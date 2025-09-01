2025 American Flat Track

Springfield Mile II

AFT Singles presented by KICKER

With the 2025 championship already decided, the AFT Singles category delivered a Springfield Mile classic. A huge pack of riders went bar-to-bar for ten minutes plus two laps, with 11 riders taking the chequered flag within a second of victory.

But despite the extraordinarily close margin, victory once again belonged to the newly crowned class king, Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F).

The Australian cemented his reputation as a young master of the Springfield Mile, now boasting five wins in the last six AFT Singles Main Events contested at the venue (and that’s even after compacting yesterday’s 1-1-1 into a single victory).

Other than a single, momentary stint outside the top five, Drane factored heavily at the front throughout, trading the lead with fellow front-row runners Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450), and polesitter Kage Tadman (No. 288 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450).

Meanwhile, Jared Lowe (No. 63 Big R/Little Debbie Racing Honda CRF450R), Bradon Pfanders (No. 83 Hannum’s HD/Pfanders Racing KTM 450 SX-F), and Tyler Raggio (No. 55 Raggio/Sluggo/Unsettled Racing KTM 450 SX-F) poked at them from meters behind, with Walker Porter (No. 100 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Aidan RoosEvans (No. 26 FRA Trust/ATV’s and More Yamaha YZ450F), Hunter Bauer (No. 24 Vinson Construction/Reel Medics Yamaha YZ450F), and Ryder Reese (No. 244 Mission Foods Roof Systems) a double draft away from pulling the upset.

Despite the seeming unpredictability of the contest, Drane calmly positioned himself where he needed to be on the final lap, pulling in behind late leader Brunner as the pack negotiated the race’s final two corners.

The Estenson Racing star pulled out at just the right moment, soaring past in time to grab the checkered flag by 0.028 seconds over the Turner Honda pilot.

“I’ve had a really good run here,” Drane said. “Ever since we first came here in ‘22, I’ve always done well here. I had a great bike underneath me, which really helped. Big thanks to my whole Estenson Racing Monster Energy team. They’ve put in a lot of work and given me a really fast bike. It’s been amazing. We’ve had a really good year.”

Cose edged teammate Tadman once again for third, the two taking the stripe 0.086 and 0.150 seconds behind Drane, respectively.

Raggio edged Lowe and Pfanders for fifth, while Porter, RoosEvans, and Bauer rounded out the top ten. Rookie Reese missed out on a third-career top ten despite finishing just 0.892 behind race winner Drane.

Drane now has seven race wins this season, and 18 for his career, putting him in position to tie Dallas Daniels and Kody Kopp for the most single-season wins, and Shayna Texter-Bauman for second in career AFT Singles Main Event wins, at the ‘25 season finale in two weeks time.

Mission AFT SuperTwins

Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda Transalp) scored Honda’s first twin-cylinder premier-class victory in more than a quarter century in a momentous and pivotal Springfield Mile II presented by Drag Specialties, the penultimate round of the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Lowe dove past long-time leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) entering Turn 3 on the race’s final lap and then held off the Mission AFT SuperTwins title contender by a scant 0.026-second margin at the checkered flag.

Despite that minor disappointment, it was still a huge day for Daniels at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, when taking the bigger picture into consideration.

While seven riders finished within a second of the win, three of the race’s most significant figures weren’t included among them. Early leader Jeffrey Carver, Jr. (No. 123 Happy Trails Racing, Carver’s BBQ Kawasaki Ninja 650) was the first to pull out with mechanical issues. He was joined a few minutes later by AFT Singles champ Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), who was ensconced in the lead pack in his premier-class debut before being forced out with problems of his own.

Moments later – and most consequentially of all – then-Grand National Championship leader Briar Bauman (No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R) was black-flagged while racing up front as a result of smoke that billowed from his machine.

Daniels’ runner-up, combined with Bauman being credited in 14th, completely alters the championship outlook with just a single race remaining. The Estenson Racing Yamaha rider now leads his Rick Ware Racing Harley rival by 13 points with only 23 points left in play. That means even if Bauman wins the finale, Daniels needs to finish just seventh or better in order to defeat him for the ‘25 Mission AFT SuperTwins crown.

Despite that shift, this day belongs to Lowe, who delivered the Big Red SuperTwins program its first win since kicking off the initial development of a Honda Transalp-based racebike ahead of the 2024 season. It was also the first for Lowe, who had already made a strong impression in his first full premier-class season.

The Indiana native’s win was the first for a Honda twin-cylinder since Rich King claimed victory at the 1998 Joliet Half-Mile aboard a Honda RS750. It was also the first such podium since King finished second at the Springfield Mile later that same year. Honda’s last win of any kind in the premier-class came back in 2016 with Jake Johnson riding a Honda CRF450R at the DAYTONA Short Track II.

Lowe said, “First and foremost, I want to thank my whole team. I’ve been a little bit of a pain, but there has to be a little bit of conflict in the pit area just to kind of get everything going. I’m serious, they’re serious. We all want to figure this out. I have to give a huge shout out to Mission Foods, Jerry Stinchfield, Mike Turner and the whole Turner family, Steve Watt, Kenny Coolbeth, Randy Triplett, Mike Lozano, the whole Maxwell Industries crew, and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda… I’m just so thankful for this. These guys put so much into this. It just means a lot to finally get one here.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Price (No. 92 HRP Racing/Duffs Speed Machine Yamaha MT-07) closed out a remarkable comeback weekend with a third to add to yesterday’s runner-up.

He was followed closely to the line by Declan Bender (No. 70 Memphis Shades/Luczak Racing Yamaha MT-07), Henry Wiles (No. 911 1st Impressions Racing KTM 790 Duke), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM 790 Duke) was the last rider to finish in the lead pack, just 0.548 seconds off the win yet relegated to seventh in the final order.

Next Up

Progressive American Flat Track will conclude an epic 2025 Grand National Championship season with the Arby’s Lake Ozark Short Track presented by Arrowhead Brass at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, on Saturday, September 13.