2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Four – Mandalika, Indonesia

ASB 1000 Race One

Malaysia’s Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (JDT Racing Team) stormed to an emphatic Race 1 victory in the ASB1000 class at the fourth round of the IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at Indonesia’s Mandalika International Circuit.

Hafizh launched well when the lights went out, but it was Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (A1 Energy BMW Racing Team) who grabbed the holeshot, closely followed by Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (Honda Racing Thailand). Hafizh slotted into third, chased by Zaqhwan Zaidi and Azroy Hakeem Anuar from the Idemitsu Honda Racing Malaysia squad.

Nakarin briefly got the better of Hafizh on Lap 2, but the Malaysian struck back instantly. The Thai ace wasn’t backing down, though, staying glued to Hafizh’s tail with every turn. Meanwhile, Azlan found himself under siege from both Zaqhwan and Azroy in an all-Malaysian midfield melee.

Hafizh laid down a marker with a 1’35.747s on Lap 3, but Nakarin responded with a blistering 1’35.383s on Lap 4 to keep the pressure on. The front pair began to break away, opening a 1.3-second gap to Zaqhwan, who muscled past Azlan to claim third.

Drama struck on Lap 5 when Keito Abe (SDG HARC-PRO. Honda Philippines) and Lachlan Epis (Savitar Racing Asia) collided and crashed out, reshaping the battle behind the leaders.

Out front, Hafizh began to stretch his legs. By Lap 6, he had built a one-second cushion over Nakarin and managed the gap masterfully to the flag. Behind them, Zaqhwan closed in on Nakarin to set up a nail-biting final lap showdown.

After 12 thrilling laps, Hafizh clinched a well-earned three-second victory on Merdeka Day weekend for Malaysia.

Hafizh Syahrin

“I didn’t know what pace I was doing because my lap time wasn’t showing on the dash. It worked yesterday and in Qualifying, but during the race it didn’t, so I was stressed. I had to rely on my feeling from yesterday and trust my instinct. I just kept going, avoided mistakes, and tried to manage the tyres. The bike was really awesome and I thank my team and crew chief who have been helping me since Round 2 until here. We didn’t touch the bike setup at all, we just kept it the same, and that’s something I’ve never done in my life. But yeah, sometimes this happens. I just kept working, understood better, and put in the effort with the team. This victory is for them; they sometimes work more than 20 hours. Right now, this pays off after the Japan round where Race 1 was a disaster. Now we’re back. Thanks to everyone who supported me. Tomorrow, we’ll do our best again, for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day

Nakarin held firm under pressure to take second by a nose over a charging Zaqhwan, who completed the podium.

Cam Dunker was enjoying his strongest outing in ARRC and started the opening race well in seventh before slipping to ninth. After the demise of Epis and Abe, Dunker was back up to seventh before then improving to sixth, taking the chequered flag 16 seconds behind the race winner at the end of the 13-lap race.

ASB 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Syahrin Duc 20m48.234 2 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +2.959 3 M. Zaidi Hon +3.088 4 A. Kamaruzaman BMW +5.913 5 A. Anuar Hon +10.784 6 C. Dunker Yam +15.943 7 A. Izdihar Hon +17.723 8 J. Francis Yam +18.166 9 K. Abe Hon +1m07.197 10 T. Joe BMW +1 Lap DNF L. Epis BMW DNF DNF A. Wongthananon BMW DNF

ASB 1000 Race Two

It was Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (JDT Racing Team) who took the early lead in the final contest, trailed closely by Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (Honda Racing Thailand) and Keito Abe (SDG HARC-PRO. Honda Philippines).

The drama began on Lap 3 when Nakarin crashed but rejoined the race, promoting Keito to P2 and allowing Azlan to move into third, ahead of Andi Farid Izdihar (Astra Honda Racing Team) and Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Idemitsu Honda Racing Malaysia).

Things went from bad to worse for the Malaysian contingent on Lap 5, when Azroy crashed out, and heartbreak struck a lap later as Hafizh highsided out of the lead.

With the door open, Keito Abe seized control, but Azlan was on the move. By Lap 8, the veteran Malaysian began chipping away at Keito’s advantage, the two riders breaking clear of the chasing pack by over five seconds.

The decisive move came on Lap 12, when Azlan executed a smooth overtake to grab the lead. Keito mounted a final charge, but Azlan held his nerve to claim his first win of the season.

Azlan Kamaruzaman

“It’s unbelievable! If I look back at my journey with the team, it’s been tough this season. I’ve struggled with form, with the bike, and with myself. Coming back to Mandalika wasn’t easy either. Last year, I crashed here, and I even had a highside during 8-hour race. Honestly, I lost some motivation, but I told myself: if I cannot win, at least improve and enjoy the circuit. Today, my target was just to stay with the front group and manage my energy. Yesterday, I was too hyped, pushed too hard, and made mistakes. But this time I stayed calm, kept the pace, and it paid off. I’m so lucky to get this win. I must thank my team and my crew who worked tirelessly, they even until midnight to prepare a new bike for me. This victory is for them, for everyone who has supported me, and most importantly, for Malaysia. Happy Merdeka Day!”

Keito finished six-tenths behind in second, while local favourite Andi Izdihar delighted the Indonesian fans by securing third, four-seconds further back down the track.

Cam Dunker was in the thick of things in the second group right from the off and held down fifth place for the majority of the contest. Taking the chequered flag 13-seconds behind the winner at the end of the 13-lap bout, the Australian was the first Yamaha home. The best weekend of his ARRC career so far saw Dunker move up to seventh place in the championship.

Unfortunately, Lachlan Epis again recorded a DNF, this time due to a tyre failure.

ASB 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Kamaruzaman BMW 20m55.147 2 K. Abe Hon +0.637 3 A. Izdihar Hon +4.517 4 M. Zaidi Hon +6.473 5 C. Dunker Yam +13.329 6 A. Wongthananon BMW +15.624 7 J. Francis Yam +35.964 8 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +56.153 9 T. Joe BMW +1 Lap DNF L. Epis BMW +5 Laps DNF H. Syahrin Duc DNF DNF A. Anuar Hon DNF

ASB 1000 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Abe Hon 128 2 H. Syahrin Duc 117 3 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon 116 4 M. Zaidi Hon 114 5 A. Anuar Hon 102 6 A. Kamaruzaman BMW 96 7 C. Dunker Yam 61 8 A. Izdihar Hon 57 9 L. Epis BMW 40 10 A. Wongthananon BMW 37 11 T. Joe BMW 32 12 J. Francis Yam 32 13 S. Nishimura Hon 29 14 T. Rei Yam 18 15 A. Haga Apr 13 16 M. Takeru Suz 12 17 S. Ite Yam 12 18 M. Ito Hon 11 19 M. Norrodi Suz 11 20 W. Ruka Apr 8 21 M. Wahaf Duc 7 22 J. Convento Yam 5 23 R. Iwato Kaw 0

SS600 Race One

The opening Supersport race at Mandalika delivered a nail-biting 12-lap thriller at Indonesia’s Mandalika Circuit, with Muhammad Adenanta Putra (ASTRA Honda Racing Team) capturing an emotional home victory in front of a roaring crowd.

The race exploded into action as Wahyu Nugroho (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) grabbed the holeshot, closely shadowed by Herjun Atna Firdaus (ASTRA Honda) and Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (Hong Leong Yamaha Racing). Chaos struck early—Md Syarifuddin Azman (Idemitsu Honda Malaysia) crashed out, while teammate Md Helmi Azman and Anupab Sarmoon (Yamaha Thailand) also hit the deck but managed to remount.

By Lap 4, Adenanta made his move on Wahyu, briefly taking control before Wahyu struck back on Lap 6. The tide looked to swing in Honda’s favour on Lap 8, as teammates Adenanta and Herjun surged to the front together, eyeing a 1-2 finish. But disaster struck when Herjun crashed, leaving Adenanta to fight solo against Yamaha pressure.

Wahyu retook the lead again on Lap 10, but Adenanta refused to surrender, digging deep to mount a final-lap charge. Behind them, Khairul Idham Pawi (Boon Siew Honda) joined the podium fight before crashing out in heartbreaking fashion on the last lap. That opened the door for Faerozi Toreqottullah (Yamaha Racing Indonesia), who capitalised when Thanat Laoongplio (Honda Thailand) went wide in the final corners.

After 12 laps of pure intensity, Muhammad Adenanta Putra claimed a sensational and emotional win on home soil. Wahyu followed just 0.143s behind in second, with Faerozi completing the podium in third, half-a-second further behind.

SS600 Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Putra Hon 19m47.821 2 W. Nugroho Yam +0.143 3 M. Toreqottullah Yam +0.609 4 K. Tanachot Hon +0.759 5 T. Laoongplio Hon +0.923 6 M. Paz Yam +0.997 7 K. Kasmayudin Yam +1.296 8 R. Ahrens Hon +2.786 9 D. Pratama Hon +9.392 10 R. Sessler Yam +9.713 11 J. Puettisan Hon +17.507 12 A. Sarmoon Yam +33.265 13 S. Juntong Yam +58.125 14 M. Azman Hon +1 Lap DNF K. Pawi Hon DNF DNF H. Firdaus Hon DNF DNF M. Azman Hon DNF

SS600 Race Two

In front of a jubilant home crowd, Herjun Atna Firdaus of ASTRA Honda Racing Team pulled off a sensational maiden SS600 victory in the second bout.

The drama kicked off from the very first lap as Wahyu Nugroho (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) launched hard from the line, with Herjun close behind in P2. But it was Herjun’s teammate Muhammad Adenanta Putra who quickly muscled through into second, sparking a fierce four-way battle at the front.

By Lap 2, Thailand’s Anupab Sarmoon (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) joined the fight, overtaking Herjun and setting his sights on Adenanta. Wahyu tried to break away, clocking a 1’38.829s on Lap 5, but the pressure from behind never eased.

The intensity escalated on Lap 6, when Thanat Laoongplio (Honda Racing Thailand) posted a race-fastest 1’38.388s, blasting past Herjun into fourth and joining the surging lead group.

Then came the chaos.

Lap 10 delivered a shock twist as Wahyu, Adenanta, Anupab, Thanat, and Faerozi Toreqottullah (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) all crashed out in a single, dramatic sequence, shattering podium hopes for five frontrunners in a heartbeat.

Seizing the moment, Kitsada Tanachot (Honda Racing Thailand) surged into the lead heading into the final lap. But with the crowd on their feet, Herjun dug deep and launched a brave last-corner move to snatch a famous home win by just 0.141 seconds, stopping the clock at 19’51.767s.

Kitsada crossed the line in second, with Malaysia’s Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (Hong Leong Yamaha Racing) completing the podium just two-tenths behind the winner.

SS600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Firdaus Hon 19m51.767 2 K. Tanachot Hon +0.141 3 K. Kasmayudin Yam +0.220 4 K. Pawi Hon +0.332 5 M. Azman Hon +1.429 6 M. Paz Yam +1.557 7 M. Azman Hon +1.792 8 R. Ahrens Hon +5.267 9 R. Sessler Yam +16.675 10 J. Puettisan Hon +16.762 11 M. Toreqottullah Yam +39.986 12 S. Juntong Yam +47.880 DNF T. Laoongplio Hon DNF DNF A. Sarmoon Yam DNF DNF W. Nugroho Yam DNF DNF M. Putra Hon DNF DNF D. Pratama Hon DNF

SS600 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 M. Putra Hon 133 2 A. Sarmoon Yam 105 3 K. Kasmayudin Yam 104 4 W. Nugroho Yam 95 5 M. Paz Yam 84 6 M. Azman Hon 81 7 K. Pawi Hon 66 8 K. Tanachot Hon 65 9 H. Firdaus Hon 65 10 T. Laoongplio Hon 63 11 M. Azman Hon 52 12 M. Toreqottullah Yam 44 13 R. Sessler Yam 44 14 R. Ahrens Hon 29 15 S. Juntong Yam 22 16 J. Puettisan Hon 22 17 O. Amon Hon 15 18 S. Minamimoto Yam 9 19 D. Pratama Hon 7 20 K. Tanaka Yam 0 21 J. Mahaffy Hon 0

AP250 Race One

Indonesia’s very own Fadillah Arbi Aditama delivered a statement performance at Mandalika, claiming a dramatic Race 1 victory in the AP250 class during Round 4 of the IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

It wasn’t handed to him, though.

From the get-go, Mohammad Murobbil Vitoni launched like a rocket, but Arbi was quick to respond, snatching the lead and controlling the pace up front. The fight behind him was fierce, with Candra H (Yamaha Racing Indonesia), Galang Hendra Pratama (Yamaha BAF Yamalube Akai Jaya MBKW2 Racing), and Md Izam Izkmal (Victor Racing Team) all pushing hard.

Lap 4 brought fireworks as Japan’s Riichi Takahira posted the race’s top speed of 188.1km/h and dived into second place. But just two laps later, the pressure got the better of Murobbil, who crashed out—shaking up the podium picture.

The final lap was chaos.

As the lead group charged toward the flag, both Takahira and Candra went down in a high-speed tangle, opening the door for Arbi to storm home unchallenged, sparking wild celebrations in the grandstands.

Behind him, Mohamad Danial Syahmi Ahmad Syahril (UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Asia Team) held his nerve to claim second by a nose in front of Keankum.

AP250 Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Aditama Hon 17m53.902 2 M. Shahril Yam +0.784 3 K. Keankum Yam +0.859 4 G. Pratama Yam +3.771 5 F. Fadhil Yam +4.034 6 M. Ikmal Yam +4.052 7 I. Ardiansyah Hon +10.585 8 D. Britani Hon +13.435 9 A. Iyoshi Kaw +13.714 10 A. Fadly Kaw +13.749 11 G. Salim Hon +14.037 12 A. Ismaya Yam +14.102 13 C. Viet Nam Hon +14.343 14 M. Amidi Hon +14.667 15 N. Tri Hon +15.533 16 J. Emmanuel Hon +33.831 17 S. Zhang Yam +33.958 18 M. Juraimi Yam +40.850 19 J. Mbeo Yam +48.090 20 L. Tse Yam +1m10.992 21 L. Yuan Yam +1m11.849 DNF C. Hermawan Yam DNF DNF R. Takahira Yam DNF DNF K. Quintal Hon DNF DNF M. Vitoni Yam DNF DNF M. Musyavi Yam DNF DNF N. Phu Hon DNF DNF A. Sablaya Hon DNF DNF G. Ziang Yam DNF DNF F. Priyadi Yam DNF

AP250 Race Two

Muhammad Murobbil Vitoni snatched a dramatic Race 2 victory in the AP250 class at Mandalika after Fadillah Arbi Aditama was hit with a post-race penalty for a track limits violation.

Launching hard off the line, Murobbil (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team) grabbed the early lead, but Arbi (ASTRA Honda Racing Team) quickly struck back on Lap 2 to claim P1. Not far behind, Candra H (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) impressed in third, holding tight in the lead group.

Krittapat Keankum (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) lit up Lap 3 with the race’s fastest lap (1’47.840s), momentarily taking control, before a flurry of position swaps ensued. Irfan Ardiansyah (MaezTro NWN SCK Honda) entered the mix, as Md Izam Ikmal (Victor Racing Team) launched into P2, though Arbi once again rose to the occasion to lead into the final stages.

It all came down to the final lap chaos.

Riichi Takahira (TY Antares Racing Team) charged into second, while Murobbil and Danial Syahmi (UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Asia Team) made decisive moves to climb into P4 and P5.

Fadillah Arbi Aditama crossed the line first, seemingly backing up his previous triumph, but the Honda rider was handed a two-position penalty for exceeding track limits. That handed victory to Murobbil, followed by Izam in second, while Fadillah Arbi Aditama was relegated to third.

AP250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Vitoni Yam 17m59.417 2 M. Ikmal Yam +0.536 3 F. Aditama Hon +0.349 4 R. Takahira Yam +0.627 5 M. Shahril Yam +0.757 6 G. Salim Hon +0.827 7 K. Keankum Yam +0.967 8 A. Ismaya Yam +0.981 9 G. Pratama Yam +1.449 10 I. Ardiansyah Hon +1.606 11 C. Hermawan Yam +1.678 12 M. Amidi Hon +1.993 13 D. Britani Hon +2.051 14 M. Musyavi Yam +2.250 15 C. Viet Nam Hon +2.480 16 N. Tri Hon +11.404 17 G. Ziang Yam +11.576 18 F. Fadhil Yam +16.099 19 K. Quintal Hon +19.183 20 A. Sablaya Hon +22.070 21 F. Priyadi Yam +22.614 22 J. Emmanuel Hon +22.684 23 M. Juraimi Yam +23.596 24 N. Phu Hon +23.875 25 A. Fadly Kaw +26.565 26 S. Zhang Yam +26.886 27 L. Tse Yam +54.792 28 L. Yuan Yam +1m04.244 DNF J. Mbeo Yam DNF DNF A. Iyoshi Kaw DNF

AP250 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 F. Ad divina Hon 145 2 K. Keankum Yam 108 3 M. Ikmal Yam 104 4 M. Vitoni Yam 102 5 G. Pratama Yam 76 6 I. Ardiansyah Hon 65 7 M. Shahril Yam 60 8 R. Takahira Yam 60 9 C. Hermawan Yam 59 10 D. Britani Hon 46 11 A. Iyoshi Kaw 36 12 C. Viet Nam Hon 36 13 M. Amidi Hon 35 14 R. Ogiwara Hon 33 15 A. Ismaya Yam 31 16 H. Okubo Hon 17 13 F. Fadhil Yam 16 18 G. Salim Hon 15 19 R. Takemoto Yam 12 20 F. Priyadi Yam 12 21 N. Jatoom Hon 11 22 G. Ziang Yam 7 23 N. Tri Hon 6 24 A. Fadly Kaw 6 25 K. Quintal Hon 5 26 N. Phu Hon 5 27 M. Musyavi Yam 5 28 M. Juraimi Yam 4 29 R. Yokoe Yam 2 30 J. Emmanuel Hon 1 31 J. Mbeo Yam 0 32 P. Chitwirulchat Hon 0 33 K. Togashi Hon 0 34 L. Tse Yam 0 35 A. Sablaya Hon 0 36 S. Zhang Yam 0 37 L. Yuan Yam 0

UB150 Race One

The UB150 category served up a thriller at Mandalika, where home hero Dimas Juli Atmoko (RACETECH SIXTY Racing) produced a sensational fightback to secure his first-ever championship victory in front of an ecstatic Indonesian crowd.

The drama began immediately. Ahmad Afif Amran (Pitsbike Superfast JRT Racing Team) grabbed the holeshot, while chaos erupted behind as April King Mascardo (UMA MMR Yamaha Philippine Racing Team) and Md Syamil Amsyar M Iffende (Cardinals Factory Yamaha ZYNERGYS Racing Team ARRC) went down. Adding to the tension, Dimas made a slow start, but he refused to back down.

By Lap 2, Afif still controlled the front, though the lead group was constantly shuffling. Fahmi Basam (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team) lit up Lap 3 with a blistering 1’55.626s, catapulting himself into the lead and sparking a wheel-to-wheel scrap involving half a dozen riders.

The race hit boiling point on Lap 4 as Dimas briefly tried to escape, only to be reeled back in. At the same time, Husni Zainul Fuadzy (Ziear LFN HP969 MCR RBT 34) quietly positioned himself as a podium threat. Every corner produced fresh overtakes in what became an eight-lap sprint of nerves and precision.

It all came down to the final lap. With the Mandalika crowd on its feet, Dimas launched a daring last-corner move, snatching the lead and holding firm to the line. Dimas took the flag with Husni just 0.080s behind, and Fahmi a mere 0.039s further adrift.

UB150 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Atmoko Yam 15m34.548 2 H. Fuadzy Yam +0.080 3 F. Basam Yam +0.119 4 W. Trilaksana Yam +0.754 5 A. Amran Yam +0.886 6 D. Damar Yam +1.025 7 G. Wardhana Yam +1.111 8 M. Sauki Yam +1.170 9 J. Inguito Yam +1.260 10 K. Manurung Hon +1.356 11 A. Farrel Yam +1.417 12 E. Sobretodo Yam +1.525 13 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +1.614 14 W. Wello Hon +1.700 15 M. Aziz Yam +1.740 16 M. Fernando Yam +1.919 17 A. Sahir Hon +2.061 18 M. Febriansyah Yam +2.682 19 M. Hisam Yam +2.686 20 M. Massorong Hon +2.940 21 H. Rusady Yam +3.064 22 A. Sham Yam +3.236 23 A. Fauzi Hon +15.026 24 H. Rasyadan Yam +20.542 25 S. Yuzy Hon +22.885 26 M. Supaat Vog +56.999 27 T. Haffirudin Vog +1m07.124 28 N. Bahauddin Yam +1m25.020 DNF A. Riswanto Hon DNF DNF M. Badaru Yam DNF DNF M. Iffende Yam DNF DNF A. Mascardo Yam DNF

UB150 Race Two

Home favourite Dimas Juli Atmoko (RACETECH SIXTY Racing) stormed to his second victory of the weekend, sending the Indonesian fans into raptures.

The race opened with Ahmad Fazrul Sham (Cardinals Factory Yamaha ZYNERGYS Racing Team ARRC) leading cleanly, though he was quickly challenged by Fahmi Basam (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team). The front group chopped and changed positions every lap, with Dimas calmly keeping himself in the mix.

Lap 4 saw drama when the Philippines’ Masato Fernando (Koby SEC Yamaha Racing Team) crashed out, while compatriot April King Mascardo (UMA MMR Yamaha Philippine Racing Team) also went down but managed to remount. At the same time, Ahmad Afif Amran (Pitsbike Superfast JRT Racing Team) set the fastest lap of the race with a scorching 1’55.016s, but his charge was quickly reeled in by Adytya Fauzi (JPNW SND Factory Racing) and Danial Damar (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team). Dimas, meanwhile, clawed his way right back into contention.

By Lap 7, the race had boiled down to a multi-rider dogfight with Fahmi, Dimas, Peerapong Luiboonpeng (One For All), John Emerson (4S1M EVO Yamaha Racing Team), and Afif all jostling for supremacy.

In a nail-biting finale, the Mandalika crowd erupted as Dimas launched his decisive move on the final lap, edging ahead to take the chequered flag, completing a sensational double victory at his home round.

Just 0.026s behind, Husni Zainul Fuadzy (Ziear LFN HP969 MCR RBT 34) snatched second, with Fahmi Basam crossing the line a mere 0.010s further back to secure third in one of the closest podium finishes of the season.

UB150 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Atmoko Yam 15m35.558 2 H. Fuadzy Yam +0.026 3 F. Basam Yam +0.036 4 D. Damar Yam +0.762 5 H. Rasyadan Yam +0.777 6 A. Amran Yam +0.858 7 A. Fauzi Hon +0.921 8 J. Inguito Yam +0.987 9 A. Farrel Yam +1.013 10 M. Aziz Yam +1.052 11 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +1.077 12 N. Bahauddin Yam +1.164 13 E. Sobretodo Yam +1.243 14 W. Trilaksana Yam +1.300 15 M. Badaru Yam +1.318 16 S. Yuzy Hon +1.418 17 H. Rusady Yam +1.572 18 M. Massorong Hon +1.710 19 A. Sham Yam +1.799 20 G. Wardhana Yam +3.909 21 M. Febriansyah Yam +10.132 22 K. Manurung Hon +10.394 23 M. Supaat Vog +15.986 24 A. Mascardo Yam +35.137 25 T. Haffirudin Vog +52.307 DNF A. Sahir Hon DNF DNF M. Hisam Yam DNF DNF M. Sauki Yam DNF DNF A. Riswanto Hon DNF DNF W. Wello Hon DNF DNF M. Fernando Yam DNF DNS M. Iffende Yam DNS

UB150 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 178 2 F. Basam Yam 100 3 D. Atmoko Yam 97 4 A. Amran Yam 75 5 A. Fauzi Hon 63 6 M. Aziz Yam 62 7 G. Wardhana Yam 52 8 W. Trilaksana Yam 49 9 N. Bahauddin Yam 48 10 J. Inguito Yam 45 11 H. Rasyadan Yam 42 12 A. Sanjaya Yam 34 13 A. Mascardo Yam 33 14 E. Sobretodo Yam 30 15 M. Hisam Yam 27 16 P. Luiboonpeng Yam 27 17 K. Manurung Hon 24 18 D. Damar Yam 23 19 S. Yuzy Hon 22 20 R. Ibrahim Yam 20 21 A. Farrel Yam 12 22 A. Sham Yam 11 23 M. Iffende Yam 9 24 M. Sauki Yam 8 25 M. Mahadi Yam 5 26 M. Sabri Yam 4 27 M. Fernando Yam 4 28 A. Sahir Hon 4 29 M. Febriansyah Yam 4 30 M. Badaru Yam 3 31 M. Supaat Vog 2 32 W. Wello Hon 2 33 T. Haffirudin Vog 1 34 M. Massorong Hon 0 35 M. Musa Hon 0 36 M. Rasol Yam 0 37 A. Riswanto Hon 0 38 H. Rusady Yam 0

TVS Asia Race One

Japan’s Hiroki Ono delivered a masterclass at the Mandalika International Circuit, storming to a decisive Race 1 victory in the TVS Asia One Make Championship with a perfect mix of speed and control.

At lights out, Australia’s Hunter Corney launched well but was quickly overhauled by Malaysia’s Md Ramdan Rosli, who seized the early lead. Hiroki initially struggled, shuffled back to sixth as the opening exchanges unfolded.

By Lap 2, Ramdan held firm at the front with Hunter close behind, while India’s Sarthak Chavan, Hiroki, and Indonesia’s Decksa Almer Alfarezel stayed in striking distance. The momentum began to turn on Lap 3, as Hiroki muscled his way forward to join Ramdan, Sarthak, and Indonesia’s Rendi Saputra in the podium battle.

The breakthrough came on Lap 4, when Hiroki posted the fastest lap of the race at 1’45.518s, slicing past Ramdan to take the lead. With Sarthak in third and local riders Rendi and Decksa keeping the crowd on their feet, the stage was set for a dramatic finish.

But from that point, Hiroki was untouchable. By Lap 6, he had built a two-second cushion, while the fight for the remaining podium places intensified behind him. In the closing stages, Rendi surged past Sarthak to snatch second, sending the Mandalika grandstands into raptures.

At the flag, though, it was all Hiroki. The Japanese rider crossed the line a commanding 3.370s clear. In a thrilling final-lap exchange, Sarthak Chavan clawed back second with a bold move on Rendi.

Hunter Corney crossed the line in sixth, taking the chequered flag five-seconds behind the race winner.

TVS Asia Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Ono TVS 14m11.874 2 S. Chavan TVS +3.370 3 R. INA TVS +3.835 4 M. Rosli TVS +4.047 5 C. Vishwanath TVS +4.336 6 H. Corney TVS +5.160 7 D. Alfarezel TVS +11.481 8 R. Dave TVS +18.543 9 H. McCabe TVS +18.641 10 M. Septiawan TVS +18.762 11 L. Paredes TVS +18.926 12 K. Jae TVS +19.146 13 L. Miguel TVS +58.719 DNF N. Frost TVS DNF

TVS Asia Race Two

The IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship’s TVS Asia One Make Championship delivered high drama and a fairytale ending on Sunday afternoon at the Mandalika International Circuit, as Malaysia’s Md Ramdan Rosli stormed to a sensational victory on his nation’s Independence Day.

From the start, Ramdan launched cleanly from the front row, while chaos unfolded behind—Japan’s Hiroki Ono tangled with Australia’s Hunter Corney. Although Hiroki managed to remount, the early clash shook up the running order. That left Ramdan leading the charge with Indonesia’s Decksa Almer Alfarezal in close pursuit.

By Lap 2, India’s Sarthak Chavan turned up the pressure, and by Lap 3, he had fought his way into second, locked onto Ramdan’s rear wheel. Indonesia’s Rendi Saputra and Spain’s Luis Miguel also joined the fray, ensuring the battle for the podium was fierce.

The flashpoint came on Lap 4, when Sarthak boldly dived past Ramdan to take the lead. But the Malaysian wasn’t to be denied—he struck straight back, reclaiming the top spot in front of the jubilant Mandalika crowd.

From there, Ramdan held his line with nerves of steel, fending off relentless pressure all the way to the chequered flag. He sealed a narrow victory ahead of Sarthak in one of the tightest finishes of the season. Spain’s Luis Miguel claimed the final podium spot a further few bike lengths behind.

Hunter Corney again carderd a fifth-place finish in the cut-throat category.

After a bruising weekend, young Kiwi Nixon Frost closed out Sunday on a positive note with a hard-fought 12th-place finish.

TVS Asia Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Rosli TVS 14m11.022 2 S. Chavan TVS +0.007 3 L. Miguel TVS +1.199 4 R. INA TVS +6.656 5 H. Corney TVS +10.874 6 C. Vishwanath TVS +10.911 7 D. Alfarezel TVS +11.151 8 R. Dave TVS +11.367 9 H. McCabe TVS +11.557 10 L. Paredes TVS +20.492 11 M. Septiawan TVS +20.655 12 N. Frost TVS +21.492 13 K. Jae TVS +21.686 14 H. Ono TVS +57.288

TVS Asia Points