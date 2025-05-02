ASBK 2025
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Friday Morning Report
Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, and Luca Durning all encountered issues on their out lap this morning as pit lane opened at Queensland Raceway, as the third round of the SW-Motech Superbike Championship got underway in fine conditions.
At the sharp end, Josh Waters and Broc Pearson wasted no time getting down to business.
Likewise, Mike Jones was quick out of the blocks, splitting the two Ducati riders with a 67.954 on his fifth lap of the 30-minute FP1 session. Jones continued to reel off plenty of fast laps, eventually improving to a 67.612 on lap 11 to top the session. Jones set pole here last year with a 67.155 qualifying lap record. Jones also set the race lap record here last year at 67.434.
Anthony West also joined the sub-68-second club with a 67.741 on his 14th lap, nudging Waters back to third on the McMartin Racing Ducati.
Pearson narrowly missed out on a spot in the 67s, setting a 68.075 aboard the DesmoSport Ducati.
Cam Dunker suffered a crash at Turn 3 late in the session but managed to ride the MotoGo Yamaha back to the pits.
One notable absentee from the Superbike field this weekend is Matt Walters. The Cessnock Kawasaki rider has stepped away from racing, at least for now, after deciding to hang up the leathers ahead of the round.
Also missing are Tom Toparis, sidelined by injury, and Tommy Edwards, who is not present this weekend due to machinery problems.
Earlier in the morning, the 16-rider Supersport field took to the track for their first 25-minute practice session. Olly Simpson set the early pace with a 71.660 aboard the BC Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R, leading Tom Bramich, Jesus Cabrera, Will Nassif, and Marcus Hamod.
Archie McDonald is missing from the Supersport grid this weekend due to overseas commitments, but joining the Stop & Seal squad for the round is young Cameron Swain.
Supersport riders return for FP2 at 11:55 and FP3 at 14:40, while Superbike FP2 is scheduled for 13:20 and FP3 at 15:10.
Superbike FP1 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
TIme/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
1m07.612
|
278
|
2
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
+0.129
|
274
|
3
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
+0.225
|
281
|
4
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
+0.463
|
276
|
5
|
A. Sissis
|
Yam
|
+0.969
|
278
|
6
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
+0.989
|
268
|
7
|
M. Stauffer
|
Yam
|
+1.136
|
274
|
8
|
J. Nahlous
|
Yam
|
+1.621
|
273
|
9
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
+1.983
|
275
|
10
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
+1.995
|
271
|
11
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
+2.708
|
267
|
12
|
E. Leeson
|
Yam
|
+2.926
|
266
|
13
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
+3.676
|
266
|
14
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
+4.974
|
256
|
15
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
+5.384
|
263
|
16
|
M. Edwards
|
Yam
|
+5.424
|
259
|
17
|
L. Durning
|
Ngd
|
+5.669
|
243
|
18
|
C. Halliday
|
Yam
|
–
|
126
|
NC
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
–
|
–
Supersport FP1 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
1m11.660
|
244
|
2
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
+0.290
|
247
|
3
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
+0.483
|
241
|
4
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
+0.724
|
245
|
5
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
+0.844
|
246
|
6
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
+1.151
|
238
|
7
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
+1.543
|
240
|
8
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
+1.674
|
241
|
9
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
+1.733
|
243
|
10
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
+2.632
|
239
|
11
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
+2.688
|
236
|
12
|
C. Turner
|
Yam
|
+2.742
|
243
|
13
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
+3.123
|
241
|
14
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
+4.547
|
236
|
15
|
C. Middleton
|
Yam
|
+5.407
|
236
|
16
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
+7.322
|
231
Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Waters
|Duc
|126
|2
|M Jones
|Yam
|99
|3
|A West
|Yam
|85
|4
|J Nahlous
|Yam
|72
|5
|M Stauffer
|Yam
|65
|6
|C Dunker
|Yam
|62
|7
|J Favelle
|Yam
|61
|8
|B Pearson
|Duc
|61
|9
|C Halliday
|Yam
|60
|10
|J Lytras
|Yam
|58
|11
|G Allerton
|Duc
|57
|12
|T Edwards
|Yam
|48
|13
|T Toparis
|Yam
|38
|14
|A Sissis
|Yam
|35
|15
|R Yanko
|Yam
|35
|16
|M Walters
|Apr
|26
|17
|M Aizuddin
|BMW
|20
|18
|C Holding
|Yam
|18
|19
|J Soderland
|Yam
|12
|20
|P Linkenbagh
|Yam
|10
|21
|T Lynch
|Yam
|7
|22
|A Senior
|Yam
|7
|23
|N Mahon
|Yam
|7
|24
|S Condon
|Yam
|6
|25
|K Higuchi
|Suz
|5
|26
|M Kemp
|Yam
|1
Supersport Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
110
|
2
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
109
|
3
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
84
|
4
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
65
|
5
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
62
|
6
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
60
|
7
|
G. Nelson
|
Yam
|
58
|
8
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
57
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
56
|
10
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
46
|
11
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
43
|
12
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
39
|
13
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
35
|
14
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
34
|
15
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
33
|
16
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
30
|
17
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
28
|
18
|
H. Ford
|
Yam
|
26
|
19
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
20
|
20
|
D. Adams
|
Yam
|
19
|
21
|
S. Mikami
|
Yam
|
15
|
22
|
S. Boldrini
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
C. Morrison
|
Yam
|
12
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|3
|Queensland Raceway, QLD
|May 2-4
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9