ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – Superbike Race Two

The front two rows of the ASBK grid were now well aware of how fast Josh Waters could start from the third row after he completely blitzed them around the outside at turn one from the line in race one. The McMartin Racing man had staged a starting clinic for them in the opening bout earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Jones kept Waters honest in the still fairly treacherous conditions that time around, but by the time race two came around, the track was completely dry, apart from a few small water runs still draining across the circuit in a couple of places where caution was key. The track had some speed in it, though, as the Stop & Seal boys had dipped into the 32s during their bout that happened 90 minutes before the final Superbike race.

This time around, it was Broc Pearson who held the starting clinic! The DesmoSport Ducati man rocketed off the line to take the inside line as Josh Waters took the outside route again, but Pearson had his measure into turn two. Jack Favelle briefly got Josh Waters for second place around the back of the circuit, but not for long.

After shaking Favelle, Waters then dropped the hammer to catch and pass Pearson for the lead around the back of the circuit. Once in front, Waters was gone… It was now a race for second place…

While Waters was now already away in a race of his own, Mike Jones and Jack Favelle were battling over second place just ahead of Cru Halliday, Broc Pearson, Cam Dunker and Glenn Allerton.

A 1m30.698 on Waters’ first flying lap, a second quicker than anyone else… He then dropped in a 1m30.505 on lap three as Jones joined him in the 30s, a 30.729 to the YRT man saw him start to sneak away from Favelle.

Cru Halliday then moved forward to get on terms with Favelle before making short work of the youngster to take that third position after putting in a 1m30.370. That time was only just bested by Waters on that lap with a 1m30.318…

With Favelle now in his dust, Halliday set his sights on former YRT team-mate Mike Jones… The difference with nine laps to run between Halliday and Jones was 1.3 seconds. While Waters now led Jones by three-seconds.

Halliday broached that gap to Jones and was right on his pipe as the race broached the halfway point. Waters led that pair by 3.5 seconds at this juncture. Jack Favelle was still in fourth but enjoyed a handy four-second buffer over a busy battle for fifth being waged between Jonathan Nahlous, Anthony West, Broc Pearson and Glenn Allerton. Glenn Allerton, Max Stauffer and Cam Dunker were trying to catch that quartet.

Mike Jones continued to hold Cru Halliday at bay as the race progressed while Josh Waters just managed his lead over that pair and just did what he had to do.

Halliday finally sneaked past Jones with four laps to run, but the YRT man got a better drive out of the final turn to take that second place back down the chute. Halliday to the fore again at the next turn. Jack Favelle was not that far behind that hugely experienced duo and not entirely out of the podium fight. Anthony West was five-seconds further back in fifth, just ahead of Nahlous and Pearson.

Nothing separated Halliday and Jones at the last lap board, the two side by side across the stripe, but it was the Stop & Seal man with his nose in front through the opening turns on that final lap. Jones was looking smooth as silk, in contrast, Cru looked really aggressive on the bike… Halliday led Jones onto the chute, but Jones got a better drive out of the final turn to slipstream past Halliday at the line to steal that second place.

Josh Waters had backed it right off on the final lap, taking the chequered flag two-seconds clear of that pair.

Jack Favelle a strong and consistent fourth place. A brilliant result for the Addicted To Track rider.

Anthony West held out young Jonathan Nahlous for fifth place.

Broc Pearson, a few bike lengths further back, was in seventh with a small buffer over Glenn Allerton.

Cam Dunker took ninth place ahead of good mate Max Stauffer.

Tom Edwards 11th by bike length over John Lytras, while Tom Toparis was a few bike lengths further behind in 13th.

A disappointing 14th place for Arthur Sissis.

Josh Waters the round winner ahead of Jones. Halliday claimed that final step on the round rostrum by a single point over young Nahlous. Favelle only a point further adrift to take fifth for the round.

Josh Waters extended his championship lead over Jones to 27 points wth the double victory at SMP.

The next three rounds will be crucial if Jones is to prevent Waters from running away with the championship. Those Queensland rounds take place at venues that are generally more favourable to Jones and the Yamaha. YRT will need to capitalise on every advantage they can find, as Waters and the V4 R are proving to be an incredibly formidable combination.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Waters Duc 19m50.843 2 M. Jones Yam +1.987 3 C. Halliday Yam +2.003 4 J. Favelle Yam +4.212 5 A. West Yam +9.878 6 J. Nahlous Yam +10.030 7 B. Pearson Duc +10.501 8 G. Allerton Duc +11.333 9 C. Dunker Yam +15.160 10 M. Stauffer Yam +16.118 11 T. Edwards Yam +20.563 12 J. Lytras Yam +20.692 13 T. Toparis Yam +21.109 14 A. Sissis Yam +32.474 15 S. Condon Yam +40.123 16 M. Walters Apr +59.916 17 T. Lynch Yam +1m00.264 18 J. Soderland Yam +1m03.473 19 M. Aizuddin BMW +1m03.511 20 C. Holding Yam +1m05.249 21 P. Linkenbagh Yam +1m05.912 DNF R. Yanko Yam +31.529

Superbike Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Waters Duc 25 25 50 2 M Jones Yam 1 20 20 41 3 C Halliday Yam 16 18 34 4 J Nahlous Yam 18 15 33 5 J Favelle Yam 15 17 32 6 A West Yam 13 16 29 7 C Dunker Yam 17 12 29 8 B Pearson Duc 14 14 28 9 G Allerton Duc 12 13 25 10 M Stauffer Yam 11 11 22 11 T Edwards Yam 8 10 18 12 J Lytras Yam 9 9 18 13 T Toparis Yam 10 8 18 14 A Sissis Yam 6 7 13 15 T Lynch Yam 3 4 7 16 R Yanko Yam 7 7 17 S Condon Yam 6 6 18 M Walters Apr 5 5 19 C Holding Yam 4 1 5 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 5 5 21 M Aizuddin BMW 2 2 4 22 J Soderland Yam 3 3

Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 126 2 M Jones Yam 99 3 A West Yam 85 4 J Nahlous Yam 72 5 M Stauffer Yam 65 6 C Dunker Yam 62 7 J Favelle Yam 61 8 B Pearson Duc 61 9 C Halliday Yam 60 10 J Lytras Yam 58 11 G Allerton Duc 57 12 T Edwards Yam 48 13 T Toparis Yam 38 14 A Sissis Yam 35 15 R Yanko Yam 35 16 M Walters Apr 26 17 M Aizuddin BMW 20 18 C Holding Yam 18 19 J Soderland Yam 12 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 10 21 T Lynch Yam 7 22 A Senior Yam 7 23 N Mahon Yam 7 24 S Condon Yam 6 25 K Higuchi Suz 5 26 M Kemp Yam 1

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar