ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – Road & Race Supersport 300

Young Jake Paige took pole position on Friday night ahead of Valentino Knezovic and Scott Nicholson.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 J. Paige Kaw 1m43.633 2 V. Knezovic Yam 1m43.676 3 S. Nicholson Kaw 1m43.737 4 H. Thompson Yam 1m43.798 5 R. Nauta Kaw 1m43.942 6 J. Simpson Yam 1m44.073 7 M. Simpson Yam 1m44.289 8 T. King Kaw 1m44.689 9 T. Morrison Kaw 1m44.815 10 O. Short Kaw 1m45.711 11 I. Ayad Kaw 1m45.807 12 M. Cartwright Yam 1m45.994 13 T. Nicolson Kaw 1m46.079 14 M. Ritter Yam 1m46.309 15 N. Lazos Yam 1m46.449 16 W. Hunt Yam 1m46.503 17 L. Knight Yam 1m46.695 18 R. McAdam Yam 1m47.047 19 P. O’Brien Yam 1m47.058 20 J. Pelgrave Yam 1m47.106 21 N. Frost Yam 1m47.169 22 S. Dellow Yam 1m47.706 23 F. Jacobs Yam 1m47.754 24 Z. Russo Yam 1m48.370 25 Z. Beckinsale Yam 1m48.869 26 T. Zhao Yam 1m49.356 27 B. Cole Kaw 1m49.403 28 C. Bunworth Kaw 1m49.944 29 E. Dellow Yam 1m50.166 30 H. Air Yam 1m50.701 31 A. Wu Yam 1m50.849 32 O. Lewis Yam 1m54.356 33 E. Andrew Yam 1m55.473

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race One

It was gone 2210 on Friday night when Supersport 300 competitors lined up on a very wet grid for their opening eight-lap bout of the SMP race weekend.

Valentino Knezovic was fresh back from taking out the opening round of the bLU cRU Asia Pacific Championship and brought that form back with him to hit the lead early on ahead of the Simpson brothers and Hudson Thompson.

Thompson managed to get the better of the Simpson brothers late on the opening lap and then set about trying to chase down Knezovic as the rain continued to fall.

Knezovic and Thompson pulled away from the Simpson brothers as the race progressed. Thompson’s confidence was building as he got on terms with Knezovic with five laps to run. Jordy Simpson was trying to stay with them, but Mitch Simpson looked to be out of that podium fight.

Jordy Simpson took the lead as they broached half-race distance with a brave and decisive move in what were fairly treacherous conditions. Simpson held on to the lead as they passed two-thirds race distance but still had Thompson and Knezovic in close company. Mitch Simpson was trying to close the leading trio back down to throw his hat in the podium ring with two laps to run.

Hudson Thompson took his turn up front as they started the penultimate lap and now only half-a-second covered the top four. There was 25-seconds between that quarter and fifth placed Nixon Frost.

Thompson got swamped at turn one on the final lap, Jordy Simpson moving into the lead and Knezovic demoting him further back to third. Mitch Simpson also right with them now.

When it really mattered, Valentino Knezovic had his nose in front, taking the chequered flag a couple of bike lengths ahead of Hudson Thompson. Jordy Simpson crossed the line in third ahead of his brother, Mitch Simpson.

Tyler King took fifth place 30-seconds behind the leading quartet by a nose over Nixon Frost.

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 V. Knezovic Yam 15m30.762 2 H. Thompson Yam +0.267 3 J. Simpson Yam +0.473 4 M. Simpson Yam +0.992 5 T. King Kaw +30.538 6 N. Frost Yam +30.633 7 S. Nicholson Kaw +37.779 8 T. Morrison Kaw +45.152 9 R. McAdam Yam +45.205 10 O. Short Kaw +1m05.381 11 S. Dellow Yam +1m05.423 12 T. Nicolson Kaw +1m05.479 13 L. Knight Yam +1m05.789 14 I. Ayad Kaw +1m06.073 15 C. Bunworth Kaw +1m06.640 16 R. Nauta Kaw +1m19.137 17 W. Hunt Yam +1m30.062 18 J. Paige Kaw +1m33.362 19 J. Pelgrave Yam +1m33.665 20 E. Dellow Yam +1m36.144 21 Z. Russo Yam +1m44.574 22 H. Air Yam +1m45.905 23 A. Wu Yam +1m46.599 24 T. Zhao Yam +1m47.270 25 F. Jacobs Yam +1m47.994 26 Z. Beckinsale Yam +1m51.842 27 N. Lazos Yam +1m55.872 28 M. Cartwright Yam +2m06.863 DNF M. Ritter Yam 3 Laps DNF E. Andrew Yam 6 Laps

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Two

The track was mainly dry when competitors took to the track at 1640 on Saturday afternoon at SMP. There were still plenty of wet patches but the Supersport race held prior to this 300 bout had just proved that slicks were now the tyres to be on. However, Valentino Knezovic was one of the outliers choosing to stick with wets while the riders either side of him on the front row started on slicks.

Jake Paige capitalised on his pole position to streak away to an early lead. By the end of the opening lap the diminutive youngster led by almost two-seconds! Hudson Thompson moved up to second place ahead of Scott Nicholson, Mitch Simpson and Valentino Knezovic.

As the race progressed, Thompson pulled away from Nicholson and the Simpson brothers while matching the pace of race leader Paige.

Race one winner Valentino Knezovic was ruing his decision to start on wets as he continued to drift back through the field.

As they entered the second half of the race, Hudson Thompson stepped his pace up further and started to reel in Jake Paige. Ten-seconds further back Scott Nicholson was engaged in a heady battle with the Simpson brothers over third.

Hudson Thompson took the lead on lap six after putting in another new fastest lap of the race. Paige responded early on the following lap to declare this battle was far from over. Thompson then back into the lead again as the battle for the win really started to hot up.

Thompson led Paige by two-tenths at the last lap board and increased his buffer over the final lap to take the victory for his Champion Ride Days backed team.

Despite the disappointment, Paige was magnanimous in defeat and congratulated ‘Huddy’ on the victory.

The intense contest for third place between the Simpson brothers and Scott Nicholson went the way of Nicholson. That trio crossed the line 17-seconds behind Thompson and Paige.

Oliver Short won a tight contest for sixth place over Tara Morrison, Isaac Ayad, Matthew Ritter, Tom Nicolson and Tyler King while Riley Nuata was the final combatant in that battle.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Thompson Yam 14m13.650 2 J. Paige Kaw +0.633 3 S. Nicholson Kaw +17.944 4 M. Simpson Yam +18.071 5 J. Simpson Yam +18.470 6 O. Short Kaw +26.384 7 T. Morrison Kaw +26.589 8 I. Ayad Kaw +26.658 9 M. Ritter Yam +26.733 10 T. Nicolson Kaw +26.910 11 T. King Kaw +27.357 12 R. Nauta Kaw +27.550 13 R. McAdam Yam +32.896 14 S. Dellow Yam +32.994 15 V. Knezovic Yam +34.628 16 J. Pelgrave Yam +41.031 17 N. Frost Yam +45.978 18 P. O’Brien Yam +46.024 19 W. Hunt Yam +49.350 20 N. Lazos Yam +53.265 21 F. Jacobs Yam +53.411 22 E. Dellow Yam +56.206 23 O. Lewis Yam +1m04.114 24 H. Air Yam +1m04.191 25 L. Knight Yam +1m04.211 26 C. Bunworth Kaw +1m07.896 27 T. Zhao Yam +1m11.477 28 M. Cartwright Yam +1m26.380 29 Z. Beckinsale Yam +1m26.431 30 Z. Russo Yam +1m39.834 31 E. Andrew Yam +1m40.964 32 A. Wu Yam +1m41.049

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Three

Jake Paige capitalised on his pole position to lead the field around the opening turns, chased by Valentino Knezovic, Jordy Simpson, Mitch Simpson, Scott Nicholson and Riley Nauta. Hudson Thompson was missing from the grid for this one after a crash in the preceding R3 Cup race.

Scott Nicholson then worked his way to the fore around the back of the circuit and managed to hold on to it down the chute to start lap two and then held off some serious thrusts from Mitch Simpson at turns two and three.

Unfortunately, a rider then went down on lap two after hitting the back of Tara Morrison, and his bike impacted the air-fence quite heavily, which caused organisers to put out the red flag while they repaired and reinflated the damaged cells. The riders came back around to the grid for what was expected to be a full re-start over a reduced five-lap distance.

A much better start this time around for Valentino Knezovic, but again, Scott Nicholson made short work of a few riders on his charge towards the front over the opening turns. Jake Paige came back at Nicholson, and the two swapped the lead a few times across the opening two laps.

Valentino Knezovic then went down on a water run, which also brought down Jordy Simpson.

Paige and Nicholson went across the stripe side by side to start lap three and Mitch Simpson then joined that party from behind to throw his hat in the ring for the win. That trio had now pulled away from the rest of the field.

At the last lap board nothing separated Mitch Simpson and Scott Nicholson as Jake Paige strove to stay in touch.

Scott Nicholson led around the back of the circuit on that final lap, held Simpson at bay through Corporate, led onto the main straight but had Simpson and Paige right on his pipe for the run down the chute… Scott Nicholson held them at bay to the chequered flag to take the win while Jake Paige pipped Mitch Simpson for second at the flag.

Tom Nicholson topped a four-way battle over fourth, crossing the stripe five-seconds behind the leaders, but just ahead of Isaac Ayad, Tara Morrison and Nixon Frost. However, after the race, Ayad was disqualified from the results for being under the hard minimum rider-machine weight limit. Caiden Bunworth was excluded for a non-compliant exhaust system.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Nicholson Kaw 8m59.257 2 J. Paige Kaw +0.248 3 M. Simpson Yam +0.327 4 T. Nicolson Kaw +5.630 5 I. Ayad (DSQ) Kaw +5.705 6 T. Morrison Kaw +5.762 7 N. Frost Yam +6.186 8 N. Lazos Yam +12.089 9 M. Ritter Yam +12.171 10 P. O’Brien Yam +12.274 11 J. Pelgrave Yam +12.323 12 W. Hunt Yam +12.767 13 L. Knight Yam +17.218 14 M. Cartwright Yam +21.289 15 F. Jacobs Yam +21.840 16 E. Dellow Yam +22.163 17 C. Bunworth (DSQ) Kaw +23.919 18 T. Zhao Yam +25.943 19 O. Lewis Yam +26.104 20 Z. Russo Yam +42.529 21 R. Nauta Kaw +43.855 22 A. Wu Yam +46.263 23 Z. Beckinsale Yam +46.281 24 E. Andrew Yam +55.393 DNF O. Short Kaw +2 Laps DNF J. Simpson Yam +2 Laps DNF V. Knezovic Yam +3 Laps DSQ T. King Kaw +2 Laps

Road & Race Supersport 300 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 S Nicholson Kaw 14 18 25 57 2 M Simpson Yam 17 17 18 52 3 H Thompson Yam 20 25 45 4 J Paige Kaw 1 3 20 20 44 5 T Morrison Kaw 13 14 15 42 6 T Nicolson Kaw 9 11 17 37 7 I Ayad Kaw 7 13 16 36 8 J Simpson Yam 18 16 34 9 N Frost Yam 15 4 14 33 10 V Knezovic Yam 25 6 31 11 O Short Kaw 11 15 26 12 T King Kaw 16 10 26 13 M Ritter Yam 12 12 24 14 R Mcadam Yam 12 8 20 15 J Pelgrave Yam 2 5 10 17 16 S Dellow Yam 10 7 17 17 L Knight Yam 8 8 16 18 W Hunt Yam 4 2 9 15 19 N Lazos Yam 1 13 14 20 P O’brien Yam 3 11 14 21 R Nauta Kaw 5 9 14 22 C Bunworth Kaw 6 4 10 23 M Cartwright Yam 7 7 24 F Jacobs Yam 6 6 25 E Dellow Yam 1 5 6 26 T Zhao Yam 3 3 27 O Lewis Yam 2 2 28 Z Russo Yam 1 1

Road & Race Supersport 300 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S Nicholson Kaw 113 2 H Thompson Yam 98 3 T Morrison Kaw 98 4 J Simpson Yam 96 5 M Simpson Yam 88 6 J Paige Kaw 76 7 V Knezovic Yam 73 8 T Nicolson Kaw 69 9 O Short Kaw 59 10 S Drane Yam 51 11 N Frost Yam 44 12 T King Kaw 43 13 J Senior Yam 37 14 I Ayad Kaw 36 15 R Nauta Kaw 36 16 N Lazos Yam 29 17 J Pelgrave Yam 27 18 R Larkin Yam 27 19 S Dellow Yam 26 20 M Ritter Yam 24 21 R Mcadam Yam 21 22 J Russo Yam 17 23 L Knight Yam 16 24 W Hunt Yam 15 25 D Coward Kaw 15 26 P O’brien Yam 14 27 C Bunworth Kaw 10 28 T James Yam 10 29 M Cartwright Yam 7 30 F Jacobs Yam 6 31 E Dellow Yam 6 32 T Zhao Yam 3 33 O Lewis Yam 3 34 A Codey Yam 2 35 M Carrick Kaw 2 36 Z Russo Yam 1

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar