ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – Superbike FP1

Track conditions early this afternoon at Sydney Motorsports Park were far from perfect after intermittent morning rain.

The rain did clear ahead of FP1, and the bitumen was largely dry when competitors hit the track around 1240, but if forecasts are correct, this might be about as good as it gets all weekend. The forecast for this evening and for tomorrow is for some significantly inclement weather. Saturday, the main race day, rainfalls of 20-40 mm are expected.

Cru Halliday and his fellow Michelin-shod Stop & Seal Superbike pilots Arthur Sissis and Tom Toparis were way off the pace at the Phillip Island season opener. A distinct lack of edge grip had the whole outfit decidedly down in the dumps. Halliday looked pretty confident this morning, though, leading a fair bit of the session before slipping to fourth later in the proceedings.

Mike Jones won the pool competition between himself and YRT teammate Max Stauffer at the hotel last night, and it was the veteran who was quickest on track this morning. Jones bested all-comers with a 1m30.759 in the somewhat sketchy conditions. The Queenslander put in the most laps of all at 14.

Josh Waters only ventured out late in the session but went straight to P2.

Glenn Allerton and the Advocates Racing Team have migrated from MoTeC to Magneti Marelli ahead of this round. They recently got some laps in at Wakefield Park to start getting their heads around it and have made a good start this morning in conditions where confidence was key.

Addicted To Track’s Jack Favelle was fifth quickest in FP1 ahead of privateer John Lytras.

Max Stauffer was seventh ahead of Broc Pearson and Cam Dunker, while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.

Superbike competitors are expected on track again just before 1500. FP3 is slated for 1700, while qualifying is expected to get underway under lights just before 2100.

SW-Motech Superbike FP1

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m30.759 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m30.931 Glenn Allerton – Ducati 1m31.364 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m31.611 Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m32.260 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m32.394 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m32.523 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m32.638 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m32.934 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m32.991 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m33.015 Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m33.105 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m33.341 Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m33.349 Tom Edwards – Yamaha 1m33.432 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m34.045 Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m34.577 Sean Condon – Yamaha 1m34.666 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m35.314 Charles Holding – Yamaha 1m37.562

Kawasaki Supersport

Many Supersport competitors did not take to the track this morning as conditions were a fair bit worse than they were in the later Superbike FP1 session.

Kawasaki Supersport FP1

Olly Simpson – Kawasaki 1m37.722 Sam Pezzetta – Yamaha 1m39.513 Josh Newman – Yamaha 1m40.539 Damien Adams – Yamaha 1m42.891 Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m43.170 Marcus Hamod – Honda 1m43.377 Glenn Nelson – Yamaha 1m44.236 Jesus Torres-Cabrera – Yamaha 1m44.808 Ryder Gilbert – Yamaha 1m51.047 Archie McDonald – Yamaha m53.821 Simone Boldrini – Yamaha 1m54.062 Brock Quinlan – Yamaha 1m58.160

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar