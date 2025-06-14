ASBK 2025

Round Four – Morgan Park

SW-Motech Superbike Qualifying

The fog around Morgan Park Raceway burned off in time for the opening Superbike qualifying session early on Saturday afternoon as the fourth round of the 2025 SW-Motech Superbike season got underway in Queensland. The sun was breaking through and starting to warm things up from what had been a positively antarctic start to the day.

As is the normal routine for the Q1 session, most riders went out for just one flying lap to secure their berth in the top 12, which would earn them graduation through to Q2. As there were only 16 riders in the class, only a a few missed out.

SW-Motech Superbike Q1 Results

Jack Favelle 1m12.820 Mike Jones 1m12.867 Josh Waters 1m12.922 Broc Pearson 1m12.984 Jonathan Nahlous 1m13.548 John Lytras 1m13.586 Anthony West 1m13.604 Max Stauffer 1m13.880 Cam Dunker 1m13.898 Glenn Allerton 1m14.320 Cru Halliday 1m14.410 Ryan Yanko 1m15.118 Ty Lynch 1m15.608 Josh Soderland 1m16.227 Paul Linkenbagh 1m18.817 Michael Edwards 1m20.304

Q2

The final qualifying session for the top 12 got underway around 1355 on Saturday afternoon at Morgan Park but it wasn’t until the final few minutes of the 15-minute session that the fast boys really got wound up.

Josh Waters went top with a 1m12.354 on his fifth lap of the session. Also in the 12s with three-minutes to run were Mike Jones, Anthony West, Broc Pearson, Jack Favelle and Jonathan Nahlous.

Mike Jones improved to 1m12.432 with two-minutes remaining but that wasn’t enough to push Josh Waters off pole for Sunday’s two 16-lap races.

Anthony West rounded out the front row with a 1m12.774 ahead of Broc Pearson, Jack Favelle and Jonathan Nahlous.

Max Stauffer heads row three alongside Cam Dunker and John Lytras while Glenn Allerton rounds out the top ten ahead of Cru Halliday and Ryan Yanko.

SW-Motech Superbike Q2 Results

Josh Waters DUC 1m12.354 Mike Jones YAM 1m12.432 Anthony West YAM 1m12.774 Broc Pearson DUC 1m12.787 Jack Favelle YAM 1m12.832 Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m12.971 Max Stauffer YAM 1m13.036 Cam Dunker YAM 1m13.276 John Lytras YAM 1m13.433 Glenn Allerton DUC 1m13.485 Cru Halliday YAM 1m13.489 Ryan Yanko YAM 1m14.466

Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying

Tom Edwards announced his presence back in the Supersport class with a bang on Saturday at Morgan Park with the first 74-second lap of the weekend on the Team BWR Yamaha YZF-R6.

Tom’s 74.949s time had looked good enough for pole position, but not to be outdone, Archie McDonald headed back out in the dying minutes to uncork a stunning 74.171s.

The Stop & Seal #69 lopping almost half-a-second off Cru Halliday’s long-standing Supersport qualifying lap record at the Queensland venue.

An even more impressive time considering the ambient temperature was barely breaking double digits and a low 20-degree track temp. Take that!

Rounding out the all-Michelin front row for the two 14-lap contests on Sunday is Jack Mahaffy.

Tom Bramich heads the second row ahead of Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson while Olly Simpson will start from the third row alongside Cam Swain and Corey Turner.

Spain’s Jesus Torres is obviously still coming to grips with the Morgan Park layout and will no doubt figure more highly on Sunday than his tenth place qualifying rank suggests.

Much of the field had not turned a wheel in the freezing morning qualifying session. Olly Simpson had a soft crash at turn ten in Q2 while Luca Durning had some mechanical gremlins halt this progress.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Archie McDonald 1m14.171 Tom Edwards 1m14.949 Jack Mahaffy 1m15.174 Tom Bramich 1m15.478 Jake Farnsworth 1m15.638 Hayden Nelson 1m15.657 Olly Simpson 1m15.692 Cam Swain 1m15.742 Corey Turner 1m15.946 Jesus Torres 1m16.021 Josh Newman 1m16.075 Will Nassif 1m16.170 Marcus Hamod 1m16.177 Luca Durning 1m16.528 Levi Russo 1m16.573 Glenn Nelson 1m16.799 Sam Pezzetta 1m17.163 Ryder Gilbert 1m17.331 Casey Middleton 1m17.636 Haydn Fordyce 1m19.142 Callum Morrison 1m19.649 Brock Quinlan 1m20.844

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 170 2 M. Jones Yam 137 3 A. West Yam 123 4 G. Allerton Duc 99 5 J. Nahlous Yam 99 6 M. Stauffer Yam 94 7 B. Pearson Duc 92 8 C. Dunker Yam 87 9 C. Halliday Yam 81 10 J. Favelle Yam 81 11 J. Lytras Yam 80 12 T. Edwards Yam 48 13 A. Sissis Yam 45 14 R. Yanko Yam 44 15 T. Toparis Yam 38 16 T. Lynch Yam 28 17 M. Walters Apr 26 18 M. Aizuddin BMW 20 19 J. Soderland Yam 18 20 C. Holding Yam 18 21 P. Linkenbagh Yam 15 22 M. Edwards Yam 12 23 E. Leeson Yam 7 24 A. Senior Yam 7 25 N. Mahon Yam 7 26 S. Condon Yam 6 27 K. Higuchi Suz 5 28 M. Kemp Yam 1

Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 148 2 O. Simpson Kaw 121 3 A. McDonald Yam 110 4 T. Bramich Yam 102 5 H. Nelson Kaw 98 6 M. Hamod Hon 91 7 L. Russo Yam 87 8 J. Farnsworth Yam 75 9 W. Nassif Yam 72 10 C. Swain Yam 61 11 G. Nelson Yam 58 12 J. Newman Yam 53 13 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 52 14 R. Gilbert Yam 52 15 S. Pezzetta Yam 48 16 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 17 L. Waters Yam 33 18 B. Quinlan Yam 33 19 H. Ford Yam 26 20 C. Turner Yam 21 21 D. Adams Yam 19 22 C. Middleton Yam 15 23 S. Mikami Yam 15 24 C. Morrison Yam 12 25 S. Boldrini Yam 5

