ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – Supersport Race Two

Conditions had been damp for the opening 11-lap Supersport bout on Saturday afternoon, but the track was completely dry by the time it came to race under lights for the second and final stanza of the SMP weekend at 1950. Jack Mahaffy had resisted a late charge from behind by Will Nassif and Marcus Hamod in the opening race. That latter pair chasing him down on slicks as Mahaffy’s wets went away late in the race. The gap at the flag was a single hundredth of a second…

Poleman Archie McDonald had a poor start to the first race, and it didn’t get much better for the championship leader from there. A ninth-place finish saw McDonald lose that championship lead to Stop & Seal teammate Mahaffy. When the lights went out on Saturday evening, he was out to get it back.

On the sighting lap for the second Supersport race, Jake Farnsworth went down on a run of water across that part of the circuit. Farnsworth had been quick all weekend and displayed clear podium pace. Still, it had all gone wrong for him in the opening Supersport bout, and history was repeating itself before the second bout even got underway!

Will Nassif’s team could not get the new tyre they had ready for him in the back of the bike on the grid, and the race one podium finisher was pushed off the grid as a result.

Despite the few damp patches, it was clearly an all-slick affair in this second and final bout of the SMP weekend.

Archie McDonald got the jump this time around and led team-mate Jack Mahaffy through the opening turns ahead of Olly Simpson. Mahaffy and Simpson slotted under McDonald on the change of direction at turn five, pushing McDonald back to third. Glenn Nelson was fourth at this early juncture ahead of Hayden Nelson, Jesus Torres-Cabrera, Tom Bramich and Marcus Hamod.

Mahaffy pulled the pin once out front. He left Simpson and McDonald in his wake on lap two. When McDonald saw his teammate pulling away, he put a move on Simpson for a second and set about chasing him down. A 1m33.694 to Mahaffy on the first flying lap. Archie McDonald responded on the next lap with a 1m33.292 to bring the gap down to under seven-tenths as the Stop & Seal boys really started to pull away from Simpson.

McDonald then reduced Mahaffy’s lead to four-tenths after putting in a 1m33.093. With four laps complete, they were now more than four-seconds clear of Olly Simpson.

Mahaffy then seemed to drift wide a few times; it seemed as though Mahaffy was almost inviting McDonald to take the lead and purposefully slowing the race. Tactics…

By half-race distance, the Stop & Seal pair had almost six-seconds over third placed Olly Simpson. The South Australian then lost that third place to Jesus Torres-Cabrera, and Hayden Nelson made that battle for the final step on the rostrum into a hectic three-way affair.

Jack Mahaffy had enough of playing fox and hare with a few laps to run, dropping in a 1m32.980 on lap eight to try and break McDonald.

Archie then said ‘whatever you can do I can do better‘…. A 1m32.784 to McDonald on lap nine to close back onto the tail-pipe of his teammate.

Just when it looked as though Mahaffy had enough up his sleeve to hold McDonald out to the chequered flag for the double to extend his championship lead, Archie got a better drive out of the final turn. He then slipstreamed Jack down the chute before popping out and taking the win by four-hundreths of a second.

Mahaffy was still the round winner and will take a one-point lead over McDonald to QLD Raceway.

Jesus Torres Cabrera eventually got the better of Hayden Nelson and Olly Simpson to claim third place in this bout. That also earned him third outright for the round ahead of Simpson and Nelson.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. McDonald Yam 17m17.663 2 J. Mahaffy Yam +0.039 3 J. Torres Cabrera Yam +11.511 4 H. Nelson Kaw +12.193 5 O. Simpson Kaw +12.252 6 L. Russo Yam +22.262 7 T. Bramich Yam +22.274 8 G. Nelson Yam +26.726 9 M. Hamod Hon +30.346 10 S. Pezzetta Yam +47.747 11 L. Waters Yam +1:02.135 12 D. Adams Yam +1:02.174 13 R. Gilbert Yam +1:02.606 14 S. Boldrini Yam +1:08.438 15 B. Quinlan Yam +1 Lap DNF J. Newman Yam +30.565

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 20 25 45 2 A. McDonald Yam 1 12 25 38 3 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 16 18 34 4 O. Simpson Kaw 17 16 33 5 H. Nelson Kaw 15 17 32 6 M. Hamod Hon 18 12 30 7 L. Russo Yam 14 15 29 8 G. Nelson Yam 11 13 24 9 L. Waters Yam 13 10 23 10 T. Bramich Yam 8 14 22 11 S. Pezzetta Yam 9 11 20 12 W. Nassif Yam 20 20 13 D. Adams Yam 10 9 19 14 R. Gilbert Yam 6 8 14 15 S. Boldrini Yam 4 7 11 16 B. Quinlan Yam 5 6 11 17 H. Ford Yam 7 7 18 J. Newman Yam 3 3

Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 110 2 A. McDonald Yam 109 3 O. Simpson Kaw 84 4 H. Nelson Kaw 65 5 M. Hamod Hon 62 6 L. Russo Yam 60 7 G. Nelson Yam 58 8 T. Bramich Yam 57 9 W. Nassif Yam 56 10 J. Farnsworth Yam 46 11 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 12 S. Pezzetta Yam 39 13 R. Gilbert Yam 35 14 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 34 15 L. Waters Yam 33 16 C. Swain Yam 30 17 J. Newman Yam 28 18 H. Ford Yam 26 19 B. Quinlan Yam 20 20 D. Adams Yam 19 21 S. Mikami Yam 15 22 S. Boldrini Yam 12 23 C. Morrison Yam 12

