
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
39
|
19
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
34
|
20
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
29
|
21
|
D. Simonson
|
Yam
|
26
|
22
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
25
|
23
|
C. Mcadoo
|
Kaw
|
20
|
24
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
20
|
25
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
20
|
26
|
L. Locurcio
|
Hon
|
14
|
27
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
13
|
28
|
M. Hicks
|
Unk
|
13
|
29
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
12
|
30
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
11
|
31
|
R. Randanella
|
Unk
|
10
|
32
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
10
|
33
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
9
|
34
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
7
|
35
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
7
|
36
|
L. Shaw
|
Kaw
|
6
|
37
|
D. Briggs
|
Hus
|
5
|
38
|
C. Marquier
|
Unk
|
4
|
39
|
P. Boespflug
|
Kaw
|
3
|
40
|
N. Romano
|
Yam
|
3
|
41
|
P. Brown
|
Yam
|
2
|
42
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Gas
|
1
450 Main Report
Cooper Webb landed in Pittsburgh with a handy nine-point lead but Chase Sexton had been on a roll of late, the KTM man had steadily been eating into Webb’s buffer after claiming two victories on the trot. Could Webb stem the tide…?
Webb certainly started out on the right foot, the championship leader claiming the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton. Chase was soon past his team-mate and up to second place, his ears pinned back to try and prevent Webb escaping. Ken Roczen then put a brilliant move on Justin Cooper for fourth place and the Suzuki man was looking dangerous as he reeled Plessinger in with ease.
Five-minutes in, Sexton was right on Webb’s tail. Cooper had managed to get past Roczen and that pair had pushed Plessinger back to fifth.
Just before the halfway mark, Sexton muddled his rhythm and momentarily ran off the circuit. In the process, Sexton lost around two-seconds which gave Webb plenty of breathing space.
However, Sexton regrouped and chased down Webb once again, the KTM man right back on the championship leader’s tail with five-minutes left on the clock. Sexton lost a little time trying to lap Dean Wilson, and that was all the advantage Webb needed to take it home all the way to the chequered flag.
Webb taking the win over Sexton by 1.5-seconds, that pair more than 20-seconds clear of third placed Justin Cooper.
Aaron Plessinger fourth ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Ken Roczen. Stewart putting a hard block pass on Roczen on the final lap to steal fifth place from the German.
With two rounds remaining Webb now enjoys a 12-point buffer over Sexton. Ken Roczen a further 42-points in arrears but looking safe to take out third overall for the season.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
20m58.220
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+1.510
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+22.352
|
4
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+31.236
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+33.641
|
6
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+36.514
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+49.750
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
9
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
10
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
11
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
1 Lap
|
12
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
16
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
2 Laps
|
17
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
18
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
19
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
20
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
21
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
22
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
DNF
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
325
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
313
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
271
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
241
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
237
|
6
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
222
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
185
|
8
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
170
|
9
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
167
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
163
|
11
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
151
|
12
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
122
|
13
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
121
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
112
|
15
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
104
|
16
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
80
|
17
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
71
|
18
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
64
|
19
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
62
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
60
|
21
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
47
|
22
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
39
|
23
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
33
|
24
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
30
|
25
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
27
|
26
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
19
|
27
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
19
|
28
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
18
|
29
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
17
|
30
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
16
|
31
|
V. Friese
|
Hon
|
14
|
32
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
13
|
33
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
10
|
34
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
8
|
35
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
6
|
36
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
5
|
37
|
R. Breece
|
Yam
|
3
|
38
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
0
|
39
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
0
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
7m03.463
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+1.700
|
3
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+11.953
|
4
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+15.697
|
5
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+19.773
|
6
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+22.979
|
7
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+24.231
|
8
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+24.738
|
9
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+34.168
|
10
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+36.148
|
11
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+45.274
|
12
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+49.582
|
13
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+51.611
|
14
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+53.381
|
15
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+53.707
|
16
|
J. Cros
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
S. Roman
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
D. Hepp
|
Hon
|
DNF
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
7m02.043
|
2
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+3.055
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+9.010
|
4
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+10.766
|
5
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+16.095
|
6
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+25.632
|
7
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+37.524
|
8
|
C. Clason
|
Kaw
|
+40.133
|
9
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+41.353
|
10
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+42.937
|
11
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+46.037
|
12
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+47.286
|
13
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+53.354
|
14
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
6m41.810
|
2
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+2.839
|
3
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+3.732
|
4
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+5.146
|
5
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+7.405
|
6
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+7.881
|
7
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+10.314
|
8
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+16.177
|
9
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+17.123
|
10
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+22.388
|
11
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+23.125
|
12
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+28.212
|
13
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+29.044
|
14
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+30.512
|
15
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+35.504
|
16
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+38.073
|
17
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+41.874
|
18
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+50.744
|
19
|
S. Roman
|
Kaw
|
+53.183
|
20
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Cros
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
22
|
D. Hepp
|
Hon
|
DNF
250 Heat One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
7m11.388
|
2
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+3.330
|
3
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+4.590
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+14.467
|
5
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+26.065
|
6
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+30.068
|
7
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+30.929
|
8
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+37.500
|
9
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Gas
|
+38.892
|
10
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+41.364
|
11
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+42.504
|
12
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+42.579
|
13
|
J. Gray
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
C. Allen
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
G. Matamoros
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
C. Bradford
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
DNF
250 Heat Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
7m16.211
|
2
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+2.620
|
3
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+6.952
|
4
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+18.454
|
5
|
D. Simonson
|
Yam
|
+21.887
|
6
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+23.907
|
7
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+26.244
|
8
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+27.631
|
9
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+27.889
|
10
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+30.205
|
11
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+34.712
|
12
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+36.533
|
13
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+46.654
|
14
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+50.664
|
15
|
D. Briggs
|
Hus
|
+52.379
|
16
|
R. Orres
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
C. Groves
|
Suz
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Driskell
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
19
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
20
|
L. Shaw
|
Kaw
|
DNF
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
5m58.489
|
2
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+1.548
|
3
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+2.343
|
4
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+3.376
|
5
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+4.195
|
6
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+6.274
|
7
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+11.227
|
8
|
C. Allen
|
Yam
|
+13.134
|
9
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+14.107
|
10
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+14.375
|
11
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
+16.101
|
12
|
D. Briggs
|
Hus
|
+16.417
|
13
|
J. Driskell
|
Yam
|
+17.529
|
14
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+19.294
|
15
|
R. Orres
|
Hon
|
+20.259
|
16
|
C. Groves
|
Suz
|
+29.043
|
17
|
J. Gray
|
Hus
|
+34.519
|
18
|
C. Bradford
|
KTM
|
+35.779
|
19
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
DNF
|
20
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
21
|
G. Matamoros
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
22
|
L. Shaw
|
Kaw
|
DNF
