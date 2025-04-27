2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 15 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia

250 Main Report

The penultimate round of the 250 East Championship was staged in Pittsburgh on the last Saturday in March, and it was tight at the top before proceedings got underway. Hammaker led Hampshire by three-points, and Tom Vialle was only four-points further adrift in third. When they left Pittsburgh, though, there was a new championship leader…

Nate Thrasher scored the holeshot ahead of Tom Vialle, meanwhile Hammaker was stuck way down in the pack, the championship leader 15th at the end of the opening lap and with plenty of work to do.

Thrasher made the most of the early clear air to stretch away from Vialle. Max Vohland was third as they started lap three, ahead of Hampshire and Hymas.

Hammaker was up to seventh by the five-minute mark, as Thrasher continued to lead Vialle, Vohland and Hampshire.

Thrasher continued to lead at the halfway mark, his buffer over Vialle more than two-seconds, and Vialle had three-seconds on third-placed Hampshire.

Hampshire then got tripped up by a lapper with just over two-minutes left on the clock, which saw him lose that third place to Vohland, while Hammaker was now right on his tail in fifth.

Tom Vialle took the lead for the first time with just over a minute left on the clock, demoting Thrasher to second place. The Yamaha man tried to come back at the European but the KTM rider had enough left in the tank and went on to take his first victory of the season, and with it the championship lead.

Thrasher took second place well clear of Vohland.

RJ Hampshire claimed 18-points for his fourth place finish, taking the chequered flag ahead of Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas and Cullin Park.

Vialle will take a one-point lead over Hammaker into the 250 East-West Showdown season finale in Salt Lake City on May 10. RJ Hampshire is only two-points further adrift, thus we have three riders covered by only three-points heading into the final.

Next week, May 3, in Denver, 250 West competitors will battle out their penultimate round ahead of the showdown.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Vialle KTM 16m29.322 2 N. Thrasher Yam +1.637 3 M. Vohland Yam +11.408 4 R. Hampshire Hus +17.467 5 S. Hammaker Kaw +19.462 6 C. Hymas Hon +32.248 7 C. Park Hon +50.566 8 H. Miller Hon 1 Lap 9 D. Simonson Yam 1 Lap 10 B. Shelly Yam 1 Lap 11 I. Clark Hon 1 Lap 12 A. Shive KTM 1 Lap 13 J. Rodbell Hon 1 Lap 14 T. Colip Hon 1 Lap 15 A. Forkner Tri 1 Lap 16 L. Kobusch Hon 1 Lap 17 H. Munoz Yam 1 Lap 18 J. Chambers Kaw 1 Lap 19 J. Rogers Kaw 1 Lap 20 V. Luhovey Kaw 1 Lap 21 M. Jorgensen Gas DNF 22 L. Neese Hon DNF

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T. Vialle KTM 160 2 S. Hammaker Kaw 159 3 R. Hampshire Hus 157 4 N. Thrasher Yam 128 5 C. Park Hon 124 6 C. Hymas Hon 119 7 M. Vohland Yam 110 8 H. Miller Hon 85 9 M. Anstie Yam 78 10 D. Bennick Yam 77 11 A. Forkner Tri 75 12 C. Mumford Hon 51 13 T. Colip Hon 51 14 H. Munoz Yam 50 15 J. Chambers Hon 47 16 L. Kobusch Hon 43 17 G. Linville Hon 42 18 L. Kitchen Kaw 39 19 J. Rodbell Hon 34 20 I. Clark Hon 29 21 D. Simonson Yam 26 22 L. Neese Hon 25 23 C. Mcadoo Kaw 20 24 M. Fineis Kaw 20 25 B. Shelly Yam 20 26 L. Locurcio Hon 14 27 A. Shive KTM 13 28 M. Hicks Unk 13 29 P. Taylor Kaw 12 30 C. Baker Hus 11 31 R. Randanella Unk 10 32 C. Myers KTM 10 33 V. Luhovey Kaw 9 34 H. Hudson Yam 7 35 J. Rogers Kaw 7 36 L. Shaw Kaw 6 37 D. Briggs Hus 5 38 C. Marquier Unk 4 39 P. Boespflug Kaw 3 40 N. Romano Yam 3 41 P. Brown Yam 2 42 M. Jorgensen Gas 1

450 Main Report

Cooper Webb landed in Pittsburgh with a handy nine-point lead but Chase Sexton had been on a roll of late, the KTM man had steadily been eating into Webb’s buffer after claiming two victories on the trot. Could Webb stem the tide…?

Webb certainly started out on the right foot, the championship leader claiming the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton. Chase was soon past his team-mate and up to second place, his ears pinned back to try and prevent Webb escaping. Ken Roczen then put a brilliant move on Justin Cooper for fourth place and the Suzuki man was looking dangerous as he reeled Plessinger in with ease.

Five-minutes in, Sexton was right on Webb’s tail. Cooper had managed to get past Roczen and that pair had pushed Plessinger back to fifth.

Just before the halfway mark, Sexton muddled his rhythm and momentarily ran off the circuit. In the process, Sexton lost around two-seconds which gave Webb plenty of breathing space.

However, Sexton regrouped and chased down Webb once again, the KTM man right back on the championship leader’s tail with five-minutes left on the clock. Sexton lost a little time trying to lap Dean Wilson, and that was all the advantage Webb needed to take it home all the way to the chequered flag.

Webb taking the win over Sexton by 1.5-seconds, that pair more than 20-seconds clear of third placed Justin Cooper.

Aaron Plessinger fourth ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Ken Roczen. Stewart putting a hard block pass on Roczen on the final lap to steal fifth place from the German.

With two rounds remaining Webb now enjoys a 12-point buffer over Sexton. Ken Roczen a further 42-points in arrears but looking safe to take out third overall for the season.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Webb Yam 20m58.220 2 C. Sexton KTM +1.510 3 J. Cooper Yam +22.352 4 A. Plessinger KTM +31.236 5 M. Stewart Hus +33.641 6 K. Roczen Suz +36.514 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +49.750 8 J. Savatgy Hon 1 Lap 9 S. McElrath Hon 1 Lap 10 D. Wilson Hon 1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet 1 Lap 12 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 13 J. Hill KTM 1 Lap 14 C. Craig Yam 1 Lap 15 F. Noren Kaw 2 Laps 16 K. Chisholm Suz 2 Laps 17 M. Harrison Kaw 2 Laps 18 G. Harlan Yam 2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM 2 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon 2 Laps 21 C. Clason Kaw DNF 22 B. Bloss Bet DNF

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 325 2 C. Sexton KTM 313 3 K. Roczen Suz 271 4 J. Cooper Yam 241 5 M. Stewart Hus 237 6 A. Plessinger KTM 222 7 J. Barcia Gas 185 8 J. Hill KTM 170 9 D. Ferrandis Hon 167 10 S. McElrath Hon 163 11 J. Anderson Kaw 151 12 J. Savatgy Hon 122 13 M. Oldenburg Bet 121 14 C. Nichols Suz 112 15 B. Bloss Bet 104 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 J. Lawrence Hon 71 18 K. Chisholm Suz 64 19 H. Lawrence Hon 62 20 M. Harrison Kaw 60 21 C. Craig Yam 47 22 J. Robin Yam 39 23 K. Moranz KTM 33 24 D. Wilson Hon 30 25 F. Noren Kaw 27 26 J. Starling Gas 19 27 G. Harlan Yam 19 28 J. Prado Kaw 18 29 A. Rodriguez KTM 17 30 T. Lane KTM 16 31 V. Friese Hon 14 32 L. Leitzel Kaw 13 33 J. Hand Hon 10 34 C. Schock Yam 8 35 B. Pauli Kaw 6 36 C. Clason Kaw 5 37 R. Breece Yam 3 38 H. Schlosser Hon 0 39 S. Meshey KTM 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Roczen Suz 7m03.463 2 C. Webb Yam +1.700 3 D. Ferrandis Hon +11.953 4 D. Wilson Hon +15.697 5 M. Oldenburg Bet +19.773 6 J. Hill KTM +22.979 7 C. Craig Yam +24.231 8 C. Nichols Suz +24.738 9 K. Chisholm Suz +34.168 10 F. Noren Kaw +36.148 11 M. Weltin Yam +45.274 12 J. Starling Gas +49.582 13 H. Schlosser Hon +51.611 14 J. Lesher Yam +53.381 15 K. Moranz KTM +53.707 16 J. Cros Yam 1 Lap 17 Z. Williams Hon 1 Lap 18 S. Roman Kaw 1 Lap 19 B. Pauli Kaw 1 Lap 20 D. Hepp Hon DNF

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Cooper Yam 7m02.043 2 A. Plessinger KTM +3.055 3 C. Sexton KTM +9.010 4 M. Stewart Hus +10.766 5 J. Savatgy Hon +16.095 6 S. McElrath Hon +25.632 7 B. Bloss Bet +37.524 8 C. Clason Kaw +40.133 9 M. Harrison Kaw +41.353 10 G. Harlan Yam +42.937 11 A. Rodriguez KTM +46.037 12 J. Hand Hon +47.286 13 T. Lane KTM +53.354 14 S. Meshey KTM 1 Lap 15 L. Karnow Kaw 1 Lap 16 C. Harmon Yam 1 Lap 17 L. Leitzel Kaw 1 Lap 18 C. Carsten Suz 1 Lap 19 A. Cozadd Yam 1 Lap 20 B. Piazza Yam 2 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Noren Kaw 6m41.810 2 J. Hand Hon +2.839 3 K. Moranz KTM +3.732 4 G. Harlan Yam +5.146 5 T. Lane KTM +7.405 6 M. Weltin Yam +7.881 7 J. Starling Gas +10.314 8 A. Rodriguez KTM +16.177 9 J. Lesher Yam +17.123 10 L. Karnow Kaw +22.388 11 H. Schlosser Hon +23.125 12 C. Harmon Yam +28.212 13 C. Carsten Suz +29.044 14 Z. Williams Hon +30.512 15 A. Cozadd Yam +35.504 16 S. Meshey KTM +38.073 17 B. Pauli Kaw +41.874 18 L. Leitzel Kaw +50.744 19 S. Roman Kaw +53.183 20 B. Piazza Yam 1 Lap 21 J. Cros Yam DNF 22 D. Hepp Hon DNF

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 7m11.388 2 C. Hymas Hon +3.330 3 N. Thrasher Yam +4.590 4 T. Vialle KTM +14.467 5 C. Park Hon +26.065 6 L. Neese Hon +30.068 7 T. Colip Hon +30.929 8 J. Rogers Kaw +37.500 9 M. Jorgensen Gas +38.892 10 J. Rodbell Hon +41.364 11 M. Fineis Kaw +42.504 12 H. Hudson Yam +42.579 13 J. Gray Hus 1 Lap 14 T. Welch KTM 1 Lap 15 C. Allen Yam 1 Lap 16 V. Luhovey Kaw 1 Lap 17 G. Matamoros KTM 1 Lap 18 B. Shelly Yam 1 Lap 19 C. Bradford KTM 1 Lap 20 B. Carroll Yam DNF

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Hampshire Hus 7m16.211 2 M. Vohland Yam +2.620 3 A. Forkner Tri +6.952 4 L. Kobusch Hon +18.454 5 D. Simonson Yam +21.887 6 H. Munoz Yam +23.907 7 H. Miller Hon +26.244 8 J. Chambers Kaw +27.631 9 I. Clark Hon +27.889 10 C. Baker Hus +30.205 11 A. Shive KTM +34.712 12 C. Myers KTM +36.533 13 G. Stine Yam +46.654 14 P. Taylor Kaw +50.664 15 D. Briggs Hus +52.379 16 R. Orres Hon 1 Lap 17 C. Groves Suz 1 Lap 18 J. Driskell Yam DNF 19 R. Floyd Hon DNF 20 L. Shaw Kaw DNF

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Shive KTM 5m58.489 2 V. Luhovey Kaw +1.548 3 B. Shelly Yam +2.343 4 J. Rodbell Hon +3.376 5 C. Myers KTM +4.195 6 H. Hudson Yam +6.274 7 G. Stine Yam +11.227 8 C. Allen Yam +13.134 9 B. Carroll Yam +14.107 10 M. Fineis Kaw +14.375 11 T. Welch KTM +16.101 12 D. Briggs Hus +16.417 13 J. Driskell Yam +17.529 14 P. Taylor Kaw +19.294 15 R. Orres Hon +20.259 16 C. Groves Suz +29.043 17 J. Gray Hus +34.519 18 C. Bradford KTM +35.779 19 C. Baker Hus DNF 20 R. Floyd Hon DNF 21 G. Matamoros KTM DNF 22 L. Shaw Kaw DNF

Images by KardyPhoto