ASBK 2025

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport 300 Race One

Ryan Larkin got away but was soon overhauled by a gaggle of riders as the madness that is Supersport 300 got underway at Phillip Island at 1705 on Friday afternoon.

Officials soon signalled that the start was under investigation…(Mitchel Carrick was later judged to have jumped the start and copped a penalty)…

However, on track, Scott Nicholson managed to build a few bike-lengths lead around the back of the circuit, only for the field to concertina back together down the chute.

Nicholson continued to hold sway at the front, but after three laps, still less than a second, covered the top ten. Mitch Simpson was in the midst of that throng and set a new fastest lap of the race on the third circuit, a 1m49.709.

Tara Morrison then started her march forward… Tara moved up to second place as the eight-lap race reached the halfway mark, then took the lead as they reached two-thirds race distance. She looked to have timed her break to perfection. There is obviously a big brain behind that big smile!

With two laps to run Tara had a full-second lead over Scott Nicholson… That was trimmed to six-tenths around the back of the circuit and by the last lap flag Nicholson and Morrison were side by side across the line…

Nicholson edged ahead as a huge gaggle of riders only half-a-second further behind tried to chase them down across the final lap.

Nicholson led Morrison by just over a tenth at Hayshed as Jordy Simpson joined their party…

Three-wide onto the straight but it was Morrison with her nose in front at the flag to take the victory as Jordy Simpson stole Scott Nicholson’s thunder for second place on the line.

Oliver Short fourth ahead of Jake Senior and Hudson Thompson.

Tom Nicolson was seventh with a couple of bike lengths over Sam Drane and Mitch Simpson, while Jake Paige rounded out the top ten.

Supersport 300 Race One Results