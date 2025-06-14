ASBK 2025
Round Four – Morgan Park
SW-Motech Superbike Qualifying
The fog around Morgan Park Raceway burned off in time for the opening Superbike qualifying session early on Saturday afternoon as the fourth round of the 2025 SW-Motech Superbike season got underway in Queensland. The sun was breaking through and starting to warm things up from what had been a positively antarctic start to the day.
As is the normal routine for the Q1 session, most riders went out for just one flying lap to secure their berth in the top 12, which would earn them graduation through to Q2. As there were only 16 riders in the class, only a a few missed out.
SW-Motech Superbike Q1 Results
- Jack Favelle 1m12.820
- Mike Jones 1m12.867
- Josh Waters 1m12.922
- Broc Pearson 1m12.984
- Jonathan Nahlous 1m13.548
- John Lytras 1m13.586
- Anthony West 1m13.604
- Max Stauffer 1m13.880
- Cam Dunker 1m13.898
- Glenn Allerton 1m14.320
- Cru Halliday 1m14.410
- Ryan Yanko 1m15.118
- Ty Lynch 1m15.608
- Josh Soderland 1m16.227
- Paul Linkenbagh 1m18.817
- Michael Edwards 1m20.304
Q2
The final qualifying session for the top 12 got underway around 1355 on Saturday afternoon at Morgan Park but it wasn’t until the final few minutes of the 15-minute session that the fast boys really got wound up.
Josh Waters went top with a 1m12.354 on his fifth lap of the session. Also in the 12s with three-minutes to run were Mike Jones, Anthony West, Broc Pearson, Jack Favelle and Jonathan Nahlous.
Mike Jones improved to 1m12.432 with two-minutes remaining but that wasn’t enough to push Josh Waters off pole for Sunday’s two 16-lap races.
Anthony West rounded out the front row with a 1m12.774 ahead of Broc Pearson, Jack Favelle and Jonathan Nahlous.
Max Stauffer heads row three alongside Cam Dunker and John Lytras while Glenn Allerton rounds out the top ten ahead of Cru Halliday and Ryan Yanko.
SW-Motech Superbike Q2 Results
- Josh Waters DUC 1m12.354
- Mike Jones YAM 1m12.432
- Anthony West YAM 1m12.774
- Broc Pearson DUC 1m12.787
- Jack Favelle YAM 1m12.832
- Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m12.971
- Max Stauffer YAM 1m13.036
- Cam Dunker YAM 1m13.276
- John Lytras YAM 1m13.433
- Glenn Allerton DUC 1m13.485
- Cru Halliday YAM 1m13.489
- Ryan Yanko YAM 1m14.466
Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying
Tom Edwards announced his presence back in the Supersport class with a bang on Saturday at Morgan Park with the first 74-second lap of the weekend on the Team BWR Yamaha YZF-R6.
Tom’s 74.949s time had looked good enough for pole position, but not to be outdone, Archie McDonald headed back out in the dying minutes to uncork a stunning 74.171s.
The Stop & Seal #69 lopping almost half-a-second off Cru Halliday’s long-standing Supersport qualifying lap record at the Queensland venue.
An even more impressive time considering the ambient temperature was barely breaking double digits and a low 20-degree track temp. Take that!
Rounding out the all-Michelin front row for the two 14-lap contests on Sunday is Jack Mahaffy.
Tom Bramich heads the second row ahead of Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson while Olly Simpson will start from the third row alongside Cam Swain and Corey Turner.
Spain’s Jesus Torres is obviously still coming to grips with the Morgan Park layout and will no doubt figure more highly on Sunday than his tenth place qualifying rank suggests.
Much of the field had not turned a wheel in the freezing morning qualifying session. Olly Simpson had a soft crash at turn ten in Q2 while Luca Durning had some mechanical gremlins halt this progress.
Supersport Qualifying Results
- Archie McDonald 1m14.171
- Tom Edwards 1m14.949
- Jack Mahaffy 1m15.174
- Tom Bramich 1m15.478
- Jake Farnsworth 1m15.638
- Hayden Nelson 1m15.657
- Olly Simpson 1m15.692
- Cam Swain 1m15.742
- Corey Turner 1m15.946
- Jesus Torres 1m16.021
- Josh Newman 1m16.075
- Will Nassif 1m16.170
- Marcus Hamod 1m16.177
- Luca Durning 1m16.528
- Levi Russo 1m16.573
- Glenn Nelson 1m16.799
- Sam Pezzetta 1m17.163
- Ryder Gilbert 1m17.331
- Casey Middleton 1m17.636
- Haydn Fordyce 1m19.142
- Callum Morrison 1m19.649
- Brock Quinlan 1m20.844
SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
170
|
2
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
137
|
3
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
123
|
4
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
99
|
5
|
J. Nahlous
|
Yam
|
99
|
6
|
M. Stauffer
|
Yam
|
94
|
7
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
92
|
8
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
87
|
9
|
C. Halliday
|
Yam
|
81
|
10
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
81
|
11
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
80
|
12
|
T. Edwards
|
Yam
|
48
|
13
|
A. Sissis
|
Yam
|
45
|
14
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
44
|
15
|
T. Toparis
|
Yam
|
38
|
16
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
28
|
17
|
M. Walters
|
Apr
|
26
|
18
|
M. Aizuddin
|
BMW
|
20
|
19
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
18
|
20
|
C. Holding
|
Yam
|
18
|
21
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
15
|
22
|
M. Edwards
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
E. Leeson
|
Yam
|
7
|
24
|
A. Senior
|
Yam
|
7
|
25
|
N. Mahon
|
Yam
|
7
|
26
|
S. Condon
|
Yam
|
6
|
27
|
K. Higuchi
|
Suz
|
5
|
28
|
M. Kemp
|
Yam
|
1
Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
148
|
2
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
121
|
3
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
110
|
4
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
102
|
5
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
98
|
6
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
91
|
7
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
87
|
8
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
75
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
72
|
10
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
61
|
11
|
G. Nelson
|
Yam
|
58
|
12
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
53
|
13
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
52
|
14
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
52
|
15
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
48
|
16
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
43
|
17
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
33
|
18
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
33
|
19
|
H. Ford
|
Yam
|
26
|
20
|
C. Turner
|
Yam
|
21
|
21
|
D. Adams
|
Yam
|
19
|
22
|
C. Middleton
|
Yam
|
15
|
23
|
S. Mikami
|
Yam
|
15
|
24
|
C. Morrison
|
Yam
|
12
|
25
|
S. Boldrini
|
Yam
|
5
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9