ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Friday Morning Report

Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, and Luca Durning all encountered issues on their out lap this morning as pit lane opened at Queensland Raceway, as the third round of the SW-Motech Superbike Championship got underway in fine conditions.

At the sharp end, Josh Waters and Broc Pearson wasted no time getting down to business.

Likewise, Mike Jones was quick out of the blocks, splitting the two Ducati riders with a 67.954 on his fifth lap of the 30-minute FP1 session. Jones continued to reel off plenty of fast laps, eventually improving to a 67.612 on lap 11 to top the session. Jones set pole here last year with a 67.155 qualifying lap record. Jones also set the race lap record here last year at 67.434.

Anthony West also joined the sub-68-second club with a 67.741 on his 14th lap, nudging Waters back to third on the McMartin Racing Ducati.

Pearson narrowly missed out on a spot in the 67s, setting a 68.075 aboard the DesmoSport Ducati.

Cam Dunker suffered a crash at Turn 3 late in the session but managed to ride the MotoGo Yamaha back to the pits.

One notable absentee from the Superbike field this weekend is Matt Walters. The Cessnock Kawasaki rider has stepped away from racing, at least for now, after deciding to hang up the leathers ahead of the round.

Also missing are Tom Toparis, sidelined by injury, and Tommy Edwards, who is not present this weekend due to machinery problems.

Earlier in the morning, the 16-rider Supersport field took to the track for their first 25-minute practice session. Olly Simpson set the early pace with a 71.660 aboard the BC Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R, leading Tom Bramich, Jesus Cabrera, Will Nassif, and Marcus Hamod.

Archie McDonald is missing from the Supersport grid this weekend due to overseas commitments, but joining the Stop & Seal squad for the round is young Cameron Swain.

Supersport riders return for FP2 at 11:55 and FP3 at 14:40, while Superbike FP2 is scheduled for 13:20 and FP3 at 15:10.

Superbike FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 M. Jones Yam 1m07.612 278 2 A. West Yam +0.129 274 3 J. Waters Duc +0.225 281 4 B. Pearson Duc +0.463 276 5 A. Sissis Yam +0.969 278 6 J. Lytras Yam +0.989 268 7 M. Stauffer Yam +1.136 274 8 J. Nahlous Yam +1.621 273 9 C. Dunker Yam +1.983 275 10 J. Favelle Yam +1.995 271 11 T. Lynch Yam +2.708 267 12 E. Leeson Yam +2.926 266 13 R. Yanko Yam +3.676 266 14 P. Linkenbagh Yam +4.974 256 15 J. Soderland Yam +5.384 263 16 M. Edwards Yam +5.424 259 17 L. Durning Ngd +5.669 243 18 C. Halliday Yam – 126 NC G. Allerton Duc – –

Supersport FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 O. Simpson Kaw 1m11.660 244 2 T. Bramich Yam +0.290 247 3 J. Torres Cabrera Yam +0.483 241 4 W. Nassif Yam +0.724 245 5 M. Hamod Hon +0.844 246 6 H. Nelson Kaw +1.151 238 7 J. Newman Yam +1.543 240 8 J. Mahaffy Yam +1.674 241 9 J. Farnsworth Yam +1.733 243 10 C. Swain Yam +2.632 239 11 S. Pezzetta Yam +2.688 236 12 C. Turner Yam +2.742 243 13 L. Russo Yam +3.123 241 14 R. Gilbert Yam +4.547 236 15 C. Middleton Yam +5.407 236 16 B. Quinlan Yam +7.322 231

Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 126 2 M Jones Yam 99 3 A West Yam 85 4 J Nahlous Yam 72 5 M Stauffer Yam 65 6 C Dunker Yam 62 7 J Favelle Yam 61 8 B Pearson Duc 61 9 C Halliday Yam 60 10 J Lytras Yam 58 11 G Allerton Duc 57 12 T Edwards Yam 48 13 T Toparis Yam 38 14 A Sissis Yam 35 15 R Yanko Yam 35 16 M Walters Apr 26 17 M Aizuddin BMW 20 18 C Holding Yam 18 19 J Soderland Yam 12 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 10 21 T Lynch Yam 7 22 A Senior Yam 7 23 N Mahon Yam 7 24 S Condon Yam 6 25 K Higuchi Suz 5 26 M Kemp Yam 1

Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 110 2 A. McDonald Yam 109 3 O. Simpson Kaw 84 4 H. Nelson Kaw 65 5 M. Hamod Hon 62 6 L. Russo Yam 60 7 G. Nelson Yam 58 8 T. Bramich Yam 57 9 W. Nassif Yam 56 10 J. Farnsworth Yam 46 11 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 12 S. Pezzetta Yam 39 13 R. Gilbert Yam 35 14 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 34 15 L. Waters Yam 33 16 C. Swain Yam 30 17 J. Newman Yam 28 18 H. Ford Yam 26 19 B. Quinlan Yam 20 20 D. Adams Yam 19 21 S. Mikami Yam 15 22 S. Boldrini Yam 12 23 C. Morrison Yam 12

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar