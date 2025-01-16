2025 Aprilia RS-GP

After a first taste on the track in the Montmeló tests, Jorge Martín, reigning MotoGP World Champion, and Marco Bezzecchi have officially unveiled the Aprilia RS-GP25 in a launch event staged overnight in Milan.

Massimo Rivola

“The 2025 season represents the start of a new era for Aprilia Racing, with the ambition of being protagonists and not just pursuers. The goal is clear: to always be competitive, in every race. With two strong, talented and motivated riders like Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, and with an equally determined team and company, we can build something special. The RS-GP25 has enormous potential and our job will be to make sure that this is expressed to the maximum in the 22 championship races.”

The Aprilia RS-GP25 represents an important evolution for the Aprilia Racing MotoGP project. Every detail has been redesigned to be able to compete at the highest levels and consolidate Aprilia Racing among the protagonists of MotoGP. All areas of the bike have been improved, from the aerodynamics that have been refined, to the chassis, all the way to the electronics and the V4 engine, which has undergone a great deal of development work in all the components free from the freezing imposed by the regulation.

The Noale technical office, led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, has faced this new challenge by remaining faithful to its DNA and developing an innovative bike, capable of competing at the highest levels.

Fabiano Sterlacchini

“It is a pleasure for me to begin this new adventure with Aprilia Racing. The goal for 2025 is to be consistently competitive, both in sprints and long races, aiming to achieve maximum results throughout the season. It is essential to continue to grow, working with two new, highly talented riders. This truly represents a new era for us, with a significant change after several years, both in technical management and in the rider line-up. We are particularly motivated for the new season and proud to have two new MotoGP reference riders on our team, including the World Champion.”

The year 2025 represents the start of a new era for Aprilia Racing with the arrival of two highly talented young riders: Jorge Martín, who will race with the number #1 after winning the MotoGP title, and Marco Bezzecchi, ready to express his great potential in the top class. To support the official riders, Lorenzo Savadori has been confirmed as a test rider after his major contribution to the growth of the RS-GP in recent years.

Jorge Martín

“I’m very happy with this new challenge: winning with Aprilia. My goals are very clear, now we have to focus on being the best version of ourselves, both Aprilia and me. I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we all have a lot of determination. I really feel the warmth of the team and I think this could be a perfect place for me. We are all very excited to start this new season.”

Marco Bezzecchi

“I am happy to have joined this team, the whole of Aprilia. It will be fantastic, and I am really happy to represent such an important brand. It is a great source of pride for me, both as a person and as a rider, to be part of an official team. I can’t wait to get on the track, to work and to give it a bit of gas to try to achieve good results. There is a lot of desire from everyone, and it is something that I really appreciate. I am very excited, see you in Sepang for the tests!”

Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi will be supported by a strong and cohesive team and by the official test rider Lorenzo Savadori. They are joined by the riders of Team Trackhouse: Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura, MotoGP rookie and Moto2 World Champion in 2024. The Trackhouse project, created to be a strategic partner of Aprilia and not a simple satellite team, represents a fundamental resource for the continuous development of the RS-GP25, providing valuable data and contributing to the innovation process. For the first time in its history, Aprilia Racing will be debuting in the World Championship with four bikes in the most advanced specification.

Raúl Fernández

“The new bike looks amazing. I’m really happy to go out with these colors and I’m sure we will be well seen on tv and from the grandstands. It’s quite different to the rest of the grid. Also, it’s nice to have a huge brand like Gulf on board now. We have a new challenge, it’s a new year and we have new goals. This year will hopefully be a really nice one. We are all working hard – I was working on myself a lot during the winter and I think it’s going to be a great season. Let’s go and enjoy it!”

Ai Ogura

“First of all, I would like to say thanks to everybody at Trackhouse. I’m really happy that we can get the season started soon and I’m just excited about this year. It will be a big challenge for me, but I have my guys in the team, they are all motivated, the atmosphere inside the team is great. I can’t wait to start the first test in Sepang! Our design is absolutely fantastic! I can’t wait to ride this beautiful bike and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“This is another important moment because we are introducing our second year as Trackhouse Team. The first one has been a learning year and we will try to use everything we learned before in this second season, where we have many new things coming up. Of course, a new design of the bike, which goes more towards the Trackhouse image direction and we have an in place agreement with Gulf which means another exciting design. It’s a real privilege to be involved in a team with such an iconic brand – a brand, which I personally always admired in the motorsport environment. We can’t wait to show our special livery, which I believe will be something great and unique in MotoGP. Speaking about our riders, Raul remains with the target to be stronger and stronger and then we have the big change with Ai, our rookie in MotoGP. He is Moto2 World Champion, which is raising expectations. We start this season with ambitions to improve what we did last year and also the team and not just the riders are learning more and more. I’m confident that we will see Raul stronger, with more experience and it will be nice seeing Ai growing up, improving race by race, which is the target. We are really looking forward to it and are very excited. We are well prepared, from physical and technical point of view. Let’s see what we can expect from this season.”

Justin Marks – Founder & Owner, Trackhouse

“I am really excited. In that first year in a new championship there were a lot of learnings for me and for a number of people on the team. It’s like now we are starting to figure out how the MotoGP program fits into the big Trackhouse picture. Everybody is just so excited that we are competing in this championship. I’m excited for 2025. I think the Aprilia bikes are going to be fast, Raul continues to get better, super excited about Ai coming onboard. We’re ready to go testing and get the ball rolling on the season. We are super excited to have Raul. There were times in 2024 where he showed incredible speed. He is taking a big step this off season in his preparation, in his mentally, kind of understanding where he needs to be on the race weekend in his mind. We are excited about that and I think there’s podiums in our future. If the bikes are there, the speed is there, certainly there’s a lot of talent, with mechanics and engineers. We showed already that we have the pieces and Raul’s got the talent to be able to compete at the front in MotoGP. So, certainly, we are looking for more of that. On the other side, I love rookies. I love taking this undefined, raw talent, putting them in these new positions, putting the support in around them and be able to mature into top level professional athletes. When we signed Ai and announced that he was joining the team, I don’t think he was leading in Moto2. He was in this battle for the championship and as soon as it was public that he’s going to join our team, he just went on to tear it up and won the Moto2 World Championship. This really shows what he is made of. If you look at the crop of rookies, when you look at the new guys coming into MotoGP in 2025, what else can you want than the reigning Moto2 World Champion? We are super excited about his talent.” The greatest milestones for our company is aligning ourselves with some of the greatest brands of the world. We have done this for the Nascar side. Getting these iconic brands like Gulf to the Trackhouse journey, to invest in us and to grow with us, is hugely important to me. I was telling the Gulf executive going through this process, there’s these amazing moments in the history of motorsport and for a brand like that to be aligned with Trackhouse having the Gulf logos on the bike is humbling, amazing and we can’t wait to get that bike on the racetrack. It’s pretty special.”

2025 Aprilia RS-GP Specifications