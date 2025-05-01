Omega Racing Team

2StepRacing has expanded to a four-rider line-up for the 2025 ASBK season and welcomed Omega Appliances as the team’s new naming rights sponsor heading into the third round of the championship this weekend at Queensland Raceway.

From humble beginnings as a family-run team supporting a young #20 JJ Nahlous as he rose through the ranks to the Superbike category, 2StepRacing has grown into a competitive, multi-rider outfit now backed by national-level support.

Now competing as the Omega Racing Team, the squad will field four riders across multiple classes in the Australian Superbike Championship, marking a significant milestone in the team’s growth and long-term vision within Australian motorcycle racing.

Maurice Nahlous – Team Principal

“The new sponsorship, for me is an opportunity to invest in these four riders, give them an opportunity to share information between them, share data, share experiences, to really try to grow and help them through the season, as well as in their training and development. It’s very expensive, this sport is, so Omega’s sponsorship is an amazing contribution because it really does make a difference. We can do extra training with the boys, really spend some time and not have to worry about the little costs here and there because of this support.”

Nahlous, currently sitting fourth in the championship during his maiden Superbike season, is joined by Supersport 600 contender #65 Will Nassif, along with Supersport 300 and R3 Cup riders #63 Mitch Cartwright and #84 Zac Russo.

The team’s expansion is powered by new title partner, Omega Appliances – an established Australian household brand operating since 1981, with a reputation as a leader in modern and high-quality kitchen products.

Matt Evans – Managing Director, Residentia Group/Omega Appliances

“What really stood out to us was Maurice’s drive and vision as team principal. You can see how much heart and hard work has gone into building this team. We started as a family business too, and the team’s commitment to their journey really aligns with our values at Omega – it was a natural fit. We’re proud to stand behind JJ and the team as they take this exciting next step as the Omega Racing Team.”

Patrick Primmer – Crew Chief for JJ Nahlous

“Coming from MotoGP, you’re used to working with riders who have years of data, experience and expectation behind them. It’s a different kind of challenge working with young riders – you’re helping shape the foundations, not just fine-tune the details. But there’s something really rewarding about that. Watching a team come together from the ground up, like what we’re doing here, brings a kind of exciting energy you don’t get with the older generation. Supporting Australian riders is something that I really value on a personal level, and I’m looking forward to witnessing the next stage of the journey with the added support from Omega Appliances.”

Jonathan Nahlous – Superbike rider

“I’m really excited to have Omega Appliances come on board with us as naming rights sponsor. This opens ups many more opportunities for myself and the riders in our team. The expansion of the team from myself to four riders has been really awesome, and I’m very excited for the rest of the year.”

Mitch Cartwright – Supersport 300 rider

“I’m really excited to be able to be a part of a team, especially this team with the background and history that they’ve got. The proof’s in the pudding, they’ve developed good riders. Omega Appliances coming on board is an amazing opportunity for everyone. More funding in the team means more opportunities available for us as riders for better development. I’m excited to see what we can achieve.”

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar